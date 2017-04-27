A Steady 8.87% Yield

Ghostwritten for CWMF by his apprentice; views and disclosures reflect CWMF's positions.

Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:RSO) has been a difficult commercial mortgage REIT for many investors to understand. They've stated it themselves in this earning's call. Management also went on to indicate they did not expect to be actively repurchasing shares. Given that they trade at a massive discount to book value, it would seem like a good idea to repurchase shares. Instead of repurchasing common shares RSO should place a higher priority on repurchasing preferred shares. There are management fees for the preferred shares, which is a problem for RSO. However, RSO most likely will not be making this a top priority. While the preferred shares traded at a much lower price and when interest rates were lower, management still didn't repurchase shares. Looking at three preferred shares, there is a high likelihood shares will not be repurchased or called after the call date.

The below charts shows at what price a buy or sell order should be place:

RSO-A is in the red and is likely to stay there with how much better the other two are. RSO-B is still $0.91 away from being a buy, while RSO-C is only $0.34 away. RSO-C is the best buy here and is close to a clear buy rating. Since the price is $0.81 away from a sell rating it's a decent way to get a yield over 8%. The yield for RSO-C is 8.87%.

New management scrubbed out the garbage loan values. Before the new management took over there was added risk which accounted for the higher yields on RSO preferred shares, but now that the company has changed management the shares hold less risk. Specifically, new management was scrubbing the books, reorganizing the business to focus on the core CRE (commercial real estate) lending segment, and chopping the common dividend while they dealt with a bloated organizational structure.

This CRE segment is similar to the major business lines for Apollo Financial (NYSE:ARI) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), two mREITs which trade at substantial premiums to book value.

Digging Deeper Into Preferred Equity

In the next chart you'll see RSO-C has a much later call date than the other two shares. While call protection for RSO's preferred shares probably isn't needed, having it is still a definite bonus. There is some debate over how much call protection is worth, but it's absolutely not negative.

Below is a chart that shows the different risks in preferred shares of RSO:

There are two notable metrics that jump out of the above table. Market Cap / Pref Share Liquidation is one metric and the other is the call date for RSO-C. Market Cap / Pref Share Liquidation is the lowest in the sector and it also means there's a lot of management fees being paid out for preferred shares. Buying preferred shares would be a great option for RSO for two reasons (from the perspective of preferred shareholders and common shareholders, such as CWMF). First, they are paying a large amount of management fees for them. Second, it would greatly help their 1.01x ratio which is well below the average in the sector. Around 5x is where it starts to be a healthy multiple.

The call date for RSO-A and RSO-B are both fairly close together - around three and a half months apart. RSO-C has a call date in 2024 which gives it a massive amount of call protection. What's more, RSO-C is also the best value out of all three preferred shares and has a higher stripped yield by 0.14%-0.16%. The market error here has probably undervalued both new management and the call protection on RSO-C. If a heavy credit risk mREIT goes bankrupt preferred shareholders are looking at a very small fraction of the price. Keep in mind, agency backed mREIT preferred shares won't carry this risk. Now that the company is under new management there has been a movement toward less risk which most likely hasn't been perfectly priced in.

Conclusion

RSO-C is the clear winner here with a better yield and materially more call protection. This is a chance to get a preferred share which is undervalued compared to RSO-A and RSO-B. RSO-C has floated into the buy range a few times over the last couple weeks and at times I've been the market bid on the shares. I see RSO-A as a sell rating, since it is materially overvalued on a relative basis. Compared to other preferred shares in the mREIT sector, RSO-C has a lot of call protection with an above average yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Written by CWMF's apprentice. No financial advice.