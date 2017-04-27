DST Systems' (DST) CEO Steve Hooley on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DST Systems Inc. (NYSE:DST)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017, 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Steve Hooley - Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Gregg Givens - Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Treasurer

Analysts

David Ridley-Lane - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Brian Essex - Morgan Stanley

Dave Koning - Baird

Steve Hooley

Great. Thanks very much. Good morning and thank you for joining DST Systems first quarter 2017 earnings call. With me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Gregg Givens. Overall, our first quarter results illustrate the capabilities and strengths of our teams around the world and I am encouraged that DST continues to deliver strong and stable results while growing the business in a phase of changing market dynamics.

I am going to start by covering the transformative changes we executed during the quarter in addition to some financial highlights. I will then turn the call over to Gregg for additional detail on our financial results.

During the quarter, we announced that DST acquired State Street’s ownership interest and our BFDS joint venture and IFDS joint venture in the UK. We believe these transactions delivered significant strategic and financial benefits for DST and our clients. Both BFDS and IFDS UK are naturally aligned to DST’s core competencies and due to our historical JV ownership; we have intimate first-hand knowledge of their clients, their operations and the markets they serve.

We also structured the purchase consideration of these transactions in a manner that maximizes the value for our shareholders. As you may recall from the announcement, we acquired State Street’s interest and Boston Financial through a non-taxable transaction resulting in the exchange of 2 million shares of our State Street common stock with a fair market value of $163.4 million at closing.

Gregg will further discuss the accounting of this exchange later on the call, but importantly, this transaction substantially reduces our non-core equity holdings in State Street in a tax-efficient manner, while enhancing our predictable revenue base and providing long-term growth opportunities for the combined organization.

Additionally, we acquired the remaining equity in International Financial Data Services UK and International Financial Data Services Percana, as well as certain real estates that the business operates out of for $175 million in cash

We utilized both cash-on-hand and existing debt facilities to fund the acquisition. Combined, these transactions are expected to increase annual operating revenues by $660 million with $220 million contributed from BFDS and $440 million from IFDS UK. We expect to generate operating income of $40 million and deliver diluted EPS accretion of $0.33 to $0.41 per share in the first 12 months following the acquisition date before synergies, restructuring cost and amortization.

Looking ahead, we expect to achieve synergies of $20 million within 18 months of closing primarily resulting from the integration of Boston Financial. We expect margin contributions for BFDS to be slightly lower than our historical financial services segment given the high content of business process outsourcing revenue within BFDS.

The International Financial Services segment including IFDS UK is expected to have near-term operating margins in the mid single-digits primarily as a result of the significant client developments and implementation efforts that are underway in both Australia and the UK.

However, we are optimistic that we can improve the operating model and drive higher International financial services margins over the next 24 to 36 months. From a strategic perspective, we are very pleased to become the sole owner of these businesses. When you serve how the markets have changed over time and how closely the service is in these two businesses aligned to DST’s core business and expertise, it’s clear these businesses are a natural fit as fully-owned DST entities.

Overall, we believe these are meaningful transactions from both a strategic and financial perspective and represent approved use of capital in our holdings of State Street stock. Looking briefly at each business, Boston Financial Data Services currently services approximately one-third of the US mutual fund industry assets utilizing DST’s record keeping software.

As a result, it is directly aligned with our core financial services and represents a significant opportunity to bolster our portfolio and engage our clients with additional BPO service offerings. As a wholly-owned entity and combined with DST’s full service offering within our financial services portfolio, we expect to drive further quality, leverage our increased scale and achieve meaningful synergies.

Similar to DST in the United States, IFDS is a market leader serving the UK and European collective funds markets providing services to 13 of the top 20 asset managers in the UK market. We view this business primarily as having a compelling upside for future growth as we continue to service the collective market in the UK while building out our wealth management system.

Recall that the base technology for the wealth solution in the UK is a DST platform in Australia. We believe the change in ownership creates an environment that offers more seamless implementation of our wealth management platform and creates opportunities for efficiencies in our delivery model.

