Foot Locker: Grab Some Sneakers With The Strongest Specialty Retailer

Foot Locker’s price is near its 52-week high with the reported sixth consecutive year of record annual earnings of $664M and EBIT topping $1B for the first time.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) has made yet another step forward to its historical highs, showing a significant uptrend after the announcement of quite positive Q 20164 financial results. The price is currently on its way to its 52-week high of $79.40 per share reached in December. Each time robust quarterly financials were out during the last fiscal year, the share price experienced steep hikes. The chart below shows that very well in April, July, October, and January.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The company's decent quarter results are something worth being priced. Although the tough times have caused its peers to struggle in terms of year-on-year sales growth in sales in 2016, Foot Locker has done much better. To name a few, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Genesco (NYSE:GCO) and Gap (NYSE:GPS) felt the pressure more than Foot Locker, for example, by losing the market share. That said, 2016 was a difficult year for the industry overall, making Foot Locker undoubtedly one of the leaders in terms of higher-than-expected revenue figures:

(Source: 10-Q reports, infographics by author)

Talking about the revenues, the company is experiencing the sixth consecutive year achieving record annual sales and earnings of $7.8B and $664M, respectively. Foot Locker is keeping its eye on the trends, having spotted a robust performance in lifestyle running in both U.S. and Europe, while also having the basketball segment stuck in Europe.

Not surprisingly, the company is healthy opening flagship stores on 34th street and in Times Square, driving the excitement among its customers even further. The spot Foot Lockers should be highly attentive to is Kids business, as it is one of the best achievers in terms of sales growth. Although Kids' sales are very promising showing largest sales increases in dollar terms among other businesses, Kids Foot Locker's top line has also suffered at times because the hottest styles were unavailable in some instances. The company is already solving the problem by adding partnership space.

The company's direct-to-customer business is doing surprisingly well, having reached $1B in annual sales for the first time in its history. Digital sales of its store banners have grown by 20% on a year-on-year basis, showing the company is moving into the right direction.

(Source: 10-K reports, infographics by author)

The company's EBIT has reached $1B, yielding a 13% margin. Foot Locker's margins are strong not only compared to its peers but compared to its own track record since 2012:

(Source: 10-K reports, infographics by author)

The only thing that is slightly worrying is the delay in cash payments due to the tax refunds by IRS, which has a negative impact on comparable sales as of the first quarter. The estimated EPS, according to the company, ranges from $1.36 to $1.39, which is equal or slightly below the previous year's figures. Although the February comparables were down by low double digits, the March sales rebounded with high single digit growth rates.

Now let us look at Foot Locker's peers. First, in terms of ROE, Foot Locker only gives in to competitors like Nordstrom and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), being still far ahead of the rest of the pack. The company's TTM ROE is around 25%. As for the TTM ROA figure, it is behind only TJX Companies' 17%, which is quite an impressive number overall. Foot Locker is the sector leader in terms of net income margin, which, standing at 8.6%, is the highest number among its peers:

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

Foot Locker is quite conservative in terms of debt with a D/E ratio of only 4.7% compared with Nordstrom's and Target's (NYSE:TGT) aggressive figures of 319% and 116%, respectively. That being said, there is much room for maneuvers in the future. As for the rest of financial strength metrics, Foot Locker feels confident with better-than-average results:

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

The company has provided consistent cash flow from operations, reaching new heights every year since 2013. Foot Locker continues to invest in real estate and its store banner remodel program. That being said, there will be a shift of the portion of FY2016 capital expenditures to FY2017, ending up with the overall figure of $277M. The company is now focusing on its fleet refreshment, having touched approximately 40% of its U.S. fleet and about 33% in Europe as of the last year. The other focus will be made on investments in technology, which will enhance customer experience through better online presence.

(Source: 10-K reports, infographics by author)

How much does it cost to have such a solid foundation and an impressive track record? Quite surprisingly, the company, which surely should be priced fairly given so much attention from the public, is currently undervalued by approximately 40% based on its P/E ratio:

(Source: Morningstar)

A more rigorous analysis is provided in our DCF model, which has the following assumptions:

Revenue growth of 5.4% per annum in the forecast period; EBITDA margin of 15% throughout; Net income margin of 8.5% throughout; Growth in cash flow from operations of 7.8% CAGR; CAPEX growth of 3.3%; WACC of 6%; EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.7x, which is the current figure.

The base scenario shows an upside potential ranging from +2% to +12%, while the aggressive scenario sees figures from +11% to +22%:

(Source: 10-K reports, author's DCF model)

Conclusion

We see Foot Locker as a great historical performer and a highly competitive player in the tough retail market. According to the current financial metrics, the company's shares are undervalued by at least 30%, while the DCF valuation shows a potential upside of 2% to 12% in the base scenario. We are looking forward to the stock reaching its 52-week high by summer and breaking above on good quarterly results. As a result, we recommend buying the stock aiming at a target price range of $78 - $85 per share in the next twelve months.

