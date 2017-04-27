Teck Investors Get A Great Surprise

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) announced yesterday that it would be doubling its dividend. Anytime a company takes an action like this we have to reevaluate the risk/reward scenario at hand and see if it's a viable candidate to include in a dividend growth portfolio. Teck doesn't have the greatest history in terms of dividend growth, as they were forced to cut multiple times as commodity prices the past couple of years exhibited significant weakness. This dividend increase, however, makes up for lost time and the implied yield is highly competitive. Additionally, it's also sustainable based upon consistently improving free cash flow from this company and low levels of debt due over the next five years.

Source: Teck

Teck's Dividend Doubles

With the payout improving to $0.20 CAD per quarter per share, this is a large increase with an annual yield of 2.76%. Considering that now this yield trump's the broader equity market average of 1.95%, investors can absolutely start to look at Teck for current income. However, when we begin to talk about dividend growth, that's where things get tricky. Naturally, as Teck is based out of Vancouver, Canada, it's important to note that these dividends are being paid in CAD, so there's an exchange rate adjustment. That means the payout, in terms of USD, shifts to $0.5896 each year for an annual yield of 2.76%.

Source: Bloomberg

In terms of a history on dividend growth, the company post-financial crisis begin to increase the dividend as soon as early 2010 and sustained a strong growth rate through mid-2013. However, the dividend remained stagnant at a $0.45 CAD semi-annual payout for over two years. As fundamental factors for the commodities Teck produced began to take on severe negativity, Teck was forced to cut its dividend down to a $0.15 CAD semi-annual payout and then again to $0.05 CAD semi-annually. We did see a minor increase in a dividend just recently, to a $0.10 CAD payout, but it's really interesting to note here that the frequency of the dividend improves.

Teck has followed the path of a few mining companies that choose to pay their dividends semi-annually. Off the top of my head, a few major iron ore producers do this, such as BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP). Now, Teck has indicated that investors will receive a quarterly dividend and having a greater frequency in dividend payouts means that investors can have a quality current income stream with this name. Additionally, Teck made it known that they might have an "annual supplemental dividend" which is linked to free cash flow, something I will analyze in the next section.

The interesting thing here is that this is much more than a double. Teck is increasing its dividend to $0.20 CAD each quarter. The "doubling" that the market is referring to is the fact that the payout shifted from $0.10 CAD to $0.20 CAD. When you factor in the change in frequency as well, it's far greater than a double. Instead of $0.10 CAD paid every six months, investors are getting $0.20 every three months, meaning that Teck actually just increased the dividend by 4x. This is best seen on an annual basis, where the previous payout would've been $0.20 CAD for the full year, but now it's being improved to $0.80 CAD. That's quite noteworthy.

Why The Dividend Increase?

Investors, while thankful for this dividend increase have to ask themselves the question, "Why now?" Naturally, this is a question for the balance sheet and projected levels of free cash flow to decide. Beginning with the latter, Teck had its best year of operating cash flow since 2013, posting OCF of $2.485 billion CAD. This was up substantially from the year prior of just $1.51 billion CAD. In terms of free cash flow, the company finished the full year 2016 with $592 million CAD in free cash flow. Commodity producers often see their levels of free cash fluctuate heavily relative to their exposure to commodity prices and the efficacy of hedges, so it's worth noting that Teck was FCF negative in both 2014 and 2015.

The company paid out just $58 million CAD in quarterly dividends in 2016. Now that the dividend is expected to double, we should be looking at liability per quarter upwards of $100 million CAD. Now, one thing to note is that Teck has really seen two great quarters free cash flow, with the Q4 2016 amount being $852 million CAD and this past quarter being $632 million CAD. With that being said, the dividend increase that has just occurred is well-secured as free cash flow drastically exceeds that of the annual dividend outflow. Coverage on this dividend is projected to be in excess of 6x, which creates a high level of safety.

In terms of the balance sheet, thinking about debt is helpful in order to gauge if any liabilities might hamper the progress of this new dividend. Fortunately, Teck has minimal debt due from now through 2020. That means this company can sustain larger increases to the dividend, provided fundamentals show relative strength. Additionally, the company hasn't drawn on any of its revolvers and as these come due, they'll likely see maturity extensions to future years well down the line. Debt really only becomes a focus after 2020 and seeing as that is already the long-term, we can refrain from discussing that today. Teck is one of the few companies in the commodities space to not have any major maturities over the next couple of years and that's really going to help this company out. It's also worth noting that the company has a sizable cash balance of $536 million.

Source: Bloomberg

Transitioning to the stock, I expect volatility to actually come down now that this stock has a competitive yield. Quality dividend names tend to have less volatility than stocks that don't pay dividends as investors are more enticed to hold onto their position for an extended period of time. Teck's volatility has been rolling off in the last twelve months and is currently at 43.11%. I expect Teck's volatility in a few months to be well below 40%, if not below 35%.

Source: NYU Volatility Lab

Additionally, it's worth reiterating that historical pricing is TECK's best friend. On a five-year chart, we can see that Teck is trading at a considerable discount and while that discount was warranted due to previously deteriorating fundamentals for the commodities Teck produced, the stock has rallied back considerably and begun to close the gap. Much of this came from the strength in zinc to breakout last year, as well as for coal prices to receive a boost in the back half of 2016.

Now, Teck has entered a downward channel and it looks as though the stock is heading to $20 rather soon. However, the increased dividend may change things and spur a new uptrend. It's not unreasonable to think that TECK could take out the $30 resistance level by the end of the year if commodity prices improve and investors pile into this name now that there's a meaningful current income component attached to it.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

Teck's large increase in the dividend really makes this a name worth considering. Volatility should start to come down and the spread between the stock's current price and its price five years ago should begin to tighten. The yield is now incredibly competitive and above that of the broader equity market, so investors should consider adding this name to their portfolio on any dips, provided fundamentals are moving in their favor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TECK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.