These acquisitions will allow us to achieve a simplified organizational structure that is expected to create greater clarity for our clients around point of contact and streamline go to market strategies. These efficiencies are also expected to enable more timely responses to market opportunities through targeted investments.

We believe that this decision is a testament to our dedication to our clients and our shareholders and we look forward to continuing to drive enhancements to the client experience while improving the execution of key initiatives.

And finally, DST and State Street will continue our strong partnership to service offshore and cross-border markets in Canada, Ireland and Luxembourg through our existing 50-50 joint venture International Financial Data Services L.P.

Regarding our other strategic initiatives, we are making solid progress on our IT transformation efforts in order to position the company to take advantage of new and emerging technologies and we are focused on carefully integrating BFDS and IFDS’s capabilities and technologies into our existing operations and roadmaps in order to realize efficiencies and enhancements across the business.

Before moving to the quarterly results, as stated in our press release, in light of the BFDS and IFDS UK transactions, beginning in the first quarter of 2017, we modified our reportable segment presentation to reflect the changes in our expanded footprint and business structure.

Our acquisition of the remaining interest in IFDS UK substantially grow our International presence while our acquisition of the remaining interest in BFDS significantly enhances our domestic operations. Therefore our historical financial services segment will now be presented in two new segments, domestic financial services and International financial services.

Additionally, given the decline of activity in our investment and other segments due to the recent monetization of non-core assets, we have included the remaining activity in this segment into domestic and International financial services segment, based on the business performance. Prior periods have been revised to be consistent with our new reportable operating segment presentation.

Now turning to the quarter, earnings per share from continuing operations was $7.62 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2017 as compared to $1.16 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2016. On an adjusted basis, our non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations was $1.45 per diluted share, an increase of $0.32 or 28.3% from the first quarter of 2016.

First quarter 2017 consolidated operating revenues increased $18.5 million or 5.1% to $379.8 million as compared to the same period in 2016.

Looking at our segment results for the quarter, domestic financial services segment operating revenue increased 3.1% to $254 million, as compared to the first quarter of 2016 primarily driven from the acquisitions that occurred during 2016 and 2017 as well as new and organic growth at ALPS and our brokerage solutions business.

These increases were largely offset by a decline in mutual fund registered share owner account processing primarily due to lower registered accounts.

International Financial Services segment operating revenue increased by 35% to $32.8 million as compared to the first quarter of 2016 primarily driven by five days of incremental revenue from the acquisition of IFDS UK in March of 2017 partially offset by lower revenue as a result of the sale of our water billing company in the fourth quarter of 2016.

During the first quarter, health services operating revenue increased $3.5 million or 3.4% to $107.7 million as compared to the first quarter of 2016. The increase is primarily attributable to organic growth and expansion of high value services we are offering to existing clients in both the medical and pharmacy businesses.

As previously announced, two of our healthcare services customers began to transitioning off our systems in January of 2017. These transitions were the main offset to the increases in revenue quarter-over-quarter. As we told you last quarter, we continue to expect our healthcare segment to achieve strong revenue growth through a combination of new client wins and organic growth.

However, we expect this growth will derive from a smaller revenue base, the net effect of which will result in lower overall segment revenue growth throughout 2017 as compared to 2016.

Share repurchases and dividends continue to be an important element of our capital strategy. During the first quarter of 2017, we spent $75 million to repurchase approximately 666,000 shares of DST common stock. Additionally, during April of 2017, $75 million was spent to repurchase approximately 612,000 shares of DST common stock which exhausted the existing share repurchase plan.

Overall, we remain highly confident in our strategic plan and our ability to deliver solid execution for our customers and create value for investors. We are focused on growing our business through organic initiatives and targeted acquisition, investing in our business to position DST for the future driving efficiencies throughout our global operations, assisting with our clients’ regulatory compliance, managing our balance sheet to provide additional financial flexibility, and returning capital to shareholders.

Looking ahead, our entire organization is motivated and focused on achieving our objectives on behalf of our customers and our shareholders. We remain highly confident in our health and wealth strategy and the future success of our business.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Gregg.

