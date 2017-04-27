Amgen's Q1 Shows Challenges And Growth Opportunities Aplenty

This article reviews key operating and pipeline points and concludes by presenting different ways I think about this company and the stock.

Introduction

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) reported mildly disappointing product sales after the close Wednesday but an upside surprise on both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS. The Street took offense at the former and knocked the stock below $159 at the close of after-hours trading. This brought it to my first target price set in my last AMGN article of March 17, written when the stock was in the $169-169 range. At that time, I said the stock was, in my opinion, not a good source of alpha for new money and suggested:

To buy it, I'd want a price below $160 at the least, and if we finally get a sell-off in the large-cap sector (NYSEARCA:SPY), another drop below $150 would not surprise me.

Well, there's been, on balance, no change in the price of the SPY, and AMGN is now around $160. So that call has worked out reasonably well, but as it happens, I see a little more upside for AMGN overall than I thought then. I'll get to that as this article moves along.

What happened in Q1?

First, the basic numbers from the press release:

$Millions, except EPS and percentages Q1'17 Q1'16 YOY Δ Total Revenues $5,464 $5,527 (1%) GAAP Operating Income $2,591 $2,402 8% GAAP Net Income $2,071 $1,900 9% GAAP EPS $2.79 $2.50 12% Non-GAAP Operating Income $2,995 $2,859 5% Non-GAAP Net Income $2,333 $2,203 6% Non-GAAP EPS $3.15 $2.90 9%

I only pay attention to GAAP, and at $2.79 and about a projected $11 for this year, they were fine. Sales and revenues were marginally down, and that's the major issue, including the composition of them. Margins were up again, reflecting the ongoing operational efficiencies that the CEO has created out of what had been an undisciplined organization.

The new products are not pulling their weight as much as AMGN had hoped. And, Humira, from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), which grew strongly in Q1, may be taking greater share from Enbrel than AMGN wants to admit. Enbrel sales collapsed, causing the sales miss. ABBV reported Thursday morning that US Humira sales grew 23% yoy in Q1. Is this an ongoing trend, or is Enbrel losing market share even faster than I, a long-time bear on it, expected? Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), which owns Otezla, which competes with Enbrel in the psoriasis market, showed a slide in its conference call presentation Thursday that detailed market share in psoriasis over the past two years (slide 27). This showed Humira dropping just a few points, still the leader, but Enbrel losing share dramatically, perhaps from 22% all the way to 11%. So AMGN's explanations, offered in perhaps too much detail in the prepared remarks, need to be respected but not relied upon until stabilization actually is proven. The non-approval of baricitinib for rheumatoid arthritis by the FDA this month is a positive for AMGN (though not for RA patients, of course).

Kyprolis and Prolia/Xgeva are both growing nicely, and Kyprolis continues to perform well in second-line myeloma studies. So its use should continue on an upward trajectory under current treatment protocols. If AMGN can hold on to a mid-2020s patent monopoly on Prolia/Xgeva, this could end up as a major contributor to present value of AMGN shares.

On the other hand, AMGN now has a series of young products that are underperforming. Corlanor and Imlygic are seeing such weak sales that they are lumped in with "other."

Where AMGN has done a great job, it's in securing patent protection for Aranesp until about 2024 and in developing the Onpro injector kit for Neulasta. Onpro, a relatively new innovation, is already garnering over 50% of Neulasta prescriptions. AMGN is preparing for a biosimilar Neulasta competitor to launch in Q3 or Q4 this year. This will not be an Onpro competitor, though. We will just have to see how the insurers treat Onpro once a biosimilar gets established.

The sales failure is most prominent with Repatha, however. Given how much I've had to say about AMGN over the years, I want to break the rest of this article up into sections on Repatha, the pipeline, and summary valuation and related comments.

Repatha - should AMGN look in the mirror for its sales failures?

