PayPal: About That Huge Buyback Plan

My last recommendation on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) over a year ago was to buy the digital payments stock alongside a $2 billion share buyback. After a big rally, the company still signals value even with the market cap soaring beyond $55 billion.

At nearly $48, PayPal trades at all-time highs. Do the numbers support an even higher price?

As with most of the payments-related companies, PayPal is a consistent earnings machine. The Q1 results were no different with EPS up 19% and revenues up 17% including currency impacts.

The company is able to consistently ride the shift away from cash to digital and mobile payments. In the process, PayPal is able to grow active customers and hence payment volumes. Maybe even more important is the ability to ramp up engagement on a quarterly basis with the number of payment transactions per active account up 12% over last year.

While the valuation was always a concern by traditional metrics such as EPS, its free cash flow generation is what makes the story very intriguing. For Q1 alone, PayPal produced $603 million of FCF and the quarterly ratio regularly tops 20% of revenues.

These massive and consistent cash flows allows PayPal to return significant amounts of capital to shareholders. During Q1, the payments company repurchased $517 million worth of shares at an average price of $42.38 per share.

The company has spent about $1.5 billion on the previous $2.0 billion repurchase plan leaving $488 million remaining. To ramp up capital returns, PayPal approved a massive $5.0 billion share repurchase plan providing $5.5 billion of firepower going forward.

On top of forecasting 2017 free cash flow in excess of $2.7 billion, PayPal already has over $6.3 billion in cash and investments on the balance sheet. Clearly, the company is flush with cash and sees solid value in the stock.

Clearly, the stock isn't exceptionally cheap at 23x forward EPS estimates. The key investor takeaway though is that PayPal offers reasonable value while providing strong support for the stock with consistent cash flows and stock buybacks.