Gregg Givens

Okay, thanks, Steve. Before we discuss the operating results for the quarter, I’d like to spend a little time discussing the BFDS and IFDS acquisitions. As Steve mentioned, we acquired the equity interest in IFDS UK, IFDS Percana and certain real estates on March 27 for $175 million of cash and we acquired the equity interest in BFDS for a non-taxable exchange using a 163.3 million of State Street shares on March 30.

In the first quarter of 2017, we recorded our 50% share of equity and earnings of both IFDS and BFDS through each of the respective acquisition dates. Effective with the March acquisition date, we began consolidating 100% of the acquired entities within our consolidated income statement.

Now given our prior ownership of each of these entities, the acquisitions were accounted for as step acquisitions which has the accounting effect of the selling at fair value, our previously held 50% equity interest of both IFDS and BFDS.

This resulted in the recognition of the $43.8 million pretax gain. We then treated each of the acquisition as if we had acquired 100% of the businesses and applied purchase accounting on those basis which requires all assets and liabilities to be reflected at fair value on the opening balance sheet as of the acquisition date.

The BFDS acquisition was structured as a non-taxable transaction whereby DST exchanged 2 million shares of State Street common stock for State Street’s ownership interest in BFDS. The exchange resulted in a $145.1 million realized gain on the disposition of our State Street stock. Due to the non-taxable nature of the transaction, there is no tax expense recorded on this realized gain.

As a result of the change in geographical revenues resulting from the acquisition, and the manner in which the operations will be directed, we changed our reportable segments. Beginning in the first quarter of 2017, we are splitting the Financial Services segment into two segments, Domestic Financial Services and International Financial Services. Our Healthcare Services segment continues unchanged.

Now turning to our results for the quarter, on a GAAP basis this quarter, we reported consolidated net income attributable to DST of $246.4 million or $7.71 per diluted share, compared to $58.1 million or $1.70 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2016.

Now first quarter 2017 earnings per share from continuing operations were $7.62 as compared to $1.16 in the same period last year. The increase primarily resulted from the previously discussed net realized gains resulting from the acquisitions of BFDS and IFDS UK, the realized gains from the disposition of State Street stock, growth within our healthcare segment and the accretive impacts of our share repurchases.

On an adjusted basis, our non-GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.45, an increase of $0.32 or 28.3% from first quarter 2016. The remainder of my comments will focus on our adjusted non-GAAP results.

Consolidated operating revenues for the quarter were $379.8 million, an increase of $18.5 million when compared to the first quarter of 2016, primarily due to increased revenue from the businesses acquired in 2016 and 2017, as well as the year-over-year organic revenue growth and expansion in services provided through existing clients within the healthcare services segment.

These increases were partially offset by declines in mutual fund share owner accounts processing revenue in the Domestic Financial Services segment. Consolidated operating income increased by 12.1% or $7.2 million to $66.6 million and consolidated operating margins were 17.5% in the quarter as compared to 16.4% in the first quarter of 2016.

The increase in operating income is primarily due to growth within the healthcare services segment as well as reduced costs from the previously implemented restructuring initiatives in our Domestic Financial

Services segment. Within the Domestic Financial Services segment, operating revenues for the first quarter of 2017 increased $7.6 million or 3.1% to $254 million as compared to the first quarter of 2016.

The operating revenue increase was primarily driven from a full quarter results from Kaufman Rossin Fund Services which was acquired in late February 2016 and two days of operating revenues from BFDS in 2017, which on a combined basis contributed approximately $7.1 million in incremental revenues during the first quarter of 2017.

In addition, operating revenues increased from organic growth and increased market movement at ALPS and new client growth at our Brokerage Solutions business. These increases were partly offset by lower mutual fund registered shareowner account processing revenues.

Domestic Financial Services segment income from operations increased $5.2 million or 12.8% to $45.7 million during the first quarter of 2017 as compared to first quarter 2016. The increase in operating income during the quarter was primarily due to higher revenues as well as increased cost savings resulting from our previously implemented restructuring and other cost containment initiatives offset by a slight increase in IT transformation spend.

