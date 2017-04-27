Market Volatility Bulletin: Will The VIX Strike Back?

That said, the VIX appears to be settling back into its traditional position of contango.

VIX remained quite rangebound as S&P tried and initially failed to breach its all-time highs set on March 1.

CNBC: 9:00 EST

ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) are range-bound with a bull-bias in the overnight session, posting lows just below yesterday's low of day at 2381.75, and highs at 2386.50. It is at least somewhat likely that the bulls will need to step up and break through the 2400-area resistance in the next few days, or face the potential for a sizable pullback. After the failure to close above the 2390 level on March 16, S&P buyers sat through an approximate 3% pullback before prices returned to the highs.

After gaining small during yesterday's session, spot VIX is down near 2% during Asian trading. Gold futures (NYSEARCA:GLD) are mostly flat overnight, while crude oil futures (NYSEARCA:USO) for May delivery are trading down by 1.79%. EIA inventories yesterday showed a slightly bigger draw than expected.

CNBC: Wednesday Close

Despite rallying earlier in the morning, stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) closed mostly lower after the White House released President Trump's much anticipated tax plan. Some of the highlights are as follows:

Corporate tax rate of 15%

Allowing pass-through income for small/medium business owners to be taxed at the corporate rate

No border-adjustment tax

A change from the current seven tax brackets for individual tax rates down to three (10%, 25%, and 35%

Doubling the standard individual deduction from $6,350 to $12,700

One-time repatriation tax for overseas business income

Elimination of the Estate Tax

Elimination of itemized tax deductions except for charitable donations and mortgage interest (including elimination of the State and Local Tax deduction).

Repeal the 3.8% tax on investment income

As during many news events, stocks exhibited quite a bit of whippiness while these proposed tax changes were being announced. Equities fell off after the announcement, led downward by the real estate sector (NYSEARCA:XLRE) and consumer staples sector (NYSEARCA:XLP). Consumer discretionary stocks (NYSEARCA:XLY), along with health care (NYSEARCA:XLV) were the lone sectors to gain meaningfully on the day.

Shout-Out

Today we feature a Wednesday afternoon piece by SA contributor Jared Dillian, who discussed in part the psychology behind what takes an asset class from simply overvalued into bubble territory. The article is titled, "The Stock Market Is Overvalued, But It's Not In A Bubble Yet".

From the author, "a bubble is a psychological phenomenon that occurs when an asset class becomes overvalued and is accompanied by an obsession or preoccupation with that asset class." The Dow Jones has recently breached the 20,000-level milestone, but that fact does not simply make it a bubble. By Mr. Dillian's standard, a tell-tale sign of a bubble is when non-financially minded people begin taking seriously the idea of switching to a career in day-trading. While there are always those finance pundits that tend to call everything a bubble, the current situation with the stock market is far from one with the obsession necessary to call it a bubble.

Mr. Dillian moves on to tell the story of the Atari video-game crash in the early 1980s. A certain gaming system became so popular that Atari produced well in excess of what demand was out there, and ended up embarrassingly dumping the extra in a landfill in New Mexico. That, the author writes, is bubble territory.

"One of the consequences of the financial crisis is that any time the price of anything goes up, anywhere, we think it is a bubble. We have been psychologically scarred. We will always confuse legitimate bull markets with bubbles."

The author then writes that if you are not a professional investor (and we'd argue that this may be true even if you are a professional), the worst thing you can do is be trigger happy, especially with retirement accounts. He closes with the following:

Here's a heuristic - if someone calls something a bubble, just set your phone to go off three years from now. Then it will be in a bubble. And you will know because your uncle and your dentist and your old high school buddies will all be involved.

Thoughts on Volatility

After a small move higher yesterday, spot VIX appears to want to continue its down-move, potentially back to a sub 10-handle. Just before the open, spot VIX prints 10.67, with F1 (May) futures at 12.30, and F2 (NYSEARCA:JUNE) futures trading at 13.20. We appear to be fully making the move back into what is likely a more comfortable state for the VIX futures structure, that of contango.

While we've spent a lot of time recently focused on the front-end of the futures curve, we think some time spent discussing the deep end of the curve is appropriate as well. While the moves tend to not be as exaggerated as those in the front-months, the far-end of the VIX futures curve also has a part to play in showing market expectations over a longer term.

Observe the slight uptick recently in F4-F7 (August-November) contango that has occurred recently. This makes sense considering the front-end has moved from a backwardated state into a more traditional contango structure over the last two or so weeks.

The visual above helps to show the problem with long-term holding of VIX ETPs, an issue that plagues even the mid- and long-term VIX exposed products. Notice how much more VIXM has fallen off than spot VIX over the past 6 months. While indeed, spot has experienced quite the sell off over that period, nearly all of it took place just after the November 8 Presidential elections.

Note how the near-constant contango of the VIX futures market has eaten away at VIXM pricing much more slowly. While spot moved in a flat, range-bound environment for most of that time, VIXM continued drifting slowly downward.

