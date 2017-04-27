Coach Represents A Great Opportunity

Coach (NYSE:COH) has committed to improving its customer's experience by remodeling its North American stores. This pledge ensures that COH will generate an increased ROI per store. Market expansion has also been a driving factor as COH has continued to expand its presence throughout Asian markets. This effort has been especially successful in large metropolitan areas such as Hong Kong and China. Additionally, through its acquisition of Stuart Weitzman, COH continues to expand its product line generating further increases in its market share. This will lead to higher revenues. Finally, COH's margins are higher than its competitors which contribute to its ability to create more value than its competitors. As a result, COH's sales growth has also been more profitable than its competitors.

Revenue:

In order to ensure its long term growth, COH will continue to remodel its stores to enhance its customer's experience. In fact, these remodeling actions have permitted to improve COH's ROI. COH has been able to make its products more accessible to its customers as well. Its remodeled new stores are geared to the higher end luxury market share.

In May 4th 2015, COH acquired Stuart Weitzman for $573.98 million in order to increase its product line. According to COH's recent revenues, we already can see that there is a real demand for the footwear segment. In fact, in Q1 2017, Stuart Weitzman represented 7.7% of its total revenue. Within one quarter (Q2), this segment already grew to 8.1%. (Source: Bloomberg) Furthermore, through Stuart Weitzman, COH is already working with its new creative director to launch an important product line of outerwear and standard tops and bottoms in order to increase its market shares. These categories represent $80 billion in global opportunity and today COH has only tapped into $4.5 billion of this global opportunity. Thus, COH has significant room for growth in this market opportunity.

Source: image created by author based on company's 10K report

If we look at the revenue per store, historically COH has higher revenue per store than its competitors. However, its revenue per store for the last twelve months has lagged behind its competitors. This can be explained by the fact that COH is currently remodeling its stores in North America in order to increase their customer's experience. This means that its has to close stores temporally during the remodeling process and reduce its stores number.

Source: World Bank

As discussed earlier, COH's objective is to expand its presence in Asia, specifically in China. Indeed, the "rich population" has grown faster in China than in the rest of the world. In fact, if we look at China's GDP, we can see the GDP has grown rapidly since 2005. Furthermore, COH has currently only 172 stores in China, while there are more than 200 cities with a population of one million or more in China. This leaves room for many opportunities for COH to increase their presence in this country. An increase in COH's presence in Asia will increase its sales and cash flow. In fact, we already can see COH's growth in sales in China. Between 2015 and 2016, COH's sales in China have increased by 2.58%. (Source: Bloomberg)

Source: image created by author based on company's 10K report

If we look at the cost of revenue per store on the last twelve months, we can see that COH is doing better than its competitors. This implies that COH has lower costs and is able to generate a higher gross profit than its competitors.

Source: image created by author based on company's 10K report

If we look at the other operating expenses per store, COH spends $0.05 more per dollar of sales than its competitors. This is very small considering that COH is investing a lot into store remodeling. It can be argued that this will reduce in the long term since COH is able to generate a better ROI per store remodeled compared to the older stores.

Source: Bloomberg

Analyzing COH's margins compared to its competitors, we can see that the 3-year net margin has an average of 14.5%. In this case, COH outperforms its competitors. In addition, COH significantly outperforms its peers in 3 year average gross margin. COH is generating a 69.3% while the median of the gross margin is 40.79%. This represents a difference of 28.51 basis points. The 3 year operating margin shows a similar results. We can see that COH outperforms its competitors with an operating margin of 20.75% compared to the industry median of 8.37%.

Capital Allocation:

Source: image created by author based on company's 10K report

If we look at the historical return on invested capital, COH is doing better than its competitors. The firm has been able to allocate its capital more efficiently by choosing profitable investments. According to the ROIC "LTM", we can see that COH is doing worse than its competitors, this can be explained by the fact that COH has acquired Stuart Weitzman. Concerning the WACC in the lasts twelve months, COH's WACC is 9.8%, while its competitor's has reached 10.2%. This difference supports the idea that COH is able to find a better capital allocation than its competitors. Globally, since COH is generating a higher ROIC than a WACC, COH is creating greater value.

In conclusion, we can see that COH has several opportunities through its guidance. Indeed, COH will increase their product line, while increasing its return on investment per store. At the same time, the firm continues to increase its presence in Asia. Additionally, COH is considerably more profitable than its competitors. All of these factors indicate that COH has future growth potential, and COH's current stock price provides an optimal entry point for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.