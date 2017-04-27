eCobalt Solutions: Getting U.S. Equity Exposure To The Cobalt Metal Revolution

This stock has high upside, but given the company is still in the pre-revenue stage and dependent on external financing, this is a risky investment not suitable for everyone.

ECobalt Solutions provides one way to gain exposure to cobalt via the US stock market.

Thesis

Cobalt metal is in high demand due to growth in the electric vehicle ("EV") market, which uses lithium-ion batteries to power these vehicles (cobalt being a main component). In conjunction, its growing supply deficit is leading the price of the commodity higher. eCobalt Solutions is working to supply ethically sourced cobalt to the market and the favorable supply/demand dynamics of the industry could benefit such producers.

Business Overview

eCobalt Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:ECSIF), formerly known as Formation Metals, Inc., is a Canadian-headquartered (primary stock listing is ECS.TO) pure-play cobalt producer. It owns 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Project ("the ICP"), an environmentally friendly mining venture situated just outside of Salmon, Idaho. A 2007 feasibility study on the ICP, as articulated in the company's financial statements, indicated a strong level of economic potential of the site due to the presence of high-purity cobalt metal.

The Cobalt Market

Cobalt prices have exploded over the past year, registering gains of 2.5x on account of its burgeoning commercial potential.

Supply is already short and is likely to persist over the coming years. A report conducted by Macquarie Research projected a supply deficit of 885 tonnes in 2018, 3,205 in 2019, and 5,340 in 2020. That comes to a supply deficit increase of 6x in just two years.

On the demand side of the equation, the tailwinds to cobalt are just as favorable. For large-cap tech companies and automakers looking to produce electric vehicles, the need for cobalt has become increasingly clear given its role in the lithium-ion battery mix. The metal constitutes a little over one-third of a modern lithium-ion battery's composition (and greater than the amount of lithium used itself).

With electric vehicle production set to increase over the next decade-plus and several battery gigafactories coming up for live production, cobalt demand is likely to be very robust moving ahead. Over at least the next five years, demand for cobalt could expand by 20% year-over-year or a factor of about 2.5x.

China's BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are both in the battery production business, but other auto stalwarts venturing into the EV market have not. General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), among others, either lack battery production facilities or have outsourced their needs to electronics/chemicals conglomerates such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), LG Chemical (OTC:LGCLF), and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF). With large projected shortages in cobalt supply, battery manufacturers will have a difficult time getting their hands on enough cobalt to satisfy demand, which is likely to continue to benefit producers of the metal. Tesla CTO JB Straubel has expressed these reservations publicly.

Tesla opened its Nevada-based gigafactory in January and it expects to have twice the global battery production capacity by 2018. Regardless of how one feels about Tesla and its $52 billion market cap, it's a company making a bet that EV production will increase in demand over time and eventually manifest into a profitable venture. The EV market grew by 15x between 2011 and 2016 and is estimated to increase by another ~25% in 2017. Despite cobalt's recent rapid ascent, it's quite possible that the market has yet to truly price in the rare ongoing supply/demand dynamics.

Another interesting part of the story is that approximately 60% of the world's cobalt is produced in the conflict-prone Democratic Republic of Congo. The ethics of Congolese production have often also come under scrutiny, as much of it is mined with child labor under inhumane working conditions.

With increasingly skewed supply/demand and the majority of the world's supply under some level of perpetual uncertainty, this provides an opening for North American-based cobalt producers to provide ethical sources of the metal.

Where eCobalt Solutions Can Come In

eCobalt Solutions, which is currently pre-revenue, is one such option to capitalize on the cobalt buzz.

For the company to continue as a going concern, it will need to raise sufficient external financing such that the ICP can successfully be completed and achieve its production expectations. Whether this can be achieved profitably is an additional uncertainty.

As for when the company will begin generating revenue, it is unclear. Per a news release from early March, mill and concentrator design work was 95% complete. With respect to production facility engineering, P&IDs were 70% complete, electrical work was 70% complete, and mechanical equipment lists were 80% complete.

Based on the abovementioned feasibility study, capital expenditure requirements for the project have come to USD$147 million with a post-tax NPV of USD$113 million based on a discount rate of 8.5%, calculated using a cobalt price of $19.50 per pound of cobalt sulfate. If the price of cobalt continues to increase as anticipated from accelerating commercial demand from the rechargeable battery market, this will increase the estimated NPV of the project. It is also expected that new-generation lithium ion batteries will maintain the highest long-term demand on account of life cycle, superior energy density, and overall safety profile.

