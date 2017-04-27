Essendant's (ESND) CEO Bob Aiken on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017 8:30 A.M. ET

Executives

Bob Aiken - President and Chief Executive Officer

Earl Shanks - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Dan Binder - Jeffries

Oliver Wintermantel - Evercore ISI

Brad Thomas - KeyBanc

Chris McGinnis - Sidoti & Company

Unidentified Company Representative

With me are Bob Aiken, Essendant's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Earl Shanks, Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday after market close, we issued our earnings release and presentation. Both are available on our website at investors.essendant.com. Following the remarks made by management, we will open the call for Q&A. This conference call is being recorded and webcast live on our website and a replay will be made available after the call.

Before I turn the call over to Bob, let me remind you that today's call will contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties and events or results could differ materially from those discussed today. Information concerning these risks and the factors that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements information we provide today can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at sec.gov. The SEC filings are also available on our website as our reconciliations to any non-GAAP measures discussed on today's call.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Bob.

Bob Aiken

Thank you, Tim. Good morning, everyone and thanks to all of you for joining us today. Last quarter, we outlined our expectations for 2017 and provided insight on specific elements of our transformation program and the value we expect to deliver over time. We are making good progress on these transformation initiatives and are already starting to realize value from our actions.

On today’s call, I’ll first provide a recap of our first quarter financial performance and then give an update on the progress we are making in our transformation program. Our first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.25, reflects the impact of our actions and was a bit better than expected.

Excluded from our adjusted earnings per share are one-time charges for goodwill impairment and a previously disclosed litigation matter. Earl will provide additional detail on both of these items in his commentary. Free cash flow was strong for the quarter at $44.7 million and was fuelled by a $50.5 million reduction in inventory from year-end 2016.

First-quarter net sales declined 6.1% or $83 million versus the prior year, approximately half of that decline is related to large low margin ink and toner sales to the office products, independent dealer channel in Q1 of 2016 that did not repeat in 2017. Another 40% of the decline is driven by our big box national customers.

The Office Depot JanSan business shift, which we discussed on our last call, is the largest driver of this decline. The remaining 10% is driven by softness in the office products independent dealer channel and the JanSan distributor channel. Growth of 5.2% in our industrial sales partially offset these declines as our sales diversification efforts continued to deliver and the energy sector improved.

While the first quarter net sales decline was greater than we expected, the margin impact of lower ink and toner sales is not significant. Gross margin dollars were down $14.4 million versus the prior year, primarily as a function of lower sales volume. That said we are seeing evidence that our merchandising actions are taking hold. Our merchandising allowance rate was up approximately 25 basis points, while our merchandise purchases were down approximately $100 million versus the first quarter of 2016.

Our allowance rate favorability was offset by an unfavorable rate impact from freight resulting in an overall gross margin rate decline of 17 basis points. Earl will provide additional detail on our first quarter performance in his remarks.

Moving on to our transformation program, as you will recall, on our last call we said that we expect the combined impact of our merchandising excellence strategies and pricing efforts to improve our gross margin rate between now and 2018 by around 50 basis points, inclusive of industry headwinds.

We continue to execute against these detailed transformation plans and we are on track to realize the value we expect from this program over time. We remain confident in our ability to evolve our business model to deliver long-term value. I would like to give you an update on the progress that we are making.

Our merchandising excellence strategies are building momentum. We are on track to achieve our targeted savings in 2017 and we began capturing those savings in our Q1 results. This is reflected in our 25 basis point allowance rate improvement. As a reminder, during the first phase in 2017, we are focused on driving lower cost sourcing of both Essendant private label brands and national brands. With total cost of goods sold of over $4.5 billion per year, this is our biggest cost bucket.

Since our Q4 call, we have significantly advanced our competitive bidding process for our Essendant brand products. To date, we have launched RFPs across 15 categories and in Q1 we completed four awards. The average cost savings from these completed awards reinforces our belief that we will be able to achieve our savings targets. We have a similar process underway for our national brand spend.

We are currently in active negotiations with over 20 national brand suppliers that represent $1.9 billion of our annual spend. We have also launched our preferred supplier program across many categories and are in the process of identifying the best supplier partners by category. We are confident that this preferred supplier approach will drive superior value for both our supplier partners and the customers we serve.

