Weight Watchers' Hiring Coup

Last night after the bell, Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) pulled off quite a coup. They hired Mindy Grossman as their new CEO. Mindy Grossman had been the CEO of Home Shopping Network (NASDAQ:HSNI), a publicly traded company with a nearly $2 billion market capitalization. Ms. Grossman has been CEO of HSN since 2006 and earlier in her career, she was a rising star and high performer at Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL).

I consider this quite a coup given Ms. Grossman's impressive track record. Moreover, it is great that WTW finally hired a high energy and dynamic woman, given that much of its clientele are women. Perhaps she can bring this unique perspective to the table to really enhance the tremendous amount of kinetic potential that could be unleashed with the right Captain at the helm.

Admittedly, I declared victory on March 1, 2017, far too early it appears, as I was off fighting a proxy war with my GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) bet -- among other high beta bets. I am pleased, however, that my readers made money when WTW beat Q4 2016 consensus estimates and modestly raised FY17 figures.

Please note that on Dec. 22, 2016, after being on the sidelines on WTW stock since the summer of 2014, we bought and recommended shares of WTW at $11.50 (see "Time For An Epic Short Squeeze"). This piece was met with fierce resistance, skepticism, and disbelief. I was told this stock was a "sure zero" and was called some colorful names. These types of comments aren't exactly new terrain for me to traverse, so I persisted and keep digging. I even emailed the great Steve Cohen (yes, the hedge fund legend worth about $12 billion) in late December 2016 and surprisingly got a two-sentence response.

Full disclosure, Mr. Cohen never returned any future emails, so I must have caught him on a good day. Moreover, given my naivety, I spent most of my limited New Year's weekend modeling and crafting (see "Weight Watchers Has The Momentum As Oprah Leans In"). I was trying to impress Mr. Cohen. Evidently, my work was high enough caliber for his taste.

Besides tangible proof of operating momentum from its Q3 2016 conference call and earnings report, as well as Oprah's full-court January 2017 marketing campaign bonanza, I had many qualitative conversations with my mother-in-law who has been a member of Weight Watchers since the 1980s. My intellectual curiosity combined with her passion for the brand and her admiration for Oprah led me to gain an edge that the "Masters of the Universe" and spreadsheet jockey hedge funds lacked. Specifically, she informed me of the stickiness of WTW's Connect app, which is like a mini-Facebook for WTW members. Again, like most good investments, the devil is often in the details, and I was acutely aware of the incredibly high short interest relative to its float (see "My Spidey Sense Suggests Shorts Are Nervous").

Takeaway

I hate to say it, but it is kind of fun to watch the Masters of the Universe get squeezed. We no longer have a position, as I was playing the stock for a March 1, 2016, short squeeze. Some of my avid readers did make upward of 10x, as I recommended they buy the March $13 and $14 WTW calls a few days ahead of the Feb. 28, 2017, earnings print. Congratulations to the WTW longs who stuck with this stock, even after the nasty shakeout post the March 1st short squeeze, which drove shares back to $14.40. Their patience and persistence in the face of adversity has paid off handsomely. I would put new money to work at the $20 level.

Per the WSJ, as of April 13, 2017, WTW's short interest jumped by 766K shares to 9.821 million shares.

This is down significantly from the 18 million shares short ahead of its Feb. 28, 2016, earnings release -- but still very elevated.

Source: GuruFocus

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.