Insurers have not treated Repatha or its relative from Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), Praluent, very well. It's not right that Spinraza, the Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) breakthrough drug for an ultra-orphan pediatric disease, outsold Repatha in Spinraza's first quarter on the market, whereas Repatha is in its sixth quarter on the market. Far more dollars and complex studies have gone into supporting Repatha, which, as an antibody, also has a higher cost of goods sold than Spinraza. So it deserves better treatment.

However, in 40 years in and around the pharma scene, I've seen all sorts of ways that innovators have scored wins. I complained about the $14,000 list price for Repatha promptly upon launch in 2015, but that's ancient history now. Repatha is one of the best-proven drugs soon after launch in history. AMGN has shown that it retards the long-term process of atherosclerosis via last year's GLAGOV study. This is an important finding. Last month, AMGN detailed the FOURIER cardiovascular outcomes study. The results for Repatha were not dissimilar to results of statins, even though Repatha appears to lack an anti-inflammatory effect, as measured via a specific blood test. This is great news; the drug should be utilized much more widely.

Are companies really "insurers" if they won't cover a prescription from a board-certified specialist who finds a patient is in need of a drug that's proven to retard the progression of the patient's disease (GLAGOV) and now proven, at immense expense, to decrease the risk of a heart attack or stroke (FOURIER)?

Has AMGN been active enough in fighting back against the insurers? It talked a good game on the conference call that insurers have been denying patients the use of Repatha almost randomly. I just wonder if it has an aggressive strategy to defeat these insurers and picture them as "insurers" that are harming the health of Americans.

Considering the expensive failed launch of Corlanor, the over-hyping of Imlygic and now, the pathetic launch of Repatha, is a shake-up of sales and marketing at AMGN going to be a happening thing?

I wonder.

These issues also raise questions about AMGN's other upcoming launches, such as Parsabiv and Evenity; and perhaps next year, erenumab for migraine. I do like the fact that Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is opting in on the U.S. launch of erenumab; now, I expect it will be a success, perhaps a financially material one for AMGN even though NVS will be the global lead marketer now.

Back to Repatha. I have real hopes, in the wake of FOURIER and GLAGOV, that the cardiology specialty societies will be mad as h*** and won't take it anymore. Even if AMGN has made mistakes of commission (price) and omission (perhaps not making enough of a racket by now about discrimination against cardiac patients), the medical case to use Repatha is now proven. It's going to be difficult for insurers to hold out much longer, in my opinion. Too many players can criticize them on this front, so long as AMGN is willing to cooperate on pricing fairly.

So, matters can turn, and for now, AMGN around $160 is trading under 15X this calendar year's projected EPS.

Pipeline may be more promising than I thought

Eventiv, for osteoporosis, will have an important read-out on fracture prevention this quarter. Approval appears likely in Q3 (you never know, though, especially these days); the clinical trial results from Q2 will not figure in FDA's decision-making for approval. The company may succeed with its fracture data and make the case based on inferences rather than proof to specialists that they should begin patients for a year on Eventiv and then switch to Prolia rather than just go to Prolia from the start. I lack a feel for the commercial potential here.

Parsabiv, which was approved by the FDA two months ago, is the IV equivalent, as it were, of the blockbuster Sensipar/Mimpara, an oral drug. These drugs address complications of renal failure; there is a special Medicare program for dialysis patients. Winning with Medicare is a core competency of AMGN, and I expect commercial success here. Sensipar is at quite some risk of going generic later this decade, but AMGN is in litigation with the numerous generic filers and might succeed. Stay tuned here. AMGN may execute optimally on this one, which is right in its wheelhouse.

Erenumab for episodic migraine led AMGN to use the word "elated" regarding feedback from specialists who treat migraine. As always, we shall see, but even adjusting for some hyperbole, that's encouraging. AMGN looks to be first to market with a drug from the CGRP blocking class, with good safety data apparently. Having the neuro powerhouse NVS as a partner could make erenumab a large profit center for AMGN. Success in the different indication of chronic migraine, still in Phase 2, would be very helpful to erenumab's success.

AMGN also began to focus on an asthma/atopic dermatitis candidate in the press release and conference call. From the press release:

AMG 157/MEDI9929 (tezepelumab) In February, tezepelumab demonstrated a significant reduction in the rate of asthma exacerbations compared to placebo over the 52-week treatment period in patients with severe asthma in a Phase 2b study.

