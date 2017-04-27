Lithium Miner News For The Month Of April 2017

Welcome to the April 2017 edition of the lithium miner news. The past month has seen lithium prices steady and a new lithium miner break onto the scene.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During April, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices rose 0.86% for the month. Of note, Chinese lithium cobalt oxide spot prices fell 0.12% for the month.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence recently reported February 2017 China LCE spot prices at $18-21/kg and contract prices ranging between $10 and 16/kg. Joe Lowry's reports from Japan were "lithium carbonate prices up to $15/kg. Hydroxide contracts in a broader range up to $22/kg."

Lithium demand vs. supply outlook

Regarding the current balance between lithium demand and supply, this quote from Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) April presentation says it well:

"Continued strength in lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide prices is a clear indication that demand growth is sufficiently strong to cater for increased supply output. Mt Cattlin, Mt Marion, La Negra 2 and Tianqi Kwinana are the only new supply pipeline projects that are fully funded to date to support expected 120-150kt LCE incremental annual demand by 2020-Further supply response expected to be slow as development pipeline is undercapitalised and projects have the potential for delays and budget overruns. Therefore supply and demand balance expected to remain tight until at least 2020, encouraging a robust pricing outlook."

I would add to the above that Lithium Americas (OTCQX:LACDF) and SQM (NYSE:SQM) JV is looking fully funded for a 2019 production of 25,000tpa. The chart below gives Orocobre's (OTCPK:OROCF) latest view.

Orocobre updated lithium demand vs. supply chart to 2020

Orocobre sees the "Lithium market to remain in deficit", as highlighted on page 12 of its March 2017 presentation.

Source: Orocobre March presentation - page 10

Lithium battery news

In April, designboom reported, "the Lilium electric aircraft takes its maiden flight", running on lithium ion batteries. The company behind the electric plane is Lilium Aviation.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

No news for the month. Q1 results to be released on May 3.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A.

No news for the month.

FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

No news for the month.

Chengdu Tianqi Lithium [SHE:002466]

Reuters reported in April, "Tianqi Lithium's Q1 profit up 42.7 pct." Not bad when you consider 2016 net profit was up a staggering 532%. It certainly sends a message that China is having a lithium boom. Unfortunately, unless you can access the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, then it is impossible to buy the stock.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460], Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTC:RRSSF), International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On April 20, International Lithium announced, "International Lithium files technical report with indicated resource estimate of 1.25 Million tonnes LCE at the Mariana Lithium Brine project, Argentina. Grade was 306 mg/L lithium." "The project is moving forward from early-stage exploration to advanced exploration", and then a PFS. Good news is it is progressing on plan. You can read my recent article on International Lithium here.

On April 26, Neometals updated the market by announcing, "Neometals Ltd [ASX: NMT] ("Neometals") announced on 7th April 2017 that it had issued an offer by way of notice of sale to its joint venture partners of all its remaining 13.8% interest in Reed Industrial Minerals Pty Ltd. ("RIM"), the holder of the Mt Marion Lithium Project, for a sale price of US$96,001,080." Interesting move by founder Chris Reed, who seems more interested in lithium processing than mining. Looking at the two Chinese downstream processing companies (Tianqi and Gangfeng) who are booming I can see why.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE], [TSX:ORL]

On April 4, Livio Filice wrote an excellent article on Seeking Alpha titled, "Orocobre's rapid expansion plans in Japan and the Puna Plateau." A key message is that Orocobre "will double production capacity in Argentina and add a processing plant in Japan by 2019."

You can read the Orocobre March 2017 investors presentation here. Some key points are the abovementioned expansion and that the expansion plans are to be funded without new equity.

You can read more on my latest article on Orocobre here.

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY]

On April 4, Galaxy Resources announced, "Mt Cattlin processing plant achieves nameplate throughput", and "production costs are continuing to trend down in line with expectations." New Mt Cattlin General Manager Brian Talbot will no doubt improve on this further. Also, Galaxy will shortly move to the 2017 higher pricing terms.

