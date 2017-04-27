USG (USG) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

USG Corp. (NYSE:USG)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

April 27, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Ryan Flanagan - USG Corp.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Analysts

Kevin Hocevar - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Marshall Mentz - RBC Capital Markets LLC

John Lovallo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Wood - Nomura Instinet

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Philip Ng - Jefferies LLC

Trey H. Grooms - Stephens, Inc.

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Ryan Flanagan - USG Corp.

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to USG Corporation's first-quarter 2017 earnings conference call and live webcast. We'll be using a slide presentation in conjunction with our call today. It's available by going to the Investor Relations section of our website, www.usg.com, and clicking on the link to the webcast.

Before we proceed, let me remind you that certain statements in this conference call may be forward-looking statements under securities laws. These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumption of our business, market and other conditions and management undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

These statements are also subject to a number of factors, including those listed at the end of the press release, and actual results may be different from our current expectations. In addition, please refer to our earnings press release and presentation slides for disclosures and reconciliations on non-GAAP measures used when discussing our results and outlook.

With me today to discuss the first quarter are Jenny Scanlon, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Hilzinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jenny will lead out the call with some opening commentary on the first quarter. Matt will then review the first-quarter financial results for the corporation and the business segments. Jenny will close with discussions surrounding an update on our strategic initiatives and then we'll open the call for questions.

As always, we ask our participants to limit themselves to one question to get as many people an opportunity to participate in the call as possible.

So, with that, I'll turn the call over to Jenny Scanlon.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Thanks, Ryan, and good morning. I'm pleased to talk to you today about our first-quarter results and I'm also eager to share the progress we've made on some of the strategic priorities we previously outlined. But, first, I want to make three overarching comments.

Number one, we have an operationally sound quarter with a 3% year-on-year revenue increase and we've realized a 5% wallboard price increase. We are operationally sound. However, a sharp uptick in key raw materials detracted from our margins, which we expect to abate as we move into the balance of the year. And then, additionally, we have to bear in mind that we are comping against a very strong first quarter last year.

Second, I continue to be really optimistic about the health of our industry this year. We are seeing solid organic growth for our products. Given our observed continued strength in household formation and wage growth, along with homebuilder confidence and commercial stability, I feel better about our end-markets than I did 90 days ago. And in fact, the healthy levels of true organic demand have led us to add people to serve our customers in the best possible manner.

And third, I believe in our reinvestment strategy. We are investing in lowering our costs and we're investing in seeding future growth and we're also returning capital to shareholders. You'll hear more today about our advanced manufacturing program as well as the launch of our next generation of Sheetrock Brand UltraLight wallboard, named EcoSmart. And you'll hear about the progress we've made on our share buyback program.

Because of these three overarching themes, operationally sound, industry optimism and reinvestment for future strength, I believe that our performance and our outlook outweigh the cost challenges that we face during this first quarter. And these are cost challenges that we're actively mitigating and we do expect to abate throughout the year.

And now, before I turn it over to Matt, I would like to reiterate a comment that I made on our last call. I said that the transition of the L&W business was exceeding my expectations and I'm repeating that message again this morning. You'll remember that we established a supply agreement to ensure an orderly transition for both parties and I continue to be pleased with how this supply agreement is framing the continued strong relationship that we have with L&W.

And equally important, we've been able to increase our business with other existing customers and also add a number of new customers. So, these are all important factors to consider as you review our quarter.

And now, I'm going to turn it over to Matt to cover the numbers in detail and then, I'll come back to wrap up with an update on our reinvestment strategies and innovation initiatives before we take your questions.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Thanks, Jenny, and good morning, everyone. That's really great context for the first quarter. It's a quarter that requires perspective in both in terms of the period that we're comparing our results to and perspective around balance of the year. And I'll touch on both of those in my comments today.

Overall, as Jenny said, we had a solid quarter that was unusually impacted by a strong uptick in commodity input cost and a pretty tough comp from a year ago. Other than the uptick in commodity costs, our outlook for the year really hasn't changed. We continue to see strength in all of our end-markets.

So, getting into the numbers, let's briefly start with consolidated results. For the first quarter, net sales were up 3% to $767 million. We generated $55 million in adjusted net income and $0.37 of adjusted diluted earnings per share and that compares to $56 million and $0.38 a year ago.

So, let me get into the segments now. Starting with Gypsum, net sales for the first quarter were up 3% from last year to $649 million. Adjusted operating margin was down 290 basis points to 14%, relative to our very strong first quarter performance a year ago. Our margin decline was primarily due to an unusual spike in commodity cost and lower volumes relative to last year.

So, recall that the first quarter of 2016, we saw wallboard volumes across the industry increase by 26% on pre-buy dynamics, which also drove favorability in unit costs. So, our U.S. wallboard volumes were down just under 4% from the first quarter a year ago on this tough comp and this is pretty much in line with the rest of the industry, which was down as a whole.

As Jenny said, it's also very important to note that our year-over-year volumes were not negatively impacted by our transition with L&W, as we've been able to replace those volumes at L&W with volumes at new and current customers.

