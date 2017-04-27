Intelsat SA's (I) CEO Stephen Spengler on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 08:30

End Time: 09:07

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017, 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Stephen Spengler - CEO

Jacques D. Kerrest - EVP and CFO

Dianne J. VanBeber - VP, IR and Corporate Communications

Analysts

Michael Pace - JPMorgan

Andrew Spinola - Wells Fargo

Anthony Klarman - Deutsche Bank

Lance Vitanza - Cowen

Nick Dempsey - Barclays

Arun Seshadri - Credit Suisse

David Phipps - Citigroup

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Intelsat's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Dianne VanBeber, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Dianne J. VanBeber

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining Intelsat's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued our earnings release and published a quarterly commentary, both of which are available at intelsat.com. The quarterly commentary provides the investment community with the information and context that you need to analyze our results in advance of our earnings call. We use the quarterly commentary to make your time with us more efficient and to maximize the time on this call for Q&A with management.

During today's call, we will discuss adjusted EBITDA and other financial metrics not prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles including EBITDA, related margins, and free cash flow from operations. We provide reconciliations of these metrics to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the earnings release and on our Web site.

Later today, we’ll be filing our quarterly report on Form 6-K with the SEC. You can find a link to the filing on our Web site. Additionally, today, our conversation will include forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations for future industry conditions as well as our business strategy, market trends and positioning and expected future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Please refer to the Safe Harbor statement included in our annual report on Form 20-F and other SEC filings for information about some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations.

Finally, please be aware that our conference call today is open to the investment community and media, with the media invited to participate in listen-only mode. Members of the media are not authorized to quote, either directly or in substance, any participant in the call who is not a representative of Intelsat.

Our call is hosted today by our CEO, Stephen Spengler; and our Executive Vice President and CFO, Jacques Kerrest. Following brief opening remarks by Steve, we’ll open the call for questions. Steve?

Stephen Spengler

Thanks, Dianne. We continue to make solid progress on our operating initiatives creating a foundation to drive future growth. This foundation includes continued progress on our Intelsat Epic program, expansion of customers for our maritime and enterprise managed services and the successful marketing of Intelsat Epic for government applications.

Turning to our financial performance. First quarter revenue of $538 million, a decline of 3% as compared to the first quarter of 2016, reflects our continuing business transition including previously noted headwinds from point-to-point services and lower pricing on wide-beam satellites.

First quarter revenue also reflects payment challenges in Venezuela and certain non-renewals of VSAT and cellular backhaul services, some of which are related to the challenging economic environment in Russia.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $410 million or 76% of revenue. This demonstrates our discipline with respect to operating expenses especially while revenue is still transitioning to grow.

Over the course of 2017, as our new satellites and services and deployed, we’ll be positioned to capture new revenue opportunities to transform our business. Nearer term, our second quarter will include the wind-down of the CBSP contract adding to the headwinds to be work-through until the volume on the new Intelsat Epic satellites and services begin to ramp up.

Our operating priorities for 2017 are the building blocks to a successful year. They are putting into place the right capabilities to return to growth. The first priority is to deliver on our launch schedule with Intelsat 33e and Intelsat 32e in service. We can turn our attention to the launch schedules with Intelsat 35e and Intelsat 37e. We are carefully watching the manifest for SpaceX in Arianespace where we have committed dates in late June and late third quarter, respectively.

The second priority is to execute on the commercialization plan for Intelsat Epic. Overall, the Intelsat Epic fleet has over 140 customers. The average contract term for our total Intelsat Epic backlog remains in excess of five years; incremental commitments being government and all of our network services applications including enterprise and wireless but with most activity on the mobility front.

Since Intelsat 29e entered into service a little over a year ago, we have found that our mobility customers are the fastest adopters of the Intelsat Epic technology. They understand the value that Intelsat Epic delivers and are power users of the fleet. We’ve made steady progress with both our enterprise and wireless service providers. But in our experience there’s a longer conversion cycle than with our mobility customers.

We have prioritized initiatives that accelerate the adoption of Intelsat Epic services. These include partnering with capable distributors, deploying our IntelsatOne Flex managed services and supporting the development of innovative hardware.

This quarter, we signed contracts with several IntelsatOne Flex enterprise customers. The commercialization of IntelsatOne Flex is expected to contribute to new growth in the second half of the year. Additionally, Liquid Telecom, a leading broadband service provider in Africa will be an infrastructure partner as we rollout IntelsatOne Flex on the continent.

Future revenue growth depends on working with innovators across the ecosystem to unlock new applications for our services. Our development partnership with Kymeta for its 70-centimeter and 20-centimeter flat panel antennas was converted into an equity investment in the first quarter. In March, we joined with Kymeta to launch its new KĀLO service, which employs a simplified usage base model for next generation mobility services.

Our third operating priority is to expand our government business through sales of Intelsat Epic services. In the first quarter, we activated services for approximately 180 megahertz of Intelsat Epic capacity for use in government mobility and Comms On the Pause applications.

Our fourth priority for 2017 is to emphasize financial discipline with respect to our fleet investments and development of our orbital rights. We are on track with our capital expenditure program for 2017.

Today, we reaffirm our revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2017. This reflects our expectations for launch timing, the commercialization of Intelsat Epic and our managed service offerings and continued stability in the markets we serve.

Before we move to your questions, a few words on the status of the conditional merger with OneWeb. Last week, we issued a new release extending the exchange offer end date to May 10, 2017. We continue to work to complete this merger which if consummated would significantly strengthen Intelsat’s capital structure, while creating an industry leader unique in the stability to provide affordable broadband anywhere in the world.

Because the exchange offers are currently outstanding, we’ll not be able to address questions on those offers during today’s call. As we move forward, we continue to focus on creating a company with great growth opportunities and a strong financial foundation.

With that, we’re ready to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from the line of Mike Pace of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Michael Pace

Hi. Good morning. I’m wondering – you noted some non-renewals in Russia and I’m wondering historically you’ve typically just reduced prices to keep those customers. So I’m wondering what’s changed over there and do you think we’ve seen the trough or may be more to come? And then can you also update us if you see anything in Latin America on I guess some similar business or price pressures to the economy there?

Stephen Spengler

Sure. Good morning, Mike. Thanks. First of all, the situation in Russia was I wouldn’t consider it a trend of something that’s ongoing. It was a particular situation where a customer’s business had some cost pressure on it and they opted to serve their network with less reliable, less optimal terrestrial services. So they backed off some of the satellite services for the time being. So I think it’s a one-off situation and not reflecting an overall decrease in demand for I’ll say cellular backhaul services in that region. Latin America we see as pretty stable and performing to our expectations. And from a pricing standpoint, like other parts of the world, it’s showing stability over recent quarters.

Michael Pace

Okay. Moving to the media business, again, you also talked about some non-renewals from retiring assets. I’m wondering if you could add a little color there. And then as it relates to some of the your media deals, it looks like you signed the Starz deal and I’m wondering as you renew remaining media deals over the next couple of years getting into 2019 timeframe, I’m wondering if you can quantify the amount of renewals that are on MPEG-3 that are likely to transition to MPEG-4 and what impact that could have as well?

Stephen Spengler

Okay, I can give you some color around the second question. Regarding the non-renewals in the media sector, essentially our media business is really driven by volume at the moment. We’re getting good, good growth across the new assets we put in place; Intelsat 31, Intelsat 36. But there were some volume declines a little bit related to call it C-band which is a headwind which we’ve talked about in the past. But the other declines were two particular projects in customers that we did not provide continuity for on our new satellites. It was a business decision on both sides. So these were situations that were outside of our media neighborhoods and not in the core part of the media business and were not unexpected. In terms of [indiscernible] and where it stands with the move to MPEG-4 and greater levels of compression, at this point we estimate that more than half of the customers that would be eligible for compression enhancements or movement to MPEG-4 DVB-S2 have already made that transition. We have indicated that we have some customers in the 2018, 2019 timeframe that are still up for that conversion and so we’re looking at those. We do not expect it to be the same magnitude that we saw in 2015. We’re having conversations with those customers now about their plans in that regard. I think one of the challenges that the North American media companies have in this regard is to determine whether to move to MPEG-4 or to proceed to HEVC, and HEVC is a technology that is especially well suited for 4K. So these are the things, the tradeoffs that they’re assessing. We do expect that as some of these compression situations occur, there will be some pickup in 4K transmission going forward as well.

Michael Pace

Great. That’s all I had. Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

Okay. You’re welcome.

Thank you. The next question is from Andrew Spinola of Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Andrew Spinola

Thanks. Steve, I wanted to ask specifically about a comment in the commentary where it referenced that the 33e satellite has now seen all of the Intelsat 904 customers moved over. And I’m wondering sort of for my purposes as I think about how much additional revenue can be generated by 33e. I’m wondering if you can kind of share some color on how full that satellite is now that it’s taken on all of the 9-series customers?

Stephen Spengler

Yes, there’s still a lot of growth potential on 33e. It’s a satellite that’s expected to be two to one new business to transitioning business over time. So we still have a large amount of capacity available on that satellite. And just as a reference point, the 904 had about 60 gigabits of capacity; the 33e is about 40 gigabits of capacity. So it has a lot more opportunity for growth. I did make a reference to the sales cycle and how long it takes to bring on some of the network services type customers to enterprise and cellular backhaul. We are experiencing a big longer sales cycles as compared to mobility. Mobility as a market is really driven by great end user demand by passengers on aircraft and then by the airlines anxious to get connectivity in the aircraft. So the service providers in that segment have large backlogs of planes to connect and therefore drive a lot of demand. In the other part of network services, the enterprise and the cellular backhaul, these are situations that do have good demand and they do have need to expand their network. And we do see that our offering with higher performance and better economics is resonating with these customers. But it takes a bit longer because there’s a business case, there’s an investment case that these operators need to make and it’s often in developing markets. And so it takes a little bit longer to work through that more complex sales engagement.

Andrew Spinola

I guess would you be willing to maybe help me think through how much additional revenue could come from 33e? I would have assumed that with the higher capacity levels that customers would have transitioned to, maybe there would only be 30 million of incremental revenue that could be generated from 33e with additional capacity sales. Do you think you can do better than that?

Stephen Spengler

There is still a large volume of available capacity to sell on 33e and we expect it’s going to ramp up over the 36 months that we have talked about in terms of the ramp period for Intelsat Epic satellite. So it is an area of great focus for our sales and marketing teams at the moment.

Andrew Spinola

Fair enough. Specific to the Starz renewal given it sounds like they chose HEVC based on their announcement with ARRIS. I was wondering can you give us any sort of quantification in terms of maybe what the step-down in capacity if there was any that occurs with a contract renewal like that when they do move to the newer compression types.

Stephen Spengler

I think every customer’s network is a bit different in how they operate. But in the case of Starz there was a relatively minor step-down in capacity with this renewal. So it was not a major reduction but there was a reduction in terms of volume.

Andrew Spinola

Fair enough. And last question for me, I guess just if I’m looking at your government guidance, you renewed all your guidance and if I take the first quarter run rate and take out the 25 million sort of my estimate for the CBSP contract, it has you down more like 11% year-on-year. And in your commentary on the guidance, the government market in the commentary wasn’t particularly bullish. So I’m just wondering how you see that market ramping such that you can stay within your guidance for the year.

Stephen Spengler

Well, we only give our customers that guidance once a year. And so that was our view at the very beginning of the year. And so what we have reaffirmed today as our overall guidance for the company’s revenues, we do have – you are correct in terms of the impact of the CBSP contract and so that is a headwind that will hit that business starting this quarter, Q2. But I did mention in my opening comments some success we’re having with Intelsat Epic in the government sector. We have brought customers on to Intelsat 29e and 33e for our government customers and we’re actively marketing those services to that sector today. So we do see those types of highly demanding customers valuing this higher performing capacity and we have active sales activities going on in that sector. And so we still feel that we’re going to be tracking to our expectations on our government business.

Andrew Spinola

All right. Thank you very much.

Stephen Spengler

You’re welcome.

Thank you. The next question is from Anthony Klarman of Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Anthony Klarman

Hi, thanks. A couple of follow-on questions. So I guess getting back to the concept of guidance a little bit, your reported numbers obviously have you pacing below the expectation range for EBITDA and Steve you mentioned about how you see the ability in the back half of the year to kind of capture some of the new business wins to offset obviously the headwind in 2Q and obviously get in the guidance range. Could you talk a little bit about what that pacing looks like and how we should expect kind of the year to pace out as it relates to the guidance range for EBITDA?

Stephen Spengler

Yes, I think you just referenced one fact for 2Q is that we will have the effect of the government contract year-on-year kicking in and in addition to the other headwinds that we have. But as we look through the course of the year, we have four new HD satellites in operation by the end of the year. Obviously the launches of Intelsat 35e in the end of June current schedule and the launch of Intelsat 37e at the end of the third quarter are important for us to hit that guidance. The ramp up of our mobility services and our Epic services is another key driver over the course of the year, and our new managed services that we are bringing to market are also expected to ramp over the course of the year. So for those reasons, we are comfortable with our guidance. On the other side, there are risks and we made some assumptions. We made some assumptions around the specific launch timing, so there’s timing risk, there’s obviously the risk of anomalies that we always have. There’s also timing and ramp of services and Epic commercialization that we have to factor in and there’s market stability that we always have to contend with. So we felt on balance that we’re still tracking towards our guidance range with the initiatives that we have in taking the consideration with some of the risks.

Anthony Klarman

You mentioned 35e and 37e, I think the in-service states that you published are 4Q '17. I guess does that imply that kind of 4Q is sort of the heavy quarter as you think about the distribution of EBITDA to kind of get to the guidance range?

Stephen Spengler

We’ll have a lot more capacity available in the fourth quarter obviously to your point. And with that capacity comes the ramp up of services whether it’s capacity services or managed services as well.

Anthony Klarman

Great. And then in the quarterly commentary there was a quick little comment at the end of the 2017 operational priorities about optimizing your capital expenditure plan. And I guess I was wondering – I know you haven’t provided forward CapEx guidance in light of the OneWeb merger, but I was wondering if you can comment on sort of things you’re thinking about in terms of optimizing CapEx? And given that it was under the 2017 operational priorities, were there things that you thought you were able to do this year on the CapEx side to help optimize cash flow of the business?

Stephen Spengler

Well, I think the point was that we’re on track for what our plans are even though we haven’t given you specific guidance on what on-track means. We’re always working to optimize our capital expenditures. As you know, we have invested in a Mission Extension Vehicle to help extend the life of one of our satellites which we think is an important step not only to optimize CapEx but to extend revenues for our customers. We are maintaining financial discipline around our operating expenses as noted. So there are a number of things we can do. We may budget for something but we also watch every expenditure and approve every expenditure as we go forward to make sure that we are wise in our capital and operational spending.

Anthony Klarman

And last question, I’ll take a stab at a OneWeb question. On the conditional combination, I think there was a date in the merger document at the end of May around which the debt exchanges are supposed to consummated. Obviously that’s only a month away. And I don’t want to ask about the exchanges. I guess my question is, have you thought with SoftBank through the ability to potentially extend that date to provide a little more runway to kind of conclude some of the things that you guys are discussing with respect to trying to complete the debt exchange?

Stephen Spengler

Yes, you’re correct in that the conditional merger agreement called for a 90-day period from the announcement for execution of the debt exchanges and that brings us to right to the end of May. I think it’s around the 29th of May. So that is the date and I shouldn’t – there’s still a month to go in that process and I don’t think we want to speculate at this point what will happen in the next month.

Anthony Klarman

All right, great. Thanks. That’s all for me.

Stephen Spengler

Okay. You’re welcome.

Thank you. The next question is from Lance Vitanza of Cowen. Your line is open.

Lance Vitanza

Hi. Thanks, guys. Most of my questions have actually been answered but I did want to ask you, I think you got a comment and maybe this was in the quarterly commentary that mobility customers – I know Steve you mentioned it in your remarks. Mobility customers are driving the Epic growth. I imagine that Gogo is a big driver of that. I know they’re a big customer. But Gogo recently announced a big capacity deal with one of your competitors. And so my question is did you bid for that business? If not, why not? And if so, why didn’t you win? Thanks.

Stephen Spengler

Sure. Yes, Gogo is an important customer as well as other service providers in that sector. And you may remember that last quarter we announced expansion deals with Gogo and with Panasonic that were fairly recent. So we have periodic expansions with those networks and we announce them as we go along. I would just say in the particular case of the most recent announcement from Gogo, it was a situation where we didn’t have the right capacity for what their needs were at this point in time. So we were not really in competition on that particular one.

Lance Vitanza

Thanks.

Thank you. The next question is from Nick Dempsey of Barclays. Your line is open.

Nick Dempsey

Hi, guys. Two questions please. The first one, we’ve seen challenges to both Panasonic and Global Eagle management teams of both departing this year. In the event there are not three resellers in the infra connectivity market, all four of you [indiscernible]; if you have one less within a year or two, do you think the remaining players will take all of the same capacity that’s currently contracted with the main SSS players? And the second question just within your network services, if you look at the business excluding Epic, it may not be [indiscernible] would you say that that is tracking at the same kind of rates although it has deteriorated in terms of growth rate?

Stephen Spengler

You’re saying non-Epic capacity in the second question?

Nick Dempsey

Non-Epic inside networks.

Stephen Spengler

Sure, okay. So first of all on the mobility sector and specifically the aeronautical mobility sector, I don’t want to really comment on the sort of state of affairs of the various distribution companies but I think it’s important to remember that there is a strong demand underpinning all of those service providers. There is considerable growth, there’s backlog of planes to be installed with broadband. And so there is strong demand and need for capacity. And so we expect that Ku-band will continue to play a major role well into the future indefinitely in that sector and that we have the right kind of services, capacity and satellite capabilities that will enable whoever the service providers are in that segment. So I think it’s still early days in building out that overall connectivity to aircraft. And for us, if you look at what MSR says, it gives us the highest share of services in that sector. So we are going to continue to focus on building out our capabilities and services for those service providers. In the non-Epic area I think you’ll note in our documentation that our fill factors have maintained for non-Epic capacity. We are still working positively from a volume standpoint. The challenges in network services are still pricing and so we still have pricing pressure as we renew network services and we’ll expect to see that over the course of 2017. If we look at our portfolio of customers, it’s about 80% mark-to-market priced at this point in time. And so we feel like we’re a long way into it but there’s more headwinds and point-to-point headwinds this year as well.

Nick Dempsey

Got it. Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

Okay. You’re welcome.

Thank you. And the next question is from Arun Seshadri of Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Arun Seshadri

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. First, I just wanted to ask in terms of backlog declining 200 million sequentially, anything to take away from that?

Stephen Spengler

Yes, in terms of backlog what you’re seeing really is the roll-off or burn-off of our media backlog. We had a number of large commitments in recent years; Intelsat 30, Intelsat 31, Intelsat 34 and Intelsat 36, all large commitments for our media customers. And of course we continue to have long-term contracts across our distribution neighborhoods. So that backlog is being consumed and so I think that’s why you’re seeing overall a reduction. But on the network services side, this is something we’ve been contending with for a few years. The contract terms have been shorter than in the past. They’re slightly over three years right now and they tend to be a little bit longer in the past. And I would just highlight one other aspect of it. While Intelsat Epic sometimes generates large contracts and large commitments, it also has a component of contracts that may have a base commitment from which the customers and service providers will grow from. And so we’re going to see perhaps not quite as large contracts at the start but expansion of that business and growth in that business as the customer networks grow over time. That’s not a major part and a major factor yet but I just wanted to highlight as something that we’ll be developing over time.

Arun Seshadri

Got it. Thank you for that. And then as far as the investment in Kymeta, was that 16 million that you – from the cash flow statements this quarter?

Stephen Spengler

That’s correct. Yes.

Arun Seshadri

Okay, great. And then I just wanted to understand a little bit better, I think you talked about the KĀLO service. Just wanted to understand sort of in a more simplified way how that sort of changes the paradigm of buying satellite service? And then just wanted to also if you’ll comment in terms of whether Kymeta is fully funded at this point and whether you can share sort of how big your equity stake is in terms of percentage? Thanks.

Stephen Spengler

So in terms of the KĀLO service, let me just sort of describe how this works. The service is a service that is branded and provided by Kymeta. We are a partner of theirs in providing that service in that the service will run over the IntelsatOne Flex managed services network. And so we are the network service provider and key partner to Kymeta to help rollout these services. It is specifically targeting some of the newer mobility segments that are un-served today; mobility for vehicles of various types whether it’s a car, bus, train, truck, industrial equipment whatever it may be as well as Internet of Things applications. And so it’s designed to optimize services for that sector. They’re going to market with a simplified service package and pricing package based around sale of services by the megabyte. And so that’s how they package it up and how they’re bringing it to that customer base. Beyond that, I think it’s best to refer to Kymeta in terms of how they go to market. In terms of our equity investment and their funding, they just completed an E round of funding. So that was just this year. And so they’re proceeding with their plans with that funding round. I should comment anymore about how far that takes them and what their financial plan is. That’s really a question for them. And so our stake is a minority stake of approximately 10%.

Arun Seshadri

Got it. Thank you for that. Last thing from me, can you talk a little bit about sort of how Kymeta’s future plan sort of potential coincide with some of your plans with OneWeb? And have there been any specific customer conversations or sort of discussions around that? Thank you.

Stephen Spengler

So with the network that we’re rolling out for the Kymeta KĀLO service is based on Intelsat’s current network both wide-beam and Intelsat Epic satellites and using our IntelsatOne infrastructure around the world. As part of that though, we envision that we will incorporate OneWeb capabilities and services into the network provision when it becomes available. So it is very much part of our long-term vision. And as we’ve talked about in the past, OneWeb is a very important part of our long-term strategy in terms of providing mobility services to government, cellular backhaul and other segments. And so we would increasingly see that part of our integrated infrastructure of the future.

Arun Seshadri

Thank you very much.

Stephen Spengler

You’re welcome.

Thank you. The next question is from David Phipps of Citigroup. Your line is open.

David Phipps

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. Can you talk a little bit qualitatively about the backlog? And when you look at the new Epic business and we’re assuming that that business backlog comes on as a much shorter contracting, so that will have a dampening effect on the backlog. And then can you just confirm that the Epic backlog is built into the overall backlog?

Stephen Spengler

First of all, the Epic backlog is built into the overall backlog. The term that we are getting for the Epic services is in excess of five years, and so it’s better than the average network services backlog. And so we will have we believe continue to get major commitments on Intelsat Epic going forward. But as I noted before, some of the commitments may be variable in the sense that there may be a base commitment and then growth from that base commitment as the customer’s network grows and expands. And so it is a good contributor to backlog and we’re getting good terms from that capacity and it represents what we believe to be the strength and the unique characteristics of Intelsat Epic.

David Phipps

And you provided the traditional station-kept transponders and you separated out the new transponders. Can you talk about some of the capacity utilization on the new transponders?

Stephen Spengler

Because the Epic network is still in the very early stages, we’re not breaking out a fill factor number for the Epic satellite at this time. We are keeping everybody apprised of the number of units that we’re bringing into service on Intelsat Epic and we’re trying to give you some visibility about customers that we bring on and growth we have at that regard. But at this point we’re not breaking out fill factors for Epic satellites in general or individual Epic satellites.

David Phipps

Do you have an idea of how much if the launches go as scheduled, how many of the Epic transponders you’ll have at year-end?

Stephen Spengler

We do. Give us one second, we can tell you that.

David Phipps

Thank you. Then while you’re looking for that, last year you had Latin American revenue in the second quarter that had the network services business that you then elected to start taking out of the network services business in the third and fourth quarter. That was about $8 million. Is that about what we should expect out of that? Does that still make sense for what happened to LatAm last year?

Stephen Spengler

I’m not sure I understand the question exactly.

David Phipps

Last year in the second quarter you had Latin American revenue in network expenses and then you wrote it off. So it was a bad debt expense. And then in the third quarter you excluded it. So is that about the right order of magnitude? So Latin American network revenue should be about – start at $8 million lower is what I guess I’m getting at for the second quarter of 2017?

Stephen Spengler

That’s correct. Yes.

David Phipps

Okay.

Dianne J. VanBeber

So, David, this is Dianne. To answer your question, remember that 35e is a different configuration, it’s more of a C-band spot beam. So that particular satellite has got about 70 incremental units on it. So that will come into service before year-end assuming we hit out late June launch date with SpaceX. And then realistically 37, given its launch date, it might make it into service by year end and that’s a very sizable satellite. So in terms of incremental units, you’ve got almost 300 incremental units on that satellite.

David Phipps

Okay, that’s great. Thank you. Those were all my questions.

Stephen Spengler

Thank you.

