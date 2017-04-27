Topdanmark's Q4 2016 Results: From A Cannibal To A 5% Yielder

Furthermore, as expected, the company decided to stop its share buyback program under the pressure of its main shareholder, Sampo.

The published results were strong, proving that a limited top-line growth is not incompatible with the increase in profitability.

Topdanmark (OTCPK:TPDKY) is primarily traded on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange under the ticker TOP:DC. I will be referring to the Danish symbol for the article. Note: Amounts are in DKK unless mentioned otherwise. DKK-USD 0.146077. Price of 1 DKK in USD as of December 31, 2016. Furthermore, most of the figures are based on the annual reports of Topdanmark and of its main competitors.

In February, Topdanmark shared its Q4 results on the market and published its annual report in April. The second largest insurer in Denmark, Topdanmark is a European insurer focused on its domestic market with a strong operating performance as most of the Nordic insurers. The insurer published Q4 results above estimates. Furthermore, the Danish P&C insurer has decided to stop buying back its shares and start distributing a dividend to its shareholders, under Sampo's (OTCPK:SAXPF) (OTCPK:SAXPY) pressure, experiencing a Copernican revolution.

A Domestic Insurer, Well Implemented In Denmark With An Unchanged Straightforward Strategy

Topdanmark's strategy is straightforward and has not been changed over the years:

A focus on its domestic market

Stable insurance risks

Low expense ratio

Limited financial risk

Synergy between life and non-life insurance

Limited top-line growth

Profitable growth - in that order

High net result

Q4 2016 results were completely in line with the strategy of the Danish insurer. With an increase of 6.5%, the gross earned premium growth was entirely driven by the growth of the life portfolio (+17.6%), while the gross earned premium in the P&C segment decreased by 1.2% to DKK 8,858 million ($1,294 million).

Source: Topdanmark's 2016 annual report

In P&C, the personal segment accounted for a 1.3% decline, and the SME segment accounted for a 1.0% decline. As always, the company decided to focus on the profitability of its portfolio rather than its growth.

In life, gross premiums increased 17.6% to DKK 7,430 million ($1,085 million) in 2016, of which premiums on unit-linked pension schemes were DKK 5,759 million ($841 million), representing an increase of 18.3% compared to 2015.

Source: Topdanmark's 2016 annual report

Unit-linked pension schemes represented 94.0% of new sales in 2016. Regular premiums increased 5.6% to DKK 2,653 million ($388 million) in 2016. Single premiums were DKK 4,777 million ($698 million) in 2016, representing a 25.5% increase.

In our view, the growth should remain nil in 2017 in P&C while the portfolio in life insurance should continue growing by around 10-15% depending on the management decision regarding the underlying risks.

Still Very Strong in P&C, Less In Life

Topdanmark is not a growing company in the P&C segment, but it monitors its claims costs very well. With a combined ratio of 90.4% (run-off excluded), the technical result improved by 70 basis points. The net-run off represented -5.3 combined ratio points (- 4.3 in 2015) positively impacting the total net combined ratio which amounted to 85.1% in 2016 (86.8% in 2015). It was even the best technical result of the last five years, proving that even a company with zero growth could increase its profit by monitoring its risks correctly.

Source: Topdanmark's 2016 annual report

The combined ratio improvement was mainly driven by a better claims situation which impacted the loss ratio positively. The loss ratio was 68.7% in 2016, decreasing by 220 basis points.

Source: Topdanmark's 2016 annual report

Weather-related claims were DKK 59 million ($8.6 million) in 2016 (2015: DKK 187m), representing a 1.4pp improvement of the claims trend. Illness/accident and theft impacted the claims trend by 0.2pp each while the situation in Fire and Motor insurance deteriorated slightly, affecting the loss ratio negatively by 0.5pp.

The expense ratio increased to 16.4% in 2016 (2015: 15.9%), adversely affected by the increase in the payroll tax imposed on Danish financial businesses, a 1.8% contractual wage increase, and non-recurring expenses for managerial adjustments. Furthermore, the expense ratio was adversely impacted by the lower level of premiums

Furthermore, the investment income increased by DKK 271 million ($39 million) to DKK 373 million ($54 million). Thanks to these two favorable effects (higher investment return and better technical results), the profit on non-life insurance increased by DKK 387 million ($56 million) to DKK 1,712 million ($250 million).

Source: Topdanmark's 2016 annual report

Regarding only the fourth quarter, the situation is also excellent, with an improvement of the combined ratio by 210 basis points, mainly driven by an exceptional claims trend.

Source: Topdanmark's 2016 annual report

In life, the result from life activities was a profit of DKK 189 million (2015: DKK 174m) or an 8.6% increase. The increase in profit was mainly due to the increase in the investment return on shareholders' equity of DKK 71 million (2015: DKK 57m). The net claims and benefits paid increased by DKK 214 million, but were completely offset by the increase in the net premiums (a DKK 1.1 billion increase). The ratio net claims paid/net earned premiums decreased by 481 basis points to 46.4%.

With a total profit of DKK 1,536 million ($224 million), 2016 was an excellent year driven by a strong underwriting performance in non-life and a good commercial development in life. In our view, the P&C activities will still deliver a combined ratio of around 90% in 2017, thanks to a very well-managed cost monitoring, repricing activities and a strong underwriting performance (e.g. not renewing the non-profitable policies). In life, the profit should also grow, driven by the commercial development initiated by the management. Regarding the profit forecast modeled by the insurer, we have the feeling that the management is quite prudent especially in the non-life activities.

Source: Topdanmark's 2016 annual report

With a modeled profit between DKK 900 million ($131 million) and DKK 1000 million ($146 million), the company seems to have some doubts on the irreproducibility of the 2016's exceptional performance in P&C. However, we could expect Topdanmark to deliver a 2017 annual profit of DKK 1,200 million ($175 million) to DKK 1,500 million ($219 million).

A Change in the Distribution of Earnings

Since 1998, it has been Topdanmark's policy to distribute its earnings by way of share buybacks. From 1998 when the company started buying back its own shares to 2015 when it made decisions to cancel DKK 16.8bn of shares representing 77.0% of the share capital.

In 2016, Sampo has proposed to Topdanmark's AGM on 4 April 2017 that the authority of the Board of Directors to buy back its own shares be revoked. Furthermore, the Finnish insurer has also proposed that the Danish insurer starts to pay a dividend. As expected, both proposals were validated during the AGM. Maybe, for the last time, the share capital was reduced nominally by 5,000,000 own shares.

What can we suppose regarding the dividend yield? In the years 2000-2016, the annual average buyback yield has been 9.4%. Does it mean that Topdanmark's investor could expect a 9.4% annual dividend? Surely not. Firstly, Sampo's dividend policy is based on a gradual increase in its dividend. Hence it would expect (and demand) Topdanmark to do the same. Secondly, the share buyback is more accretive and efficient when the stock is undervalued compared to its intrinsic value. In other words, the dividend paid in 2018 for the first time will not be equal to 9.4%. Or even to 7% or 8%. However, we could expect Topdanmark to be a 4-5% yielder. It is not too bad even if the taxation impact should also be considered. For investors whose income is taxed, the change in the earnings distribution is negative.

Conclusion

Regarding the historical multiples (mainly P/E and P/B), Topdanmark is currently at its price. Furthermore, the insurer remains very well positioned in its domestic market. Topdanmark will become a 5% yielder indeed and will continue to deliver strong results in both life and non-life segments.