Usually when I evaluate stocks I provide valuation scenarios and look at the company's capital structure. However, in this case, determining ECSIF's fair value price is virtually impossible. It's largely contingent on demand for cobalt moving forward, and the company's ability provide for this demand by putting supply on the market. eCobalt also benefits from the fact it's a US-based pure-play cobalt producer, which helps mitigate a level of sovereign risk involved with most other mining companies and their exposure to the vagaries of other commodity metal markets.

What to Watch For

Coverage on eCobalt Solutions is very sparse. To my knowledge there is no sell-side coverage and there has been no ECSIF-specific coverage on Seeking Alpha published previously. Given this is a speculative type of play based on an industry-related trend, movement in the stock is predicated on a few main things:

(1) The price of cobalt - The higher it is the better for the stock, generally speaking.

(2) Press releases by the company and quarterly earnings updates - These are released on the company's website, and at this point, have mostly regarded engineering developments of the mine and production facility. As of the time of this writing, a corporate update hasn't been released since March 3, 2017.

(3) Industry related news that might impact demand - EV production has been the latest development impacting the cobalt market. Where tech companies and automakers decide to go with their EV production plans can help inform the future demand for cobalt.

(4) Price of crude oil - Higher oil prices could realistically be considered a positive for cobalt producers. Higher oil generally correlates with higher gas prices, which subsequently boosts demand for electric vehicles and hybrids. This in turn boosts demand for cobalt and is positive for the metal's producers.

(5) How the competition is doing - Larger mining companies also have cobalt operations ongoing, including Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), Katanga Mining (OTCPK:KATFF), Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), Fortune Minerals (OTCQX:FTMDF), Barra Resources (OTC:BRCSF), Tiger Resources (TRDSF), Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF), and Cruz Cobalt Corp (OTCPK:BKTPF).

Generally, the faster the competition moves toward pushing more cobalt online, the worse it is for other companies, as this alters the supply-side of the equation. Monitoring the competitive landscape and industry-related news and its demand-side impact is the most time-intensive, but much of the public knowledge of this activity is conveniently reflected in the price of the metal. Infomine is a great free source of tracking cobalt's price (and that of other less popular metals and commodities).

Overall, investors interested in any cobalt producer should focus most heavily on (1) and (2); namely, the metal's price in addition to any company-specific information they can get through public releases, periodically released financial statements, and/or by directly speaking with management.

Risks

eCobalt is more of a venture capital-like investment. Many smaller, unprofitable companies contingent on external financing to obtain profitable operations don't make it over the long-run.

The possibility of losing your entire principal investment with this stock is a material concern, as is the case for all pre-revenue startup firms more generically. Accordingly, ECSIF is not right for everyone. Investors looking for something stable are advised to look elsewhere, as this will come with some volatility and may not pan out altogether.

Many small-cap, negative-EPS companies turn out to be duds, and when you dabble on this end of the spectrum your win rate can be pretty disappointing at times and occasionally you might even get zeroed. But every now and then there are some grand slams. For those who want exposure to the developing trend involving cobalt's rising commercial use, ECSIF could be one such option. But those who desire "low beta" portfolios should steer clear.

Moreover, due to small capitalization (fluctuates, but currently sub-$100 million) and relative illiquidity, this idea will not be pertinent to many larger investors.

Cobalt itself is also subject to some level of substitution risk. If cobalt is in poor supply and becomes economically untenable, battery producers may attempt to reduce cobalt's relative composition from the chemical mix. Engineers would, however, need to balance the economic considerations with any tangible reduction in performance/durability that would follow.

Conclusion

Commodities exposure is probably not the best idea for investors with a long-term buy-and-hold investment philosophy. Nor are early-stage, pre-revenue companies the best stock selections for risk-averse investors more generally.

eCobalt Solutions is very much a boom-or-bust investment. I am long given I feel the ongoing cobalt trend can be a lucrative opportunity, driven heavily by commercial demand in the rechargeable battery market. But it also constitutes less than 1 percent of my overall portfolio so it is not something that will hurt to much of an extent if things simply don't work out.

I'm already long the metal itself through futures contracts on the London Metal Exchange, but also wanted some level of equity exposure as well should adequate opportunities be available. eCobalt's stature as a US-based pure play cobalt producer avoids the sovereign risk and additional metals exposure associated with other mining companies and provides one way to gain exposure to the metal through the US stock market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECSIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long futures contracts on cobalt metal

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.