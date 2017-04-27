Kinder Morgan: When Will It Grow Dividends?

But its leverage metric could fall significantly in the near future, which could allow it to grow dividends by as soon as early-2018.

The energy companies are notorious for announcing surprising dividend cuts, and perhaps few have delivered bigger surprises than Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). The pipeline giant slashed payouts by 74% in late-2015, just weeks after it said that it could grow dividends by 6% to 10%. Since that cut, Kinder Morgan has kept the dividends flat, but I believe that it could announce a hike by as soon as the first quarter of 2018.

Kinder Morgan generates strong levels of cash flows, whichever way you look at it. The company abandoned the MLP model in 2014 in favor of the C-corporation structure, but it continues to trade like an MLP. The company, like most MLPs, releases distributable cash flow metric which is often used to gauge the sustainability of distributions in the MLP space. In the first quarter of 2017, Kinder Morgan generated $0.54 per common share of DCF which easily covered distributions of $0.125 per share, resulting in excess distributable cash flow of $935 million. This follows last year's results in which Kinder Morgan generated $2.02 per share of DCF which covered dividends of $0.50 and lead to more than $3.4 billion of excess DCF.

A look at Kinder Morgan's cash flow statement also leads to a similar conclusion. Note that Kinder Morgan's earnings release does not include a cash flow statement (since the company likes to focus on DCF), but its SEC filing does. Since last year, the company has managed to consistently generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure as well as most (if not all) of the cash dividends. In 1Q17, it reported $886 million of cash flow from operations which covered capital expenditure of $664 million and translated into free cash flows of $222 million. That allowed the company to self-fund 70% of its cash dividends which totaled $319 million (including dividends on preferred stock). On a trailing twelve month basis, Kinder Morgan has actually generated $619 million cash flows in excess of capital expenditure and dividends. That is a rare feat in the broader energy industry where companies usually find it difficult to fund both capital expenditure and dividends.

Thanks to strong cash flows, the existing dividend appears sustainable. But Kinder Morgan can't return the excess cash flows to shareholders by growing dividends because it has a high debt load. The company's priority is to use the excess cash flow to pay down debt.

As per its SEC filing, Kinder Morgan had a little less than $39 billion of net debt (total unadjusted debt minus cash) at the end of 1Q17. That's big for a company that has a total equity of $35 billion. The company is also facing significant short-term maturities, given that the current portion of the debt stands at almost $4 billion. Kinder Morgan carries a net debt ratio of 52.7%, which is lofty considering that most large-cap energy companies carry a net debt ratio of less than 45%.

Most MLPs, however, use net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio to measure their leverage, and in this term as well, Kinder Morgan's debt comes out higher than the industry's average. At the end of the first quarter, Kinder Morgan said that its net debt to EBITDA ratio, in adjusted terms, was 5.3-times, which was the same as it was at the end of last year. Most of the MLPs, on the other hand, have a leverage ratio of around 4.5-times, though they don't earn as much excess cash flows as Kinder Morgan. The leverage, however, is still higher than Kinder Morgan's long-term target of 5-times.

In short, Kinder Morgan generates strong levels of cash flows but it carries a large debt load which prevents it from growing dividends. I believe the company won't increase dividends until it has a clear line of sight towards achieving its long-term leverage goal. The company aims to end 2017 with 5.4-times leverage, which means that it is unlikely to increase dividends this year. But I believe there is a real chance of a dividend hike in early 2018.

Remember, Kinder Morgan has been actively looking for a joint venture partner, as well as other financing option, for its Trans Mountain expansion project. As per my rough estimate, the pipeline could generate annual adjusted EBITDA of $720 million. If Kinder Morgan successfully sells 50% interest in the project for around $2.7 billion (valuing at 7.5x EBITDA) in H1-2017, then that would put the company in a great position to bring its net-debt-to- EBITDA (2017e.) ratio down to 4.9-times in the near-term. Once Kinder Morgan gets close to hitting its long-term leverage target, it could begin using excess cash flows to grow dividends, perhaps by as soon as the first quarter of 2018.