Domestic Financial Services operating margin was 18% in the quarter, which is an increase from the 16.4% operating margins in the first quarter of 2016. Within the International Financial Services segment, operating revenues increased $8.5 million to $32.8 million, compared to the first quarter 2016. The operating revenue increase is primarily driven from the acquisition of IFDS UK, which contributed $6 million of incremental operating revenues for the last six days of the first quarter of 2017.

These increases were partially offset by lower revenues as a result of the sale of DST Billing Solutions in the fourth quarter of 2016, and $500,000 of lower software license revenues during the first quarter of 2017.

International Financial Services income from operations was $1 million during the first quarter 2017. A decrease of $300,000 as compared to first quarter 2016. The decrease in operating income during the quarter is primarily due to increased operating cost associated with the developments and implementation efforts for wealth management platform clients in Australia and the UK, as well as lower software license revenues in 2017.

International Financial Services operating margins was 3% in the quarter, which is a decrease from the 5.3% operating margin in the first quarter of 2016. Our multi-year development and implementation efforts for the previously announced two clients of IFDS UK are continuing to progress and as we have discussed previously, the scope and timing continues to be adjusted as client requirements evolve.

We continue to expect some volatility in our International Financial Services segment earnings on a go forward basis as these efforts are completed. Our healthcare services segment operating revenues were $107.7 million, an increase of $3.5 million or 3.4% from first quarter 2016. The increase is primarily attributable to organic growth and the expansion of the services we are offering to existing clients in both the medical and pharmacy businesses.

The increases were partially offset by a reduction in claims processing revenues from the previously announced customer migrations. During the first quarter, healthcare services income from operations increased by $2.3 million or 13.1% to $19.9 million primarily due to higher revenues and improved operating leverage.

The Healthcare Services segment operating margin was 18.5% in the quarter, which is an increase from the 16.9% operating margin in the first quarter of 2016. Looking at DST’s equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, we reported an increase of $1.9 million compared to the first quarter of 2016 for a total of $8.6 million in the quarter.

The increase is primarily from higher revenues from client conversion activities with IFDS UK and from increased revenues at BFDS. As previously mentioned, we recorded equity in earnings for BFDS and IFDS UK from the beginning of the first quarter 2017 for each of the respective acquisition dates in late March.

Our income tax rate for the first quarter 2017 was 34% compared to 36.6% for the same quarter last year. Given the changes in our business during the first quarter, we now expect our income tax rate from continuing operations excluding discrete period items to be approximately 36.5% for 2017. This was slightly lower than our previous guidance of 37% that is a result of the changes in the mix of the forces of Domestic and International earnings resulting from the acquisition.

Turning to our share count during the quarter, the company repurchased 666,000 shares of DST common stock for $75 million. Average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter were 32 million shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the first quarter of 2016.

We’ve closed the first quarter with a very strong balance sheet that was comprised of $260.4 million of cash and $730.7 million of debt. During the first quarter of 2017, we have $15.8 million of capital expenditures associated with our continuing operations. As a result of the acquisitions of BFDS and IFDS UK, we are increasing our guidance for 2017 capital expenditures from $70 million to $95 million for the full year.

We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet and believe that our ongoing liquidity gives us the flexibility to be opportunistic in the marketplace.

I’ll now turn the call back to Steve for concluding remarks.

Steve Hooley

Thanks, Gregg. DST is continuing to take steps to perform and create value over the long-term. The progress we have made thus far in 2017 reflects the hard work and dedication of all of our employees. We look forward to continuing to deliver on our objectives and are confident in the continued success of our balanced approach to growth. We believe we have the right strategy and the right team executing to deliver on our objectives.

At this point, I'll go ahead and open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from David Ridley-Lane of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

David Ridley-Lane

Good morning. If we look at the disclosures in the 10-K in the past around BFDS, IFDS UK and so forth the margins have ranged in sort of that mid-single-digit level. I was just wondering could you just provide a little bit more clarity on what the margins for BFDS versus IFDS UK.

