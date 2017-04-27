South State's (SSB) CEO Robert Hill on Merger of South State Corporation and Park Sterling Corporation Results - Earnings Call Transcript

South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB)

Merger of South State Corporation and Park Sterling Corporation

April 27, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Jim Mabry - EVP, IR

Robert Hill - CEO

Jim Cherry - CEO, Park Sterling

Don Truslow - CFO, Park Sterling

John Pollok - CFO & COO

Jennifer Demba - SunTrust

Nancy Bush - NAB Research

Christopher Marinac - FIG Partners

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O’Neill

Thank you for calling into the South State and Park Sterling merger call. Before beginning I want to remind listeners that the discussion contains forward-looking statements and discussions regarding the use of non-GAAP measures.

I will now turn over the call to Robert Hill, our Chief Executive Officer.

Good morning. We’re excited to share with you the announcement of Park Sterling Corporation based in Charlotte, North Carolina and South State Corporation have a great demerge.

With me to discuss this combination are Jim Cherry and Don Truslow, the CEO and CFO respectively of Park Sterling and John Pollok,- CFO and COO of South State.

John will now discuss the merits of the merger and walk through investor slides that were made available earlier this morning. Following your comments I’ll ask Jim Cherry, CEO of Park Sterling to add his perspective on the merger. We will then take questions from the research analyst community.

We had solid Park Sterling’s progress for a number of years and together have often talked about the significant benefits of the potential combination of the two companies. We’re excited today to announce this merger.

As noted on slide number 3, Park Sterling and South State complement each other in many ways and this is a combination where one plus one does incorporate. We’re two companies with talented teams, this year a common vision for building a highly successful regional bank in the South East. Our competitive position is significantly improved at Park Sterling, we often talk about our strategy of going deeper and dense in our market. This merger with Park Sterling certainly accomplishes that goal and expands our footprint into Richmond. Over 70% of Park’s offices are in MSAs that we currently operate in. The scale and visibility will enable us to continue the strong organic growth, attract additional talent, enhance customer relationships and create shareholder value.

Financially we believe this combination will generate attractive returns. We anticipate that the EPS accretion after integration will be in the mid single-digits. The initial tangible book value dilution is less than 4% and should be in our bag within 3 to 4 years. This merger is a significant step forward for South State.

As you can see on slide four, we meaningfully improved our penetration along the vibrant [indiscernible] between that land and Charlotte. Combined we will have 27 offices and 1.5 deposits in the Charlotte MSA which brings us to number six in market share.

Additionally, our shares move to fit in the Greenville South Carolina MSA and improves on other South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia markets and we also gain entry into the very attractive Richmond and Raleigh markets.

As you can see on slide number five, in our combined markets operations we will number six in the market with twice the shares than the next competitor. This puts us in a position where we compete best with strong teams, excellence in each line of business and high market share in very good markets. A key drive to our future growth is a continued focus on commercial banking.

As you will see on slide number six, our markets are rich in CNR opportunities and this combination adds to our commercial banking momentum. Finally and most importantly the people are committed to this Jim Cherry will serve on the board, Bryan Kennedy the President of Park Sterling and Don Truslow, Park’s CFO will continue in executive capacities with the combined company and we look forward to adding a very talents Park Sterling team to South State.

I will now turn the call over to John Pollok.

Thank you Robert. Picking up on slide number seven, the exchange ratio is .14 South State shares for each Park Sterling share. The ratio is fixed and not subject to any caps or colors. Based upon our closing price from the 26 this represents $12.87 per share or roughly $ 691 million in total deal value.

As shown on slide number eight, the price is approximately 236% of Park Sterling tangible book value per share at March 31, 2017 and approximately 21.8 times 2017 consensus estimates. We anticipate the closing will take place in the fourth quarter of 2017 subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

On slide number nine, you can see some of our modeling assumptions. On the credit side our credit team performed a very comprehensive credit review, reviewing 57% of the total loan balances and a 100% of the impaired loans. Our initial credit mark is estimated at $61 million. We estimate 35% call saves after 2016 adjusted non-interest expenses. 75% of which we anticipate achieving in 2018. We plan on a first quarter 2018 systems conversion. So we should be on a path to achieve a 100% of the planned cost saves by the second half of the year.

