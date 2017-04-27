In the worst-case scenario, you'll be down less than 8%. In the best-case scenario, you'll be up more than 17%. More likely: a mid single-digit return over 6 months.

AT&T tends to attract risk-averse investors. Here we present an approach to maximize potential return while strictly limiting risk with a hedged portfolio built around AT&T.

An Alternative To Holding AT&T Until Taylor Swift Is 57

Will AT&T (NYSE:T) still be a desirable dividend achiever when Taylor Swift is 57? That's how old Taylor Swift will be in 30 years, which is the time frame Seeking Alpha premium contributor George Schneider (and creator of the One Dividend at a Time service) used in his recent article on dollar cost averaging into the stock. Pseudonymous Seeking Alpha contributor and investment advisor "Reel Ken" took issue with Schneider's approach, calling dollar cost averaging "the sucker bet."

You can read both articles at the links above and decide where you come down on the question of dollar cost averaging, but a couple of Reel Ken's comments were of interest to us on the broader issue of maintaining a level of equanimity given the market vicissitudes one will certainly face over a long enough period. Reel Ken rightly pointed out the emotional challenge of sticking with a stock over a long period, including times when that stock will perform terribly. He included a potent warning in his conclusion:

[T]the stock market isn't your friend. It is a vicious predator that will gobble up everything you leave on the table. If you turn away or blink for a minute it will grab what it can.

We'll look at a way of investing in AT&T that will keep the market from grabbing more of your money than you can tolerate losing, even if AT&T and the other stocks you own in this portfolio don't do well. We're less concerned with dividends here than in trying to get the maximum return possible for you over the next 6 months in a portfolio including AT&T, while strictly limiting your downside risk in case we're wrong.

Building A Hedged Portfolio Around An AT&T Position

As we did earlier this week with Boeing (NYSE:BA) (Limiting Your Risk), we'll use the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around AT&T. This time, though, we'll assume you have less money to invest and are more risk-averse. So we'll start with these premises:

You have $50,000 to invest.

You are unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 8% over the next six months, so you want to be hedged against any decline greater than that (this is more conservative than in our Boeing example, where the investor is protected against drawdowns of >15%).

You want to invest in a handful of names, including AT&T, with a goal of maximizing your potential return net of hedging costs.

Here's a recap of the steps involved, if you want to do this manually.

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step is to find names that have the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside AT&T; whether those returns comes partly from dividends or not isn't relevant (tax considerations aside). Our site, Portfolio Armor, calculates its own potential returns by analyzing adjusted price history (which takes into account dividends) and option market sentiment), but you can derive yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you follow, if you like. Your initial universe can be as big as Portfolio Armor's (the ~3,400 stocks and Exchange-Traded Products with options traded on them in the U.S.), or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you're going to hedge, gross potential returns are less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you need to figure out the optimal, or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you'd be looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 8% or greater. The lower the decline you're looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you'll be able to use. AT&T tends to be hedgeable against low decline thresholds, which is partly why we used a low threshold here.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that has a positive potential return, you'll want to subtract the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here you simply buy and hedge a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach we'll show below includes a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash, but these four steps are the basics.

An Automated Approach

Here's how the process looks using our site's automated hedged portfolio construction tool.

First, we enter "T" in the optional tickers field, along with the dollar amount we're looking to invest ($50,000), and the maximum decline we're willing to risk (8%).

After clicking "Next," we see the screen below, where we're asked if we want to enter our own potential return for AT&T. That's optional, so we'll leave it blank and let the site use its own potential return for it.

Next, we click "Create," and after a minute or two of processing, are presented with the hedged portfolio below.

In addition to AT&T, the site included IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns, their share prices (Since we need round lots to lower hedging costs, if we want to included 3 primary securities, we need to be able to buy 100 shares of them for less than ~$16,666 each to fit them in a $50,000 portfolio). The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) as a "cash substitute" - that's a security that when collared according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market 7-day yield, whichever is higher) and has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The site allocated as much as possible of the cash left over from its rounding-down step to the cash substitute. If you're building a hedged portfolio manually, you could just allocate your leftover cash to round lots of your primary security with the lowest share price.

Note that each of the underlying securities is hedged. Here's a closer look at the AT&T hedge (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iOS app):

Although the other two primary securities were hedged with optimal puts, AT&T was hedged with an optimal collar, as you can see above. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In AT&T's case, the collar won out. This collar was capped at 7.91%, because that was our site's estimate of AT&T's potential return over the next 6 months.

Hedging Cost

The hedging cost, as a percentage of portfolio starting value, was 3.4% of position value, assuming, conservatively, that you placed your hedging trades at the worst end of the spread, buying the puts at the ask and selling the calls at the bid.

The Worst-Case Scenario

If you scroll back up to the hedged portfolio and look at the summary at the bottom of it, the worst-case scenario for this hedged portfolio is the "Max Drawdown" of -7.58%. That's what would happen if each of the underlying securities went to $0 before their hedges expired (the idea is to hold each position for six months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first). That max draw down includes the 3.4% hedging cost; net of hedging cost, this portfolio would only be down 4.18% in the worst-case scenario.

Best-Case Scenario

The best-case scenario is the net potential return of 17.65%. That's what you'd get, net of hedging costs, if each security hit its potential return, which is unlikely (in theory, you could get a higher return since two of the stock positions are uncapped, but, again, that would be unlikely).

A More Likely Scenario

Historically, actual returns average about 0.3x our site's potential returns. The Expected Return of 6.05% takes that into account, along with the hedging cost. The odds of hitting that number on the nose are slim, but it's a more realistic target than the net potential return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.