Steve Hooley

Yes, so, David, we don’t breakout the specific margins, but let me give you a little bit of color on the businesses and then I’ll let Gregg answer the core the question. So if you think about Boston Financial, predominantly what they are providing in business process outsourcing and they are running on the DST record keeping platform, right.

And so, in those kinds of businesses they tend to be heavily people weighted, right and so, we expect them to run at a lower margin. And so, we will see some downdraft in our core financial services domestic business this year due to the inclusion of the $220 million of revenue there, what approximately $20 million of margin, right, which has been reported.

Look, we think we can improve that somewhat we think there are some efficiencies and we talked a bit publicly, right, about the synergies we expect to be able to achieve. But we don’t expect that that business was run at the same profit level or margins as our core business. In the UK, there is a lot going on in the UK.

Obviously, the revenue there is reported about $440 million on a full year basis and in addition to a core business providing collective servicing which again is mostly a business process outsourcing full service business, we also have the significant development activities going on with our platform for the wealth market in the UK, right.

And so, we’ve used the technical term in the past that earnings and revenue there would be lumpy and I think, Gregg mentioned he continues to believe there will be somewhat not even quarter-to-quarter and that’s probably for the next 24 months. So in the UK, look, we are making an investment alongside of our customers.

We think long-term it will pay great dividends. We are going to run lower margins there and to guide you we’d say somewhere in the mid-single-digits for at least the next 24 months as we get through this investment phase. But in the mean time, we are building really solid business over there. Gregg, anything you want to add?

Gregg Givens

Yes, look, I think, maybe an additional color I’d add to that, Steve, I agree with all your comments is that, as Steve indicated, what we disclose is that BFDS should add incrementally $220 million of operating revenue and directionally $20 million of operating income which has drifted little less than 10% operating margin. We expect $20 million of synergies from that particular acquisition, but it’s not necessarily out of BFDS, it’s across all the domestic financial services segment, okay. And I would tell you that, as we go into future earnings calls, our ability to report on BFDS, I think that it will decrease as we integrate that operation into the overall domestic financial services segment.

Now if you turn to IFDS UK, what we disclosed there was incremental revenues of $440 million and an operating income of $20 million which is just a little less than 5% which is kind of mid-single-digits operating margin. That one, that particular entity will be the largest part of our new segment called International Financial Services segment. And so, we will be able to monitor that and speak to that as we go forward, as we look out, we think that the operating margin for that particular segment will be sort of mid-single-digit going forward and we will be focusing our attention to how we increase that in the future.

David Ridley-Lane

And just switching gears over to the healthcare business, did we see the full runrate impact in the first quarter of the two planned migrations? And then could you sort of describe the deal pipeline, and any recent changes in terms of the competitive landscape there?

Gregg Givens

Yes, we’ve predominantly seen a full impact in the first quarter. We had a few days in early January where we had some revenue and we also had some revenues that were associated with the deconversion of the previously announced clients though. You could think about today that as being fully in there, we get a little bit of benefit in the first quarter, but not anything material.

Look, relative to the pipeline, I think the most important thing I’d comment on there is, we continue to have – to be successful working with our clients to increase the solution set that we are providing to them and so what we’ve seen across both our pharmacy and our medical business is an increase in revenue per claim. It was tend to be on higher value products.

So, specifically, speaking about analytics based products where we see higher revenues and attractive margins. And so, the majority of the growth there was driven from our existing client base and the marketplace continues to be interesting and through all of that we expect that there is going to be opportunity for us in the future.

David Ridley-Lane

Okay and last one from the – you exhausted the buyback. Should we expect a reauthorization shortly and how quickly do you plan on paying down the debt?

Steve Hooley

I’ll take the buyback and I’ll let Gregg talk to the stock and the debt. On the buyback, I think the comments that I make there is I think our Board has been extremely diligent and focused on returning capital to shareholders and so. It’s obviously a Board decision, but I expect that they will take it up in a relative short-term. Gregg, on the debt?

