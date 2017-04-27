Ambarella: Wait For A Better Entry

When you buy is just as important as what you buy. I sometimes go over that concept in my head when I'm thinking of starting a position in a company that I'm excited about. While there are companies that nearly any entry point looks good because the stock keeps going up, Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) hasn't looked that way for a few years. Take a look at the chart, going back to the end of 2012.

(Source Yahoo Finance)

Ambarella is mainly known for developing and supplying SoCs (system on chips) for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO), though their products have much wider applications than simply processing videos of teens falling off skateboards and people jumping out of airplanes. While the action camera market has been good to Ambarella in the past, the other applications for their products are becoming increasingly important.

The roller coaster ride that has been Ambarella's stock price is mainly due to its association with GoPro. In the middle of 2015, AMBA reached nearly $130 a share, while GoPro was trading well above $60 around the same time. GoPro was a Wall Street darling, not simply a camera maker. They were going to leverage their leading position in the action camera market to create a social media platform where people would share videos, and... well I never quite got what they thought they were going after, but it was going to sell a lot of action cameras. I believe the word "ecosystem" was thrown around quite a lot. GoPro wasn't going to be plagued by the plateau that often hits hardware manufacturers, and Ambarella was along for the ride.

But as we know, that wasn't what happened. GoPro is currently trading around $9, and AMBA is around $55, up from the mid $30s it hit in early 2016. GoPro made some mistakes along the way, from slow product refresh cycles to drastically mispricing the Hero4 Session, hurting 2015 holiday sales. Things got worse for GoPro from there. 2015 full-year revenue was $1.62 billion, while 2016 full-year revenue came in at just under $1.19 billion. Also, in November of last year, GoPro was forced to recall its Karma drone due to power loss issues revolving around a faulty battery latch. GoPro has had a rough time of it, and Ambarella has felt the pain as well.

Ambarella rode the good times up, and of course rode the bad times down as well. GoPro was by far Ambarella's largest customer, at times representing nearly a third of revenue. AMBA investors had one thing on their mind: poor GoPro sales were bad. In early 2016, value investors swooped into AMBA in the low $40s to mid-$30s, myself included, which stop the bleeding. AMBA, the stock, did very well after that, reaching nearly $75 in October. I sold my position in the middle of August, in the mid $60s. I did pretty good, though it turns out I could have held out for more. Since then, the stock traded down to a little below $50, and has been trading between $50 and $60 since early December.

I've been following AMBA closely, looking for a point to get back in. But here's the main issue I have right now. GoPro is cutting its reliance on Ambarella products. The Hero6 camera won't contain an Ambarella chip. This coupled with inventory buildup in other GoPro Cameras lead to what should have been a bombshell. In AMBA's Q4 2017 earnings call, on March 1, the company estimated that for FY 2018, revenue from GoPro will decline to 3% to 6% of revenue. This is down from approximately 24% of revenue in FY 2017. The stock reacted somewhat poorly to this news, but stayed within its trading range and is currently recovering.

Ambarella is a good company with a lot of things going for it. Despite the massive decline in GoPro revenue, AMBA estimates FY 2018 revenue to be basically flat year over year. That's pretty impressive, considering the implied growth in other areas. Ambarella supplies SoCs for drones, security cameras, non-sports wearable cameras, and automotive driver-assist systems. They supply many leading companies with video solutions. DJI Innovation for drones, Hikvision for security Cameras, and Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) for body cams. Axon is better known under its former name, Taser International. Ambarella acquired VisLab in 2015, signaling its intent to crack the automotive market, and has done business with a few large auto makers.

Another thing AMBA has going for it is a cash and short-term investment position just north of $400 million, while having no long-term debt. AMBA is a leader in its video technology niche, with patents protecting many of their developments. Head count at the end of Q4 was 669, with approximately 82% dedicated to engineering and development. There is every reason to believe that the company has the resources and talent to maintain this cutting edge. Let's not forget that the company remains profitable, despite all of the action camera issues. So why am I hesitant to buy back in now?

I've been following this company for awhile, and owned it through part of the "GoPro scare" days, and I am honestly surprised at how little the virtual loss of GoPro as a customer has impacted the stock. Had GoPro found an alternative video solution a year earlier, I'd be picking my portfolio up with a stick and a spoon. But the narrative has changed. Ambarella is seen as a company that can do without GoPro because of its other strong and growing revenue streams. And I believe it, in the long term.

But when you buy is just as important as what you buy. And I'm not buying that investors are really over GoPro. They're putting up a brave front now, but what if the company has an earnings miss? What if revenue is poor in one segment or another? What if guidance is overly conservative, as is so often the case with this company? What if another customer finds a different supplier? What will it take for the headlines to read "Ambarella Struggles Without GoPro." It may not happen, but I believe that it would take very, very little for the narrative to change extremely quickly.

If that happens, I'll be there to start buying. This is a great company, but at current levels I'll have to pass. The risk that sentiment could turn negative from here is too high, in my opinion. If it pulls back to the mid-$40s, I'll take a hard look. If it hits the low $40s, I'll probably start a new position.