On April 10, Galaxy Resources announced, "Sal de Vida update - production well drilling commenced and environmental permit renewed."

In April, Galaxy Resources has put forward a proposal (item 13) for its AGM on May 18, for "every five (5) Shares be consolidated into one (1) Share."

You can read more on my latest article on Galaxy Resources here, a recent InvestorIntel article here, and the April 2017 company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2017 - An upgrade to the Mt Cattlin mineral resource.

H1 2017 - Project financing evaluation and discussions for Sal de Vida (SDV). Noting Galaxy already raised around $60 million in January 2017. Off-take discussions for SDV. Early stage development work at SDV has now commenced.

Mid-2017 - Earnings announcements from Mt Cattlin.

H1 2017 - Work on DFS for James Bay, Canada.

2017 - Mt Cattlin production ramp up to at least 160ktpa. This will significantly increase earnings. Also, Galaxy has AUD214 million in unused tax losses, so it is unlikely to pay any income tax for a few years.

Alliance Mineral Assets Limited (("AMAL")) [SP:AMS]/Tawana (subsidiary Lithco) [ASX:TAW]

"AMAL" is an Australian company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. It owns the mining rights in the Bald Hill Tantalum Mine in Western Australia. The mine also has high-grade lithium spodumene.

Tawana is an Australian lithium explorer with a spodumene mine in The Republic of Namibia, Africa, as well as owning Lithco. Lithco is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tawana and has a 50% earn-in share of the lithium only at the Bald Hill mine.

On April 20, Burwill Commodity Limited (("BCL")), a wholly owned subsidiary of Burwill Holdings Limited, "entered into exclusive lithium concentrate Offtake Agreements with Lithco, AMAL, and Tawana, respectively, pursuant to which, BCL will advance by installments AUD25,000,000 in exchange for exclusive selling rights to the lithium concentrate flowing from the Bald Hill Project in Western Australia for a five-year term and pre-emptive rights to the same for subsequent five years." "Starting from February 2018, BCL shall, in the first two years, purchase an aggregate of at least 200,000 dry metric tonnes of high-grade lithium concentrate at a fixed price, worth approximately USD200,000,000."

My conclusion of the above is that AMAL/Tawana have secured an excellent 5 + 5 year binding off-take agreement of a minimum 100ktpa spodumene at a fixed price of USD1,000/t. Great achievement and the highest priced spodumene contract so far, eclipsing Galaxy's record USD 905/t earlier in the year. Both AMAL and Tawana stock prices have tripled in the past 2-3 months.

Proves once again how strong lithium demand is right now.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTCPK:ALTAF)

No news for the month. However, investors can read an interesting brokers report by Beer & Co. which states "AJM has raised the equity it needs. Beer & Co. is confident that the debt will be secured in sufficient time." It has a valuation price of AUD0.31 for AJM.

You can read my latest article on Altura Mining here, or read its November 2016 company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2017 - Construction of the mine planned to start and expected to take just 11 months.

H1 2017 - Announcements regarding the balance of funding, with ~AUD50 million already raised (total mine CapEx is AUD140 million).

H1 2018 - Production is forecast to commence.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTCPK:PILBF)

On March 29, Pilbara Minerals announced:

"Agreement with Atlas Iron [ASX: AGO] to acquire an initial 51% interest in the lithium, tantalum and tin mineral rights for the Mt Francisco Lithium-Tantalum Project, located 50km southwest of Pilgangoora. Pilbara can earn up to an 80% interest in the Mt Francisco Project in stages by funding $1M worth of exploration and completing a definitive feasibility study (DFS) until a decision to mine. Mt Francisco hosts the last remaining large occurrence of outcropping pegmatites in close proximity to Port Hedland, and is considered to represent one of the highest quality lithium exploration/development assets in the Pilbara region outside of Pilbara's world-class Pilgangoora Project."

On April 18, Pilbara Minerals gave investors an update on its Pilgangoora project. Key points included:

A recently completed 10 tonne bulk sampling program from surface pegmatites within the Central Domain returns outstanding results with an average grade of 2.11%Li2O (in spodumene).

