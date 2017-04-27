This Is Why You Really Should Have Growth Stocks In Your Portfolio

6 mostly qualitative rules to what you should look at in growth stocks.

I like and practice DGI investing, but I also have a growth corner in my portfolio.

While I have chosen my moniker, From Growth to Value, because I invest both in growth and value stocks, dividend payers and pure growth stocks, I have written almost all of my articles about dividend growth stocks and DGI investing until now. But I also have a growth corner in my portfolio. In my next few articles, I want to write about the stocks that I hold in that corner.

But first I want to start with a more general article about why and how you should start a portfolio of growth stocks.

Why should you own growth stocks?

While DGI and high yield stocks are a more certain way to dividends paying for your retirement, I also like stocks for total return. And there is no doubt that growth stocks are a great way to generate a lot of total return if you keep them for the long time.

Under president Obama (January 1st, 2009 to December 31st 2016), this were the biggest winners of the S&P500.

These are the worst performers during that period:

(Source: marketwatch.com)

Now, suppose you were a growth stock picker a decade ago, but a very crappy one. This is the selection you have made back then:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR)

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS)

First Energy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC)

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

If you look at this list, you would have a 30% hit rate, which is a lousy average by any means. 70% of your picks are not just losers, but amongst the worst losers of all the S&P 500. Suppose you have invested $1000 in every company. This would be your results.

Initial investment: $10,000 for all companies together

First Solar: $250

Frontier Communications: $457.2

Amazon: $15,702

Staples: $550.8

First Energy Corp.: $617.4

Under Armour: $11,307.7

Arconic: $765

Pitney Bowes: $690

Starbucks: $12,020.3

Xerox Corp: $937.9

The total amount you would have after 10 years is $42,298.3. That is a total return of 422.98% or a CAGR of 15.78%.

This is the total return of the total S&P over that period:

So even if you would have picked such lousy stocks, several of which were not growth stocks at all (Xerox, anyone?), with just three winners, you would have had 282.5% of alpha versus the S&P500. If that isn't an argument for growth stocks in your portfolio, I wouldn't know.

Growth stock investing: how?

Whereas the criteria for DGI or income stocks are mostly quantifiable (P/E ratio, dividend yield, dividend growth rate etc.), the criteria of growth stocks are partly, or maybe even mostly, immeasurable. Because when I look at qualities which are important they have more to do with leadership, vision and good stories. Here are the criteria I look at.

1. The company must have a good story. Now this may seem petty, but companies that have ideas that they can articulate and make investors enthusiastic about, will probably have the same conviction in trying to win their customers.

Example: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Immediate disclosure, I don't own shares in this company, mostly because I am afraid of the Solar City merger being a ball and chain to the car company, but there is a great story here. Elon Musk wrote a master plan on a small paper eleven years ago. It looked like this:

(Source: slideshare.net)

This master plan is a story on its own. I know that Tesla has as much haters as lovers, but in my growth portfolio, I want disruptors, companies that dare to go against the grain. Some believers are very enthusiastic from the start, a lot of more conservative investors are angry because the stocks of such companies keep going up, defying all traditional metrics. But neither of these sides will deny the fact that this is a great story.

2. A visionary CEO

One of the most valuable aspects of growth stocks is having a visionary CEO, a great leader that has exceptional qualities as to where the company is heading.

There are a great number of CEOs out there, but only a few are really visionary. Elon Musk comes to mind, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg (NASDAQ:FB) in the modern tech department, next to Larry Page and Sergei Brin (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and probably a few others.

Somewhat further away in tech history there were Steve Jobs (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Bill Gates (NASDAQ:MSFT). Probably you could also attach the tag 'visionary CEO' to Warren Buffett (BRK-A) (BRK-B) in the financial sector and I would not hesitate to call Howard Schultz a visionary leader as well, who embodies the all American from rags to riches story. Probably you know some visionary CEOs as well. Don't hesitate to name them and explain briefly in the comment section. I'm looking forward to it.

