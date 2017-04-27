Will Shopify Continue To Outperform?

What is Shopify?

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is the provider of a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Plainly speaking, companies and individuals use the software to design, set up, and manage all of their sales channels from online and social media to brick and mortar and pop-up shops.

Shopify simplifies the online selling experience for their merchants by handling the back-end work such as processing payments, integrating payment options, shipping products, and maintaining site security, which frees up the entrepreneurs and companies to do what they do best - focus on their product and making sales.

Last reported, they had over 375,000 active merchants (users/stores) with massive companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Budweiser (NYSE:BUD), GE (NYSE:GE), Red Bull, as well as popular brands like Chubbies, Death Wish Coffee, the LA Lakers, and Madsen bikes. Lastly, they have a growing list of "personality" brands such as Daymond John, Kylie Cosmetics, and Third Eye Blind.

Shopify as a Long-Term Investment

I believe that Shopify is the perfect play for investors willing to buy and hold for the long term. The company is an industry leader positioned to capture the growing online retail business. As the company continues to innovate its software, grow its user base, and establish more strategic partnerships, we will witness the stock price appreciation that investors dream about.

What I hope to prove in my analysis to follow is that the price you are paying for the stock today is fair based on the trajectory Shopify is folllowing. Even with the incredible growth over the last year, this is still a chance to get in on the ground floor.

Given the run-up the stock price has experienced, there is a chance that we will see a slight pullback as some early investors take profits. We may also see some temporary consolidation in the $65-75 range as the Shopify growth story unfolds.

Regardless, I am recommending a buy at the current price of $72.88 for those willing to invest long term. After the earnings report next week, this may be the last chance to buy at this price. If earnings come in at or below analyst expectations, then investors may see a pullback opportunity.

The Growth Story

Shopify has had one of the biggest growth stories on the market since its IPO nearly 2 years ago. Over the past year its stock price has grown 132% from $31.47 to $72.88 at the time I write this. They have done this through continuous product innovation, establishment of strategic partnerships, and development of new channels for their exploding number of users to sell in.

In 2016 alone, a net of 133,000 new merchants began selling on Shopify. In this same time frame, the average revenue per user grew from $1,077 in 2015 to $1,243 in 2016.

Source:s2.q4cdn.com/024715446/files/doc_present... for all unattributed slides

Revenues have been on an exponential run since the company was founded. The company has forecasted that 2017 will bring in between $580-600 million in revenue, although I personally believe they will blow this number out of the water.

How do they make money?

Shopify makes money in two ways. Allow me to break them down as simply as possible.

1. Subscriptions Solutions through Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)

Each of their 375,000+ merchants pay a monthly subscription fee ranging from $25 to $299 to use the software. The more successful the merchant's businesses are, the more their product needs will grow, thus advancing them up the tier to more expensive pricing options.

Each tier comes with a different set of user benefits and perks. In 2016, Shopify brought in $188.6 million in revenue from their Subscription Solutions (+68% YOY), with an average of $18.5 million in Q4 Monthly Recurring Revenue (+63% YOY).

This stout MRR growth can be attributed to the strong growth in the numbers of merchants at higher subscription levels. I share my take below on the possible catalysts that could drive this growth even further through 2017 and beyond. Hint: It has to do with the change in pricing for Shopify Plus users mentioned in the Q4 2016 Earnings Call.

2. Merchant Solutions through Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV)

The second way Shopify generates revenue is through their "Merchant Solutions".

One of the major benefits of the software is the ability to accept payments through an individual or business's online store rather than having to set up a separate relationship or software to process payments. When a customer utilizes this function, they are able to have a clear, up to date view of their performance.

Here's the process:

Merchants create products & generate sales Customers buy the product or service Shopify collects a small fee of each purchase

These fees add up.

In 2016 alone, Shopify processed $15.4 billion in payments, known as Gross Merchandise Volume or GMV. The company's GMV has grown by an average of 116% a year since 2012.



On the 2016 Q4 Earnings call, Chief Financial Officer, Russ Jones, shared that this fee, known as the "take rate" grew to 1.34% of GMV in Q4 2016, up from 1.25% in Q4 of 2015.

Last year these fees added up to over $200 million and make up the greater percentage of yearly revenue. As GMV continues to grow at an explosive rate we can expect Shopify's yearly revenues to track along with it. As merchant's GMV increases they will move up in the tiered Subscription plans.

Addressing the Valuation

"The Valuation is too High!"

"The Stock is overpriced!"

"The company isn't even profitable!"

"What if the market crashes?"

These are the concerns I have seen repeatedly stated by those who are on the bear side of the fence. Seeking Alpha author Giltedge outlines some of these concerns in his article, "Shopify Is Overvalued-Take Profits". To his credit, he makes some great points and investors who are up 200-300% might do well to trim their positions.

However the basis of his argument is that Shopify's revenue growth will slow to 50%. In their last earnings report they forecasted revenues of $580-600 million, which would only represent YOY revenue growth of 54%. I believe they are being honest in their predictions, but will continue to beat even their own estimates.