Beginning this Friday with the impending government shutdown, several opportunities exist over the next few weeks for the VIX to perk back up. For now, the markets have seemingly put the French election worries behind, they have the potential to mix things up again in early May.

Organic at-the-money S&P vol is down a bit at the front-end, flat at the monthly and quarterly expiries. "Contango" (looking down the implied vol column) seems to be reasserting itself, at least between weekly and monthly contracts.

These ultra-low vols are historically (over the last few years anyway) the conditions for large and sustained rallies to S&P. You really don't see big sustained S&P rallies in high-vol environments, at least since 2013. Sure equities may pop, but they don't hold those gains long unless and until vol gets destroyed, which it clearly has.

Indeed, all four indices (S&P, Dow, NASDAQ, Russell) are all trading at or very near all-time highs. What remains to be seen is whether we stall out once more as we did in early March, or whether we push through. The S&P is facing a good bit of resistance here; furthermore even the VIX has shown a little more willingness of late to bounce back. The stage is set for equities to continue their rally; we'll see if they have what it takes.

We'd say that if the Jul31 implied vol gets to about 9.3 anytime soon, that's a strong buy.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

On Monday we began a new trade to track. Specifications as follows.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Apr 24 at trade initiation - read to see what our thoughts were on entry)

At least for the time being, S&P bulls have broken through the resistance they had been facing for several weeks at ES 2370.

We set out our new strategy just after the first round of the French election.

At-the-money vol looks quite tame at the weekly, monthly, and quarterly time frames. We assert that the weekly vol makes decent sense, but the monthly and quarterly were dragged down too low.

To test this claim, we will short near-dated vol against longer-dated vol.

Our thesis will prove wrong if realized volatility turns out to be quite high over the next several days.

As we initiate this trade, the ES stands at 2375, after following global risk-on assets smartly higher to begin the final week of April.

Update: ES ran as high as 2394 in yesterday's trade. Currently it rests at 2385. Markets await earnings reports from the likes of Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft.

Tactics:

To open, we will sell one straddle and buy another

Sell the Apr28 2375 straddle

Buy the May12 2375 straddle

Above is the payoff diagram on this spread.

Max gain on one of these is just what you put into the trade (your debit), and even that is only for rather extreme outcomes. As such, this is not a high-exposure trade.

Note that for most ES levels, the dotted line is above the solid line rather than below it. This means that over the central range, the spread has quite positive theta on it. Essentially, the dotted line pulls the solid line in its direction with the passage of time.

The options exposures display that this spread is really about gamma, vega, and theta. When we opened the position, the delta was 0, and now it is -20. A move back down to the starting point of 2375 today or tomorrow would be very good news for this baseline trade.

"How's the trade look?"

We opened at $20.50; mid is now $19.75, or down $.75. We do these snapshots daily, and were down $1.50 on the trade both on Tuesday (because implied volatility was slammed still further on Monday) and still down a combined $1.50 on Wednesday.

"Not much has changed since yesterday; why has your position improved by $.75?"

Theta. Theta improves this position to the tune of about $1.20 a day. Other factors (such as the ES being modestly higher) have worked against the position, but the theta is strongly in our favor.

What's more, if we are near the 2375 strikes, theta will work more and more for us into tomorrow's trade.

The graph above demonstrates what theta looks like for today's trade. Observe that is peaks out near 2375, exactly where all our strikes are. This is because the options we are short expire tomorrow, whereas the options we are long expire on May12.

If options are thought of as radio towers that perpetually emit a signal that could be thought of as a basket of options sensitivities, or Greeks. Short-dated options concentrate their thetas, so that they are very strong, but only over a short range. By way of contrast, long-dated options carry more range, but their theta signal is less concentrated near-the-money.

Our spread is short an Apr28 straddle, long a May12 straddle. As such, so long as ES is near 2375, our theta will be positive - paying us each day and even each hour as we approach tomorrow's expiry.

The current time value on tomorrow's 2375 put is $2.75. We are essentially short two of these vs. long two May12 2375 puts, whose time value ought to deteriorate much slower over the next twenty-four hours.

Certainly a big move up would do us no favors, but theta really has our backs right now, and the implied vol on the May12 has already been taken down severely; it's hard to see much more punishment coming out of vega.

Side note: As we wrap up this discussion, ES has fallen to 2379, and the spread has gone positive. If the implied vol between the two dates can widen a bit more, then the position would look really good.

Mechanics (Review from yesterday)

No trades today; we likely will make some kind of trade mod at some point tomorrow.

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for reading Market Volatility Bulletin, and we remind you that these trade ideas are really for educational purposes. They are not so much about making "sim money"; we seek to show you how trades can play out, and offer you the reader a framework for understanding how to work with options Greeks, spreads, and the like.

Just as importantly, they show you how to divide your ideas into Strategy, Tactics, and Mechanics. Investors spend way too much time in our opinion fixated on strategy, and not nearly enough on tactics or mechanics of how to carry out an idea. That in our mind is a valuable skill set that traders have and investors will need in the years ahead.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We really enjoy reader comments, and post strong comments from our readers with regularity. We appreciate that.

