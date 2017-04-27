Schlumberger: A Beaten-Down Stock For Contrarian Investors

But the company comes with a dividend of 2.7%, which is backed by solid financial health.

Schlumberger, which has delivered an unimpressive performance in North America and has significant exposure to international markets, will likely under-perform.

This is going to be a tough year for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB). The world's largest oilfield services company will likely lag its biggest competitor due to persistent weakness in international markets. But it can still prove a promising pick for some investors.

Schlumberger has recently released its quarterly results which show that the company is falling behind its peers in terms of revenue and earnings growth. For the first three months of 2017, Schlumberger's revenues increased 6% from a year earlier but were down 3% sequentially to $6.89 billion. By comparison, Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), the world's second-largest oilfield services company, managed to increase its revenues on a year-over-year as well as sequential basis. Schlumberger also missed analysts' revenue estimates by $100 million while Halliburton managed to beat the consensus by $20 million.

Schlumberger and Halliburton have been deploying idled equipment in North America to meet the rise in demand and maintain market share. Both have witnessed an increase in costs associated with bringing the equipment online but this seems to have hurt Schlumberger more. For 1Q17, Schlumberger posted 7.4% decline in adjusted earnings on a sequential basis to $0.25 per share while Halliburton's profits were flat in the corresponding period.

Schlumberger, however, did manage to report 6% sequential increase in revenues from North America to $1.87 billion. Without giving a specific number, Schlumberger said that its land revenue in the US increased by double-digits from 4Q16 on the back of 27% increase in US rig count. Schlumberger, however, also has significant exposure to North America's offshore market (mainly the US Gulf of Mexico) where drilling activity has been declining. This partially offset the positive impact of the uptake in land activity.

The fact that Schlumberger is growing in North America is a positive sign, but its rise pales in comparison to what Halliburton has achieved. In the first three months of 2017, Halliburton increased its US land revenues by 30% while total North America revenues climbed 23.8% from 4Q16.

In Halliburton's case, the pace of US land revenue growth has exceeded the rig count growth, which indicates that the company might have gained market share. With Schlumberger, however, it is difficult to say whether it has gained or lost market share since it only mentioned the "double-digit" growth.

But the primary factor which will likely hold Schlumberger back this year is its exposure to international markets. Schlumberger, unlike its North America-focused peers such as Halliburton and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), gets around three-quarter of its revenues from outside of North America. This has put the company in a difficult spot since the international markets, unlike North America, aren't recovering quickly.

In fact, in 1Q17, thanks to weakness in international markets, Schlumberger reported a 7% drop in international markets revenues from 4Q16 to $4.92 billion. That fueled the decline in the company's total revenues.

Schlumberger has said that it continues to experience low levels of drilling activity and pricing pressure from international markets, as opposed to North America where both activity and pricing are rising. The company has said that due to a slow recovery and "lingering pricing pressure," this year will be a "challenging" one with "only moderate sequential activity growth" in international markets.

The company's international operations, therefore, will likely continue to drag its overall performance. Its turnaround will likely be slower than that of Halliburton and other North America-focused oilfield services companies. In this backdrop, Schlumberger stock could underperform.

That being said, I believe Schlumberger may now be attractive to contrarian investors, particularly due to its dividends. The company's shares have fallen almost 12% this year and it currently offers a yield of 2.70%. That's high for a company whose dividend yield has remained less than 2% through most of the last 10 years. The dividend yield is also higher than the S&P-500 average yield of 1.94% and 10-year treasury yield of 2.33%.

That dividend is not only sustainable but also will likely grow in the near term. That's because Schlumberger, unlike Halliburton, is in great financial health. The company carried a little less than $19 billion of long-term debt and $7.35 billion of cash reserves at the end of March. This translated into a net debt of $11.63 billion, which is small for a company that is valued at more than $100 billion. In fact, Schlumberger carries a net debt ratio of just 22%. That's also significantly smaller than Halliburton's net debt ratio of almost 50%.

In addition to this, Schlumberger has one of the best, perhaps the best, cash flow profiles in the oilfield services industry. The company usually generates enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure and dividends, which is a rare quality among oilfield services providers.

Even in the downturn, the company was able to self-fund its entire capital expenditure and most of its dividends. In the first three months of 2017, it generated $15 million of cash flows in excess of capital expenditure. Although this only covered a fraction of $696 million of dividends, the first quarter is typically a weak one for cash flows. Moving forward, the cash flows should improve.

Note that although the international markets aren't recovering quickly, the activity has still reached bottom in almost every region. Some markets, such as the North Sea, Russia, the Caspian region and North Africa, are showing signs of life. As the recovery in international markets slowly takes hold and North America continues its robust growth, Schlumberger will likely grow cash flows in 2017.

Remember, last year, it generated $6.26 billion of cash flows, which was enough to cover the capital expenditure of $3.7 billion and most of the dividends of $2.65 billion. This year, it could get in a position to fund its entire capital budget as well as dividends. As the recovery strengthens further, the company could get back to growing dividends.

Schlumberger increased dividends from $1.60 in 2014 to $2 per share in 2015. Since then, it has kept the payouts flat. But the company could announce a nominal growth in 2017, followed by a meaningful increase in 2018.