The combination is estimated to result in strong pro forma capital levels at closing with projected tangible capital and total risk based capital ratios of approximately 8.7% and 12.6% respectively. We estimate total one time after tax deal costs of approximately $50 million with this merger. Our estimates include some balance sheet re-positioning such as existing certain wholesale loan types in reducing some wholesale funding.

On slide number ten, you can see that while Park Sterling has higher CND and CRE concentrations in South State together the concentration limits are well within regulatory guidelines.

Turning to slide number 11 you can see our pro forma deposit market share in select markets which speaks to the density and depth of this combination.

I will now turn the call back over to Robert for some summary comments.

Robert Hill

Thank you, John. In summary this merger has considerable strategic value to South State. On slide number 13, you get a good sense of the financial and geographical strength of our combined company. We are excited to work with the team at Park Sterling and together capitalize on the tremendous opportunity in our markets. Before opening the call to the analyst community for questions, I would like to ask Jim Cherry, CEO of Park Sterling for his comments on this announcement.

Jim Cherry

Thank you Robert and welcome to our listeners this morning. I would like to begin by asking our listeners to go back with me in time, just a short period six years ago and look at the landscape of banking in the Carolina and Virginia At that time there were virtually no banks between 5 and 20 billion in asset size and you might say why does that make any difference. It is because we had a large number of very small banks and we had a very small number of very large banks. And those regional banks that were in between used to be the banks that could provide their customers with the products and solutions they wanted and needed to reach their financial aspirations and yet could do it in a small community banking and flexible fashion and they were literally none of those in the Carolina and Virginia that.

Now close your eyes with me for a minute and imagine as I did six years ago and as I suspect Robert did at that same time and envision the possibility that it might be one bank short period of time that would be, would have generational deposits that go back over 100 years that would be located in some of the key and most attractive markets in the South East, they would have a franchise that's stretched down I85 corridor extending from Richmond Virginia down through the North West, East Georgia and across to Savannah and then up the Carolina's coast. They would have 14 billion in deposits that have 700,000 consumer customers would have a core deposit franchise that for one of those entities in the first quarter alone would be able to boost over $100 million in interest income with only 3.5 million in interest expense. That would have be a magnet for talent from the larger banks who are looking for place where they would have the product and services and capabilities to lever outstanding services and solutions to their customers but would be able to do that in a flexible personal kind of way.

That would have a mortgage banking group with over 100 mortgage bankers and would be leading, be the second leading mortgage producer in one of the key states of their franchise. They would have wealth management platform with over 5 billion in asset under management, they would have a commercial banking platform with a treasury services capability that could easily serve the customers of the largest banks in the markets and the areas that they were – that they needed. And they would have sophisticated capital markets solutions that generally only the larger banks would have.

Imagine a bank that would truly be big enough to help their customers achieve their financial aspirations and yet would still be small enough and passionate enough to care what they do. Now open your eyes. That's Park Sterling and South State. Together we are that bank and I truly believe that we are through this merger combination, we are creating and fulfilling vision that both Robert and I had and we have uniquely done so. There is no one else in the Carolina and Virginia that I know of that can come close to both teams the significant market presence that we have in high growth markets, the talent that each of us in combination bring and the attractiveness we will have to others and the products and services that look like a large bank but are still delivered the way people want to find them deliver. So I think that uniquely positions us to be able to be the preferred financial services provider in the markets we are in to be the preferred employer for those who want to be involved in financial services in the market we are in.

And finally to be the preferred investment for those who desire to invest in the financial services industry.

I would like to close my comments by simply thanking those on the line who have been supporters of Park Sterling over the years. We see this combination is just a furtherance of our commitment to you to produce outstanding results over the long term.

