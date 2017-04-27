What To Make Of Celgene's Earnings Beat

The company is not as inexpensive as it was a couple of months ago, but still inexpensive versus the broad market.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) reported first quarter results on Thursday morning, beating profit estimates but missing sales estimates slightly. The company remains on growth track and shares still look inexpensive.

Shares are trading down by one and a half percent on Thursday morning, it seems the market did not like the lower than expected revenue growth rate.

Total revenues for the quarter came in at $2.96 billion, up 18% year on year -- a deceleration from the 22% growth rate we have seen in 2016, but still relatively in line with what management has guided for and what analysts had expected (estimates were $80 million higher). The 18% growth rate also means that growth has accelerated versus Q4 2016, when revenues had increased by 17%.

Celgene's steadily rising revenues are mainly based on increasing volumes, due to higher patient counts and increasing average duration, which is a huge positive. Unlike other companies, Celgene does not generate growth by excessively hiking its prices, but rather by bringing its drugs to more patients, which makes Celgene less vulnerable to political pressure, and which allows Celgene to still grow revenues at an attractive pace should price hikes one day be limited by law.

Celgene's adjusted net earnings were higher by 28% to $1.36 billion, whilst adjusted earnings per share grew by 27% yoy to $1.68. The earnings growth rate, which is a lot higher than Celgene's revenue growth rate in the high teens, is possible due to continuous margin expansion: Biotech and other pharma companies have huge one time costs for developing drugs and bringing them to market, but the proportional costs of producing and selling those drugs are rather low, which means revenue growth translates to higher than proportional earnings growth (on the other hand earnings would drop by a significantly higher amount should Celgene one day report declining revenues, we see this with Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD)). Celgene's operational leverage, which allows for net income growth of 28% with revenues increasing by 18%, is one of the key drivers of Celgene's profitability and high (expected) future earnings.

Unlike most other quarters, Celgene's EPS did not grow faster than its net income in this quarter, but the 0.5% share count increase is not a big problem, as the company will repurchase those shares at some point in the future (stock buybacks have been muted in the first quarter, maybe Celgene is saving up cash for an acquisition or a licensing deal).

Celgene's pipeline keeps progressing, and during the first quarter the company's outlook kept getting better: A new drug application has been filed for enasidenib, for the treatment of a specific kind of acute myeloid leukemia. Enasidenib has been developed with Agios Pharma, and the NDA has been granted priority review. We will likely see this drug come to market later this year, and it once again shows that Celgene's management is very talented at making development deals with other, smaller, biotechs, that bear fruit later on.

Celgene's partners have also made progress in a couple of other fields: OncoMed Pharmaceuticals presented promising data of its anti-T cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain protein (TIGIT) antibody, OMP-313M32, the next study of this drug candidate will commense in the current quarter. Additionally Jounce Therapeutics presented positive new data of its JTX-2011 drug candidate, which targets advanced solid tumors. New data is expected later on this year.

Celgene has also recently announced positive data from a phase III trial in which it evaluated ozanimod in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis, filing for regulatory approval is expected later on this year. Ozanimod will also be tested in a new phase III study for Crohn's disease which will be enrolled in 2017, thus we could see approval for several indications for this drug (which Celgene got when it acquired Receptos) in the foreseeable future (Ozanimod is also being evaluated for ulcerative colitis).

Another growth driver for Celgene is geographic expansion: The company's existing drugs are receiving marketing authorization in new countries, an example is the rollout of Otezla in Japan in March (due to the release in March Q1 numbers were barely affected by this, but Japan could become a major growth driver for Otezla in the future).

During its first quarter earnings call Celgene has also adjusted its guidance upwards:

Sales estimates were not changed, but Celgene anticipates higher margins than it expected three months ago, which translates to higher than previously expected EPS estimates: Adjusted EPS are seen coming in with a midpoint of $7.23 (which would mean a PE ratio of 17.0), whilst GAAP EPS are expected to come in higher by $0.09 as well. The fact that management is confident it will be able to produce better results than previously thought this early in the year, without fully knowing what the next eight months will look like, shows management anticipates huge progress in executing and increasing profit margins further.

Celgene continuous to hold a rather clean balance sheet, the company's cash pile stands at $8.9 billion, which almost fully covers the company's debt of $14 billion.

Trading at 17 times this year's earnings Celgene is more expensive than the other major biotech companies, which is also true when we look at 2018 earnings estimates, but at the same time Celgene is the one with the best growth outlook -- neither of the other biotechs is expected to grow revenues by 15% to 20% annually, and none are expected to double their earnings by 2020 (Celgene guides for revenues doubling by 2020, earnings per share are seen doubling from the 2016 level).

Celgene, along with the other biotechs, is also cheap relative to the broad market: The S&P 500 index is trading at 25.2 times earnings, and the average company will not grow nearly as fast as Celgene keeps growing. At the same time Celgene is not vulnerable to an economic downturn, unlike many other companies which are much more cyclical. The fact that Celgene nevertheless trades at a discount to the broad market shows that the company's shares are still attractive, despite a strong performance year to date (up 10%).

Paying 20 times 2017's earnings for a company would not be a high price at all, I thus feel Celgene's shares could reach a level of around $140 this year.

The company missed revenue estimates slightly, but the top line still grew by 18%. Thanks to great operating leverage earnings are growing at a much faster pace, and the company's profitability will continue to rise (hence Celgene has hiked its earnings guidance for the current year).

With a very visible growth track ahead and a lot of progress in the company's pipeline, the company's valuation seems rather low and continuing strong share price gains in 2017 are likely, I believe. This is especially true if Celgene finds a way to utilize its big cash balance by making another meaningful acquisition or starting to pay a dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.