So, moving to wallboard price, our U.S. wallboard price was up 5% year-on-year in the first quarter. Our price increase went into effect late January compared to last year's price that went into the end of March. Just be aware that this creates a softer comp this quarter and a little bit more challenging comp next quarter.

Regarding Canada, the final wallboard dumping rule for transfer pricing became effective during the first quarter. The key takeaway is that we are required to charge higher prices for wallboard in Western Canada going forward and we saw some benefit from this in the first quarter.

Now, moving to costs. Costs for the first quarter were up significantly on a year-over-year basis, driving $16 million of unfavorability in our profit bridge. Before I break that first quarter number down for you, let me just give you some full-year perspective on our Gypsum costs. While our costs for the first quarter were up $16 million over an unusually low-cost quarter a year ago, I expect that our full-year 2017 Gypsum cost increased to be closer to just half of that or 3% or 4% for the remainder of the year.

So, while commodity costs are always subject to variation, I expect that first quarter to be the high watermark for Gypsum costs.

So, regarding the first quarter, waste paper pricing in the OCC market was the single biggest source of increased cost that we saw. Waste paper by itself drove a third of our total cost increase. Our OCC costs were up over 50% compared to the prior year and most of that came in the months of February and March.

Keep in mind that OCC pricing tends to peak seasonally in the first quarter and I believe that the waste paper markets will ease from these levels throughout the year, due in part to higher OCC production in the spring as well as softer demand from China heading into the summer.

We also saw cost increase in our synthetic gypsum, which amounted to another third of our total costs in the first quarter. Where there continues to be more than enough synthetic gypsum in the U.S. to meet our production needs, the transportation costs associated with synthetic gypsum have increased as we source from different utilities.

We do expect our synthetic gypsum costs to abate over the course of the year based on seasonal production levels at the power plants that serve us. There were few other factors that drove up cost a bit too, including product mix, lower volumes as I had mentioned and some planned incremental costs for advanced manufacturing.

Gas, as expected, was flat with last year and we expect gas to remain flat to last year's cost through the balance of the year.

Moving to surfaces and substrates, product revenue grew 4%, while profitability decreased 1%. Volume was up roughly 4% in our surfaces and substrates products, which contributed roughly $3 million in profit. This was offset by higher costs of $4 million due to increases in primarily three input costs, cement costs; paper costs; and some labor.

For the rest of 2017, I expect positive profit contribution each quarter on a year-on-year basis in this area. And, folks, this is a great area for us. It has delivered profitable growth over the past few years and it's a focus area that I expect will continue to deliver real growth and profits into the future.

Moving to Ceilings, we saw 390 basis point of margin contraction when compared to an all-time record first quarter a year ago. The headline for you is that our volume run rate in the first quarter was lower than what we expect to see for the balance of the year and costs were higher than what we're projecting for the balance of the year. So, U.S. Ceiling volumes decreased mid-single digits across tile and grid products from a year ago, due primarily to some inventory rebalancing at a key customer.

Based on our forecast, commercial construction trends and lots of conversations with key customers, we continue to expect that our full-year Ceilings volumes to be up in the low-single digits, consistent with our original guidance.

In terms of manufacturing costs, we saw year-on-year cost increase in both tile and grid, although steel was the most pronounced. We did see a bit of cost increase in tiles, but that was driven primarily by maintenance around advanced manufacturing investments.

Just remember, last year, steel price dropped dramatically and we recognized a benefit when it did. Steel prices have now moved back to a more normalized level and that's what we're seeing in the first quarter; more normalized steel costs against a strong prior-year tailwind. So, looking to the balance of the year, steel costs will continue to be a headwind to the tune of maybe $2 million to $3 million per quarter.

Lastly, our Ceilings pricing was flat in the first quarter due to customer mix as well as some tweaks that we made to customer incentive programs to drive growth in 2017.

Moving to USG Boral, this segment had very strong first quarter. This is a quarter that is typically the slowest in the year on a seasonal basis. So, really good performance out of Boral. The total JV earned $37 million in adjusted operating profit and adjusted operating margins were up 290 basis points to 13.4% on strong performance from our plasterboard business.

Plasterboard volumes across the entire JV were up 16%, led by strong double-digit growth in Korea and mid-single-digit growth in Australia. Plasterboard price saw the greatest improvement in these markets as well and market conversion from our standard plasterboard to our Sheetrock next-gen board increased sequentially by 400 basis points to 36%. And our adjusted – our adjacent products continued to grow as well with steel studs up 20% and mineral-fiber ceilings up 60%.

So, I'll finish with some brief comments on SG&A, our share repurchase program and our debt refinancing plans. Starting with SG&A, consolidated SG&A spending was up $5 million year-on-year in the first quarter and that was simply timing of expenses. Our original full-year SG&A target of around $300 million for 2017 has not changed.

Regarding our share repurchase program, which started in February, we repurchased about 750,000 shares for roughly $25 million during the first quarter. Jenny and I, as well as the board, remain very committed to this program and I'll keep you up-to-date as we progress through the year. As a reminder, the total program is authorized for repurchases up to $250 million, targeted over the next 12 to 18 months.