Offtake and project financing discussions well progressed.

Construction works continue at the Pilgangoora site, with the mine camp commissioning targeted to start in two weeks.

Mining Proposal approval process ongoing, with Pilbara finalizing its response to the DMP technical queries. Approval expected within weeks.

A great month for the company, and several near term catalysts ahead, particularly with financing and commencement of mine construction. The stock price did not seem to agree.

You can read more on my latest article on Pilbara Minerals here, and their company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2017 - Environmental approval (half achieved), grant of mining proposal (mine lease and native title already granted), and project financing announcements. Noting Pilbara has already raised about AUD95 million of the estimated AUD214 million CapEx.

H1 2017 - Mine construction to begin.

H1 2018 - Commence lithium production.

Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR]

No news for the month. You can view the February 2017 company presentation here. Interesting that it is "aiming for first lithium production December 2017", with a "forecast CAPEX $8 million for Lake Johnston restart." Currently, its JORC Mineral Resources' size is 128 million tonnes at 1.44% Li2O for 4.54Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE).

Upcoming catalysts include:

May 29, 2017 - Court case with Marindi Metals.

Q2, 2017 - Resource upgrade.

Mid 2017 - DFS release expected.

December 2017 or H1 2018 - Commence lithium production.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC]

On March 29, Lithium Americas released:

"Lithium Americas announces positive Feasibility Study for Stage 1 of the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project Vancouver, Canada. Lithium Americas is pleased to provide results of a Definitive Feasibility Study ("Stage 1 DFS") on the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project ("Cauchari-Olaroz") or the "Project") in Jujuy province, Argentina. Unless otherwise stated, all figures are quoted in U.S. dollars ("$") and are reported on a 100% equity project basis. Highlights: Average annual production of 25,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate over a 40-year project life.

Estimated construction capital cost of $425 million, before working capital and value-added taxes ("VAT").

Average operating costs of $2,495/t of battery-grade lithium carbonate produced.

Average annual EBITDA of $233million, after-tax NPV of $803 million (at a 10%discount rate) and after-tax IRR of 28.4% assuming a price of $12,000/t of battery-grade lithium carbonate sold.

Creation of at least 260 permanent jobs during the 40 years of operations and employment of at least 800 people during the 2 - year construction period.

Government confirmation of all necessary permits to commence construction and operate.

Construction expected to commence in the first half of 2017 with production starting in 2019."

Note: The first production stage will be 25,000 tons per year, with stage 2 adding an additional 25,000 tons per year.

Looking very solid for Lithium Americas.

You can read more on my latest article on Lithium Americas here and its March company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2017 - PFS for Lithium Nevada.

H1 2017 - Cauchari-Olaroz construction to begin.

2019 - Stage 1 Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production of 25ktpa.

NB: LAC previously sold 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project to SQM.

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On April 17, Nemaska Lithium announced, "Nemaska Lithium ready to deliver first tonne of lithium hydroxide from phase 1 plant to a customer." And "The lithium hydroxide produced to date is exceeding purification expectations of Nemaska Lithium's technical team." A nice technical achievement especially given its unique electrolysis separation technique.

You can read more on my latest article on Nemaska Lithium here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2017 - Updated Feasibility Study.

2017/2018 - Off-take agreements and project financing announcements. Mine and plant construction.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On April 5, Critical Elements announced: "Critical Elements successfully completes pilot plant work and produce spodumene concentrate grading up to 6.56% Li2O, and recoveries of up to 83.4%." Perhaps even more positive was this comment -

"Helm congratulates Critical Elements on the successful recovery of this high quality spodumene. Our customers are looking forward to when we can supply their needs from the Rose Mine", said Oliver Leptien, Executive Manager, Derivatives Business Unit of Helm AG.

Meaning, it is still looking very positive that Helm will take an equity partnership and 100% offtake. Of course, we will still have to wait and see after the Feasibility Study.

You can read more on my latest article on Critical Elements here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2017 - Feasibility Study (FS) results. Helm AG has agreed (subject to a positive FS) to take 100% offtake, and with an option to take a 25% equity stake in Critical Elements.

2019 - Stage 1 production is expected to begin.

2022 - Stage 2 production is expected to begin.

Lithium X [TSXV:LIX] (ROCEF) (OTCQX:LIXXF)

No significant news this month.

You can read my latest article on Lithium X here and an investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2017 - PFS for Sal de Los Angeles, and construction of further pilot pond facilities at Sal de Los Angeles.

1H 2017 - Drill results at Clayton Valley.

Q3 2017 - FS for Sal de Los Angeles (concentrate). Full scale production facility construction to begin.

Q1 2018 - FS for Sal de Los Angeles (lithium carbonate facility)

Q2 2019 - Sal de Los Angeles - Full scale lithium production to begin at 15ktpa.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTCQX:NTTHF)

No news for the month. You can read the March 2017 company presentation here and my latest article on Neo Lithium here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H1 2017 - Drill results.

Q2 2017 - Resource estimate.

Enigri (private), LSC Lithium [TSXV:LSC]

LSC Lithium reported on its strategic partner Enigri's announcement: "The completion of major construction works and successful commissioning of the first section (the "Separation Plant") of its commercial scale demonstration lithium carbonate processing plant (the "DXP Plant "). The DXP Plant is located at Enirgi Group's lithium project at the Salar del Rincón in Salta, Argentina." Note output at full capacity will only be 365tpa of lithium carbonate, as just a demonstration plant at this stage.

Other promising juniors include Advantage Lithium (OTCQX:AVLIF) [TSXV:AAL], AIS Resources [TSXV:AIS.H], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Bacanora Minerals (OTC:BCRMF) [TSXV:BCN], Dajin Resources [TSXV:DJI] (OTCPK:DJIFF), Eramet (EN Paris:ERA), European Metals (OTCPK:MNTCF), [ASX:EMH], [AIM:EMH], Latin Resources Ltd. [ASX: LRS] (OTCPK:LNRDY), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF), Pure Energy Minerals (OTCQB:PEMIF) [TSXVE:PE], and Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF).

Global X Lithium ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$28.76

The LIT fund rose slightly for the month of April. The current PE is 24.5.

LIT chart - 2011 to April 2017

(Source: Nasdaq)

Conclusion

Lithium spot and contract prices were steady in April 2017; however, lithium spodumene contract prices rose to a record USD1,000/t.

My highlights for April was Galaxy Resources hitting nameplate production, AMAL/Tawana achieving USD1,000/t (beating Galaxy's record USD 905/t) spodumene binding off-take agreement, and Lithium Americas positive Feasibility Study for Stage 1 of Cauchari-Olaroz.

As we move further into 2017, the lithium supply continues to struggle to meet demand. Projects such as Altura Mining and Pilbara Minerals appear to be running behind targets, meaning some new supply will be delayed. This may be offset by some new supply from the newcomer AMAL/Tawana and perhaps, Kidman Resources.

The past two months have seen many promising junior lithium miner stock prices do poorly despite ever improving fundamentals behind the lithium industry. Some have perhaps deserved the harsh treatment where they have not met targets, but others seem caught in the negative sentiment. I don't expect this to continue much longer, as the fundamentals are just too strong, and lithium demand from the EV and energy storage boom is exceptionally strong. Fundamentals will win in the end.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALBERMARLE (ALB), OROCOBRE (ASX:ORE), GALAXY RESOURCES (ASX:GXY), PILBARA MINERALS (ASX:PLS), LITHIUM AMERICAS (TSX:LAC), LITHIUM X (TSXV:LIX), ALTURA MINING (ASX:AJM), CRITICAL ELEMENTS (TSXV:CRE), INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP (TSXV:ILC), SAYONA MINING (ASX:SYA), NEO LITHIUM CORP (TSXV:NLC).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

