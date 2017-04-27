Amgen's Q1 Results Showed Some Weakness

Despite the stock trading at a discount to its historical valuation, some improvement of the top line momentum over the coming quarters will be needed to drive the stock higher.

The market will be disappointed by the top-line performance, given the weakness showed by two key growth drivers, Enbrel and Repatha.

On Wednesday, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) reported mixed Q1 2017 results. Revenues missed, driven by a weak performance for Enbrel and Repatha, while EPS beat, thanks to a good cost control in R&D and SG&A expenses.

The stock is down 2.5% pre-market at time of writing, mainly because the market seems disappointed with the performance of a few key growth drivers, particularly Enbrel.

Q1 2017 Results

Amgen reported Q1 2017 sales of $5.46B, 2.5% lower than consensus, while EPS of $3.15 were 5% higher than consensus, driven by lower Opex. FY 17 guidance has been upgraded at low end. Now Amgen is guiding for a Core EPS of $12.00-$12.60 (vs. $11.80-$12.60).

Main takeaways from the quarter

Despite the beat at EPS level and the guidance upgrade, I think the market will be disappointed by the top line performance of Amgen, given the weakness showed by two key growth drivers (Enbrel and Repatha).

On the positive side, Neulasta sales were $1.21B, 5% higher than street expectations, driven by a favorable accounting changes and some pricing benefit, which compensated the negative dynamic in terms of volume. Despite this strong performance, I don’t think the market will assign a lot of value to this growth driver, given that Amgen still expects biosimilar competition for Neulasta since Q4 2017.

On the negative side, Enbrel sales were $1.2B, 13% below street expectations. The performance has been really bad, with this drug down 15% YoY and 28% QoQ, driven by a mix of inventory destocking; units demand decline and net pricing pressure. Amgen argued on its conference call that there isn’t any “trend break” related to Enbrel and that the pressure will be temporary:

Moving now to Enbrel, I would start by emphasizing that we see no trend break versus 2016. IMS agrees that the first quarter prescription data appears soft in several specialty product categories, including rheumatology and dermatology. IMS attributes the softness to a combination of several factors, including the number of shipping days in the fourth quarter of 2016 versus the first quarter of 2017, the impact of patient out-of-pocket costs including deductibles, and the Part D donut hole for the start of a new year, as well as the potential increasing use of 90-day prescriptions. We are optimistic about a rebound in both Enbrel and Enbrel segment growth in future quarters, as IMS prescription data from the more recent weeks shows improvement versus the beginning of the year in both rheumatology and dermatology. So in summary, the quarter one results likely reflect a temporary marketplace issue, and we believe the long-term dynamics are intact and in line with our prior expectations.

As I discussed in my previous article on Amgen, I don’t believe the company can preserve its market share related to Enbrel and I believe that the Q1/2017 performance of this drug has strengthened my view.

Lastly, Repatha sales were only $49M, disappointing the bulls looking for a stronger performance given the positive data on the drug in terms of CV outcomes. Amgen pointed that they still expect acceleration in the prescription trend, after the strong data from the FOURIER trial in terms of CV benefit showed by Repatha, but the key issue remains that the payors are still limiting the uptake of the product, with strict formulary management strategy. Amgen seems convinced that, over time, the pressure from physician and patients will help to overtake payor barriers, but it looks like it will be a long and slow process.

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals has not been great, especially related to Enbrel and Repatha. Despite the stock is trading at discount to its historical valuation, unless the management will be able to show some signs of improvement related to the key top line drivers, I would not expect any outperformance.