In Q4 2015 they projected 2016 revenues of $320-330 million

In Q1 2016 they projected full year revenues of $337-347 million

In Q2 2016 they projected full year revenues of $361-367 million

In Q3 2016 they projected full year revenues of $379-381 million

*Taken from S hopify's quarterly earnings reports

In Q4 they reported full year revenue of $389 million, which was 90% revenue growth over 2015. Their initial projection of $325 million was only 58% over the previous year's revenue. The valuation Giltedge lays out is fair, but I believe it neglects the likely possibility that Shopify will continue to generate far more revenue than they are forecasting.

The question you have to answer for yourself is, "Where will this company be in 5 years? 10 years?"

I believe their price per share will continue to remain overvalued based on standard metrics, but you aren't buying this stock for the value today, but for the value it will be as it continues to grow and dominate the industry. When I factor in the growth potential of the company, I believe the present valuation is fair and that the stock price will continue to soar, although it may temporarily experience consolidation within the $65-$75 range.

For patient investors with a longer-term, 3-5 year time horizon, the upside could be lucrative.

Potential Catalysts for Continued Growth

1. Global Trends in Retail

There's no question that the retail industry has been undergoing a seismic shift from brick and mortar stores to online. Retailers that failed to develop their e-commerce business early enough have seen massive declines in sales and revenues.

Source: https://www.strategyand.pwc.com/trend/2017-retail-trends

Online sales growth over the last three years has demolished the growth rate of total retail, and that gap is only widening. Retail overall is not dying, however the industry is shifting to online. Macys (NYSE:M) is closing over 100 stores this year and plans to invest the $250+ million cost savings into its digital business.

The US Government Census reports some slightly different numbers than PWC, but they are even more favorable to the case for this industry transition.

According to the report,

"Total e-commerce sales for 2016 were estimated at $394.9 billion, an increase of 15.1 percent (±1.8%) from 2015. Total retail sales in 2016 increased 2.9 percent (±0.5%) from 2015. E-commerce sales in 2016 accounted for 8.1 percent of total sales. E-commerce sales in 2015 accounted for 7.3 percent of total sales."

As online retail continues to explode, Shopify is sure to be at the center of that growth with over 375,000 merchants selling around the world. And they are just getting started.

"In its IPO filing, Shopify noted that approximately 10 million merchants with fewer than 500 employees operate in its key geographies, and approximately 46 million such merchants worldwide. With fewer than 400,000 merchant customers today, Shopify has less than 4% penetration in its core markets and less than 1% of its total addressable market.'

Source: https://www.fool.com/investing/2017/04/12/7-fascinating-things-you-probably-didnt-know-about.aspx

Shopify recognizes the massive opportunity before them and they are taking steps to seize it. In 2016 the company added over 1000 employees, bringing its total to 1900 and they plan to do the same in 2017.

CFO, Russ Jones stated on the last earnings call, "We are entering 2017 with twice as many employees, thousands of additional partners and tens of thousands of new merchants, a stronger leadership position and a market opportunity that is even greater than it was a year ago."

2. Shopify Plus Pricing Change

When Shopify launched their software, their target clients were the small-medium sized business and that remains the case today. However, I think over the next year we will see some bigger names in retail adopt Shopify as a way to simplify their sales across all of their channels and to eliminate their costs in maintaining back offices full of in-house developers.

Shopify Plus is the company's most premium subscription tier. At the end of 2016 the company announced changes to their Shopify Plus pricing structure. Beginning February 1st, 2017 all new Shopify accounts will be under the new plan, and all existing users will have 6 months from then to upgrade or cancel their account. The letter sent to all existing customers can be found here and is worth the read.

The new pricing structure will start at $2000 a month and will be capped at $40,000 per month. Below is a screenshot of Loren Padelford's, VP & GM of Shopify Plus, explaining the pricing change.

Source: epatr.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/Lor...

The company added 1500 users to the Plus program in 2016 and as they continue to attract new users, investors will see this pricing change drive the current MRR of $18.5 million significantly higher. These revenues will start to have a major impact on Q3 and Q4 2017 earnings.

Earnings Prediction

Next week, Shopify will report their earnings for 2017 Q1. The company has forecasted revenues of $120-122 million and the analysts' consensus is safely in that range at $121.57 million.

My prediction is that Shopify will post its 6th straight earnings beat and will report revenues of $129.5 million.

Since the IPO, Shopify has increased their guidance for the full year 5% each quarter. Based on this trend, my prediction is that on next week's earning call, they will increase their full year 2017 revenue guidance from $580-600 million to $620 million.

Recommendation Reiterated

I believe that Shopify is poised to break out to further stock price highs as the market recognizes the growth potential of the company. With the catalysts accounted for, along with my expectation of another earnings beat, I am recommending a buy at the current price of $72.88. After the earnings report next week, this may be the last chance to buy at this price.

Author Note

Seeking Alpha has had an enormous impact on my investing success over the last six years. This is my first contribution as an author and would love feedback on the style, format, and especially the content. If you enjoyed the article, follow me to get notification of future content.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SHOP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.