So with that I think we are ready for questions and we will turn it back over to the operator. Thank you.

Jennifer Demba

Thank you. Congratulations on transaction. Question, can you guys give us a background on the timing of this transaction, how it came together and if it was negotiated or bid out and then I have a follow-up question.

Robert Hill

Jennifer this is Robert. Thanks for the question. I will start and turn it over to Jim for his comments. But, we not quite a year and a half ago began to have some dialogue about this I think we obviously know Jim for a long time and the relationship between our teams go back very long time. So obviously very aware of Park, their success, what they were building, what the vision for that company was, what their culture was, and there were obviously very similar geographic and cultural similarities in what we wanted to create. So I think we always both knew that that was there but about 18 months ago we started to have more serious conversation about those and more and more of each other give our time give our executive teams and time to really focus on our lines of business to really make sure that if we did move forward on this that we did truly create something that was more valuable together than separate.

The further we got down that path the more convinced we got that we would really had something special here. And so as but we had to find the right time and so as we moved into this year we had additional conversation and I felt like it was the right time for us and the right time for Park and just the right time to take this next step for both companies and that kind of brought to where we are today.

Jim you want to take the other pieces of that?

Jim Cherry

Yes, sure Robert. Right description of the length of time we have been involved and the management folks we have involved I would say that when we met few months ago and Robert and I sat down one of the first things, I told Robert is that we are not for sale. We believe that we have a very bright future. We have a good path, we are accomplishing our goals and fulfilling our vision.

But if we can talk about strategic combination where one plus one is equal to three and frankly I think it's going to be better than that and if we can find a meaningful way that does well for our shareholders and our customers and our employees then we should continue talking and so we did and we worked, bring our management teams together spend a lot of time with each other, we did a lot of due diligence on each other, in fact at one point I know in our due diligence we got the questions, thanks you are asking for it, it looks like you are buying us.

And the response I made, well we are. That's exactly what we are doing. We are taking our shareholders currency and we are investing in this combined company. We are convinced that this is an incredible combination and that it literally is [indiscernible] go a unique position within our market that today I don't think there is anyone else that come close to producing. They may have a similar size but when you put together the combination of size and talent and capabilities and strength and market they are just not there.

So, we from the very beginning continue to gravitate more and more to this and I would say and when we it got down to it, I will have to confess from a personal standpoint I don't look to find any excuse I could to not do this and I couldn't come up with anyone other than the lame, I felt like self severing, self as excuses that I heard from other CEOs when we would talk to them about what we thought we’re compelling combinations and they would say, well I am having a good time we think we have got a bright future any number of answers like that and I said those are not reasonable answers to give they put you ahead of your investors and your customers and your shareholders.

So Robert, we’re delighted and excited and proud to be partnering with such an incredibly strong and financial institution people.

Robert Hill

Jennifer, I think just kind of wrap that up is, this is not done overnight. This is something we have discussed and negotiated over long period of time, very similar to every merger really we have done which none have been some kind of quick or right out of gate turn around. It's more picking the right partner at the right time and I think that's certainly what has transpired here. You can look through, I mean the logic it is deal if you look at the mapping, you look at the map that's pretty straight forward. It's really the intangibles, the timing, the commitment from both executive teams the fact that Bryan Kennedy and Don Truslow are committed to not just getting this thing to closing but to help us build this company moving forward. Those are the things that have unfolded as we moved through these months that I believe has really created some healthy dynamics.

Jennifer Demba

Thank you. That's great color. Just one follow-up, Robert can you talk about how you plan to retain revenue producers at Park Sterling and if you feel like there is if there is any need to augment the team at Park Sterling for any reason?

Robert Hill

Yes. So I think that there is kind of three different parts. There is the part where we have got markets where we are operating in today the Greenville market, North East Georgia where our team just complementing each other pretty naturally. We are in close proximity know each other really, really well so I think you got that dynamic and that's kind of folding in with our existing team and leadership and feel really good about how that will go.