With respect to our debt plans, I expect to refinance the 2018 $500 million bonds as well as our credit facility in the very near term and I'll keep you posted on that as well.

So, with that, let me turn it back to Jenny, who can update you on our strategy.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Thank you, Matt. On our last call, I outlined our 2017 strategy, which begins with maintaining a strong balance sheet, continues with lowering our breakeven and balances investments for future growth. We're also committed to returning excess cash to shareholders. And so, today, I want to talk about two elements of our strategy, which address pressing challenges faced by our industry.

The first element is our previously-announced advanced manufacturing program, that structurally improves our manufacturing cost with an eye toward our industry's anticipated skilled labor shortages in the future.

And the second element is an example of investments we're making to strengthen our core wallboard business through innovation. We are really excited about the launch of our next-generation of wallboard, Sheetrock Brand EcoSmart Panels, which aid in addressing sustainability challenges of water usage and CO2 emissions; challenges also faced by our industry.

So, on to the first element, our advanced manufacturing program, which you can see on slide 12, accelerated this past quarter. You'll remember that advanced manufacturing initiatives are a strategic investment in our manufacturing operations and this investment aligns with our commitment to lower costs while providing safer environments and a more efficient workplace.

We are focused on adopting advanced technology and automation, which can be replicated across our plants to eliminate low-value work and allow our employees to focus on making better products in a safer environment.

So, simply put, what is it? We're using automation, Lean Six Sigma, training and performance metrics to streamline labor-intensive manufacturing processes and we're also establishing a data-rich environment that will deploy advanced analytics to facilitate continuous improvement for many years to come. Advanced manufacturing represents a permanent step change in our cost structure that further lowers our breakeven.

By planning to invest up to $300 million in advanced manufacturing, we expect to achieve an annual run rate savings of $100 million of EBITDA, which we expect will drop to the bottom line. Roughly 85% of this investment and return is expected in the Gypsum business with 15% in the Ceilings business. And, again, we're using Lean Six Sigma methodology to assess the feasibility of projects that can be replicated across our plants.

Performance metrics will enable to track progress toward the financial goals for reporting advanced manufacturing's contribution to operating margins, EBITDA and EBIT.

And so, lastly, on slide 12, you'll see our forecast for the trajectory of both investment spending and the return on these investments. You'll note that investment spending is relatively evenly spread out over the next three years and we can accelerate or decelerate those as we see fit based on the types of results and as well as market conditions.

In evaluating the timing of expected returns, please understand we're executing these initiatives on a repeatable basis. So, we're piloting each project at one location, establishing a blueprint and rolling out each best-in-class solution to the rest of our plant network where it makes sense to do so. So, this approach mitigates execution risk while maximizing benefits.

And you can see on slide 12 that assuming we spend $70 million, which is planned for 2017, we would expect to increase EBITDA by about $25 million from this year to next year.

So, on slide 13, you'll see some examples of individual projects that we have under the advanced manufacturing umbrella. And now, for competitive reasons, we're not going to list everything we're doing. We've identified over 200 projects. However, these examples on these pictures should give you a tangible feel for the types of projects we're undertaking.

So, these examples include when installing continuous mining equipment to mine gypsum around the clock safely. We're mapping our quarries and auditing our stockpiles using an iPad, an employee and a drone instead of assigning a team of people to make manual calculations.

We're deploying self-guided forklifts that work safely and efficiently 24/7, loading our warehouses and staging loads for our customers. And we're implementing equipment that can handle, cut and stack wallboard efficiently, autonomously and safely.

So, again, when we talk about advanced manufacturing, we're not talking about revenue synergies or abstract cross-selling opportunities to get to that $100 million in benefits, this is about eliminating low-value work and allowing our employees to focus on making better products at a lower cost in safer environment. And these projects are all under our roof and in our warehouse. So, we expect to update this information for you throughout the course of the program and Matt and I are using this as a scorecard with our teams to assess progress and performance.

We're very excited about how we believe advanced manufacturing will position USG for years to come.

Now, the second element of our strategy I'd like to discuss is strengthening our core wallboard business through innovation. We were really excited in March to unveil our latest innovative product, EcoSmart Panels, the next generation of 5/8" (19:58) and Sheetrock Brand wallboard. It's lighter, it's greener and is better performing than standard wallboard.

EcoSmart Panels are the industry's first wallboard panels that are both lightweight and sustainable. These are features and benefits that are increasingly important for commercial construction. The manufacturing process used to produce EcoSmart Panels reduces water usage by 25% and reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 20%. EcoSmart Panels are 20% lighter than our standard 5/8" (20:32) board and offer proven 10% productivity improvement for our customers.

And perhaps what's most exciting is that EcoSmart Panels are beginning to be specified by architects, which is the first for wallboard. It's the first wallboard product to be specified based on how it's made because of the meaningful difference in the environmental impact of the product.

So, having an innovative wallboard product in our portfolio that is unique in how it addresses sustainability challenges also enables us to pull through other products to both new and existing customers. This is a significant leap forward in wallboard technology that we believe is a game changer in the market and a real competitive advantage in North America and around the world.

As we move through the rest of the year, I expect to continue to update you on the elements of our strategy, including plans to fuel incremental growth by commercializing other non-wallboard platforms and products more rapidly.

So, before we open it up for questions, let me close by emphasizing we have a clear strategy and a bright outlook. We are serving all of our customers very well. We expect costs to increase in 2017, but we have cost mitigation plans in place for some of this increase and we are expecting some abatement in raw material price increases throughout the year.

We're deploying strategic capital to drive profitable growth with new and innovative products and we're structurally reducing costs. We're also returning capital to shareholders. I believe we're in great shape and we will continue to evolve in our ability to drive shareholder value.

So, with that, operator, at this time, let's open the call for questions and remember, as Ryan said, let's keep it to one per person. Thanks.

Kevin Hocevar - Northcoast Research Partners LLC

Hey, good morning, everybody. Matt, you gave some good detail on the raw material inflation that you're seeing in kind of your outlook. I was wondering if you can give a little bit more detail in terms of some the key assumptions. I think, you said that paper price was up over 50% in the first quarter, synthetic gypsum was up a bunch. What are you seeing out of paper now? What type of inflation are you seeing in the second quarter? Have you seen any abatement yet? And what's kind of baked into that 3% to 4%? What type of abatement do you expect out of synthetic and paper as we go through the year?

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Good morning, Kevin. I'm going to let Matt go into the details on that, but I do want to emphasize one thing that hasn't change in our emphasis, which is on margin expansion in every business. And we're making investments across the board, advanced manufacturing, ongoing pricing decisions, commitment to Lean Six Sigma, but as you're getting into and as Matt will give us the details, there are going to be some quarters (23:51) where the timing of the commodity cost uptick and our investments for future growth detract from our ability to expand margin, but we are in this for the long term and Matt's going to go into the details of what we expect for the rest of the year.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Hey, Kevin. So, one thing is just put it in perspective, USG has a great history of mitigating cost and being able to reduce cost. And so, I'll speak a little bit about this quarter and a little bit about the balance of the year and give you a little bit of insight into what we see as kind of base level inflation in the business other than these commodity costs, but with respect to OCC, it was up around 57% for the first quarter and specific to your question, we have seen a little bit of relief in April and we expect more relief really to come into May.

For the balance of the year, OCC is probably going to be 20% to 30% above what it was last year. So, if you think about kind of numbers and how they roll through the P&L on paper cost, which is about 20% of our input for our wallboard, just to give everybody a level set, but as we think about cost that roll through, it was probably $6 million out of the $16 million was paper cost. And so, we would think that that's going to abate to probably half as we go through the balance of the year.

So, think of a headwind in OCC of maybe $2 million to $3 million each quarter for the second through the fourth quarter. And again, it's a commodity, it might move up and down, but we do see it and expect it to abate. We see production moving up in the spring. As I said, the first quarter is typically the high watermark and demand in China is tailing off. And so, you can't be absolutely certain, but we're pretty confident at this point on everything that we're saying, that that's a reasonable way to think about OCC.

On synthetic gypsum, very similar story. I think, this is the high watermark. If you think about the $16 million, probably $6 million was synthetic gypsum and most of that was transportation cost. And it's partly because or mostly due to the power plants that we source from that are closest to our wallboard plants didn't run as much as they did in the prior year.

And so, there's plenty of supply out there. It's just a matter of getting it to the plant. So, this isn't a supply issue. This is really a transportation cost issue. And again, I would expect to mitigate about half of that as we go through the balance of the year, that if you think about $6 million in the first quarter, probably a headwind of $3 million per quarter going forward.

Again, it's not a true commodity, but it acts like a commodity. And so, things that can influence synthetic gypsum costs are things like weather, natural gas prices. I think it would be awesome if we had double-digit demand in wallboard and that would probably drive synthetic gypsum costs up, but we have great demand story.

So, there's some things that can move it around, but basically the way we're seeing it right now is those commodity costs will be pretty much mitigated as we go through the balance of the year. And then, the other thing I would just say on the Gypsum business is there is some remaining other costs that I talked about and there were like $4 million or $5 million of other costs. Part of that is mix; product mix. So, we sold a little bit more 5/8" (27:45). Part of it was advanced manufacturing and about $2 million was labor.

So, from my perspective, when I sit there and think about the inherent underlying inflation in the Gypsum business, I mean, like $2 million of increased labor and then we had some spikes in commodity costs. So, it's not like the costs in the business are rampant and out of control, we're managing them very tightly and we got hit with some spikes in commodity costs. So, I feel pretty good about where we are and where we're headed into the year.

And then, one last comment, because I don't want to hog everybody's time on the – for questions, but just on Ceilings cost, right, if you go back, Ceilings cost is primarily steel. We had a little bit of an uptick in the tile cost that was due primarily to some work around advanced manufacturing. And last year, we had a nice tailwind on steel cost. We called it out every quarter. And steel cost had moved a little bit back above what they were at the beginning of the year a year ago, but to a more normalized level, and that's effectively what's happening. So, the headwind is really kind of reversal of the tailwind and the benefit that we got last year.

So, again, when you think about costs and our production cost and how we operate, it's really very, very low inherent underlying inflation in the business. We just got hit with some commodity costs. So, hope that answers your question. And we'll move on to the next person.

Scott Rednor - Zelman & Associates

Yeah. Hi. Good morning. Matt, I was hoping you could explain the noise with Canada. Obviously, last quarter, there was a big tailwind. This quarter, even with the higher prices, profit was down. It doesn't look like there was some noise on your U.S. operations. So, could you maybe just kind of clarify how we should think about that with the final tariffs in place?

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Yeah. I think, Scott, the way I would think about it is, I think last quarter, we tried to parse out some stuff, because it was still very much influx with the Canadian authorities. And it was kind of unclear as to what was going to happen. And so, obviously, they ruled – the Canadian authorities ruled in the first quarter.

And effectively, I will tell you, if you go take a look at the documents, they are incredibly complicated. So, again, my headline is, is that we are required to charge higher prices in Western Canada for imports. We've done that. I think, our strategy is quite frankly to try and increase some production in Eastern Canada and have it flow over into Western Canada.

Obviously, we want to serve our customers in the best way we can. And then, there will be and continue to be some exports into Western Canada. I don't want to try and parse into how much – what the benefit was in Canada, because I'd tell you what, it just – it starts to get really muddy and the numbers start to just look a little goofy when you start going through it.

So, just suffice it to say that this is something that we think is relatively permanent, meaning that they ruled for at least five years. So, the idea that wallboard pricing in Canada is going to – it's still market pricing, but you have to charge a higher price, but to think that that's going to reverse or go back in a different direction over the next five years is very unlikely. And so, we really do kind of view this as a permanent step change in how we're going to manufacture and deliver products to our customers in Canada.

Scott, since I have you on the phone and I hate to dominate this, but I think I read a write-up today and there was a question around our tax rate. I just want to clear that up. We're still guiding on 31% to 34% our original guidance on taxes. There was an accounting rule change that required some mark-to-market on incentive comp that normally blew through equity needs to blow through the effective tax line. And so, we had expected that. So, the higher tax rate in the first quarter was not a surprise to us at all.

And again, the original guidance that we gave at 31% to 34% sticks and quite frankly, it's a mark-to-market, that could go up, it could go down. And so, you'll see a little bit more volatility in the ETR line, but no sweat, don't think that that's a big headwind for us. It's not.

With that, I'll turn it back to the operator.

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Yeah. Thanks very much, guys. I appreciate all the color on input cost inflation. We just observed that your guidance would seem to suggest that you are – I think it may be a little ambiguous in your slide that your guidance is, I assume, on the drywall alone, not the Gypsum segment, when you talk about 3% to 4%, correct me if I'm wrong and that the $4 million in cost that you talked about in services and substrate is included in the $16 million that you're talking about for cost. Just want to make sure that's clear, because otherwise, I'm having trouble reconciling the numbers.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

No...

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

My...

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Go ahead, Stephen, I'm sorry to interrupt.

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

No, no, no. Correct me if there's anything wrong in that. And then, I just wanted to ask if you were still seeing the dynamic that you would address back in March about how OCC pricing is only about 7% I believe you said of your costs and that it was less significant for you, given your geographic location – your geographic concentration away from the coasts.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Yeah. Let me address that one. I think that's correct and I think that's relative to other people out there too. And obviously, we don't know what other folks are doing on syn gyp. We think some have probably stockpiled, some are probably going to have to bear some costs, some are on more natural rock sources. So, can't really necessarily speak to what our competitors are going to deal with in terms of costs, but I've given you, I think, pretty clear guidance in terms of what we think we're doing on syn gyp.

And look, on the cost guidance piece, that $16 million is U.S. wallboard, right? So, surfaces and substrates is different. So, you'll see in the walk, there is a $1 million hit, right? That's $3 million of profit and $4 million of cost. So, if you add it all of it together, it'd be $20 million, right? $16 million on U.S. wallboard and $4 million on surfaces and substrates. So, I think that's how I would think about it. When I talked about abating, it was really the U.S. wallboard side.

On surfaces and substrates, look, our view, right now, is that business is going to be profitable each quarter going forward. It's probably going to have a little bit of cost inflation, just because paper does go into some of that product. We've got some cement that goes into some of that product as well and we've seen a little price increase on that as well, but we would expect surfaces and substrates to turn net positive like it has for the last three years.

So, I hope that's helpful, Stephen.

Michael Jason Rehaut - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks very much. Good morning. My question has to do, I guess, going back with Gypsum margins and apologies if I'm asking a question, might be a little duplicative with some of the comments you've made earlier. It's been a crazy morning. I had to jump off briefly, but just trying to get a sense, when you think about the U.S. gypsum margin and the year-over-year decline and, obviously, you've kind of gone through a great detail around the costs, but as you look out for the rest of the year, would you expect the margin decline to continue for at least the next couple of quarters, everything else equal, and when I say everything else, I'm specifically thinking about gypsum pricing or would there be an ability – would you be considering any type of additional price adjustments?

