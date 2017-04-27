Cincinnati Financial Q1: Don't Let The Beat Fool You

However, the underwriting performance in P&C was deteriorating, mainly impacted by the catastrophe losses.

The EPS and the revenues beat the estimates of the analysts.

As expected, the quarterly dividend was increased as in each year.

On the 26th of April, Cincinnati Financial Corporation shared its Q1 2017 results on the market.

Executive Summary

Yesterday, Cincinnati Financial Corporation shared its Q1 2017 results on the market. Both revenues and earnings increased significantly. The total income grew by 12 % to $1,523 million mainly driven by the increase in the earned premiums and the net income increased by 7% to $201 million. Furthermore, the insurer has decided to increase its quarterly dividend, continuing rewarding its shareholders by returning more cash to them. Even if the company has beaten the estimates of the analysts, the picture is not all bright, however. The operating income decreased and was harshly impacted by the increase in the catastrophe losses.

Growth Initiatives in P&C, Stable Development in Life

From 2012 to 2016, Cincinnati's earned premiums increased by 34% (or a 6% annualized growth).

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation's annual reports

In Q1 2017, the insurer maintained the momentum as the earned premiums increased for every P&C line of business while the life portfolio remained stable.

At P&C total level, the earned premiums rose by 5% to $1,151 million, mainly driven by commercial efforts and higher average pricing. Personal lines and Excess and Surplus lines grew respectively by 6% and 12% while Commercial lines rose on average at a low-single-digit percentage rate (3%).

In Commercial Lines, the earned premium increase was mainly driven by Commercial Casualty, Commercial Property, and Commercial Auto.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation's Q1 2017 report

The breakdown per lines of business remained stable compared to the same period last year.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation's Q1 2017 report

In Personal lines, the portfolio repartition was also stable.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation's Q1 2017 report

Unlike Commercial Lines, all Personal Lines rose compared to Q1 2016.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation's Q1 2017 report

The reason evoked by the management to explain the positive commercial development was the improvement of the relationships with the agencies. 32 new agencies have been appointed to sell the property and casualty products of the Ohio-based company.

Furthermore, the new business from the agencies represented 12.4% of the total written premiums (including assumed and reinsurance segments) compared to 10.9% in Q1 2016.

In life, the revenues were flat for the three months ended March 31, 2017. It was primarily due to higher earned premiums from term insurance products (+3% to 38 million), offset by less universal life and other life insurance earned premiums (respectively -9% and -10% compared to last year).

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation's Q1 2017 report

Furthermore, the fee revenues compensated the decrease in the universal life insurance and other life insurance products.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation's Q1 2017 report

The commercial performance in life segment is not extraordinary, but it is not alarming as the life revenues represented less than 5% in Q1 2017 (5% in Q1 2016). Most of the commercial development action plans are linked to the P&C segments, which are the primary sources of revenues for Cincinnati. However, a top line growth does not mean an increase in the net profit for a property and casualty insurance company. One of the keys to the profitability of a P&C insurer is the claim cost monitoring.

In Q1 2017, the technical result of the P&C LoBs deteriorated, affected by catastrophe events.

More Premiums ≠ More Profit

The net income increased by 7% to $201 million. However, the operating income decreased by 34% to $98 million and was compensated by the high performance of the investment portfolio. At operating level, Q1 2017 is not a good quarter.

The technical result decreased by $50 million to $98 million, mainly driven by the drop in the operating income in P&C.

In P&C, the underwriting profit was almost nil for the first quarter of 2017. While the 5Y average annual combined ratio was 94.3%, proving the good underwriting performance of the company, the Q1 2017 combined ratio amounted to 99.7% or 8.3 percentage point increase compared to the same period in 2016.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation's Q1 2017 report and annual reports

With a 96% drop, the overall P&C technical result was awful and impacted by an increase in the natural catastrophes. Indeed the three-month of $90 million decrease compared to the same period last year was due to an increase of $72 million in losses from weather-related natural catastrophes in the South and the Midwest ($106 million for all accident years).

Losses from natural catastrophes contributed 9.2 percentage points to the combined ratio in the first three months of 2017, compared with 3.1 percentage point in the same period of 2016. The increase in the losses from natural catastrophes was partially offset by a favorable development in the prior years.

In the end, the loss ratio amounted to 68.4% (60.3% in Q1 2016). The deterioration of the loss ratio was driven by an increase of the catastrophe losses occurred in the current year (10.2 percentage points of loss ratio vs. 3.7 in Q1 2016). It was partially offset by a positive run-off (2.4 percentage points from catastrophe events in the prior years and 1.0 percentage point from attritional and large losses in the previous years). Hopefully, the expense ratio remained stable (only a 0.2 percentage point increase), mainly due to the increase in the earned premiums, which almost offset the increase in the underwriting expenses.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation's Q1 2017 report

Regarding the results per segment, two of the four lines of business - Commercial lines and Personal Lines - lost money, with a combined ratio higher than 100%.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation's Q1 2017 report

With a respective combined ratio of 100.4% and 105.5%, Commercial lines and Personal lines, which represented 94% of the total earned premiums in Q1 2017, were the main lines affected by the catastrophe losses.

The other segments delivered performing loss ratios but their positive performance impacted the overall P&C result of the company slightly, as they represented only 6% of the total earned premiums.

In life, the technical profit was less than $1 million compared to a loss of $1 million in Q1 2016.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Corporation's Q1 2017 report

That gain for life insurance segment was mainly due to more favorable mortality results.

In our view, the increase in the net profit was hidden by the disastrous results in P&C. Even if the company succeeded to offset the increase in the combined ratio through an increase in the investment income (mainly driven by the realized investment gains, i.e. a one-off effect), 2017 does not start well for Cincinnati regarding its underwriting performance.

An Expected Increase in the Paid Dividend

Cincinnati Financial Corporation lived up to its reputation: increasing its cash dividend gradually without deteriorating its financial situation by maintaining a low payout ratio. As expected in every first quarter, the company decided to increase its quarterly dividend by 2 cents. The annualized dividend for 2017 would amount accordingly to $2 per share. Regarding the payout ratio, it decreased slightly compared to the same period in 2016 and was 41.3%. Even if it could be considered reasonable, the investors should keep in mind that more than 50% of the diluted earnings per share came from realized gains in the first quarter of 2017. If the underwriting performance would not improve during the rest of 2017, the payout should increase significantly to cover the increase in the dividend decided in Q1.

Conclusion

With an increasing net profit mainly driven by the realized gains, the negative impact of the catastrophes, the slight increase of the diluted outstanding shares (500 thousand shares more), Q1 2017 operating results were not good, in spite of the $0.02 increase in the quarterly dividend. We could expect the company to improve its underwriting situation, but the insurer should keep in mind that a limited top-line growth is sometimes better for a P&C insurer than an unbridled commercial expansion without an accurate risk underwriting and monitoring processes.

