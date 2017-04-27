April 28 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending April 28, 2017.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that total demand for American natural gas totaled just above 430 bcf (almost unchanged from previous week, but down almost 5% y-o-y). However, the deviation from the norm increased from 6% to 9% (see the chart below), although it was mostly due to a lower comparison base for this particular week. National consumption continued to weaken amid shoulder season patterns (heating demand is over, while cooling demand is yet to fully kick in). External demand recovered quickly, as export pipeline maintenance ended. We estimate that total exports (including LNG) increased by 30% y-o-y for the week ending April 28.

Source: GeckoiCapital

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years

The annual decline in dry natural gas production has accelerated to -2.5%. However, we still expect production to expand in annual terms in June/July, 2017. Overall, total supply/demand (SD) balance should be positive and is estimated to have reached over 110 bcf this week. SD balance is mostly flat w-o-w, but is some 13 bcf above 5-year average for this time of the year (see chart below). In absolute terms, this kind of volume is not very encouraging for natural gas bulls. However, as we said in our previous weekly reports and as we explained in our Trading the Injection Season commentary, traders are more focused on the end-of-injection-season inventory and not on the near-term fundamentals.

Current natural gas price should be high enough to eliminate excess consumption in the Electric Power sector this summer so that natural gas storage at the end of October 2017 stands at a comfortable pre-winter level of 3,800-3,900 bcf. We call this price level - "a balancing price". Under the latest forecasts, we estimate the balancing price to be $3.100 per MMBtu in May (June, M contract) and $3.200 per MMBtu in June (July, N contract). Note, however, that weather forecast and forward natural gas-coal spreads change daily. Therefore, we update our balancing price estimate on a daily basis.

Source: GeckoiCapital

* note, that total SD Balance does not equal storage flows.

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported an injection of 74 bcf. We expected an injection of 76 bcf (higher than the consensus of +72 bcf). Total storage now stands at 2,189 bcf, which is 299 bcf (or 15.8%) above 5-year average for this time of the year.

Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 70 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our projection is 11 bcf higher than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a potential "bearish surprise". Overall, at this point in time, we expect flows to storage to average 73 bcf over next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should decline from +15.8% today to +13.9% on May 12. See the evolution of storage forecasts in the chart below. Notice, that the changes in our near-term storage estimates have been mostly flat over the past 10 days. Since April 17, the total for three reports went up from 208 bcf to 219 bcf today.

Source: GeckoiCapital