Now then you take the Charlotte team which is, this is really transformational for us in Charlotte. I mean if you look at kind of market perspective this still improves us from the current market perspective improves the visibility of where we are in Charlotte meaningfully and obviously enter into the Richmond and Raleigh market. So if you can kind of break down into kind of those three areas, in the Charlotte market the team basically doubles.

Park has really been a very fine commercial bank. So their platform is robust. They have a very strong team. We do as well. So you begin to put that together and there is really as Jim said, there is really not another entity that's going to have the characteristics that we have in the Charlotte market with the depth, the density and the breadth of the team. So we have been very good, been able to hang on the talent in the past because we give people good opportunity to grow and execute on what they want to do which is take care of their customer.

So, we obviously Bryan and Don stand on as part of the active daily part of running our company is an important part of that. There is certain people on the Park team that certainly have very critical roles from the leadership perspective in terms of building the combined company and feel good that what we have announced the contracts and the implement agreements with few of the executives there is certainly a plan in place for employee retention and expansion.

We have got some things in the works right now where we will begin to announce additional people joining the team. So and as I talked to Bryan Kennedy there are other options around, other opportunities around North Carolina to continue to do that. They have done a really nice job in Richmond. Richmond is a fantastic market. If you look at our printed day outside of Charlotte there are about 30,000 CNR businesses in our existing market ex-Charlotte and you look at Charlotte and Richmond and Raleigh combined it really doubles that opportunity.

They have done a great job of building a strong Richmond team. They have incredible footprint. They have been mostly focused there commercially, and I would say what we would bring to the table both in Charlotte and in Richmond is really all lines of business. So we will be looking at building out mortgage line in a big way, our wealth management and then our retail piece so I feel like we are really in good shape from a commercial perspective but I think there is a lot of building we can do in the other three lines of business.

Jim Cherry

Robert, if I can add Jenifer just comment we expect our revenue producers particularly on the commercial side to be in very enthusiastic and excited about this because the main constraints of them and we refer to them as [indiscernible], we feel like we have been able to attract a number of real [indiscernible] who could run at a very fast pace and we have been constraining them by our balance sheet. The lack of scale and the balance sheet has kept us from being able to fully serve and meet the needs of some of our own larger customers. And so, we actually expect it's very good reaction from these bankers who were all of the sudden be in a position to do more things for their customers than they have been able to because of combination.

Robert Hill

Jennifer, just last from a product set perspective, obviously that's an important part from a banker both retention and also attracting additional talent is, so this will accelerate some of the things that we have already been working on. So we have looked really closely to GAAP analysis on our treasury platform and we felt like that there are certain things that we needed to do to improve on our treasury platform as we looked at the product set and what the right product for us was actually is the product that Park is on. So things like treasury management instead of us migrating there over the next 12 or 24 months it will accelerate but also elevate our product set.

Jennifer Demba

Thanks again.

Nancy Bus

Good morning, gentlemen. And thank you for keeping these slide deck mercifully short.

Yes, I have one question or the major question I have is just about Park Sterling's strategy around the build out of their capital markets platforms. Can you just kind of elaborate on where that effort is now going to go?

Jim Cherry

Well, Nancy I guess I will respond to that and good to talk to you this morning. As you know that's been a very, very successful platform for us and one more example of an opportunity if you think about taking what Randy and his group has been able to do over a $3 billion asset as like imagine what we could do over $14 billion bank. We have built that I guess on from a revenue standpoint last year 2 million net revenue and that was the first full year I guess we are having that capability.

So just imagine multiplying that across the franchise. So while I know that we never putt those intangibles in there or the synergies that people talk about. I firmly believe that there are huge synergies and capital markets being just one example of that where the customer gets a better solution than they get without the capital market solution and the bank gets a better solution. So it's a really good example of win, win and it is something that I know Robert and his team are very interested in, I think on their earnings call Robert you mentioned having done a – recently done a swap with the difference you do it internally and you get all the benefits of that as oppose to the primary economics going externally.

