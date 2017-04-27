Pilbara Minerals - Lithium Is Out Of Favor So Shares Are On Sale

Delays in securing mine permit, financing, and BOAs have possibly created more headwinds for the stock which can be seen as a buying opportunity for lithium bulls.

The Pilgangoora project is world class and mostly de-risked. Of importance is that the project economics work using today's lithium prices.

The lithium hype has left the building. Many quality stocks are beaten up, with PILBF down -52% over the last year.

What a difference one year can make! Around this time last April, I first got clued in to the emerging lithium sector and watched Australian developer Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) enter the limelight with its share price going straight vertical on what felt like a daily basis, before peaking on May 11 at A$0.87/share.

In the midst of Lithium Boom 1.0, we saw the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 unveiled, Goldman Sachs coming out and calling lithium the new gasoline, and price of battery grade lithium carbonate/hydroxide going absolutely bonkers, eclipsing well north of $10,000/t.

Retail investors (like myself) got caught up in the hype, late as usual, and started bidding up many of these companies as we got overwhelmingly lost in the hysteria.

Now, one year later, and shares of PILBF are trading at 52 week lows at $0.27/share (~A$0.36/share).

These days, lithium is rarely featured on the mainstream news, the critics have come out and called it a hype story similar to that around rare earths and vanadium in past cycles, and a good number of investors are no doubt licking their wounds from an investment thesis gone horribly wrong so they have very little to zero interest in buying up more shares.

Indeed, what a difference a year can make! As investors all know -- Sentiment is a fickle thing. But lost in between two extreme end points on the spectrum usually lies the truth somewhere.

Yes, lithium got massively overhyped.

Yes, many of these shares got way overbid last year and a good number of these companies don't actually own any real assets that will ever make it through to production.

Yes, there is an abundance of lithium resource out there.

Etc.

But keep in mind:

The demand for lithium is strong and will only keep growing over the next decade.

The best time to buy any asset (lithium is no exception) is when the masses are nowhere to be found.

It may be like trying to find a needle in a haystack, but there are real legitimate lithium companies out there who control world class projects.

You can have an abundance of lithium resource available but if it's not economical to extract it's not worth the effort and it'll just stay buried in the ground.

In the case of Pilbara Minerals, the company has been busy at work improving fundamentals over the last year in the face of the share price persistently remaining weak and prone to selling off.

In September 2016, the company published a Definitive Feasibility Study (NYSE:DFS) for its Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project, outlining a 2Mtpa Base Case scenario.

Source: Pilgangoora 2Mtpa DFS

Pilgangoora is a massive project featuring a 36 year mine life, and it shows robust economics with a post-tax NPV (10%) of A$709 million, with an IRR of 38.1%, using an assumed spodumene concentrate sales price of $537/tonne.

For all the talk of a potential lithium "bubble", the most recent contracts being negotiated by lithium peers is clearly showing that spodumene concentrate (6%) prices are holding up quite well into 2017.

From Tawana Resources:

And prior to that, from Mineral Resources:

So, offtake agreements are being negotiated and signed in the $750-880/t range. Again, Pilgangoora used a sales price of $537/t in its DFS, so project economics would no doubt improve using current market figures.

In addition, over the last year, the Pilgangoora resource has only gotten better (larger), with numerous resource upgrades having been made.

Source: Corporate Presentation

The resource now stands at 156.3Mt at 1.25% Li2O, ranking Pilgangoora as the largest undeveloped hard rock project on the market.

Proven and Probable Reserves remain the same as the DFS at 69.8Mt at 1.26% Li2O.

Source: Corporate Presentation

To cap off the significant progress made over the last year, the company also published a Pre-Feasibility Study (NYSE:PFS) for Pilgangoora, assessing a possible 4Mtpa run-of-mine ore production and processing capacity scenario.

Source: Pilgangoora 4Mtpa PFS

In the 4Mtpa Expansion Option, the mine life is reduced to 19 years, and the post-tax NPV (10%) improving to A$1.165 billion, with an IRR of 46.3%, using an assumed spodumene concentrate sales price of $539/tonne.

Having the flexibility to expand to 4Mtpa is a nice "ace up the sleeve" option for the company to have, which could end up paying huge returns for shareholders in the event that future demand for lithium greatly outstrips supply and manages to exceed current market expectations.

Despite what appears to be significant progress over the last year, the share price of PILBF is down an astounding -52.6%.

The current market capitalization is ~$350 million and the enterprise value is ~$300 million. Certainly, Pilbara doesn't trade like a junior micro-cap, even though shares of PILBF have been essentially cut in half in the last twelve months. As such, although the upside potential may still be immense, investors/speculators interested in getting into the Pilbara story today shouldn't realistically be expecting the share price to go 5-10x anytime soon (or in the foreseeable future); the law of large numbers greatly diminishes the multiplicity factor, but this might be a worthwhile trade-off giving how advanced stage and de-risked Pilgangoora is relative to earlier stage/grass roots exploration projects.

Why the discrepancy between progress and share price?

