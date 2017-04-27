Robert Shiller On The Crashing Of The Trump Market: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Once again I have the unpleasant duty of drawing attention to the foolishness of what passes for supposedly sophisticated market commentary these days. I return to one of my most criticized articles in which I took Nobel Prize winning economist Robert Shiller to task for vacuously pronouncing on the market valuations. He's at it again in an interview on CNBC (warning: video contains 3:09 of long-winded talk with no real substance), which you can see yourself. I found it painful to watch. Shiller was utterly incoherent in describing current valuations as "dangerous" but then walking back his pronouncement by repeatedly reminding viewers that one never knows what the market will do and when.

To what end, then, is he commenting? Why does a presumably eminent personage get on the air? What is his message? It is as though Shiller was publicly airing a dispute between his brain and his heart. The former knows that his valuation metric is not useful in timing markets; the latter seems to expect a market crash. I have no expertise in probing people's hearts, but a possible motive could include getting some sort of "credit" for a calling a market top. A quick Google search shows that the Yale economist has been talking up this line, about the market being overpriced, a lot lately; interestingly, I also detected a tendency to link market conditions to President Trump, whom he does not support. He noted that fact, en passant, in the above-linked CNBC interview. I'd have ignored that comment except that the theme appeared again in my Google search, as you can see below.

Folks - if you find value in Shiller's research, by all means read it. But cheap TV commentary is still cheap TV commentary even coming from a Nobel Prize winner.

Please share your thoughts in the comments section. Meanwhile, here are today's advisor-related links: