Will Apple Take A Bite Of Toshiba?

Recent news from Japanese publication Yomiuri Shimbun (and others) of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) combining with with Hon Hai to bid on the Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) joint venture drew a lot of attention from the investment community. Many who invest in Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and other memory names saw the information as being positive for the entire memory industry. This school of thought sees Apple's bid validating the "new age of NAND" thesis that I have promoted - a thesis that predicts that NAND demand has entered a new era of insatiable customer demand that will overwhelm the industry's ability to supply it. In this sense the Apple move could be considered to be defensive - along the lines of emulating rival Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) to ensure that Apple devices get access to a perennially scarce resource (at the right price) before the rest of the market gets it.

Other observers saw the Apple move as benefitting Micron and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) more than either Samsung or Western Digital (NYSE:WDC). Regarding Samsung, while the Apple investment might very well be good news for Samsung's memory division, it would certainly not be positive for Sammy's smartphone business. Regarding Western, the negative aspect would be more tactical in nature in that it would strengthen the already high $27B bid, thus making WDC's bid less likely to win. Whatever the case, it might be worthwhile for memory investors to take a moment to examine Apple's motives in making this move because there are some real questions bumping up against some hard realities that need to be confronted whether Apple is successful or not.

First, the questions. Top of the list is the question of why Hon Hai? Apple surely must know that the sentiment in Japan's government and state security apparatus is dead set against Hon Hai. The company is simply too close and too beholden to Chinese state interests to believe that Toshiba's NAND IP would be protected. Is that too "pc" you? Translated, Apple must know that there is no way Hon Hai is going to win this deal. So why are they "partnering" with their fabrication partner, Hon Hai?

There are two possible answers the way I see it. First and most likely is that they really aren't. This is an HH trial balloon that is their last hope of getting some kind of positive reception from Japan, Inc., by topping off their already high offer with the Apple good housekeeping seal of approval. One could see an Apple rationale for allowing this trial balloon to be floated which goes as follows: A) It's never going to fly, but hey, they're my partner so I'll let them give it a try but, B) if it does, Apple wants to be inside the tent rather than outside. If Apple participation in the deal really is the key to getting this bid past Japanese regulators, Apple's resulting leverage in negotiating the terms with Hon Hai is immense.

The second answer relates to the hard truth mentioned above and gets to the immense divide that exists in the computing ecosystem between the device makers and the component manufacturers. It's the elephant in the room - so obvious, of course, that we get used to it and it becomes invisible. Quite simply, Apple would be delighted to see China successfully enter the memory industry. Apple would love to have another point of leverage to negotiate lower prices and better terms for memory. I'm not the first person to say this, but the iPhone is basically a NAND delivery system. Apple by itself consumes about 20% of the NAND memory produced - my 2017 model has them at roughly 36EB, 21.3% of this year's total output - so this is a big problem only growing bigger as the years advance and users keep demanding more and more memory in their devices. In Apple's business model, memory is the 80% gross margin gift of the smart device business that keeps on giving. If NAND prices stay high or even move higher or, even worse, memory becomes unavailable, Apple is in a tough spot. Apple already is the Rolls-Royce of smartphones with regard to price and pushing prices higher to maintain those delicious gross margins could be a bridge too far even for Apple. On the other hand, reduced margins on memory or lack of memory altogether would have immense consequences for the Apple business model and that is something that is too horrible for them to contemplate.

Apple is looking at the same facts and trends that you and I have been looking at. Yes, memory is still cyclic but the cycles are tightening with both the high points and the low points trending upward. Beyond that, China looms. Yeah, that same China that Apple would love to see in the business crushing memory prices in a never-ending quest for total market domination - the same China that the memory companies don't think will ever effectively mount a challenge in the memory business. What if, through some combination of tenacity, IP theft, overwhelming resources - whatever - China actually can produce a competitive product? What if the oligarchs are wrong? Would it be prudent for industry to make large capex commitments to NAND (or even DRAM) capacity with such a question mark on the 2019 horizon?

Apple is very afraid of the answer to that question. They know, like we know, that the memory oligarchs are going to spend capex to convert planar to 3D because they have to. That investment alone, when coupled with the currently announced greenfield NAND fabs, will grow capacity (depending on whose model you like) between 40%- 55% CAGR through 2020 and will cost the industry an estimated $46B just for the planar conversion over the next four years. There are many moving parts to the capacity forecast and one of the most important is the assumption that the current 64-layer aspect ratio challenge is resolved in the 2018/2019 timeframe so tech node advances in 3D NAND can continue. Short term there is a fix called "string stacking" (building two or more 32/48L structures on top of each other) but it also has issues which need to be resolved. Will the WFE equipment vendors rescue the chip makers in time? Probably, but there are no guarantees. Stay tuned.

