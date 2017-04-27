Sigma Designs Gobbled Up By George Soros, Should We Be Buyers?

Barron's recently reported (4-26-17) that George Soros, Mr. Moneybags himself, recently bought $1.3 million of additional shares (224,000 shares) in Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) on April 12 & 13 at an average price of $5.64 each.

This article reflects my notes on the company as I'm developing a Thesis to buy or sell SIGM. The purpose is to introduce this little known company and latest breaking news to the long/short investing community. This stock issue hit my radar screen because of this activity in the company's shares.

Sigma Designs, Inc. (company website) is a fabless semiconductor company. It focuses on solutions that serve as the foundation for consumer products, including televisions, set-top boxes, and consumer electronics. Sigma Designs is a leading provider of system-on-chip (SoC) solutions used to enable smart home convergence. These SoCs are supported with board-level reference designs, sophisticated system software, and technical documentation to form a complete solution for a variety of set-top boxes, Smart TVs, media connective devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Sigma Designs' products are sold worldwide through a direct sales force and distributors, and has been a publicly traded company since 1986. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California, with sales offices in China, Denmark, Hong Kong, Israel , Japan, Singapore and Taiwan.

According to D&B Hoovers, customers include Vizio, Roku, Ericsson, and AT&T (NYSE:T). D&B Hoovers goes on to report that most of its sales come from Asia, while China is its largest market.

D&B Hoovers names Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and STMicroelectronics SA (NYSE:STM) as its top competitors.

Soros' April 12 & 13 purchases push Soros' ownership stake to a total of 4,000,000 shares, or 10.7%.

At the close on Wednesday (April 26, 2017), SIGM shares closed at $6.25, up $0.20/3.31%. The U.S. markets were fairly flat. Sigma is up $0.61 over Soros' average trade, providing a nice premium of 10.8% over his latest purchase.

Sigma's market cap of $237 million, with 38.2 million shares outstanding and an average daily trade volume of just over 300,000 shares, puts this small cap stock in an interesting place for potential small cap portfolios.

Very little shares are held outside of institutional investors, leaving only 27.56% of its shares, or just over 10 million shares outside of institutional money managers' hands. The average daily float is merely 3% of all of its noninstitutional shares, creating a compelling case to begin watching this company.

While the majority of analysts that cover this company on the Street rate the company a hold, a sell or a strong sell, only 2.61% of the company's shares are held short.

SIGM's 52-week high is $8.60 (reached in September 2016 and later revisited in October and November) and its lows were reached after a dramatic December drop off with lows retested in January and as recent as this month.

The drop off occurred on December 7, when SIGM dropped over 30% on the day after reporting fiscal third quarter net income of $221,000 on revenue of $62.7 million.

On December 8, Dow Jones Newswires reported that the Lake Street analyst covering the stock dropped its price target to $7.00, still a 12%+ premium to the April 26 closing price.

The company's earnings have declined steadily over the past 5 quarters, from a high of -0.20 in the second quarter of 2016, to -0.40 in the first quarter of 2017. Ford Equity Research estimates Sigma will post -0.42 earnings in their upcoming quarter.

Currently, 8.7% of analysts that cover SIGM give it a Strong Buy, and 16.6% give it a Buy. 57.8% of analysts give the company a Hold, while 16.9% give it a Sell or Strong Sell.

The ResearchTeam downgraded SIGM 159 days ago to Reduce from Hold - getting the timing just right before that precipitous December drop in SIGM's stock price. SIGM has dropped 25.6% since this downgrade.

Ford Equity Research and MarketEdge give it a neutral, and in fact, MarketEdge just recently (April 21) upgraded the stock from Avoid to Neutral.

Jaywalk Consensus, since April 3 and in line with ResearchTeam, gives SIGM a Sell.

Soros was last in the news when the Wall Street Journal estimated the billionaire mogul lost an estimated $1 billion during the market rally following Trump's win. He's recently making headlines as an outspoken critic to Trump's stance on immigration.

Barron's reports today, "Sigma shares hit an all-time high of $73 nearly a decade ago in late 2007. Since then, the stock has come down and fallen off the radars of even the most tech-savvy investors. It last traded in the double digits in late 2015 and marked 2016 with a 5% drop for the year."

On his personal website he states, "He has been known to emphasize the importance of tackling losing causes." Is Soros attempting to tackle what the rest of the market sees as a lost cause.

There are many themes that could play out here. But given the size of their two major competitors, I have a hard time not analyzing SIGM as a potential takeover target by INTC or STM.

Other themes that could play out with this $237 million company include the analysis of changing markets, a busted growth model, uncovering hidden company assets, analyzing its business model (is it high quality), increasing competitive threats, industry consolidation, industry disruption, the company's place as an industry leader, international expansion, lagging market sentiment, management changes due to an activist investor, market share growth, new shareholder base, product adoption, and the value of the company's parts compared to the company's market cap.

I'd love to hear if you're trading this issue.

Or if you are long/short, what compels you to consider SIGM?

More to follow.