Gregg Givens

Yes. So, look, the debt increased from the end of the year, it increased from $508 million to $730 million, but also what happened is our cash actually increased from $195 million to $260 million. So from a net debt standpoint, net debt actually increased directionally $160 million. We will look to take a large portion of the cash that on the balance sheet at the end of the quarter and use that to pay down our debt in the second quarter.

David Ridley-Lane

All right. Thank you very much.

Steve Hooley

Okay, thank you.

Your next question comes from Brian Essex of Morgan Stanley.

Brian Essex

Hi, good morning and thank you for taking the questions. I guess, one question I had was, around the synergies do you have any detail and in fact where those synergies are going to come from, degree of confidence and then, after that kind of 18 months do you – as you say incremental opportunity upside to that number in your view?

Steve Hooley

So, Brian, the synergies are going to come – I think, broadly we’d say in four categories, right. One is location rationalization. The second is around IT spend, right, so we are going to be able to leverage significant amount of the IT spend happening at DST across both of the joint ventures. There is obviously overhead costs, right, which will be eliminated and then the fourth area will be around comp and benefits as we see opportunities for efficiencies and I think as Gregg mentioned, that’s across not only the joint ventures, but within the core of DST.

As it relates to visibility, we are confident in the $20 million. Is there a potential upside? Yes, there is potential, but the number we wanted to put out there for our investors well, let’s say, they had some visibility as we are quite confident in our ability to capture $20 million of synergies in the 18 month timeframe that we talked about.

Brian Essex

Right. I guess, kind of a follow-up, a lot of moving pieces and it’s nice to kind of see how you are thinking about aligning the businesses and I guess, once we get past as kind of 18 months timeframe, is there a way that you can highlight how you think about these businesses both for financial services as well as healthcare? Do you think of them as – are you targeting kind of mid-single-digit growth with mid-20% EBITDA margins? Or, how do investors from a longer term point of view take a look at? What those compositions of the business is going to look like when all of your organization is done?

Steve Hooley

I think, a little bit regardless of the reorganization, if you think about the markets that we operate in, the financial services marketplace is going to have a lower overall growth rate, right. And so, again, as we’ve talked about we like to think that between organic growth and providing additional solutions to our existing clients, coupled with a focused and targeted acquisition strategy, we like to think that we could get our growth rates in the financial services sector of the business somewhere kind of in the mid-single-digits, okay.

In the healthcare side, we obviously historically have had a higher growth rate there and we expect that it will be a higher growth rate in that market segment than in the financial services market segment probably not quite as robust as it’s been over the last four or five years, but we do think that there is opportunity there.

And again, so we think both from an organic perspective and through providing new solutions to our existing customers and attracting new customers, we think we ought to be able to get a higher growth rate in that healthcare sector of our business. So, again, kind of regardless of the activities that are going on, we think that’s kind of the – that’s the scope of what we think is going to happen in the two markets that we service.

Brian Essex

Okay. And I guess on a consolidated basis, any effort to kind of grow at a target model in cash flow conversion rates or are we still kind of too early stages and something like that?

Gregg Givens

Brian, it’s probably too early, but once again, we haven’t really provided that type of guidance going forward either.

Brian Essex

Sure. Understood. Well, thank you for the color. I appreciate it.

Steve Hooley

Great. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Dave Koning of Baird,

Dave Koning

Yes, hey guys. Thanks. And I guess, first of all, just looking at the domestic business, do you expect that you kind of talked about mid-single-digit growth being possible over time and you kind of shoot for that? Is there much of a difference over time and how you look at the growth of the BFDS business that’s getting added? And the legacy business. I know the legacy business that’s some of the headwinds probably BFDS has had some of the same ones, but maybe any real difference mix couple of years in growth rates there?

Steve Hooley

Yes, I think, Dave, you are exactly right. BFDS has experienced the exact same headwinds that we’ve talked about here in the core DST business and the growth rate for those two businesses, yes, they should be directionally very close. The one opportunity that we are excited about is, we obviously have a number of customers who use DST o what we call a remote basis or use a software as a service.

