REITs Might Be Victims Of Trump's Tax Reform

The chief (for the market, at least) change to come from Trump's tax plan, is the reduction in corporate income tax from 35% to 15%. This is an obvious plus for most stocks, particularly for those whose income is generated primarily within the US.

I've already written in my article titled "Trump On Taxes: The Impact" that for the aggregate of stocks, many of which rely on foreign income and tax optimization, the impact can be muted. That's basically a result of the effective corporate tax rate already being a lot lower than 35%.

However, there's yet another group of stocks which can be losers under a lower corporate tax environment. That would be REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts). REITs in the US have two main characteristics:

They need to pay at least 90% of their taxable income in the form of dividends.

They can deduct dividend payments from their taxable income, which given how high dividends need to be (more than 90% of said taxable income) effectively means they're not subjected to corporate taxation.

Therein lies the problem. The situation presently, for a regular US corporation deriving its income from domestic operations, is that it's subjected to a 35% income tax. Sure, some deductions and tax planning can be applied to reduce the effective tax, but not nearly as much as those companies relying heavily on foreign income. At the same time, a REIT will more or less be subjected to a 0% income tax.

All other things equal (ceteris paribus), a REIT would thus command valuation multiples which would be as much as ~53% higher than a regular corporation, on a pre-tax basis. For instance, a REIT would have net earnings of 100 based on pre-tax income of 100. To achieve the same net income, a regular corporation would need around 153 in pre-tax profits.

So what happens after corporate taxes get reduced to 15%? The REIT advantage is severely reduced. Now, the pre-tax income needed for a regular corporation to produce 100 in net profits would be just ~118. Obviously, this would produce higher pre-tax multiples for regular corporations, since less pre-tax income would be needed to produce the same net income.

At the same time, though, this would also require lower pre-tax multiples -- which are the same as their after-tax multiples -- for REITs. This is so because a lot of their value comes precisely from them avoiding the much higher taxes. That advantage, in a lower-tax world, is reduced. The premium valuations REITscommand due to their tax avoidance is thus now worth less. As a result, lower taxes are a negative for REIT valuation.

Mind you, lower taxes also affect other somewhat similar situations, for instance:

They're negative for companies holding significant NOLs (Net Operating Losses), which offset future income. The reason, of course, is that each NOL dollar will now offset just $0.15 cents in income tax, instead of $0.35 cents.

They're also negative for other tax-advantaged investments, like municipal bonds.

The REITs can have something mitigating the impact, though. The high dividends, (still) in a time of low interest rates, can provide a cushion. However, lower corporate taxes are still a negative and can provide a consistent headwind for REITs going forward.

It should also be noticed that quite often REITs trade at high valuation multiples even though they're leveraged entities, whose risks are somewhat underestimated by the market on account of their high dividend yields. Thus, any large negative like REITs losing a large part of their no-tax allure can be a significant factor in pressuring underlying stocks, given their already riskier-than-usual financial profiles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.