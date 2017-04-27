Twitter's Future Looks Bleak: Revenue Drops And Future Sales Look Weak

Source: Twitter

You know a company like Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is under extreme pressure when a poor quarterly performance is considered a strong outcome by some, primarily because expectations were so low any somewhat positive results were disproportionately spun as turning the corner in some areas.

In my view that's nonsensical. Yes, there were some improvements in active user growth, almost certainly from the political end of the spectrum as President Trump assumed power. Even so, the company wasn't able to capitalize on the increase in engagement, with year-over-year revenue dropping, as did other metrics.

Also important was the recent loss of the 10 Thursday Night Football games to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Far more than the loss in revenue, was the resultant relegating of Twitter to second-tier social networking status.

I draw that conclusion not because it lost the bid, but because when Amazon decided it wanted it, there was no way Twitter could justify spending the $50 million Amazon reportedly spent to obtain the rights. Also, the one major win Twitter had on the national scene was quickly taken away from it. That's a very public loss of stature and face that it will struggle to overcome.

Some positives and concerns

Twitter was able to grow its monthly users from 319 million to 328 million in the quarter, up 6 percent year over year, and an increase of 3 percent from the prior month. That was an improvement over the fourth quarter of 2016, where monthly active users grew 4 percent, and growth from the previous month was a miniscule 0.6 percent from the fourth quarter of 2015.

Daily active users in the quarter were up 14 percent over the same reporting period of 2016, with the company confirming it was from politically-driven interests.

Other positive data were cost per engagement was down 63 percent for the quarter, and total ad engagement jumped 139 percent year over year.

With all those seemingly positive outcomes, it's ominous when the company still can't generate a profit, and hasn't since going public in 2013. For the first time it experienced a drop in revenue from the previous year. It was down 8 percent to $548.3 million.

Net loss for the quarter was $61.6 million, or 9 cents per share, in comparison to a loss of $79.7 million, or 12 cents per share, the year before. Minus one-off items and expenses associated with stock compensation, the company earning only 11 percent per share for the quarter, 4 cents under the 15 cents per share earned in the first quarter of 2016.

A lot has been made of beating expectations, but in the case of Twitter, when measured against the decline in revenue, that's almost meaningless. If it continues to lose revenue, it can do so every quarter while exceeding analysts' expectations.

Investors need to take into account the expectations for Twitter are so low, that when it does exceed them, it isn't necessarily a nod toward turning the corner. It simply isn't acting like a tech company that is scaling. It's performing more like a mature company struggling to find growth and revenue catalysts, which of course is exactly where it's at.

Losing the Thursday Night Football games to Amazon

As mentioned earlier, the issue for Twitter in losing the bid for Thursday Night Football games to Amazon, wasn't the loss of revenue, it was the loss of status. The company was counting on that to boost outside interest and grow its user base.

When it couldn't compete against the bid of Amazon, it meant it simply doesn't have the financial strength to muster up a challenge to its larger peers.

That leads to the question of how Twitter is going to generate more interest in its platform and attract new users to it. Under its current form anyone can read Tweets without joining, so what will it offer that will make users want to sign up? There are no visible catalysts that show the way.

To further add to its increasingly weak position against other competitors, the other major weakness in its report was the very low market share it has in online advertising. When measured against rivals Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the company barely shows up on the map.

Of its major rivals, which are projected to grow sales by a combined $32 billion in the quarter, Twitter wasn't able to garner even 2 percent of that total. It couldn't even hold serve, let alone grow revenue.

With its tech rivals enjoying solid growth in 2017, taking a position in Twitter makes little sense, unless a speculator wants to try to cash in on the volatility of the stock.

Best play may be for it may be to be acquired

The terrible performance of Twitter does provide the company a lot of challenges. I don't see anything that can turn it around as far as growth goes. Even with some active user growth, it wasn't able to improve its revenue performance. That includes the impetus of President Trump and the former streaming of NFL games. Where can it go from here for growth?

Twitter is in a difficult place right now. There are no meaningful growth prospects, and if revenue continues to decline, it loses the one thing that may be a positive for shareholders: the possibility of being acquired.

At issue there is the rapid loss of value of the company, and whether or not the market remembers what happened when News Corp. acquired MySpace. In other words, if Twitter can't turn itself around, and there are no visible catalysts to suggest it can, what value would it be for a company to absorb it into their culture and have its weak performance weigh on the overall value of the company.

Most of its peers are boosting sales and soaring in value, which makes Twitter not much of a preferred target. Other social networks already enjoy strong sales and growth. Twitter looks like it's going to continue to shrink over time.

All that said, if the company can manage to convince a company to buy it, that in my view, would be the best outcome for shareholders.

Conclusion

Contrary to some reports, I don't see Twitter's results being very positive. With overall revenue declining for the first time and ad revenue less than two percent of its major rivals, I don't see how Twitter can grow in any meaningful way.

That's especially concerning when it says its active users are up, along with ad engagement. That means brands don't value Twitter in the way they value its competitors, which suggests much lower revenue per ad engagement.

Twitter emerged at a time when other social networks have accelerated scale, and by the time it went public, it appeared to have been close to the ceiling of its potential.

It may enjoy some incremental growth going forward, but it's not going to scale like its peers have in the past. It will also continue to struggle to command premium ad prices when its much larger competitors are the first in line for social networking marketing dollars.

About the only realistically good thing to say about Twitter's recent quarter was it was not as bad as it might have been. I don't think in the months ahead investors will hold even that sentiment.