And we hope to be able to convert some of those customers overly using some portion of BFDS’s business process outsourcing solution. So, again, we think there is some potential revenue synergy there. We haven’t modeled any of that into our financials. I am always hesitant to model revenue synergies, but we do think there is a potential to perhaps grow revenue a little bit faster in BFDS.

Dave Koning

Gotcha. Okay. And then, I guess, switching gears to healthcare, 2015 was a tough margin year, but really starting in the beginning parts of 2016, margins expanded very significantly and you start to hit a tougher comp in Q1 yet margins this quarter, Q1 of 2017 were up again significantly year-over-year. Maybe can you talk about what’s changing the business to drive margins upsell much and how sustainable that expansion is, because the incremental margins here are extremely high right now?

Steve Hooley

Well, yes, we would agree and as the first thing I’d say that the management team within the healthcare business has done a terrific job over the last few years focusing on margin expansion. I really think it comes from too many factors, one is, we are starting to see and we have been seeing the benefit of scale, right. And so, if you look at the scale, that Jonathan Boehm and his team are running that business that we are starting to see incremental revenue coming in at a much higher profit margin.

The other thing that they’ve done a great job is, building out additional components to the solutions that they offer to their customers and as we’ve talked about we’ve been able to grow, engage with the customers to provide a broader solution set which has generated additional revenue from existing customers and existing claims and again it’s tended to be at a higher margin.

So, again, we think that business has been very well managed. We are seeing the benefits of being a scale player. I would also be remised that’s why we mentioned we have terrific customers in that sector of our business, right, and they’ve done a great job with their end-customers. And so, look, we are very pleased with the margins and the question of sustainability, we do think the margins kind of at the levels that they are at now are sustainable, right.

And so, we talked last quarter about kind of high teen margin target for that healthcare business and I would say, we really – we haven’t changed that goal. We think we ought to be able to achieve high teens to 20% kind of margin on a full year basis.

Dave Koning

Gotcha. And there wouldn’t be any change to the – I think historically, I am looking back, I can’t find a year where Q1 wasn’t at the low point. I mean, is that – was there anything in Q1 that was different than normal or is this kind of the low point of the year?

Steve Hooley

No, I mean, we had a – they had a terrific quarter. We had good volumes from – again, from our existing customers and again, they are overcoming a little bit of headwinds of the previously announced clients that are leaving, but they’ve done a great job and again, we are pleased with the margins where we are at.

Dave Koning

Gotcha. And then the last just quick on tax rate, I think most companies we are hearing them talk about a good tax rate in Q1 because of some of the new tax, stuff on stock comps, but then they tend to say it’s kind of sustainable. I know you guided tax rate down a little bit, but I would almost thought it would be a little lower than what you guided?

Steve Hooley

Yes. That’s a good question, David. We had told you that our estimated tax rate was going to be 37% and so, as a result of disposing of the State Street’s stocks, that State Street’s dividend that was coming through at highly tax preference. So we are just coming through a much lower rate than 37%, okay. We picked up BFDS joint venture earnings at directionally about a 12% rate in our calculations and so, it converts from being a JV to a consolidated entity and now the rate actually goes to 36%, 37%.

So, what you are seeing there is that, previously, BFDS had a tax provision of their own and we have add tax obviously, we are eliminating double taxation, but it’s getting caught up in our tax rate of our own provision. And then once again, IFDS was coming through at a tax preference rate of directionally less than 20% which is the UK statutory rate.

So, when you take everything and put it together, you had the 37% rate that we had, if you take out the three tax purpose guidances that I’ve just mentioned and the way it actually moves up, and then you consolidate IFDS UK which has the 20% tax rate in the UK and it drives the rate down to 36.5.

Dave Koning

Gotcha. Well, that’s complicated. I am glad I have an easy job. Thanks guys.

Steve Hooley

Thank you.

Operator

Steve Hooley

Great, well, thank you very much. We appreciate your interest in DST and we look forward to updating you next quarter. Thank you.