The "MEDI" appellation refers to MedImmune, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN). AMGN believes that this all-human antibody may be efficacious in a wide range of patients, including those who lack an allergic diathesis. This is definitely something to track. REGN's Dupixent may be something that AMGN is shooting for here.

AMGN also highlighted another collaborative neuroscience candidate with NVS, namely an Alzheimer's preventative. This is the BACE inhibitor AMG 520/CNP520. This is beginning Phase 3. The plan here is to take people who are genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's and treat them with this drug even before they show cognitive impairment.

Among other points, AMGN referenced what it argues is a market-leading bispecific antibody program beyond Blincyto, which is doing well and may have nice growth ahead.

Then there is the broad biosimilar program. AMGN made points I've made before, namely that this is a tricky but long-term attractive field where brand reputation means a lot. I expect AMGN to be highly successful here. Because I view biosimilars as a gigantic, multi-decade opportunity, I'm likely ahead of consensus on this broad, multi-decade opportunity for AMGN. That's especially so in light of the product cost reductions the company has made in producing its antibodies.

These are a lot of cross-currents for a $22 B revenue company.

So, how to think about AMGN overall?

Conclusion - valuing AMGN

My own view of AMGN changed from Q3 2014 by early 2015. In 2014, I thought it could be a permanent outperformer, but when pipeline issues surfaced and Corlanor began showing sales weakness that an outsider (myself) expected but which AMGN appeared surprised by, I thought of it as a trading range stock (plus a two-month period of outright bearishness on it in October-December 2016). That view that it's more likely a trading range stock continues on my part. I have also said, though, that with AMGN the leading independent biotech company in many people's eyes, patient investors may well be rewarded from just holding the stock indefinitely. Enjoy the dividends and wait for time, inflation, new breakthroughs, etc. to float the stock higher at some unpredictable time frame. I still think that's also an appropriate, and much simpler, point of view.

I value some pharma companies on a sum-of-the-parts basis, product by product, ascribing some value to late stage pipeline assets. On that basis, with Repatha's value is so uncertain, I cannot value AMGN as "worth" $160+. However, the alternative method is of an ongoing, diversified franchise that has many ways to win and immense staying power. On that basis, AMGN trades at a large P/E discount to that of the S&P 500, and that sort of discount may make no sense. After all, AMGN has tremendous free cash flows, a positive tangible net worth in addition to its many real intangible values and a secure and rising dividend payout. In addition, it has market and scientific leadership in what I view as the secular growth area of biotech. It also may have takeover appeal to a J&J (NYSE:JNJ) or other giant.

Leaving aside product launch problems and general stock market-related risks, AMGN continues to suffer from undue reliance on its five legacy products: Enbrel, Neulasta/Neupogen, and Aranesp/Epogen. The company has done a great job on the last four of them but may have executed sub-optimally on Enbrel. Together, I calculate these five drugs as comprising 69% of product sales in Q1, with the younger drugs only comprising 31%.

So, the future is uncertain for this company and the stock. Much of the trading may relate to Mr. Market's mood. Repatha, I hope and believe, has real blockbuster potential, with the appeals court on the REGN/SNY Praluent case to hear the appeal in June. Other product launches as discussed above, including over time probably numerous biosimilar drugs, mean that Repatha is not necessarily the only future growth driver of financial importance.

As mentioned in the intro, $160 was indeed where AMGN traded down to Thursday; I bought a starter position around $164 a few days ago as part of scaling back gradually into large-cap biotechs (NASDAQ:IBB).

With luck, Enbrel sales will stabilize, Repatha will treat many more patients, and upcoming product launches will be more commercially successful than those of Corlanor, Imlygic and (to date) Repatha. With new discoveries in biotech arriving steadily, AMGN has the operational and financial wherewithal to participate in proving them scientifically and commercializing them for decades to come.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may care to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN,ABBV,CELG,JNJ,REGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.