Total Access Communication (DTAC): Declining Market Share Amidst Stiff Competition

DTAC's rights to its 850MHz/1800MHz spectrum expires in 2018. Failure to replenish its portfolio would impact its operations significantly.

FY16 net income is a three-year low, driven by falling revenues. We struggle to see how this could improve. Dividend payments have fallen 80% YoY in FY16.

The Thai mobile market is extremely competitive, as True Corp. has relied on aggressive handset subsidies, increased marketing/promotional campaigns, and significant network investments to capture market share.

DTAC has been losing market share to True Corp., and it is currently the #3 mobile operator in Thailand (from #2 previously).

Listed on the Thai Stock Exchange and traded over the US OTC markets, Total Access Communication (DTAC) (ADR: OTCPK:TACYY; stock: OTC:TACJF) is the #3 mobile operator in Thailand. As of Mar-17, it has 24.3m subscribers.

Key concerns with DTAC

Aggressive competition in the Thai telecommunication sector

The Thai mobile market is extremely competitive, with incumbents AIS (OTCPK:AVIFY), True (OTC:TCPFF) and DTAC competing aggressively in terms of network quality/coverage and pricing and mobile subsidies. Despite strong growing data consumption, data prices are the lowest in Southeast Asia owing to market competition.

True Corp. targets to capture one-third of the Thai mobile market by 2018 and has aggressively increased its market share over the years, primarily at DTAC's expense. As of Dec-16, True has eclipsed DTAC to become the #2 mobile operator in Thailand (based on subscribers count).

One of the reasons that contributed to DTAC losing market share was that it had under-invested in 3G capacity in 2013 and 2014. It had overlaid its 2100MHz network over its 1800MHz network, leading to numerous "blind spots," due to the slightly superior propagation of 1800MHz versus 2100MHz. Furthermore, there was a rapid increase in data use, which exacerbated the "blind spots." DTAC's reputation was consequently damaged via word-of-mouth, social media, and the press.

In contrast, True Corp. had signed an agreement with CAT Telecom (SOE telecommunication company in Thailand) to use the latter's 850MHz spectrum to roll out 3G. The superior geographical coverage of the 850MHz spectrum resulted in fewer blind spots and delivered True Corp.'s customers a better user experience. In addition, True Corp. had a head start on 4G via using its 2100MHz spectrum for 4G services.

True Corp. had aggressively leveraged on handset subsidies to encourage the adoption of 3G and 4G in Thailand, building on its spectrum advantage in the country.

The aggressive handset subsidies have continued, and DTAC had been losing its market share due to its reluctance to continue the practice. To illustrate, #1 Thai mobile operator AIS had spent THB10bn on handset subsidies just in FY16.

Furthermore, all three operators had stepped up marketing and promotional campaigns extensively to defend (for AIS, DTAC) and/or capture market share (True Mobile).

Due to the increasing D&A (impact of higher CAPEX) and aggressive competition (higher marketing expenses and subsidies), net incomes of the major operators were affected adversely in the last few years.

Going forward, in the short term, we expect the stiff competition to continue. True Corp. is expected to continue with its aggressive competition to increase its market share further. AIS has indicated that it expects its handset sales to generate near-zero margin as it continues to encourage 2G migration via subsidies. This implies that DTAC will continue to step up its marketing expenses just to keep up with its peers or risk losing further market share to True, which would reduce utilization of its network.

Furthermore, AIS and True have guided CAPEX of THB40bn-THB45bn and THB48bn in FY17 respectively, which is significantly higher than DTAC's THB17bn-THB20bn. Although these include CAPEX for AIS and True's broadband operations, we expect the majority of them to be spent on mobile. AIS has indicated that it intends to strengthen its 4G capacity while it will target selective expansion only for its fixed broadband business.

True intends to enhance its network further. We believe DTAC has partially taken into consideration its expiring spectrum in 2018 (and thus, the need to bid for new spectrum), which has contributed to lower CAPEX guided in FY17. This could further widen the network quality gap between DTAC and its peers, which could further erode its market share.

DTAC's financials has clearly suffered from the aggressive environment

DTAC has clearly suffered from the stiff competition. Its revenues and EBITDA have fallen at a CAGR of c.3% and c.5% from 2014 to 2016. Mar-17 revenues and EBITDA have fallen by c.9% and c.6% YoY, respectively. Furthermore, D&A (fixed cost) has increased significantly over the past few years as a result of the increasing CAPEX incurred by DTAC during the period. Hence, operating margins have been on a downtrend.

Considering its heightened CAPEX in 2015 and 2016 (which will translate to higher D&A), the need to maintain and/grow its marketing expenses further as well as the declining revenues (due to flattish ARPU as well as smaller subscriber base), we do not expect net income to increase significantly in FY17 from its record low FY16 levels (which fell 65% YoY from FY15).

Expiring spectrum a significant issue for DTAC

DTAC's current spectrum rights (10MHz in 850MHz spectrum and 25MHz in 1800MHz) will expire in Sept-18 while its competitors' spectrum will expire in 2027 at the earliest. This is because DTAC did not win any spectrum rights during the auctions held in 2015 and 2016. Hence, there will be an urgent need for DTAC to replenish its spectrum assets and this could result in a competitive bidding.

For DTAC to have comparable spectrum resources with its competitors, it would need to replenish 100% of its 900MHz spectrum and at least 50% of its 1800MHz spectrum. A back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests that c.THB150bn would be required to fully replenish DTAC's spectrum portfolio.

Should DTAC fail to win any spectrum in the 2018 auction, its service quality will be severely poorer. This would likely spark a significant exodus of subscribers to its competitors and weaken its position in the market severely.

High dividend payments unlikely to be repeated

Industry wide, we have seen declines in dividend payouts, sensibly reflecting the aggressive competitive environment. True Corp. does not pay dividends while AIS has reduced its targeted minimum dividend payout from 100% to 70%. Similarly, DTAC had already lowered its minimum dividend payout policy from 80% to 50% in Feb-16.

We do not expect DTAC to continue with its high dividend levels as it needs to beef up its war chest for the network CAPEX in the next few years and spectrum bidding in 2018. FY16 dividends have fallen by 80% YoY.

Key factors that would initiate a review of our thesis

Halt in subscribers and revenue decline

Should DTAC reverse the trend of losing its subscriber to True, it would likely catalyze its share price and initiate us to review our thesis. However, we believe that its reluctance to engage in a subsidy war with True and AIS as well as its less than aggressive marketing expenses would imply that it would find it hard to reverse the trend. This is especially so considering that True and AIS have been competing on both pricing as well as network quality via their significant CAPEX on network infrastructure.

True Corp. decides to raise its pricing significantly or lower subsidies

Should True Corp. decide to increase service pricing or lower handset subsidies, we believe that this could trigger a favorable response from AIS and DTAC, which have increased their subsidies/marketing expenses in the past few years as a response towards True's aggressive competition. However, we believe that True will likely continue with its aggressive stance as it aims to further increase its market share, complementing its significant CAPEX in network infrastructure.

Conclusion

DTAC's share price has rebounded c.40% from its five-year low (in as recently as Oct-16). It is also currently near the higher end of its 52-week range. A part of the share price increase could be attributed to the unveiling of a new spectrum reallocation planned for the new board, which has partially relieved some doubt over DTAC's expiring spectrum. Furthermore, it has been reported that True Corp. would be keen to acquire DTAC if the opportunity arises.

Fundamentally though, we struggle to see how DTAC could reverse its market share decline considering the aggressive competition as well as the need to replenish its 900MHz and 1800MHz spectrum, which expires in 2018. Hence, we are not looking for an investment in DTAC.

