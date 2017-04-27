General Electric Is A Disappointment

The other segments are subject to the vagaries of industrial production, which has been dismal.

GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt

General Electric (NYSE:GE) reported Q1 revenue of $27.66 billion and EPS of $0.04. The company beat on revenue by $1.25 billion, but results were still disappointing. I had the following takeaways on the quarter:

Anemic Top Line Growth

GE's top line growth has been anemic for some time now. Q1 revenue of $27.66 billion included $2.68 billion from GE Capital, which is considered "non-core," and corporate items. Revenue from core industrial operations was down 17% sequentially and up 1% Y/Y.

Total Orders were up 10%, yet organic growth in orders was 7%; this was an improvement over the -1% organic growth reported in Q4. Revenue growth was broad-based. Every segment was up except Oil & Gas and Energy Connections. Energy Connections included revenue from Appliances in Q1 which no longer exists, so the Y/Y comparison is not apples-to-apples. Sans Appliances, Energy Connections revenue would have been up 22%.

On a dollar basis, Power and Aviation were the biggest contributors to GE's revenue growth. Power orders grew 25%, while services was flat. Equipment got a boost from gas power systems (up 12%) and steam power systems (up 100%). Meanwhile, Aviation equipment and service orders grew 5% and 17%, respectively. Commercial engine orders grew 3%, while military engine orders fell 46%, driven by a no repeat of a large Black Hawk T700 armory order.

Results were again hampered by Oil & Gas, which suffered a 9% decline in revenue. The OPEC supply cut helped spur oil prices. The Rig count was up 70% Y/Y and 25% Q/Q, which helped the land drilling segment for Oil & Gas. However, land drilling represents less than 15% of the segment's total revenue. Subsea is still not economical at current oil prices, and will likely stymie Oil & Gas for the rest of the year. Those banking that the Oil & Gas merger with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) will save GE might have to rethink that assumption.

Outlook

GE's operations remain a black box. The company continues to try to buy a new narrative through acquisitions, and haggle over which operations are core versus non-core. Looking at core operations, I really do not see much to get excited about. I see a dismal outlook for Oil & Gas, in spite of the Baker Hughes deal. The healthcare industry is under scrutiny due to rising costs, and Transportation could be held back due to railroads' reticence to splurge on capex. These three segments represent about 30% of GE's revenue and 28% of operating profit.

The other businesses will likely be subjected to the vagaries of the global economy. In March U.S. industrial production rose 0.5 percent compared to February's results. Growth in GE's industrial businesses should be driven by overall industrial production. Why would anyone get excited about such dismal growth?

Takeaway

There remains leverage in the GE's operations. Segment profit grew 9% Y/Y due to a 100 basis point increase in profit margin. Profit expansion will be likely driven by additional top line growth, which is likely ethereal. GE is a disappointment. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.