Moving on to the second element of our transformation program, aligning pricing with cost to serve. In February, I spoke about a specific set of plan pricing actions that we intended to implement to better align pricing with cost to serve. Most of these actions are now in place and taking hold, and we expect to benefit to continue building over the course of the year.

Our focus here is to optimize the balance between rate and volume to generate the greatest gross margin dollars. We have also conducted a comprehensive customer and item profitability review and have identified a specific opportunity set where we need to better align our pricing with our cost to serve. We are pursuing this effort through a combination of assortment changes and pricing changes.

At the same time, we are working on plans to simplify our promotions and our customer rebate programs. The bottom line is, we are moving aggressively across all aspects of pricing and promotion to ensure that our programs are aligned with cost to serve as we work to optimize gross margin dollars across the business.

Moving onto the JanSan distributor channel, we remain focused on winning back loss sales in this important channel. We are receiving positive feedback from the customer experience improvements that we have made and we continue to enhance and refine our model. Our customer satisfaction scores have steadily increased over the last four quarters as a result of our improved processes, simplified stocking strategies, and local customer experience teams.

Now that our customer experience is much improved, we are focused on winning back loss sales volume across a target list of customers and select categories. We have an assigned team in place that is focused on executing against this opportunity set. Sales are not yet back to the levels that we expect although we are seeing stabilization in our sales to the independent JanSan distributors.

Moving on to the next element of our transformation program industrial channel and diversification and growth, our actions are starting to payoff, as Q1 marked to return to growth in our ORS industrial business. As a result of our initiatives and the overall market improvements, industrial sales increased approximately 5%.

Our assortments and stocking strategy improvements are also leading to lower working capital requirements in our ORS industrial business. While sales were up approximately 5% in the quarter, ORS industrial inventory was down approximately 14% versus last year. In addition to driving continued sales growth, we have also launched a merchandising initiative that is similar to the merchandising excellence work underway in our office and facilities business.

We expect to begin realizing value from this project across our industrial businesses in the second half of this year. Based on this progress, we are excited about the prospects for our ORS industrial business moving forward. The actions we have taken are gaining traction. Not only do we have a solid pipeline of sales growth opportunities in place, but we are operating more efficiently enabling us to deliver improved profitability and cash flow from the business.

Moving on to the final elements of our transformation program, productivity, cost, and inventory. Having completed the common platform conversion in 2016, we are now focused on increasing productivity in our distribution centers through a combination of industrial engineering, associate training, and distribution associate turnover reduction across our network.

We also continue with efforts to consolidate multiple facilities located in single geographic markets with a focus on 2017 on California and Arizona. In terms of future cost savings, we recently kicked off a project to reengineer our inbound logistics and reduce our inbound freight cost into our distribution centers. This represents a significant cost reduction opportunity and we expect to start capturing savings from this project in 2018.

As I noted earlier, we continue to make progress rationalizing our inventory and reducing our overall working capital investment. This initiative has led to improved service levels, while freeing up cash and improving our potential return on capital. We reduced our 2016 year-end inventory position by $50.5 million in the first quarter of 2017. Since the end of Q2 2016, when we launched our inventory reduction initiative, we have reduced our inventory by approximately $142 million through improved purchasing discipline and by optimizing our stocking positions across our network.

This improvement in inventory management has also enabled us to improve our service levels by a little over 2% versus last year. Importantly, our efforts to improve inventory management have provided us with the capital to reduce our debt levels by $189 million, since Q2 2016.

Before I turn the call over to Earl, I want to spend a moment discussing our CFO transition plans. As you saw in our release, Earl will be retiring effective May 26, 2017. I want to thank Earl for his deep commitment and many contributions to Essendant. He has been a true partner as we have developed and implemented our transformation plan. I appreciate Earl's willingness to assist us in ensuring a smooth transition and we wish him well in the future.

We are fortunate to be able to name Janet Zelenka, to succeed Earl. Janet has been with Essendant for over a decade and knows our company very well. She currently serves as our Chief Information Officer and previously held senior level positions in our finance and business transformation functions. I have worked closely with Janet for several years and I'm really please to name her our new CFO. In addition to her finance duties our IT function will continue to reporting to Janet. Over the next several weeks I’ll be working with Janet and Earl to ensure a smooth transition.