Robert Hill

Nancy, well I will say it's, we have obviously a commercial line of business strategy plan that Jim said, Park is doing along those lines is just like I mentioned use treasury as the example but it just accelerates that plan and gives us to where we wanted to go faster we were doing swaps one way they are doing it in another way and they are doing it in a way where it is more in house versus outsourced and I think it's a good opportunities for revenue synergies.

Nancy Bus

Okay. And if I could ask the follow-up, on the balance sheet re-positioning which I think you said would be a sizable part of the merger charge. Can you just elaborate on that a little and any thoughts about the timing of that will it take place immediately after the closing or can it be done before the closing and how that actually is going to happen?

John Pollok

Nancy this is John. There is not really a charge but I think as you know as what we have done in the past, we have typically kind of repositioned some balance sheets. So when we look at they do have some wholesale funding. We have the funding in place were we can really do that on balance sheet. So that would be a piece that we would un-wand. Their investment portfolio is about 15% of their assets. We typically run a little bit leaner. One of the nice things just doing the Southeastern transaction has brought more liquidity on our balance sheet so we will probably bring that down [indiscernible] and then there are, on the loan side we have a tendency to try to get a fair amount of balance there. So I think you will see some remixing of the balance sheet in terms of the loans.

Nancy Bus

Okay and John do you just happen to have the combined loan to deposit ratio by any chance?

John Pollok

That would about 91%

Nancy Bus

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Christopher Marinac

Thanks. Good morning. John and Robert I just wanted to ask about the marks on the balance sheet. Are there any other substantial marks besides the credit mark and the intangibles?

John Pollok

Chris this is John. There is not.

Christopher Marinac

Okay. So the other change of balance sheet changes are more perspective going forward and noting that closing would have an impact on them half year?

John Pollok

That's right. So for example their advances are fairly short. So there is not some big prepayment penalty on the FHLB advances but no, those are the two big things you mentioned.

Christopher Marinac

Okay. And then is it accurate that you look at 2018 and 2019 in terms of sort of perhaps differently than we would and odd share for how the expectations were for loan growth and other metrics for Park Sterling you may look at somewhat differently market serve or whatever?

John Pollok

Well, we have typically done that in the past. I think that's kind of been the story for us is, we have a tendency to be a little bit more conservative that's why I think when you look at our tangible book value earn back and we kind of gave you 3 to 4 year period. Three years is more what I would say on the street estimate side. Four years has more to do with re-positioning the balance sheet and how we would look at just a little bit more conservative in terms of how or would on the street.

Christopher Marinac

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks. And just last question is for Raleigh is that a market that you can stay with the small share but continue to sort of pick up real customers and not be worried about how much deposit share you have in that market?

Robert Hill

Yes Chris. This is Robert. Obviously, we have always had markets where we have been mature and markets where we have been more new entrants rather with certainly be one for Park and for us we both hard bankers there where we are both fairly new. But we have always saw this positive to have a mix and our goal in all our markets is to be top five in shares and Charlotte just gives us really close and Richmond there is certainly the opportunity to get close to top five there as well in a reasonable period of time and then we will just look to figure out what's the best way to build Raleigh as well, but we do see this as net plus but – and I think from all lines of business both mortgage, commercial, wealth and retail I think every time we will do, just like we did in Charlotte ten years ago we started in Charlotte with, we didn't have a customer. And 15 years ago we started in Greenville without a customer and so today we have got meaningful market share in those markets and we kind of see Raleigh on that same path.

Christopher Marinac

Sounds good, Robert. Thank you very much guys.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys. This is Peter Rees on for Stephen. Just wondering if maybe you could quantify the turbine impact related specifically to this deal and what the math will take on that?

John Pollok

Peter, this is John. For Park Sterling it's a couple of million dollars a year on an annualized basis pretax.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, that's awesome. That's all from me.

Operator

Thanks everyone for your time today. We will be participating in the SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Financial Services Conference in New York beginning on May 23. We look forward to reporting to you again soon.