3. An innovating company

A growth stock must be innovating. If the company doesn't innovate, it doesn't have a growth stock. Innovation can come from a lot of aspects. People tend to think that innovations are mostly in the tech sector, but that is not true. The first technology stock in the list of greatest stocks in the Obama era was only at place six, even surpassed by a REIT. The example of Schultz bringing the Italian coffee culture to America and the world is one example. At the time of the IPO, lots of comments were made that this was just a fad, but if you have invested early in Starbucks, you are a happy and above all rich man now.

SBUX data by YCharts

For every $1000 invested at the IPO, you would have $178,200 now.

But also the constant reinvention of how movies are made, technically and storywise, at Disney (NYSE:DIS) is innovation. Innovation is really feeling the next best thing. It was Steve Jobs, a genuine innovator himself, who used the famous Wayne Gretzky quote:

(Source: cdn.quotesgram.com)

That really sums it up: innovation will take a company to where the puck will be and give that company a competitive advantage. As Warren Buffett famously said:

In other words: when the idiots come, the innovator should already have moved on. This is a quality I look for in my growth stocks.

4. A long term vision

Whether I pick DGI stocks or growth stocks, I don't change my strategy: I buy stocks for the long road. Mostly I am a buy-and-hold guy. In my bio here on SA, there is the sentence that I don't think in years, but rather in decades. As a consequence, I pick stocks of companies that are leaders in a certain area and will probably be the leader in five or ten years time as well.

Examples? I am pretty convinced that Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) will still be a market leader in gaming in 2027. Call of Duty, World of Warcraft or Black Ops are evergreens in the genre, comparable to Disney's ever expanding universe of Marvel and Star Wars movies.

Another example is Mercado Libre (NASDAQ:MELI), the e-commerce giant of Middle and South America. It is an Amazon, eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and PayPal (OTCPK:PPAL) rolled into one. The sheer size and familiarity of the brand name provides these kind of companies with a big broad moat.

These companies often have to spend heavily: for R&D, to up their sales, to hire new and better people, to keep their suppliers satisfied, to build new plants etc. This can have its consequences for seemingly absurd P/E ratios, such as that of Amazon (PE of 185) or Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) (PE of 337).

5. At least double digit growth over the next five years

This seems a quantifiable and simple benchmark, but it is not. What I mean is that you mostly should not look simply to EPS. Because of the heavy investing that comes with building out an empire, the EPS of high growth stocks are often futile or even negative. That doesn't matter as long as there is growth in the revenues.

Amazon has a PE of 185 and for a lot of more conservative investors this is a reason to rant about Amazon and other high P/E stocks. But if you look at Amazon's operating cash flow instead of the P/E, you see a completely different story:

When you look at this graph, you would rather call Amazon undervalued versus the long term trend, not overvalued. Simplywall.st calls the stock fairly valued based on future cash flows:

When I take a look at the customized forecasting calculator of FASTgraph, you can see that Amazon has years of double digits growth left for its operational cash flow.

FAST graph indicates that Amazon has the potential to give a total annual return of 42% over the next five years if its stock price keeps following the operational cash flow average more or less.

Now I think this is an somewhat optimistic scenario because of the 50% growth estimates in 2020 and 2021, which is probably derived from a historical mean. But even at the 20% to 35% increase, the growth in operational cash flow is impressive and completely what I look for. A big part of this revenue could lead to huge EPS growth (think 100s of percentages) anytime the company would want. But Amazon keeps investing in its future and expanding its empire for me, its investor.

6. The three O's

Finally, this is maybe the most important benchmark for growth stocks: they really should have as much as possible of what I call the three O's: overachieving, owning and over delivering.

It all starts with a company and its CEO that typically wants to overachieve.