Finally, I want to reiterate the long-term value that I see in our business. We continue to take proactive and meaningful steps to transform our business model beyond traditional wholesale to one that adds more value to the full range of customers we serve. Nationwide fulfillment of our broad assortment, including drop ship direct to end users, our advanced digital capabilities and content, and our category and channel expertise provide the platform for this transformation. I look forward to sharing our progress with you over the coming quarters.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Earl to provide more details on our first quarter financial results. Earl?

Earl Shanks

Thank you Bob, and good morning everyone. My comments this morning will include a discussion of our first quarter results and an update on our outlook for the year. Beginning with the overview on Slide 6, yesterday we reported first quarter GAAP EPS loss of $5.15. This loss was the result of two non-operating charges. A $199 million charge of goodwill impairment and a $6 million charge related to increased litigation reserves.

With respect to the goodwill impairment, we have taken this charge because of the drop in Essendant market value that occurred in February. The drop in market value was identified as a triggering event under the accounting rules that caused us to reassess our goodwill value due to the gap between book value of equity and market value of equity. Apart from the drop in market value, other indications of business performance and value were neutral or improving during the past quarter.

Regarding the changed litigation reserve, we have participated in additional mediation that has caused us to reassess the likely liability as described in our 10-Q. Also included in our GAAP earnings is approximately $3 million of consulting fees related to our overall transformation program. We view these fees as a long-term investment in our business and therefore as discussed previously, are excluding them from our adjusted EPS.

We are pleased with the progress of this project and continue to be confident that we will achieve a high return on investment that will provide benefits for many years. Excluding the goodwill impairment, litigation reserve, and the transformation consulting fees, our first quarter adjusted EPS was $0.25 better than consensus and the directional outlook we provided last quarter.

For the remainder of my comments, I will focus on adjusted results. As Bob noted, our first quarter net sales decreased 6.1% versus prior year. Most of our categories saw decline in the quarter, with the exception of cut-sheet paper, which grew 11.6% and industrial, which grew 5.2%. We are seeing signs of improvement in the general, industrial, and energy markets and expect continued year-over-year growth in this category.

Our technology category was down 13%, due to a larger than expected reduction in low margin ink and toner sales as a result of lower promotional activity by our suppliers. This reduction in ink and toner sales accounted for approximately 50% of our consolidated sales decline in Q1, although it had minimal impact in our operating earnings because of the low margin on these products.

Our JanSan category was down 8.5% from prior year, primarily driven by the loss of the Office Depot first call JanSan business, which we discussed on our last call, as well as some continued softness in the JanSan distributor channel. Sales in the automotive category were in line with Q1 2016 as we improve execution and capitalize on the positive secular trends in this market.

Sales declines in office products and furniture were driven by national big box retailers and independent dealers. From a channel perspective, our sales results reflect the declines in the big box national retailers and softness in our JanSan distributor channel, as well as declines in the office products independent dealer channel, primarily as a result of the ink and toner reduction that I mentioned previously.

Our online sales grew a modest 0.5% as we have not at anniversaried the impact of the previously discussed customer who narrowed their available assortment. We are partnering very closely with them to drive sales volume and believe we will begin to see progress in the back half of the year. Excluding the impact of this large customer, online sales were up 5.2% versus prior year.

We believe Essendant is well positioned to benefit from the trend of accelerated movement to online sales as our capabilities in distribution position us well for this shift. Sales in our vertical markets channel serving enterprise accounts grew over 15% in the quarter fuelled by growth in our government sales. We are pleased with our momentum in this space where we are winning due to our differentiated value proposition.

Customers and consumers in the enterprise space see great value in our distribution network, high touch customer service, and broad product portfolio. Gross margin rate decreased 17 basis points from Q1 2016, our allowance rate was favorable by approximately 25 basis points, driven by the merchandising transformation actions we have taken and we also saw favorable inflation effects.

These increases were more than offset by increased freight expense, as a result of the greater mix of drop ship orders and carrier rate increases, as well as rate deleveraged on fixed distribution network cost. First quarter adjusted operating expense was favorable by $3.4 million compared to last year, driven by lower employee related expense and overall cost containment. Employee related savings were driven by lower health care cost as a result of our decision to switch to a self-insured health care plan in 2017.

