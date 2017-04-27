Flying Cars: The Future Is Closer Than You Think

Pop.Up modular air & ground passenger concept Source Airbus

A few days ago a vertical takeoff electric plane (VTOL jet, see below) conducted a test flight in an event that could change the world.

Realistically this mode of transport cannot become a mainstream mode of transport to replace the car in any form other than as a driverless version, as people don't become pilots with the sort of training needed to drive a car. Five years ago a driverless plane would have been enough to consider the idea of replacing cars with winged versions as fanciful. However today I don't think a driverless version is so 'far out'.

Two interesting German startups

Lilium electric VTOL jet

Lilium electric VTOL jet Source lilium.com/news/

Lilium is a venture funded startup out of the Technical University of Munich (10 million Euro Series A funding December 2016, with London VC firm Atomico). With a dynamic 30-something team, it is hiring in many areas currently.

The Lilium VTOL all electric (36 engines) jet has impressive specifications, including a 300 km range, 300 km/hr speed, available on demand at a nearby landing pad, with less noise than a motorbike. It is an air taxi for up to 5 people. The plan is for a network of inexpensive landing pads in central places in cities.

The plan is to produce a 5 seater vehicle with plans to provide a ride-hailing service for people needing to get somewhere where the traffic is stopping them. The website gives an example of a Manhattan to JFK trip involving 55 min in a taxi and 5 min in the VTOL at a cost of $36 initially in the VTOL (eventually $6) and $56-73 in a taxi.

E-volo

Volocopter 2X Source e-volo

E-volo is a German startup whose CEO Florian Reuter was formerly a Venture Manager at Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY). Key staff have a background in the aerospace industry, industrial automation and paragliding. A key early investor and technology partner is Ascending Technologies, which was recently acquired by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), which has become a shareholder of e-volo.

Unlike the high performance VTOL craft, the Volocopter 2X is more a scaled up drone, with multiple electric motors.

E-volo has been working with a prototype as it evolves the Volocopter 2X as a 2 passenger ultralight vertical takeoff aircraft. Volocopter 2X is expecting certification for flight by 2018 in a new German ultralight category. The Volocopter 2X is a fully electric vehicle with quick swap out batteries. While initial use is as a sports ultralight aircraft, it is designed as a demonstrator for future urban mobility craft. The plan is eventually for autonomous control.

Uber

Notwithstanding the above technology projects, Uber plans to be there at the beginning, and is already planning to offer a "vertical takeoff and landing" service to beat heavy traffic. Uber isn't planning to develop the technology. It just wants to be a service deliverer. It might purchase initial vehicles and is ready to contemplate buying a small fleet at up to $1 million/vehicle. It expects the have a prototype service ready by 2020 to be launched first in Dallas and Dubai, based on cities with deep aviation connections and substantial commuting distances. Apparently Uber thinks the cost/aerial mile to be roughly equivalent to its UberX car service. There are lots of things needing to be addressed before Uber takes on its first passenger!

Where this is headed?

Notwithstanding innovative startups E-volo and Lilium mentioned above, there are also major players getting concrete about this opportunity.

The Geneva motor show is a good place to show off new ways of operating in the world. Last month at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen (OTCPK: OTCPK:VLKPY) owned Italdesign in partnership with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) exhibited a concept and provided a video of their Pop.

Up car/plane pod (note the Pop.Up comes after a conventional sports car launch). The interesting thing about this is the integration and driverless aspects of the pod, which takes two passengers to where they want to go using whatever is the best way to get there, be that with wheels or being flown by a drone, or put in a train… The designers said this is a real commercial opportunity, with vehicles in service within the next 7-10 years. The system is modular, with the passenger pod being inserted on a wheeled platform or picked up by a drone. All of it depends on intelligent autonomous operating systems. The idea is cooperation with other unnamed technology giants to improve the quality of mega city life.

I find Volkswagen's involvement in this intriguing.

Where did it come from?

Henry Ford tried to emulate the people's car with a people's plane, the Ford Flivver, a Model T of the air. Ford wanted a plane that would fit in his office and that is what the Ford Flivver was, a 15 ft long plane with a 23 ft wingspan. It was a single seater which weighed just 350 pounds. Its inaugural flight was on 30 July 1926, Ford's 63rd birthday. The test pilot used the plane to commute to work, but it was clearly tricky to fly and the test pilot Harry Brookes died when the engine seized and the Flivver crashed into the sea in February 1928. The Ford people's plane project ended with Brookes' death.

Is the enthusiasm about revolutionising commuter flight another flash in the pan, or will it take off this time? The technology is certainly much more mature and the applications clearer that 90 years ago, when a people's plane would have been seen more as a recreational vehicle than a utilitarian people and parcel transporter.

Conclusion

While the flying car space barely exists, it has some of the biggest companies taking it seriously. The upside is huge and the way it will impact your life goes in all directions. Here I've highlighted with just a few examples, how this technology might become investable. I suspect that early delivery of "flying cars" might be delivered by a big consortium like Volkswagen/Airbus as envisaged by their Geneva Motor Show concept. However, the history of recent battery electric car commercialisation is that it is being led by newcomers (Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY)). So don't discount the dynamism of startups like Lilium and E-volo. Keep an eye out for their development and IPO down the track. And don't forget Uber seeking to have a place at the table.

This is not pie in the sky. If my commentary helps reshape your views of emerging investment opportunities in the transport area, please consider following me.