Here is what Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix, said in 2005:

Our focus is on getting to five million, 10 million, 20 million subscribers and becoming a company like HBO that transforms the entertainment industry. We want producers and directors to be able to find the right audience, to change the experience of helping people find movies they love.

(Source: inc.com magazine)

Netflix's market cap back then was just $600M. But that didn't keep Reed Hastings from saying that he and his company would be a great success. Right now Netflix's market cap is about $60B.

Another clear overachiever is Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg. This is his 10 year plan for Facebook.

This is a very ambitious plan in which he shows that he is a great visionary leader, who wants to overachieve. He has a vision of what he wants and is not afraid to express it.

Owner

I like CEOs that have a big amount of skin in the game. If the stock does well, the CEO will do well financially too. His interests and that of the stockholder are the same. On the other hand, if CEOs are great at their job, but they are not such a big holder of their own company's stock, it doesn't really mean anything. If they are not the founder of the company, then it is hard to own a substantial part of it. Ownership is a bonus.

Overdelivering

Growth stocks ideally grow more than was expected. That means that they should be able to beat market expectations very regularly. Here you can see, as a textbook example, the score card of Facebook since its IPO:

(Source: streetinsider.com)

As you can see Facebook has beaten expectations in every quarter since its IPO but two. The average beat was by more than 15%. That is over delivering as I like it.

The mindset for your growth stocks portfolio

Building a growth portfolio is somewhat less safe than building a DGI portfolio. The companies are often less mature, have a much higher volatility and often a higher growth has already been priced in. The simple trick is to hold growth stocks for the very long term. If you would have believed what Reed Hastings said in 2005 about changing the whole industry, you would be very rich now.

For every $1000 dollar invested, you would have $93,000 now. Of course, it would have been a bumpy ride and at a certain moment your $30,000 would have only been worth $5,000 anymore.

If you have one winner like that, you can wipe out many mistakes.

That also means that you better own stocks of smaller companies, $500M to $10B, let's say. And be patient, years in a row.

For years in a row, basically from 2009 to 2013, Activison Blizzard's stock did nothing. The big question was if it ever would go over $12 again. If you bought at about the same $12 in 2007, you have a four-bagger right now. And there is lot of room left to grow further down the line.

From 2006 to the end of 2008, Starbucks went down by more than 70%. But I have already showed you that if you held on, you would have been very rich. So don't sell any stocks, not your winners, not your losers. There are some reasons to sell, but not a lot.

Don't add to losers, add to winners

Where I think that dollar cost averaging has many merits for DGI investing, I don't do it for growth stocks. Because there are more uncertain elements, you shouldn't trust a growth stock as much as let's say Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Just let them sit in your portfolio. What you will see is that the great stocks will become big positions in your portfolio. But don't sell, buy more of those winners. Water the flowers, not the weeds. Don't sell your losers either, unless there is a very good fundamental reason like a looming bankruptcy or so. Before you know, you could have sold your Starbucks, the one who would make you rich if you would have had patience for some more years.

Because of the simple nature of growth stocks, your portfolio will be balanced with big positions in winners and small positions of (temporary?) losers. The example that I gave you at the end of the article shows what I mean.

First Solar: $250 = 0.6%

Frontier Communications: $457.2 = 1%

Amazon: $15,702 = 37.1%

Staples: $550.8 = 1.3%

First Energy Corp.: $617.4 = 1.5%

Under Armour: $11,307.7 = 26.73%

Arconic: $765 = 1.8%

Pitney Bowes: $690 = 1.6%

Starbucks: $12,020.3 = 28.4%

Xerox Corp: $937.9 = 2.2%

Your three winners alone would make up 92.3% of your total portfolio. Of course, I would be better to diversify with 25 to 35 stocks in total, but the system stays the same: the winners are your real capital.

In the next few articles, I will highlight some growth stocks that you can start with and growth stocks that I like. If you don't want to miss those articles, please feel free to hit the follow button.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FB, SBUX, DIS, AAPL, MELI, ATVI, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.