Turning to Slide 8 and our balance sheet, we continued our inventory rationalization efforts and ended the quarter $50.5 million below year-end 2016. On a year-over-year basis, inventory was down 7.6% or $68 million. Our inventory reductions help drive free cash flow $44.7 million, which we utilized to further reduce debt. And as of March 31, 2017 our ending debt balance was $571.5 million and our borrowing base as defined by our asset-based lending facility was in excess of $1 billion. Our net additional availability was in excess of $450 million.

Moving on to our guidance for the year, we are confirming what we have shared previously regarding expected results. We expect full year 2017 sales in a range of flat to down 4%. In terms of earnings we continue to expect sequential improvement in earnings across the year. Please note that this view of earnings excludes any impact of additional allowances on receivables related to the specific customer we discussed last quarter.

Consulting fees related to our transformation are also excluded from this view of guidance. We expect to generate full-year free cash flow in the range of $50 million to $70 million inclusive of the transformation consulting fees. Beyond 2017, we expect to return to sales growth in 2018, driven by vertical markets, e-tail, automotive, and ORS industrial. Sales growth coupled with value ramped from our transformation program will enable us to deliver year-over-year earnings improvement.

We are encouraged by the progress we are seeing in each of our strategies, most notably the profitability improvements we are already experiencing from our merchandising actions. The challenging industry dynamics will persist, but we believe our transformation efforts in evolving business model will offset those challenges and deliver improved profitability and cash flow generation in the future.

Before we will open up to questions, as you know, this is my final call as CFO of Essendant. It has been a pleasure to getting to know all of you and a privilege to work with all my colleagues here at the company. As we noted in the press release, I’ll be here through the end of May and look forward to working with Janet, including introducing her to you and ensuring we execute a smooth transition.

Thank you again, and with that let's open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Dan Binder of Jeffries. Please go ahead.

Dan Binder

Thank you. Good morning. I had a few questions for you. First on the inventory management, my understanding is that inventory is coming down as you take SKU reductions, as well as just active reduction of inventory and I'm just curious when you are doing SKU reduction and inventory reduction overall, you talked about customer service levels being up, I guess the two don't really necessarily make sense on the surface, I’m just curious where have those SKU reductions been and why would the customer service levels be up if you have less inventory?

Bob Aiken

Yes Dan this is Bob, good morning. I will start with that one. The reduction in inventory is in part driven by SKU reduction as you point out and just more effective working capital management as we undertook the common platform implementation, which was completed in 2016. Our inventory levels got higher than we would have liked. So, we have been able to work inventory levels down as the network has settled back in. But as a traditional wholesaler part of our role is fulfilling the long tail of items.

It’s quite remarkable when you look at it today because 65% of the items that we stock represent 5% of our sales as a company, and so as we undertake our merchandising excellence program it’s really understanding which of those items are important for us to stock that where there is an attachment rate to other items where we generate adequate gross margin dollars, but as we are able to better assort by category where we have got redundant SKUs in categories, we think we can create value for our suppliers by increasing velocity of items, and we think that we can lower our working capital and improve our service levels.

And what we have done over the last year has reflected that. And the lasting it says, as you reduce those SKU counts and bring inventory down it improves the efficiency in our distribution centers as well. So there is a lot of benefits to the work we are doing. It just has to be done in a way where we are aligned with the right suppliers around the right SKUs by category and all of our merchandising activity is focused on allowing us to do that.

Dan Binder

So how many SKUs do you carry today and where do you envision that level going to?

Bob Aiken

I think we will determine on a category by category basis what the ultimate SKU count will be across our business and the work we are doing through our preferred supplier program now. I mentioned earlier, we are in active negotiations with over 20 national brand suppliers. We are working to build out our private label portfolio, our Essendant brand portfolio. So, I can't tell you what the ultimate SKU count will be.

It will be a function of what we think we need to carry by category to meet the needs of the marketplace, and who it is from a supply standpoint that we're aligned with to do that. How are dealers and distributors and other customer’s needs can be met, but that is primary focus as we work to get our cost of goods sold right in Phase 1 of the transformation plan. As we move into Phase 2 of the transformation plan in 2018 and beyond, we will start to have clear views about exactly what the SKU counts could look like over time.

Dan Binder

And one last one, just in terms of the independent dealers, the health, maybe if you could just give us a broad overview of how that the independent dealer channel looks today in terms of the health of the smaller dealers, the bigger dealers, directionally, what you see happening with those dealers in an industry that’s obviously seen some pressure for quite a while?

