Wynn Resorts: Buy Into The Momentum?

Oh, how sentiment can change. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), and really the entire casino industry that has Macau exposure, has been plagued by persistent negativity in the press for some time. Now that Macau gaming revenues have formed what looks to be a bottom and have been outperforming estimates, many are beginning to grow more and more comfortable with exposure to the Chinese special administrative region.

While I do think that the Q1 2017 results were solid (more on a few weaknesses from headline beat later), I think the real story here was the unbridled optimism from Steve Wynn and team, which has been a long time in the making. This confidence represents a strong turnaround from prior quarters, as long-time investors likely remember when Steve Wynn's notorious honesty led to some heated complaints. Even the Chinese government was not spared due to its table allocation and the progress of construction surrounding Wynn Palace was also hit. After the recent rally, it is clear given that the company is finally set to recover levels it has not seen in more than two years, and that the tides are seemingly starting to shift. But is there still time to get involved on the long side with Wynn Resorts?

Getting Into The Numbers

The headline profit beat ($1.24/share in EPS versus expectations of $0.97/share from the Street) was a solid one, but there is a little nuance to that story. Table game win percentage, particularly at the Wynn Macau VIP tables, was exceptionally high and outside of normal ranges. In the case of Wynn Macau, VIP take of table drop was 3.3%, or 45bps above the midpoint of management guidance. Assuming a more normal result, total Wynn Macau VIP table take would have been $365M, or $73M less than what was reported this quarter.

This sort of outsized take wasn't just localized to Macau. Las Vegas operations, while a much smaller generator of earnings, also saw table game win percentage that was well above average. To be fair, this was offset to some degree by a weak win rate from the Macau mass market at the freshly opened Wynn Palace, but investors should be cautious on expecting these kinds of results on a forward basis at current levels of table drop. Luckily for Wynn Resorts, and other operators in Macau, GGR is widely expected to grow double digits over 2016 levels, and the bottom may in fact be in.

Despite some potential concerns on win percentage, there are significant positives that can be taken away from the numbers this quarter. It was a given that non-casino revenue would also accelerate after the opening of Wynn Palace, but operating profit and margins have held up extremely well in these areas as well, particularly in entertainment and retail. Daily room rates were more of a mixed bag: while occupancy rates remained elevated in China (mid 90% range in occupancy), average daily rates did fall precipitously at Wynn Macau (20% y/y).

Shareholders can look to increasing room supply in Macau (set to moderate over the next two years as new builds fall), with the company's own Wynn Palace being a contributing factor. Not all is bad on this front. Across the ocean, Las Vegas was exceptionally strong when it came to firming occupancy rates, which should not have been a surprise. For anyone that frequents Las Vegas, particularly as much as I have over the past several years, there was clear improvement in the number of visitors and play.

What The Future Holds

The trend looks promising. Looking forward, Wynn Resorts' Boston project remains on track for completion in two years, and should have no problems contributing $240-260M in property-adjusted EBITDA upon completion. Likewise, the massive changes set for Las Vegas via the Paradise Park project should also drive substantial EBITDA accretion, along with further diversifying Wynn's reliance away from casino revenue. Absent any bidding for Japanese licenses, this should start the final swing of investment for the company heading into the next decade, finally allowing leverage to moderate. The debt load, along with the heavy cost of servicing that debt, remains a key sticking point for many retail and institutional investors.

From a valuation perspective, Wynn Resorts looks set to earn $1,500M in GAAP EBITDA this year, sending trailing trading multiples back down to 12.85x EV/EBITDA by the end of the year. This would mark a return to more normalized levels, in-line with historical ranges that were common back between 2011 and 2013, before the announcement (and debt) associated with the Wynn Palace build. I think the valuation here is fair, and the discount that was unfairly in place over the past two years has evaporated. The story going forward is on execution and on growth in the company's gaming environments; that certainly is possible, even probable - but the easy money appears to be gone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WYNN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.