And I don't (36:42) know you don't talk about price on a go-forward basis, but just conceptually, if you are experiencing higher inflation than expected, I presume that price would be one of the tools that would be used to offset that. So, kind of a two-part question. One, everything else equal, no changes to price or anything else, would you expect the margin decline to continue this year? And, two, is there an ability to make adjustments to the price in the marketplace if needed?

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Yeah, Mike, thanks for the question. And I think, yeah, I want to reiterate that our emphasis on margin expansion in every business, our expectations around that for our team hasn't changed. We do believe, as Matt has indicated, that some of these commodity upticks are going to be abated, but we also know that we've given some guidance on expectations around costs.

Our pricing decisions have not changed with regard to – we don't comment on forward pricing, but I do want to remind everybody what that not-to-exceed pricing model means and what that means is we give our customers their pricing for a duration of time. We announce 30 days in advance any changes and that's in any not-to-exceed model, there are opportunities to have continued conversations with customers about what we're seeing in the marketplace.

Marshall Mentz - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Good morning, this is actually Marshall Mentz on for Bob. In Ceilings, could you talk a bit more about the inventory rebalancing? It sounds transitory and you're maintaining your volume guidance, but could you give any more details there and do the rebate programs that you call out factor into that? And how should we think about the price environment, given those comments?

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Yeah. Thanks. What we're seeing and what we're hearing in the marketplace in conversations with many of our customers is that there is a sense that the amount of inventory in the channel may have declined a bit, but that a number of our customers in many regions have reported a continued single-digit – low-single-digit volume increases out their doors. And so, we're really looking at some of the change in Ceiling volumes truly from a perspective of that context.

We do think with regard to both the rebate programs that we enacted, which are reflective of our growth expectations for the year, but our accrual for those growth expectations may have revealed some of that flatness in this quarter on price. And so, we feel good about the direction of the Ceilings business that we've been giving. It's a good low-single-digit volume increase.

We expect to see product mix continue to reflect the trends of higher-end premium products and we don't feel that anything else has changed in the Ceilings business. Our distribution channel hasn't changed, our contractor loyalty hasn't changed and demand for infill for repair and remodel hasn't changed. So, we feel like it's a pretty stable commercial environment for us.

John Lovallo - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Hey, guys. Thank you for taking my call as well. My question is on the 5% pricing that you guys saw. I guess, if you can help parse it out maybe to what component of that was kind of true like-for-like pricing, what was maybe attributable to product mix, like EcoSmart, and then maybe if Canada played any part of that? Thanks.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Yeah. I'm happy to report that we've seen a price increase across every channel, which resulted in 5% year-on-year and we also saw a volume movement in line with the industry, which I think is reflective of, what we believe is, this underlying organic growth and the success of the L&W transition. I will say that even without L&W, our top 5 customers, without L&W, increased volumes. And so, when you look at this price increase, again, we saw it across every channel.

We haven't changed anything in our formulas around our price and volume equation. We balance that. We've got some regions where we've seen some real strength. We've got some regions where there's some real favorable trends and we think all of this is reflective of our value proposition. EcoSmart, which is priced as a premium product, was launched really in mid-March. So, it didn't have any meaningful impact on the price increase that we saw in the channel this quarter.

Michael Wood - Nomura Instinet

Hi. Good morning. In light of the stepped-up input costs that you talked about, are you planning more productivity initiatives? And could you just comment on – I think you said $70 million advanced manufacturing spend. I believe it was $80 million that you called out last quarter in CapEx related to that. So, just some color there would be appreciated.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Hey, Mike. It's Matt. So, it fluctuates – I would say, $75 million to $80 million for advanced manufacturing and, look, part of that ebbs and flows, right? I mean, we haven't told the engineering team to go spend $74.2 million. I mean, it's a guidance, right? It's in that area. And to the extent that they can find projects and accelerate those and move them in, we'll do that, right. I mean, we're going to try and move this thing along as quickly as we can. So, part of that is just think about that as a guidance range. It's not – nothing has changed and it's – really, we're going to try and get as much as we possibly can.

And, look, in terms of productivity, I just – I want to be clear. I mean, this is not panic mode for us, right? I mean, input costs moved up a little bit. We think they're going to abate. As I said, the base inflation in the business, we think, is relatively small. We've had programs in place here at the company around Lean Six Sigma and productivity that continue on and they will continue on. And so, we aren't going to do anything here silly or stupid and cut a bunch of costs that are going to hurt our ability to grow or take away from our ability to get in advanced manufacturing.

And so, we've got a great history of being able to mitigate costs and that's what we're doing. And I think if you really look at the base inflation of the business, we've really been good at doing that. And so, it's really these commodity costs that have moved up and we'll abate them as best we can, but that's partly why we're putting in advanced manufacturing, right, is to get $100 million benefit at the cost line.