Bob Aiken

Yes, as you point out Dan, independent dealers have been under pressure for years and they have always found a way to stay relevant. I have been spending a lot of time with our independent JanSan distributors and independent dealers recently. I think what drives their value in the marketplace is a high service level, high touch delivery model, strong customer relationships and there is still a very important role for all that in the marketplace. I’ll talk in a minute about enterprise accounts where we see that value proposition resonating.

So well, that said, we do see consolidation in the independent dealer and distributor networks, we see larger dealers buying smaller dealers. We have seen Staples by independent dealers as well. I expect that consolidation will continue. For the most part it doesn't cost us a lot in terms of sales dollars because we are aligned with most of the larger dealers who are the consolidators. Amazon and Staples our both bringing pressure on the independence today and we do see leakage from independence to the e-tail channel.

And then price transparency and really thinking about when we talk about aligning pricing to cost to serve that’s important for us, but it is important for our independence as well so that they are earning the right margins across categories and not trying to put too much margin on certain items at the expense of others, which is more difficult to do in a price transparent environment, but despite all that pressure I think there is a real role for the independent.

What we're doing in vertical markets with enterprise accounts today is an example of that. 15% growth this quarter, we are partnering with independent resellers to achieve that growth in areas like government and healthcare where the local market touch means a lot to those customers and so we’re going to accentuate where we see the greatest opportunities with the independence.

Dan Binder

Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from Oliver Wintermantel of Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Oliver Wintermantel

Hi good morning guys. I had a question regarding just, looking at the office products business, including or excluding JanSan it was down about 8%, and I appreciate there is a lot of moving parts with Office Depot moving from JanSan, the independent dealers with common platform and all of that, I just want - maybe you could spend a minute to talk about the industry overall and I guess JanSan - office products is still about 80% of your business from sales. So, if you could spend a few minutes maybe just talk about the industry overall and see what the trends are versus last year in big box, but then also may be in dealership? Thank you.

Earl Shanks

Oliver, let me start a little with the numbers and then let Bob take some of the industry stuff. I think from our perspective the biggest switch on a year-over-year basis in terms of what happened with revenue was in the ink and toner space and we saw lot less promotions from the vendors in that space. This quarter they typically do some things to accelerate revenue into the quarter that they didn't do this quarter, and so that would explain more than half the change for us on a year-over-year basis is just that switch.

In addition as we talked about last quarter the other big switch was the Office Depot JanSan decision that they made that we talked about. So those where the two biggest drivers and yes there were some other drivers in it related to the broader health of the industry and I’ll let Bob talk about those, but I don't think it is appropriate to get too focused on the absolute top line number given the nature of some of the pieces that are going on there, certainly the ink and toner piece is not something that carries a lot of margin with it from our perspective, and so not a lot of impact to us overall to see that kind of a change.

Bob Aiken

And yes just picking up on that Oliver. Looking at office products specifically in the quarter, we did not see the level of growth from the very largest of our independent dealers, which is a key partner to ours and I think we will see good growth there over time. It just a bit of an anomaly to the quarter there. Across the independence more broadly, see growth in the largest in the independence and declines in the smaller and it gets back to the comment I made earlier about consolidation in the space, and we do see shares shifting to the largest of the independence.

And then the last piece around office products volume is, we saw some lower volumes from national big box customers that we have today. They are always evaluating what they stock in their distribution centers versus what they buy from us and I think we’ve got a good handle on that business, but with Office Depot in particular we saw some negative trends there in the quarter. So, you add on that up I think we are positioned in the right places to optimize our sales in office products and the independent dealer channel. In the nationals and the growth opportunities for us are in vertical markets are in our e-tail business where there are very good prospects for office products growth over time.

Oliver Wintermantel

Okay great, thanks. And my second question was just about your guidance to the comments you said sequential improvement on the adjusted EPS line throughout the year, can you maybe clarify that because I think your fourth quarter is always lower than the third or the second quarter, maybe if you can clarify the sequential improvement throughout the year please.

Earl Shanks

Well Oliver yes we look at it, I think that is kind of reiteration of our perspective from last quarter. So we really haven't changed. We would expect Q2, Q3, and Q4 to be sequentially better from where we started this quarter. And I think that is, you are right, that is a bit different than some of the historical trends, but it is also reflective of the transformation things that we are doing and our progress on merchandising and pricing, our progress on capturing revenue in the JanSan space and in the ORS space, the industrial space and our view is that that will ramp over the year as we progress.

