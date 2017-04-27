Whole Foods: Simply A Bridesmaid

Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) has a new (potential) suitor, Albertsons. The U.S. supermarket that's owned by private equity firm Cerberus Capital is taking a hard look at Whole Foods. As I mentioned before, getting a buyout for Whole Foods is going to be tough given the premium needed and rich valuation.

Cerberus and Albertsons have likely been interested in Whole Foods for awhile, but have been skittish after failing to buy Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last year. As well, the premium valuation that Whole Foods trades at has been an overhang. However, with activist investors JANA Partners owning 9% and pushing for a sale, the timing for a deal looks to be now or never. Whole Foods has hired Evercore to strategically review its business.

Whole Foods is a much bigger target than Sprouts, with a market cap that's four times as large. However, it could also be an easy way for Albertsons to come back to the public markets. It could be a win-win. Albertsons is the second-largest supermarket in the U.S., having bought up Safeway in 2014. However, that same year it also put its plan to go public on hold, citing "market jitters." With Whole Foods, Albertsons could finally re-enter the public markets.

What about Kroger (NYSE:KR)? A bidding war in the works?

It'd be a shame for Kroger to miss out on such an asset as Whole Foods. The fact that the No. 2 player in the U.S. grocery industry is looking at Whole Foods might be enough to get Kroger to the negotiation table. Still, it would be a tough acquisition for Kroger - both in terms of financing and in terms of sheer scale.

The move, which is a big reason Albertsons is considering a Whole Foods purchase, is it would lead to serious cost cutting potential. Plus, given the buyer access to a prized customer base. Whole Foods has a strong brand name and caters to a more affluent shopper base. With Kroger, there's the opportunity for consolidation and even greater negotiating power with suppliers. The move also gets Kroger one step closer to Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) - the U.S. grocery leader. Kroger owns roughly 11% of the market, while Wal-Mart sits closer to 20%. But more importantly, it helps separate Kroger from Wal-Mart by moving the company up the customer chain, now being able to market toward a more affluent user base. That means being able to sell higher priced, higher margin, goods.

Whole Foods has been struggling for a number of quarters, but now Kroger is also facing declining same-store sales. But do two wrongs really make a right? Kroger either has to look at this as a potential catalyst to reverse its organic (no pun intended) sales misfortunes, or an opportunity to hunker down and focus on its own problems. I'm betting they'll take the latter route. Still, the ability to boost its organic food sales by nearly 100% with one acquisition has to be appealing for Kroger, and it won't be a decision made lightly. For Whole Foods, it would get a leader in the private label business, which is a part of the market where Whole Foods has lagged.

Even with a buyout, Whole Foods overpriced?

Whole Foods could see a buyout for upwards of $14 billion on the high end, which would put shares at $45 a share - assuming a near 11x EV/EBITDA multiple. Still, that means 25% upside, which is nothing to snuff at. However, if a deal doesn't get done, shares likely end up trading closer to its standalone fair value of $29-$30 a share. I'm still in the camp that a deal getting done is unlikely.

Even if we handicap shares for a potential buyout, it appears the run up in shares have gotten ahead of themselves. Assuming a 10% chance the company is taken out at $45 a share a 20% chance the buyout is $40 a share, and a 70% chance shares trade back down toward $30 a share, under this probability scenario, shares are worth $33 a share today. You'd have to assume a 50% chance of a buyout (25% at $40, and 25% at $45) to justify the current $36 a share price.

Big overhang for Whole Foods shareholders

The big overhang isn't necessarily just the deal size, it's the fact that Cerberus and Albertsons are likely Whole Foods' best opportunity for a buyout. Albertsons can leverage Cerberus to consolidate locations, cut costs, realize synergies and put Whole Foods through a private equity like model. Kroger, who has had success with commoditizing the organic foods space, should see Whole Foods as an ultimate distraction (albeit shiny one) when it comes to integrating such a sizable merger. Whole Foods margins have been squeezed as new competition in organic foods offers the same product for less. No buyout is going to reverse that. Instead of figuring out a competitive advantage, Whole Foods has taken on debt to fund buybacks and dividends. Trying to cater to all types of shoppers is not Whole Foods forte, and competing on price is a race to the bottom. It needs an activist investor, but not one for a buyout, one for a turnaround that includes focusing on its higher-end client base.