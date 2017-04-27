Tesla Vs. GM

Since Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) managed to surpass General Motors (NYSE:GM) in market value for a little while last week, it has stirred further devotion from Tesla loyalists. From an investment standpoint, I don't see the rampant appeal. GM, like most carmakers, still offers a much more diversified auto play than Tesla, with the desired exposure to EV/hybrid technology.

As I've pointed out with Ford, GM has real meaning behind its stock price. Tesla has nothing behind it but promises. Five years ago that might have been enough, but now the stock is trading at over $300 with absolutely nothing but debt and unprofitable cars. The coming Model 3 will truly make or break them as a car company. GM has the backbone of a profitable SUV market, combined with its vast portfolio of different product types, combined with solid finances to out compete Tesla. This in turn makes it the more appealing stock to own.

Financials

Tesla really doesn't make much of a contest on this front with anyone. GM made $9.43 billion last year on gross incomes of $29.61 billion. Tesla lost $674.91 million. In the 10 years that it has been in business it has never made a profit. As a startup it's not an uncommon thing, but I don't truly view Tesla as a startup anymore. A well run business grows itself at a sustainable pace. Tesla hasn't done that. It started out in luxury electric cars. It makes sense considering the wealthy can afford to splurge on "toys." It's been around for five years and Tesla has never turned a profit off of it. The wealthy who can afford the price tag also are much more inclined to splurge on less practical cars like Tesla's. I have to question how they'll profit off of cheap cars if they couldn't build a business off of expensive ones. I'm genuinely concerned by Elon Musk's "dreamer" mentality. Electric cars, brain implants, space missions, solar roofs, he lets himself get entangled in so many different projects that he can't stand to slow down and make some money. The lack of focus is killer in the car business.

Products

Due to range abilities and the reliability of combustion engines, I see hybrids being the more successful climate conscious mode of transportation in the next 10 years. It is also highly unlikely that the whole marketplace gives up traditional gas powered vehicles. I know I certainly won't. Anyone living in the north wants all-wheel-drive and some ground clearance, and don't you dare throw that dreadful Model X at me in the comments section. It is NOT an SUV. It has poor reliability on those silly doors and less ground clearance than a Subaru Forester. You're certainly not venturing that far off the beaten path on adventure when you only have a range of 250 miles. And they certainly don't want to have to plug their car in. This will in itself allow more commonplace automakers like GM or Ford to outperform Tesla.

Looking past the smaller size of EV demand, GM has a lot of cars in direct competition with Tesla's upcoming Model 3. The Chevy Volt, Bolt, and Malibu Hybrid. The Volt provides convenient transportation for driving around town with 53 miles of electric driving, and 420 highway miles with everything combined. Basically you can drive it like a golf cart when you want, but still have the backbone of a gasoline engine when needed. An upcoming Cadillac CT6 Hybrid will be a competitor of Tesla's Model S. You can make the argument that hybrid's aren't as "clean" as pure EV, but they're a hell of a lot more practical, and that's what consumers want on a large scale.

Timing is bad

The scaled up production of the Model 3 is likely to force Elon Musk to spend all of Tesla's cash position, if not more. Its success is crucial to Tesla's rise or fall. Unfortunately for them, this year might not be the best time to introduce a mass scale car. Auto sales are slowing down. Subsequent higher inventories are driving up discounts as dealers need to move cars. It's worth noting GM was one of the few automakers to actually increase US sales in March.

As car sales decline, SUV/truck/crossover sales are improving. Ford's pickup line grew by double-digit numbers. GM's crossover line improved sales by 21% and trucks grew 0.5%. Toyota (NYSE:TM) had increases in its SUVs. Heck even Honda's (NYSE:HMC) truck division grew 12%. These increases are a clear indicator that lower fuel costs are driving American consumer demand back to what American's really want - SUVs and trucks. This is not the consumer shift that Elon Musk wants to see right now.

If Tesla succeeds

On the spin side of things, Tesla is the first startup car company that has managed to actually gain legitimacy in a very long time. Perhaps Elon Musk has the IQ to make it work. Maybe he can push his wild agenda through. My problem with this scenario is the stock price is still absurd. Tesla would have to make a lot of money to justify the current pricing. GM made $9 billion last year, and still only garners a P/E of 5.9.

Auto stocks have changed

2008 was nothing short of a sobering lesson for investors in the auto industry. These companies no longer trade at massive premiums. They trade somewhere around 10 times earnings. Honda is pushing the envelope at 13.4. In this market, Tesla's pricing is absurd even if it were profiting. Say Tesla makes $100 million in net income next year. That would be roughly $0.69 a share today. GM made $6.00 a share last year, and still only trades at a 5.6 multiple. You have to buy the auto stocks that offer value because they simply will not garner premiums anymore. Tesla can't possibly get earnings high enough to justify its current valuation.

The other fallacy floating around is that Tesla's success is everyone else's doom. Anyone who thinks that a successful Tesla means the end of all the big automakers is simply naive. Tesla isn't the only company making electric cars. Mercedes Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) is working on some electric cars that are cooler looking, and probably better built than Elon Musk could ever dream of. That direct luxury competition has the potential to crush Tesla's high end models. aka their source of cash flow, and pretty much end the company.

From an investment standpoint, General Motors is an exceptionally wiser buy. They have a lot of cash on hand, with much less risk than Tesla. If Tesla does manage to eek its way into the field, you're looking at years before its earnings live up to today's current $312 price tag. GM offers a strong dividend of 4.48% at a fair price. The company is continually proving it has matured since its demise in 2008, recently streamlining its business through the sale of Opel, an underperforming segment. Their strong SUV sales combined with R&D into electric/hybrid/hydrogen moves help make this stock a good well rounded pick.