So that will get us to sequential improvements in each of the quarters. We were pleased we got some benefit in Q1 of those transformation initiatives and we would expect that those will continue to build over time, but we probably made a little more progress in Q1 than we thought which we are encouraged by and we expect them to continue.

Oliver Wintermantel

Okay thanks very much and Earl thanks very much for your help over the time and good luck.

Earl Shanks

Thanks Oliver.

Operator

The next question comes from Brad Thomas of KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Brad Thomas

Hi thanks good morning Bob, good morning Earl, and Earl I have really enjoyed working with you in your role here at Essendant.

Earl Shanks

Thanks Brad.

Brad Thomas

Couple of questions. First, wanted to follow-up on some of the commentary about the industrial segments, it is clear you guys are working hard to drive growth in that category, do you feel like we've turned the corner and should be seeing growth in terms of the end market as we move through the year?

Earl Shanks

Yes, Brad about a year ago we put a new team in place in our industrial business and have spent the better part of 2016’s focus on building our sales effectiveness capabilities implementing a set of merchandising strategies and SKU assortment work. And really position the business so that as the markets started to improve we would be well positioned. We also initiated a diversification effort to build our sales in the e-tail channel and in customer channels outside of our core energy business. And all those things are starting to payoff for us.

We are seeing some improvement in the energy sector and that’s responsible for a part of the revenue growth that we saw in the quarter, but it’s pretty broad based and driven by the strategies that we have been implementing. So, I feel good about the progress at ORS industrial where we had a tough year and a half period there, but I think we did the work to position that business to be successful in 2017 and over the long-term as well. And as Brad as we talked about it, we obviously saw growth in the first quarter and when we look out to the other quarters later in the year, we would expect to see year-over-year growth at least at this stage as we see it in each of those quarters based on the success of the business and the progress we have made.

Brad Thomas

Got you. And then with respect to inflation, Earl I believe you said that it was a benefit in the quarter, could you quantify how much and with what you know today, what do you think the outlook is for inflation in the year?

Earl Shanks

Sure, I would be happy to. We saw about 1.2% inflation in the first quarter and are expecting as we sit here at the moment that we will see about 2% for the full-year. So pretty big change from where we were a year ago or last year in terms of what happened. As a result of 1.2% inflation in the first quarter, we did have $9.1 million of LIFO expense embedded into the number that you have seen.

So that was obviously a bit of a headwind on the absolute numbers that we reported because of LIFO expense. I think the inflation benefit during the quarter modestly outweighed the LIFO expense. So we picked up some number of single digit basis points of improvement overall because of inflation in the results. But it was, kind of those pieces netting out to get to that outcome.

Brad Thomas

Very helpful. Thank you so much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Chris McGinnis of Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

Chris McGinnis

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question and congratulations on retirement Earl.

Earl Shanks

Thanks Chris.

Chris McGinnis

Can you maybe just talk about a little bit around the private label initiative and what you can do there, I think I guess as you look throughout the year and into 2018, how quickly can you maybe accelerate that and the opportunity there?

Bob Aiken

I will start there Chris. I think private label is what we refer to as our Essendant brands as one of the biggest opportunities at our company to continue to drive margin improvement in the business, it’s a strategy that has been deployed across the distribution industry with a lot of success. In 2017 we are focused on sourcing our private label category, it is a lot of the work early in the year has been focused on sourcing of Essendant brands and as we start to get our cost of goods sold structure properly, then the next step for us will be to look category by category to say, do we have the right specifications, the right assortment to meet the needs of the marketplace and the various segments that we serve.

And as we start to undertake that work then there is an opportunity for us to go to the marketplace with private label. It represents about 15% of our sales today. And we think we can start to drive penetration as we get into 2018 and beyond. You know as you look across our industry and say what’s the opportunity for private label, you know there are players in the industry that have private label percentages in the mid-20% range, but you have to do the work of getting your cost to goods right and getting your assortments set before you can effectively good drive penetration, which is why Phase 1 of the transformation plan is focused on those two things.

Chris McGinnis

Okay, great. Nice quarter and thanks for taking my question.

Earl Shanks

Thanks very much Chris.

Operator

And we have a follow-up from Dan Binder of Jeffries. Please go ahead.

