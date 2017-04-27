GlaxoSmithKline Q1 2017: Mixed Signals For Investors

With the stock still trading at discount to peers, more clarity about the HIV franchise will be needed to drive the stock higher from here.

On Wednesday, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) reported better than expected Q1/2017 results but only thanks to some positive phasing effect for the Vaccines business.

The stock closed down 2% because the market seems worried about a potential slowdown in the HIV franchise, given that GSK missed consensus expectations for this franchise.

Q1/2017 results

GlaxoSmithKline reported Q4/2016 sales of £7.38B, 2% ahead of consensus expectation, while EPS of £0.25 were 1.5% higher than consensus, driven mainly by a strong performance of the Vaccines business. FY 17 guidance has been reiterated, as expected, but the company has downgraded the expectations for the forex tailwind in 2017 from 9% to 8%. Lastly, new GSK’s CEO, Emma Walmsley, announced a Capital Market Day at Q2/2017 Results.

Why corporate signals are mixed

The positive signals from the Q1/2017 Results of GlaxoSmithKline are related to the performance of two key growth drivers (Vaccines and Advair), which have compensated the weakness in the HIV franchise.

Vaccines sales were £1.15B, 11% higher than street expectations, driven by the favorable comparison with Q1/2016 and by a positive phasing effect linked to some extra-shipments to emerging market. Despite this strong performance, I don’t think the market should consider this level of growth as sustainable. In fact, GSK pointed that the phasing effect seen in Q1 will be reversed in Q2, with a potential negative impact also on the profitability of the division in the next quarter.

Consumer Healthcare sales were £2B, in line with street expectations, even if organic growth of 2% for this division could be seen as disappointing compared to aspirational goal of 5%. GSK seems convinced that the slowdown of the CHC market is temporary and they reiterated the long term targets for this division.

Respiratory sales were £1.7B, in line with the consensus, but the market has been disappointed by the performance of newly drug launched such as Breo and Anoro.

In fact, Breo sales were £204M, 8% lower than consensus, and Anoro sales were £62M, 15% lower than consensus, driven by inventory destocking and some negative effect from payer rebate adjustment in the commercial space. On the other hand, Advair sales were £752M, 3% higher than consensus, driven by some positive payer rebate adjustment compared to Q1/2016. Nevertheless, I think this dynamic should not surprise the market because it reflects an ongoing pricing pressure from the payors in the respiratory market, which I think it’s already captured in the street expectations.

On the negative side, Viiv sales were £985M, 5% lower than consensus. In my previous article on GlaxoSmithKline, related to Viiv, I said:

I assume strong growth for Tivicay and Triumeq in Q1/2017 (i.e. 30/40%), as a result of a healthy volume dynamics and a stable pricing environment in the HIV market.

Yesterday, GlaxoSmithKline reported lower than expected results for Tivicay and Triumeq in Q1/2017 compared to street expectations. Tivicay sales were £301M, 1.5% below consensus, while Triumeq sales were £539M, 5% below consensus, for some negative impact from inventory destocking.

The market seems worried that the HIV space could have started to slow down, but GSK denied this thesis, pointing towards a healthy underlying growth picture, impacted negatively only by inventory destocking, on its conference call:

I don't think we do see any slowdown. As I talked about, the prescription trends are remarkably consistent for both Tivicay and Triumeq. Triumeq grew 45% up to 16,000. That's very much on the progression that we expected. There was – I'd put more emphasis on the inventory destocking really than RAR. There was some RAR true-up, but that was generally in the U.S. market and across the whole business in inventory. And the Viiv business is distributed with the rest of GSK. So there was some impact there. It's at the margin. But overall, I think the growth trends are consistent.

It’s worth noting that the long term opportunity for Triumeq is dependant by the clinical profile which will be showed by Gilead’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Bictegravir in the Phase III clinical trials, which will be reported before year end. A more detailed analysis of my expectations about the HIV market can be found here.

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals are mixed, with some good messages related to Vaccines and Advair, but some weaknesses related to the HIV franchise. With the stock still trading at discount to peers, more clarity around the outlook of the HIV franchise over the coming quarters will be needed to drive the stock higher from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice