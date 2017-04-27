Wynn's Paradise Park Project - No Prop Bets Here As The CEO Decides To Bet The Line And Take The Odds

"Wine loved I deeply, dice dearly." -- Shakespeare, King Lear

Over the years as an occasional craps shooter I've rarely veered from betting basic strategy: Bet the pass line on the come out roll and take the odds. The house edge for the game is around 1.4%, and with the odds line backed up on a 2X basis you get to 0.61%. It's a conservative approach to maximize your adrenaline rush for the least cost per hour played. Contrast that with the proposition bet player who reaches for the exotic bets with fatter payouts that carry bigger risks, some of which reach the level of pure sucker bets. And that's fine -- lots of savvy players I've known who do know better still love to take a shot on prop bets when they're playing on house money. They'll take a Yo, a Horn or Snake Eyes just for the fun of it.

Steve Wynn, CEO of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), over time had been one of those players -- at least metaphorically. He'll always play basic strategy, but he does occasionally make a prop bet now and then on such widely diverse propositions as his art collection. That, among other shots taken at the time (his ill-conceived Beau Rivage Mississippi riverboat casino project was another), sent his Mirage stock plummeting in 2000, making it ripe for the takeover by MGM's (NYSE:MGM) Kirk Kerkorian.

There are those in the financial community I recall who shook their heads when he plunged into his first Mirage property, opened in 1989 at a then unheard of cost of $620 million, making it the single most expensive casino hotel ever built. It was a time when Caesars Palace stood alone on the strip as the iconic glamour casino and its dominance among the upper end of the market was unchallengeable. I know -- I was then a competitor to Wynn in A.C. I had met with Wynn, who'd offered me a high-level senior position that, while flattered, I passed on, not inclined to move my family West.

During our chat at his Waldorf Towers apartment in New York, I recall asking him whether he thought the Mirage was all about basic strategy or something of a prop bet, given the estimates of some on Wall Street who pooh-poohed the daily cash flow the property would need just to break even. He smiled, "There's always a bit of a prop bet on every one of the rolls here. But remember, in these kind of joints the marketing begins with the guy standing behind the architect's table pointing to the blank sheet. That's why it can look like a prop bet but is actually basic strategy to me -- and always will be."

Board Approval of Paradise Park Project Attained for a Phased-In Development (Rather Than Full-Speed Ahead Completion, Including a 1,000-Room Tower)

Last year, when Wynn first announced the project to convert his 130-acre golf course into an outdoor, full-scale casino resort with a 20-acre lagoon as its principal attraction, he tagged it a $1.5 billion to $2 billion project cost. From blueprint to opening, that included a 1,000-room tower and casino stuffed to the gills with amenities to support that basic design.

Just this week, he announced the company's solid earnings performance for Q1 2017 that showed a big earnings beat to $1.24 from analyst estimates of $0.93. Revenue was up to $1.48 billion vs. an expected $1.38 billion. Most of the upside came from the continuing strong recovery of the Macau market. Moving on to other matters, he announced that the Paradise Park project strategy had changed since his initial announcement. Instead of going for total completion, it would arrive in phases. He said the decision to master plan in phases rather than go for it all as originally announced sprang out of a clear and present high demand for convention, meeting and catering capacity presented to him by his staff. Whether this was the entire rationale or whether prudence governed the decision to rein in capex, while corporate leverage remained high, isn't really known. The company is sitting on over $10 billion in long-term debt with a debt/asset ratio of 0.85. Although the company's maturities present no apparent problem in meeting obligations in a timely way, the 09.85 debt/asset ratio gets a bit squirrelly for many investors.

Wynn's other pipeline project, the $2 billion Wynn Boston Harbor integrated casino resort, is under way and expected to open in early 2019. It would appear that simultaneous capex on both projects was viewed by Wynn or the board, or both, as imposing potential strain on leverage ratios. At all events, Wynn has decided to play basic strategy -- taking the pass line and the odds and leaving the prop bets unfaded.

The new master-planned approach, according to Wynn's earnings call remarks, enables the parent company to keep between $1.5 and $2 billion safely inside its coffers, while it goes full-speed ahead on building its Paradise Park amenities, geared at churning out cash from Phase 1. Ground will be broken for that at the end of this year. It will include the lagoon, a boardwalk, restaurants, convention and meeting space, and catering facilities. The water feature will be the centerpiece of a spectacular show created to attract families.

It is presumed that Phase 2 will be green-lit once the Phase 1 amenities are starting to churn cash and the expected slowdown of room inventory city-wide continues unabated. This would insure that the Paradise Park room tower would debut sometime around 2020-21 -- when room demand for Paradise Park drives expansion.

Conversely, completed just as a Phase 1 amenity package, Paradise Park should make money. Perhaps not the originally forecast $300 million contribution in profits from the fully realized property, but given the anticipated revenue streams from park admissions, food and beverage, and the highly lucrative convention-related catering business, the change in strategy makes great sense.

We see no reason that the change suggests capex restraint due to mounting concerns about leverage. For that reason we're keeping our year-old guidance for Wynn at $135 by the end of Q2. Given the strong performance for the Wynn Macau and Vegas properties we see going forward, we are also currently evaluating our Q4 price target, now standing at $150.

Author Note: My own gaming portfolio is held in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren to avoid potential conflicts of interest with casino clients past, present and future.