So now we have a technical risk that could easily depress capacity growth rates 10%-15% and another risk - China actually being able to effectively enter the NAND industry - that could potentially drive capacity growth through the roof. What would you do?

Let's play industry oligarch and place our bet. If the tech issues are resolved, we're likely to grow capacity at the top end of the forecast (55%), and we don't need to build new fabs. On the other hand, if we assume that the tech issues resolution is delayed beyond 2020, maybe a new fab is needed. If I announce the fab today and start building immediately, I can have it up and running at full capacity late in 2019, just as those immense China fabs are due to come on line. Hmm…

The consensus in the industry right now is that the aspect ratio/string stacking technical problems will be resolved, and they also think that China's efforts to build a DRAM/NAND business will fail. Here's something they also know - if for any reason the industry becomes oversupplied - demand craters, output surges, whatever - even the currently announced greenfield stops dead in its tracks and doesn't get finished. If that happens, 2019 and 2020 industry output is 40%-45% CAGR.

You see where this is headed, right? The industry has a strong incentive not to stick its neck out and build new NAND capacity through the balance of this decade. Now, to be clear, Apple does not want to be in the memory business if it can possibly afford it, but the writing is on the wall. If the current oligopolistic shape of the memory industry continues, Apple is going to have to do something drastic in order to ensure a reliably cheap supply of NAND to maintain their historically successful business model. (Remember, too, that memory content in smartphones is going up with every generation - this problem gets worse, not better, with time.)

So Apple, despite having their own issues with Chinese IP theft and trade/business practices in general, would hardly be heart broken to hear that stolen NAND IP suddenly powers up Chinese memory producers like Yangtze River. Shocking, I know, but there you are. Apple needs a new, deep pocketed player in the industry and who could be better that the Chinese? Without the Chinese, Apple knows that the industry could well be headed for unprecedented shortages and high prices in NAND. (Maybe even more in DRAM.) This is intolerable to them.

So, what to do? There are three options.

Wait. Rex Tillerson would call this a policy of strategic restraint. Apple's driving assumption here would be that China is going to be in the business at some point, so just grin and bear it. If you believe many of the analysts, they'll arrive in force in the later half of 2018 with a product two generations behind the rest of the industry. (32L versus 96L) If you believe the industry - folks like Scott DeBoer of Micron and Siv Sivaram of Western Digital, they will never have a competitive NAND product. Who would you believe? (Not that Apple hasn't taken a close look at this itself. I have no doubt that YMTC chairman Zhao Weiguo has had conversations with Apple regarding his program.)

Join as a minority partner with one of the current oligarchs. The best and most obvious choice is Western Digital with the quid pro quo being a supply guarantee. Since Toshiba (and SK Hynix) has been a supplier to Apple for NAND this would be a logical move if Apple thinks the BiCS process is competitive. Do they? We'll see. Even if they do, will Western give them the deal they want? Because of accounting issues, Apple wants to stay below 20% participation (the level at which Apple would have to include the memory unit's results in their reporting), so Apple's deal with WDC won't solve their supply problem by itself.

Go hard for a Hon Hai deal, hoping the Apple halo will get the deal past the noses of the Japanese and American security apparatus. If this is possible, Apple gets the best of both worlds. A likely leak of IP to the Chinese (ensuring a flood of Chinese product) and a supply agreement with HH. Sweet!

Build their own fab, or more likely, buy out Toshiba. This involves fully committing to being in the semiconductor memory business. I can't see this happening, because it truly is a last ditch option for Apple which otherwise would not come within a million feet of this type of decision. The odds are extremely good that it's not going to happen.

Let's close. In more ways than one, the Toshiba deal has become the canary in the coal mine for the memory business. Apple's decision to aggressively compete on this deal, whether they win or not, is indicative of dramatic changes that have already occurred and continue to occur in the semiconductor memory business.

The implications of this situation for the current industry participants are very large. In essence, by not building any new NAND fabs (beyond the ones already planned and in progress), they dramatically reduce the downside risk of too much supply. Assuming all the technical issues with etch and string stacking are resolved, they will be able to grow capacity at a roughly 40% CAGR rate beyond 2020 with the planned wafer output. If demand is as strong as I expect it to be, they'll be enjoying unprecedented high margins for their NAND output - Micron, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Samsung most of all. If the Chinese do manage to mount a credible product challenge in 2020 and beyond, they'll be in sound financial condition to weather the storm while the US and the rest of the world take action against Chinese IP theft and general trade malpractice in the early years of the decade.

Summing up, as hard as it may be for long-time memory chip investors to believe with the producers all reporting recent blow out quarterly results, the memory business is just getting started. NAND will be a very good business for the incumbents through the end of the decade and, if IoT demand is as strong as I think it will be, the years beyond 2020 will be even better. Whatever happens to Toshiba - whether Apple buys into the deal or not - the cake is baked through 2020. Get some while you can.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, WDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.