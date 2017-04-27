S&P 500 And SPY From My Little Eye

Source citation: Cartoosh.com

The valuation of the SP500 is considered by some economists to be overvalued by historic standards, and some not. This raises questions about the relationship between stock valuations and bonds, stocks and interest rates, and long term cycles which include recessions due to oil prices.

A few days ago Bloomberg raised questions about the disparity between stock and bond prices, which one is right?, and will the Fed 'lose market respect' by not reflecting the potential for inflation by raising rates?

SP500 Long Term Chart

This long term chart suggests that in the greater scheme of things the market is at the equivalent of an early stage 1990's bull leg. Corrections were due to the 1970's oil markets, and the drop in global liquidity and leverage resulting from the bursting of the dot.com bubble and asset bubbles of the 00's. Trading is currently over the equivalent ceiling (green), created in the early 1990's.

Source: Macrotrends.com

Investing In The SP500 Index

SPDR ETF SPY is the best recognized and oldest ETF in the US which is highly liquid, creating substantial daily trading volume. The fund tracks the US index, the S&P 500, of 500 especially selected, US companies.

SPY Stock Chart

The last long wave for SPY started in 2013, and developed in short bullish legs and corrections illustrated in green and red. The current rise appears incomplete when compared to history. A Fibonacci extension suggests a potential rise to an approximate level at 253. When that is accomplished and how accurate it is, depends on the time it takes to ascend, and since the RSI is high, the market could pull back first, extending the time frame and reducing the price. SPY has just managed a short correction (with a sideways rather than falling trend), so it could develop into 'over bought' territory on the RSI, since the MACD is rising and the turn down of the black ADX line seems to be flattening out.

WTIC Oil & SP500 Energy

1970's oil prices were characterized by a number of geopolitical tensions including Middle East war, and supply shortages. Recent oil price rises and the subsequent crash, have had an impact on S&P 500 p/e. There's 'The S&P 500 Energy Index', which comprises those companies included in the S&P 500, that are classified as members of the GICS energy sector. It includes 35 energy company constituents including Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM).

Source: Macrotrends

SP500 Earnings Yield

SP500 earnings yields have certainly been better in the past, but remember all those energy companies listed in the top 500, and commodities are not trading highs, they're trading lows.

Also, other major International companies have a substantial amount of their income being generated off shore, which has been reported in a 'stronger' USD. Only the dollar exchange rate gives the impression that earnings are low. The earnings rise from the 2009 low is very small compared to previous increases, for example from 1960 to 1980. This could have a commodity basis, but according to the blogger at 'idiosyncraticwhisk', there are other implications too.

Source: multpl

Higher Market P/E Ratios Can Reflect Lower Risk

As explained at IdiosynraticWhisk

In financial theory, idiosyncratic risk is the risk that is specific to any given security. Since it is possible to diversify all risks that are not correlated to the broadly diversified market, financial theory would predict that you cannot earn profits by taking on idiosyncratic risk - you can only profit from exposure to undiversifiable risk. High PE ratios and profit margins, can, ironically, be a reflection of lower risk. Given a set level of operating profits, and, say, an 8% required return on the unlevered firm's assets, a firm facing 3% interest rates with a 5% equity premium, at the optimal allocation of capital, will have lower leverage, higher net profit margins, and a lower share price and a lower PE ratio, than the same firm facing 5% interest rates and a 3% equity premium.

So a scenario in which there are 'higher' interest rates, can create higher leverage. A lower net profit margin, can be coupled with a higher share price and enterprise value (so a higher p/e ratio).

The historical chart below illustrates this, comparing the fall in credit market debt along with the SP500 earnings yield into 1966. It also shows the rise in credit market debt into 1980 (as a percentage of equity), which took place at the same time as a rise in interest rates to historic levels.

Market P/E Ratios Are Inverted to Bond Yields

Alan Reynolds, an economist and Senior Fellow at the Cato Institute, was part of President Reagan's OMB transition team in 1981. He presented a chart in 2015, showing that P/E ratios are inverted to bond yields, and that this is the historical precedent, which shows the markets are not over valued. He says the key concern is earnings yield, the inverse of the P/E ratio, and how it moves with interest rates. Reynolds has found earnings track quite closely to bond yields, and since yields move opposite to price, the prices of both have risen steadily over recent years. In a CNBC interview he said:

If anything, the E/P tells you something about bonds rather than the other way around...It tends to lead." "To say that the P/E ratio today is unusually high-meaning the E/P ratio is unusually low-is simply to say bond yields aren't 6.7 percent"

On April 21st 2017, the trailing P/E ratio for the S&P 500 was 24.39, which translates into an E/P ratio of 4.10 (1 divided by 24.39).

Reynolds has also said:

Today's wide gap between the high E/P ratio and low bond yield will not be closed by shoving the P/E ratio back down to Mr. Shiller's idyllic level of the 1990 recession. It is far more likely that the gap will be narrowed by bond yields rising. If the P/E fell to 15, as Shiller fans always predict, the E/P ratio would be 6.7 which would indeed get us close to the Shiller "buy" signal of 6.47 in 1990. But the 10-year bond yield in 1990 was 8.4%. And the P/E ratio was so depressed because Texas crude jumped from $16 in late June 1990 to nearly $40 after Iraq invaded Kuwait. Oil price spikes always end in recession, including 2008.

What does this mean for the SP500? It's interesting that as long term chart positioning reflects the early 1990's, both Shiller and Reynolds have been reflecting on the early 1990's market p/e ratios, but raising the question on Shiller's part on accounting for depressed market p/e's due to the oil recession.

Obviously earnings matter, and anticipated tax cuts will go a long way to support corporate earnings, but Reynolds E/P tends to lead bonds rather than the reverse. Higher interest rates (towards the 10 year average) increase leverage so are more likely to increase the value of shares, because of the expectation of a lower risk investment environment. It is important for interest rates to return to 'normality', and there's no shortage of bank reserves available to allow that. Availability of credit to margin 'higher stock prices linked to higher profits', has never been a historical problem. While Bonds will continue to reflect international issues, what matters most for stocks, is the domestic US economy, and 'risk off' corporate inward investment. Reynolds E/P seems to indicate it is that which influences bonds, and not the reverse.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.