So, I think we're doing all the things that we need to do. And, look, we're always going to – look, trust me, Jenny and I have had lots of conversations with our supply and our operating group about what we can do to mitigate costs and they're working on it. And I can say this to our shareholders, we're going to give every ounce of effort we can to keep the cost low. And I think we've done that and I think we'll continue to do that.

Michael Wood - Nomura Instinet

Thank you.

Unknown Speaker

Hi. This is Abdul (45:08) on behalf of Jerry. I just had a question about Ceilings. So, price versus cost was negative in the quarter. Can you just talk a bit about why the price increases that were announced didn't stick? Thank you.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Yeah, I think when you look across our channel in Ceilings, there're some noise this quarter that – around customer mix and some of the pricing flatness. And what we believe is a lowering of inventory across the channel. And so, it's really important to note that Ceilings is a 12 to 18-month sales cycle. And as we're out there, fitting jobs and quoting projects with our customers, the pricing evolves over time.

And so, indeed, we did see some flatness this quarter on pricing, but some of that is also reflective of the expanded rebates programs that we put out there for some key customers in our channels and the way in which that we're accruing for the expectations of the projects that they're going to win this year.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

And let me just add a little bit of color and detail to what Jenny said. On the customer mix piece, just think that the GSD (46:26), which typically sells the higher-value, higher-margin product, went down because of inventory balancing. And we sold a little bit more in the big box, which tends towards the more commodity oriented. So, that product mix can change pretty dramatically what you see on the price line. So, that's how I would think about the customer mix piece.

Garik S. Shmois - Longbow Research LLC

Hi, thanks. Just had a follow-up on Ceilings demand. I just wonder if you could helps us maybe bridge the down mid-single-digit volume in the quarter to the low-single-digit volume outlook for the full year in the context of the inventory destocking that you saw on Q1. Should we expect to snap back at some point whether 2Q, 3Q on inventories or is your expectation that the volume growth from this point forward will be a more gradual climb towards your full-year guidance?

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Hey, Garik. It's Matt. I would put it in terms of – look, I don't know how long the balancing effort takes, right? Rebalancing inventory typically takes more than one quarter, right? So, we just – again, these are – our customers, they're doing what they need to do for their business. Hard to know exactly what they're going to do in terms of the timing of their rebalancing, but given what we did and given the low or the mid-single-digit decline that we saw in the first quarter, you'd have to have probably 3% to 4% growth in second, third and fourth quarter in order to kind of stay in that low-single digit for a total year's growth of kind of low-single digit.

So, will there be a snap back? Look, I think, Jenny said it earlier on, we're hearing that it's reasonably good demand at the end-market level. We just aren't seeing it because of our customers, certain customers rebalancing their inventory. So, we feel pretty good about where that is. Now, when that snaps back, I don't know; largely depends upon how our customers continue in, in their rebalancing program. So – but we feel – I think the main headline here is that we're still seeing kind of that low-single-digit growth in Ceilings out in the marketplace with our end-customers.

Michael Dahl - Barclays Capital, Inc.

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Just a follow-up on the rebate comments. Just hoping just to clarify. Is this something that was kind of a proactive outreach to your customers, just given the ongoing L&W transition, or is it also somewhat reflective of just the ongoing consolidation among your larger distributors?

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Yeah. I think the thing to bear in mind, Mike, is that our distribution channel, nothing about Ceilings' distribution changed with the transition of L&W from being part of USG to being independent. We haven't changed anything within that channel.

And so, really, the rebates are in anticipation of the market that's out there and the need for our distributors to continue to be as strong as they can be, supporting those contractors, who are loyal to USG products and getting out there and winning jobs in this 12 to 18-month cycle.

So, I wouldn't characterize it as anything other than a typical type of price volume equation that we do every year in all of our product lines.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Yeah. And I would add onto this, Mike. I'd add just a little bit of color to what Jenny said and that is, we have asked some of our customers to be a little bit more aggressive on the sales line in terms of sales growth, right? Not necessarily market share. We want to grow the market and we've given them some incentives to go do that. And so, it is a little different than the prior year from the standpoint that we're trying to incent growth with our customers.

Philip Ng - Jefferies LLC

Hey, guys. I cover some of the paper names, but I don't think any of these companies are expecting the magnitude of decline you called out for OCC. Just curious to what gives you that type of confidence. I know that it's a very regional business. Can you flesh out and can you flesh out some of the pace of the cost savings that you're expecting to kick in over the course of the year? Is it little more front-end loaded, back-end loaded? I think you guys got the SG&A largely unchanged. Thanks.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Yeah. Hi, Phil, it's Matt. Look, if you think about base inflation, as I talked about, like in labor in the U.S. gypsum business, it was like $2 million, right? I mean, I think we're going to kind of continue to see that and we're going to eat away at that a little bit. The commodity costs are the ones that I describe, right? And they're going to move as they move and we think they're going to abate through the balance of the year. So, I think, I gave some good guidance in terms of how to think about those commodity costs through the balance of the year. Like every year we've had and every quarter we've had before this, we're going to continue to go through and work on productivity.

