Bounce Back In Profitability For National Oilwell Happening Faster Than Markets Expect, Warranting Further Upside

NOV adjusted P/B is currently below historic norms, but based on the rate of recovery in adjusted EPS, higher valuations are warranted.

After making the appropriate UAFRS adjustments, NOV Adjusted EPS for Q1 was -$0.06, not -$0.32, and adjusted EPS is likely to turn positive in Q2 2017.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) released Q1 2017 GAAP earnings of -$0.32 per share this morning, or -$0.17 per share excluding special items, beating analyst estimates by $0.04, and indicating profitability is accelerating back towards positive levels. As highlighted in our article on March 9, analysts have praised the firm for its continued success in its recent turnaround efforts, but shares of NOV have stalled, as the market has grown less bullish, potentially concerned about continued negative EPS. Particularly, NOV is expected to see negative EPS on an as-reported basis for the remainder of 2017, and not see EPS reach positive levels until 2018.

However, after making appropriate adjustments under Uniform Accounting Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS), it is apparent that profitability is even greater than as-reported metrics suggest, and NOV should see profitability inflect positively by as soon as next quarter.

Specifically, under UAFRS, Adjusted EPS (EPS') actually reached -$0.06 in Q1 2017, rebounding from -$1.52 levels in Q4 2016, and even more negative levels in Q3, and is expected to reach positive levels in Q2, with projections for UAFRS EPS' of $0.12. This positive inflection is expected to continue going forward, with EPS' projected to reach $1.06 on an NTM basis, from -$3.60 over the last four quarters, and above $0.26 levels seen in the four quarters ended Q1 2016. Given that the firm has seen more resilient EPS' than as-reported, and that EPS' will rebound positively more quickly than as-reported EPS projections would suggest, investors may not realize the strength in NOV's profitability. At current valuations this suggests further upside is likely warranted.

While EPS has been negative the past 4 quarters, as reported metrics have consistently overstated the company's negative inflection, in terms of severity and volatility of earnings. Also, while as-reported EPS forecasts are for negative EPS through Q1 2018, UAFRS adjustments highlight the firm's profitability will actually inflect positively as early as next quarter (Q2). This highlights a firm with a management team capable of a quick turnaround, not a company that will languish over the long-term.

UAFRS, Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards, call for removal of distortions from issues like the treatment of operating leases and stock option expenses. Once removed, it is apparent that EPS' is likely to turn positive much faster than as-reported metrics suggest, suggesting valuations are too bearish at current levels.

UAFRS vs. As-Reported EPS

Investors make major decisions about which companies to own based on quarterly company earnings, the most common metric mentioned in traditional corporate investment analysis.

However, more often than not, the earnings that companies report in any given quarter can swing wildly and lead investors to completely wrong conclusions, because GAAP and IFRS rules force management to report results in ways that are not representative of the real operating performance of the business.

While there is a case to be made that some management teams can use "creative accounting" to adjust numbers, the research would show that more often than not, the real problem is with the accounting rules themselves, not management's use of them.

Impact of Adjustments from GAAP to UAFRS

There are several adjustments required to make earnings representative of a firm's true cash flows. For NOV, the most material are related to operating leases and stock option expenses.

NOV's operating lease expense is somewhat material. The decision management makes between investing in capex and investing in a lease is not a decision between an expense and an investment, but rather a decision in how management wants to finance their investments. If they would rather spend cash up front for the asset, they will spend capex. However, if they want to spread the cost of the asset over several years, they will instead choose to lease the asset. That said, as-reported accounting statements treat one as an investment, and the other as an expense that does not impact the balance sheet.

Meanwhile, stock option expenses are treated as an expense to the company in accounting statements, when it is actually a way for the company to give employees an ownership stake in the company. As such, this non-cash expense should be treated as dilution to equity holders and another claim against the Enterprise Value of the firm, as opposed to it being treated as an annual expense. This is especially true as, unless the company uses cash to buy shares (to suppress dilution for equity holders from the option grants being exercised), there is no cash impact on the company

UAFRS-reporting adjusts for these traditional accounting distortions by treating all leases as investing cash flows and rebucketing stock option expenses into the enterprise value of the firm. These simple reclassifications remove a tremendous amount of accounting noise related to investment activities and improves investors understanding of the operating earnings of a business.

Below, we have included in tabular form, all of the adjustments required to get from Net Income to UAFRS Adjusted Earnings:

Quick turnaround in EPS' suggests markets are overly bearish at current valuations

With earnings projected to remain at levels that are well below the company's cost-of-capital for the near-term, current valuations for NOV based on Earnings are unreliable. However, in this case it is possible to look at valuations relative to the firm's asset base to consider what markets are expecting.

The company currently is trading at a 1.7x adjusted P/B multiple relative to the company's UAFRS adjusted asset base (V/A' or Uniform Adjusted Enterprise Value / Assets). Generally, companies trade at a multiple to their adjusted assets that is consistent with the company's earnings power relative to its cost of capital. If a company is expected to earn its required rate of return (or earn its cost of capital) the company will trade at its book asset value, or a V/A' of 1x. If earnings are expected to be 2x its required rate of return, the V/A' will rise to 2x, or more if the company is growing.

Considering current valuations at just a 1.7x V/A', the market is clearly pricing some recovery in returns and earnings. However, NOV has historically generated earnings 2-4x the cost of capital, warranting historical valuations of above 2.0x V/A'. With EPS' projected to have a stronger, faster recovery than as reported metrics show, current discount to historic valuations appears too pessimistic.

NOV is seeing stronger earnings than the as-reported metrics reflect, and is seeing earnings rebound faster than the market recognizes. Considering valuations at the low end of historic levels, there appears potential for equity upside going forward.

By using Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS), investors see a cleaner picture that distorted GAAP and IFRS metrics cannot show. By standardizing financial reporting consistently across time and across companies, corporate performance and valuation metrics improve dramatically. Comparability of a company's earnings over time, trends in corporate profitability and comparability in earnings power and earnings growth across close competitors and different sectors becomes far more relevant and reliable.