At first glance, we can see that the decline in share price is not just confined to PILBF, but it is something that has been affecting a number of junior/mid-tier companies in the lithium space for awhile now.

Here is a share price performance chart year-to-date (YTD).

PILBF is down -28%

Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) is down -10.6%

Altura Mining (OTCPK:ALTAF) is down -9.09%

Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) is down -34.8%

Lithium X (OTCQX:LIXXF) is down -18.6%

More than anything having to do with fundamentals, I believe that any froth that may have developed last year due to all the hype surrounding the lithium sector has slowly been working its way out of the market and as a consequence, many of these shares, such as PILBF, have finally made a return trip from overvalued "bubble" territory back down to a more reasonable valuation.

Having accounted for sentiment, I also believe that shares of PILBF are facing pressure due to a few key milestones having slipped behind schedule, placing added doubt/skepticism as to when these important hurdles will be cleared to further de-risk the project.

The first of these items is mine permitting.

Here is a most recent update from Pilbara Minerals:

Pilbara has continued to progress the Mining Proposal approval. This is the last significant project approval from the regulator prior to the commencement of major site works. Pilbara has been responding as quickly as it can with a request for further information from DMP (Department of Mines & Petroleum) in relation to its application, with the two most significant queries relating to design criteria accommodating the possible maximum flooding event (a new requirement of DMP) and the influence of zones of pit instability. Both these queries have resulted in the requirement for additional design input (including from external consultants) to the project and its final Mining Proposal and represented a significant package of work that was larger than initial estimates. The response to these queries will be submitted by Pilbara imminently at which time DMP will continue with its assessment. Pilbara anticipates that the remaining Mining Proposal assessment will be completed by DMP over the coming weeks, inclusive of review by DMP's Geotechnical branch.

Next up are the two critical pieces of binding offtake agreements (BOAs) and financing, which can be expected to go hand-in-hand and it wouldn't be altogether surprising if announcements for both occurred in lockstep or within a few weeks time of one another.

From Pilbara Minerals:

The Company has continued to progress its integrated offtake and financing objective, with significant progress having already been made towards reaching agreement on a final offtake and the balance of the project's required financing. The offtake and financing negotiations are not yet concluded but are well advanced and detailed documentation is being exchanged to finalise terms. The Company notes that the demand for its products remains strong and that the Pilgangoora project is generally viewed as an important subset of the future lithium raw material supply base, particularly in China.

In the meanwhile, the company is well cashed up having raised A$100 million last spring at A$0.38/share and the company has no debt.

As of December 30, 2016, the company had ~A$80 million in cash.

In regards to capital structure, there are quite a number of shares out at 1.26 billion and there are a further 117 million in unlisted options. Unfortunately, as is typical for many natural resources companies listed on the ASX, a tight share structure is also lacking with PILBF.

Source: Corporate Presentation

From the most recent company update, it is now clear that the company will fall behind on its Project Delivery Schedule, as funding and Regulatory Approvals were both supposed to be secured in Q1.

Source: Corporate Presentation

Again, the delay in the locking down the key items of: mine permit, BOAs, and financing has most likely contributed and exacerbated the sharp decline in the share price of PILBF; obviously, the apathetic/negative sentiment towards the lithium sector as a whole hasn't helped matters either. Nevertheless, investors who believe in the viability of the Pilgangoora project and lithium thesis over the medium/long term can view this sell off as a good opportunity to load up on discounted PILBF shares, which are down -52.6% over the last year.

There is no question that Pilgangoora is one of the best undeveloped hard rock lithium deposits on the planet, one that combines: size/grade/economics. Not to mention, Pilgangoora is also located in the mining friendly and safe jurisdiction of Western Australia. The close proximity to China is also a major plus as mass production of lithium-ion batteries (as well as demand) will be concentrated here.

Source: Visual Capitalist

Pilgangoora has got the lithium and China needs spodumene concentrate to feed its converter plants, which should help encourage and promote synergistic relationships that benefit both parties for a long time to come.

Source: Corporate Presentation

The lithium hype of 2016 has fizzled out and many lithium stocks, such as PILBF, are down significantly off their highs. However, the demand for lithium-ion batteries is only growing and it should only be a matter of time before we experience Lithium Boom 2.0. Although the share price of Pilbara has been anemic over the last year, the fundamentals have only gotten better, with the Pilgangoora project only a few key milestones away from being mostly de-risked and "shovel ready." Importantly, Pilgangoora has got the size and quality needed to distinguish itself from the pack of junior lithium hopefuls as one of the few projects that actually makes it all the way through to commercial production.

Further, in the right market environment, when capital is available and readily flowing back into the lithium sector, Pilbara Minerals stands out as a potential takeover candidate from a major producer, who will no doubt be looking to expand production and replenish depleting reserves. But regardless if a buyout ever materializes or not, the Pilgangoora project is robust enough to generate ample free cash flow and deliver solid shareholder returns, even at today's lithium prices. Although another lithium boom would be most welcomed, Pilbara Minerals is well positioned for future success even without one.