So, it's really – I mean, if you boil it down, it's primarily commodity costs that drove with the first quarter variance against a last year that was incredibly beneficial on the cost line. And so, I don't think there's – there's not like a hockey stick or there's not – I mean, it's just, you got to think about how that commodity costs are going to roll through by quarter in order to kind of do your model. But it's not like we've got this huge benefit coming in, in the fourth quarter. I mean, it largely depends upon how commodity costs go through and we've given you a view on that. So...

Trey H. Grooms - Stephens, Inc.

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I guess everything is pretty well embedded (53:00) that I had, but just one kind of housekeeping, I guess. Matt, can you remind us how much of your footprint on the Sheetrock side utilizes synthetic gypsum? And then, also you noted freight as a kind of a headwind there on the syn gyp side, I guess, getting the material from the utilities to the plant. How much of the increase that you've seen on synthetic gypsum is more of the freight versus more seasonal production cycles within the utility and how do we think about that? And I would think that you would have some kind of long-term agreements with some of these utilities on pricing. Just if you can help us understand the mechanics and how that's moving around as well as the exposure there.

Matthew F. Hilzinger - USG Corp.

Yeah. Sure, Trey. So, look, about 40% of our rock source is synthetic gypsum and it's primarily a more East Coast than it is West Coast. And it's predominantly freight is the penalty. We do have longer-term contracts, but – so, most of it's freight. And part of the reason that we think it will abate a little bit, I talked a little bit about we're moving into the summer season when coal will – you just need more coal to go, but you can rail more in the summer months than you can in the winter months. And so, there are some things around the freight cost that we think will cause us to have lower freight cost as well, but it's predominantly freight. It's not the base cost of synthetic gypsum. So, I hope that's helpful.

Keith Hughes - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thank you. Just switching back to Gypsum for a minute, as you go through the rest of the year, I know that L&W is involved in the transition and you talked about how well it's gone, do you have a feel from them yet in terms of how quickly the transition go (55:20), will it go on the offseason? Any sort of clarity regarding that will be helpful.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Yeah. Thanks, Keith. The L&W transition is something that we planned with the supply agreement wrapped around it to be orderly and something that really was not going to change overall market dynamics and we feel good about that. I think we do have to go back and realize a comment I made in, I believe, the last call that channel conflict was real and having L&W as a independent specialty dealer is beneficial for us as a manufacturer, because it allows us to position our value proposition that really appeals to contractors. It allows us to position that and have contractors pull that through all players in the channel without feeling that there's conflict.

And so, as I sad earlier, what we're seeing is that without L&W, our top five customers increased volume. We saw that last quarter. We see it this quarter. And our overall growth, we feel, is year-on-year our shipments are in line with industry. So, I think overall, this transition, like I said, is exceeding my expectations and it's orderly and it's going at the exact pace that we expected it to go.

Ryan Flanagan - USG Corp.

We have time for one other question.

Scott Schrier - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. Thanks for squeezing me in there. I wanted to ask you about your new product on the EcoSmart, which – I think it's great that you're helping the environment. I just want to parse out maybe, how do you think about it from a penetration, from production cost and a margin perspective? Since it's light, I would expect a lower shipping cost, maybe whether you have some tailwinds on your R&D expenses and are there any other kind of marketing expenses near term with the rollout?

And then, lastly, if you could talk about, is this technology something you can move into other products such as your sheathing? Thank you.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

Yeah. Thanks, Scott. I love talking about EcoSmart. So, I'm glad you got your question in. We've addressed this first launch on the commercial industry and it really is out there to give architects the solution to help them meet commitments that they have made. There's this Architecture 2030 Challenge out there, which is all about coming up with buildings that have zero carbon footprint and they take that all the way back into the manufacturing process.

And so, what we're seeing in this product and why it's valuable and we always look when we have any product (58:17) to find ways to expand that across our portfolio and we're doing some pilots on ways to expand it across our portfolio. But what's important is that it really does fundamentally change the way in which we manufacture a wallboard. And so, it reduces water usage in the manufacturing process by about 25%, which reduces the amount of CO2 emissions, consumed by the drying process. And because it's lighter, it reduces transportation. So, it's really a trifecta of benefits from the way in which we've redesigned this product in this manufacturing process.

UltraLight was very beneficial to contractors, because it's lighter. EcoSmart is beneficial to architects and contractors, because it's sustainable and it's lighter. And we'll continue to find ways to spread the investments and the benefits that we get from our research and development, our customer innovation center across all of our product portfolio in ways that we think expands our value proposition. So, lots of reasons to be excited about this product and I'm glad you asked.

Jennifer F. Scanlon - USG Corp.

All right. So, with that, I want to thank everybody for your interest in USG this morning. And I really want to thank our 6,600 USG employees for the continued efforts that every single one of you is making out there and your dedication to ensuring that we are the leading manufacturer of building products and innovative solutions around the world.

I look forward to next quarter and thank you for your time today.

Ryan Flanagan - USG Corp.

Thanks, Jenny. A taped replay of this call will be available until Friday, May 26. Information is available on usg.com. This concludes our conference call. Thank you.