Dan Binder

Thanks. Just had a few follow-ups. First on the allowances, historically your allowances from vendors have been pretty correlated to your sales performance and with sales down 6% and the outlook is still flat to down 4%, I was just curious, are the allowances that you are seeing just a benefit of this preferred supplier program that you are pursuing or is it something else?

Earl Shanks

Dan, really good question. The fact is, as we referenced in the call our purchases in the quarter were down about $100 million. Our allowances related to those purchases on average were down about $6 million, but our rate improvement in the quarter was about $3.5 million. And so that’s why you saw the mitigated impact. So there was a pretty big impact of volume and the impact on purchases, but we were able to offset it because of the transformation initiative progress because of the merchandising excellence programs, and the team did a really good job. It is part of the reason that we are so encouraged about what we have seen so far in the progress in that program in terms of what we picked up in the quarter.

Dan Binder

Got you. And then throughout this Q&A you have responded to a number of questions around the dealers by saying that you are aligned with the larger dealers that are doing well and doing a lot of the consolidating, just trying to reconcile that with the bad debt reserve that you took last quarter and your guidance today excludes further reserves, which suggest that may it is a possibility of additional reserves coming related to that customer, can you just help me understand what’s happened there and I understand it is a fairly large customer, so I am trying to understand the independent dealer situation relative to those reserves and what we should be expecting going forward on that?

Bob Aiken

Yes, thanks Dan. The bad debt reserve that we took last quarter with respect to the one dealer was actually in our view of fairly isolated event. It was a dealer that didn't have a stable capital structure. They’ve done a lot over the last 60 days actually to improve their capital structure and so we are more encouraged about that. There is certainly still some risk there, but we don't see that as reflective of the entire industry and the entire dealer network.

In fact our average bad debt as a percentage of sales both in Q1 and historically has been something in the 8 basis point range on an annual basis, so it is a pretty strong number and a number we feel pretty good about. That dealer we expect to continue to do well and improve their performance over time, that’s what we’re seeing at the moment. That’s a better position than we thought we were in 60 days ago, when we talked to you last. So, we are pleased with the improvement, but that doesn't mean there is not still some risk there, which is why we called it out.

Dan Binder

Okay. On the consulting transformation fees, we are sometimes really reluctant to pull those out on adjusted EPS, if they are recurring, I'm just curious can you give us a sense of the timing on those fees and how long they will be going on and your expected expense et cetera.

Earl Shanks

We expect they will recur at some level. This quarter is probably fairly reflective of what you will see for the next few quarters through this year, perhaps a little bit into next year, but at that point we expect we will be done with them.

Bob Aiken

And I would say this Dan, the reason that we believe adjusting them out is warranted is where the consulting fees are helping us to achieve a set of activities very quickly that we couldn't achieve with our own resources, but also very much focused on helping us build a set of capabilities within our organization that will allow us to drive these transformation efforts with our own people going forward and that’s an important part of the objective in the consulting work and one where I feel we are making very good progress.

Dan Binder

And then last I have for you just on industrial, can you just give us a little more color around the industrial improvement, how much of it was unit driven versus ticket in terms of inflation and transaction, can you just break down the improvement a little bit for us, was it new customers, anything there would be helpful?

Bob Aiken

Yes, there are three key drivers, it’s really a volume driven effort and there are key three drivers do it. First is just the energy markets are better, rig counts are up. ORS once stood for Oklahoma rig and supply and so we’ve got a presence in the Southwest, and so we're seeing improvement there, but beyond that we’re seeing improvement in terms of our geographic diversification strategies, our efforts to move into new customer channels like construction HVAC and our efforts to build capabilities to serve e-tailers. And so the growth, the volume driven growth is really a function of all three of those things.

Dan Binder

Great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Bob Aiken for any closing remarks.

Bob Aiken

Okay. Thanks everybody for joining this morning. As you have heard against the backdrop of the transformation plan we are executing, our Q1 results were a bit ahead of our expectations and I believe they reflect the value that are being realized through our efforts. I’m excited about the progress that we are making in our transformation plan. I remain convinced that over time we can fundamentally improve the value we bring to the marketplace and the profitability of this business.

I have great confidence in the talent and capabilities of our associates. The commitment they bring to help make all this happen. We really appreciate your time and interest on the call today, and we look forward to sharing our progress with you in upcoming quarters.

