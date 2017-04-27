Are we falling into recession?

The ongoing downward revisions are discouraging. The Atlanta Federal Reserve released its latest reading on GDP for 2017 Q1 on Thursday, lowering projections for U.S. economic growth once again to a mere +0.2% annualized rate. This latest downward revision has U.S. GDP growth quickly approaching negative territory. And if current trends continue, the final reading on 2017 Q1 GDP growth may just end up solidly in the red. This raises an important question. With the technical definition of an economic recession being two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, is the U.S. economy imminently at risk of falling into a recession?

Long Lost Recessions

Economic recessions have become an endangered species over the past three decades. For as the U.S. Federal Reserve has taken an increasingly more active role in trying to manage and fine tune the business cycle, the traditional rhythm of economic cleansing every four years has been replaced by prolonged periods of economic growth followed by irregular shocks of economic weakness. And after several decades of trying to micromanage the business cycle, many would contend that the accumulated excesses and the inability of the economy to cleanse itself as it would naturally through recession has resulted in the persistently sluggish growth and low interest rate trap that we find our economy in today. In fact, the dramatic bursting of the technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) bubble and the even more traumatic financial (NYSEARCA:XLF) crisis can be attributed to the forced purging of unsustainable excesses from the system.

Today, it has been nearly eight years now since the U.S. economy emerged from its last recession. In short, we are long overdue for another economic slowdown by historical standards. And with 2017 Q1 GDP growth now fast tracking toward negative territory, it is reasonable to consider whether this recent weakness is just a blip or if we are now headed toward the next recession and forced purging of the U.S. economy.

Why would this matter to investors? Because an economic recession not only includes a reduction in output from the economy, but is also accompanied by increased joblessness, reduced consumer spending, less business activity, and lower corporate profits, all of which are negative for stock prices. And with stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) already trading near their highest valuations in history, an additional shrinking of the "E" in the P/E ratio has the potential to bring with it meaningful downside in stock prices (NYSEARCA:DIA) even if the slowdown in the underlying economy itself is relatively mild.

Assessing Current Recession Risks

So with one quarter of negative GDP growth quickly heading toward the official books, what is the likelihood that we are headed into recession at the present time? For after all, the last time we fell into recession eight years ago, it was devastating for stock prices (NASDAQ:QQQ) that were trading at a fraction of the valuation they are trading at today.

In order to answer this question, it is worthwhile to look at several key economic and market indicators whose corresponding weakness typically accompany the trip into recession.

Let's begin with employment. For if companies are still hiring and consumers that make up roughly two-thirds of total GDP are getting paid, then the economy should hold up OK. While employment has been increasing at a decelerating rate since the start of 2015, it is still expanding, which is positive.

It is worth noting that employment is a lagging indicator for the U.S. economy, thus any signals here would likely come too late. Thus, it is worthwhile to consider other metrics as well.

What about the money that people are making at these jobs? Much like employment, personal incomes are still rising, albeit at a decelerating rate. This is a positive signal for the economy, but much like employment, personal income readings are a coincident to lagging indicator.

It is also worthwhile to consider whether consumers actually spending the money they are making? The next up on the radar screen is retail sales. While retail sales growth is not as strong as it was earlier in the expansion, it remains positive. Moreover, it has shown signs of marginally strengthening over the past year, which is constructive. And the fact that retail sales falls more in the leading indicator category for the U.S. economy is an added point of reassurance.

The next indicator worth a look is industrial production. After all, if business that put capital and labor to work are producing more, it bodes well for the economy and vice versa. At first glance, the readings on the headline Industrial Production Index is discouraging, as it peaked in early 2015 and has been trending lower ever since. But when dissecting this index into its component parts, we see that much of this downside is attributable to the slowdown in mining production resulting from the collapse in oil prices and the persistent volatility in utilities related production. With this in mind, it is worth noting that mining production has actually been on the mend since June 2016. And much more importantly, manufacturing production, which is the primary component in the index, has been steadily on the rise since August 2016.

Given that industrial production is another leading indicator for the U.S. economy, this recent strength bodes well for the U.S. economy staving off recession at the present time.

One final reading worth considering is corporate earnings. For the U.S. economy has rarely entered into recession without corporate earnings also falling into recession. The only exception was the period of economic softness during the 1990-91 period. Otherwise, if corporate earnings growth is positive and accelerating, the U.S. economy is likely to hold up and avoid recession.

At the present time, corporate profits are actually still emerging from a two year long recession in their own right. Corresponding with the collapse in oil prices, corporate profits peaked on an annualized basis in 2014 Q3 and had been in decline for seven consecutive quarters through 2016 Q3. It was only just last quarter that annual corporate earnings growth on a GAAP basis finally turned back positive. Given that the economy has no history of falling into recession just as corporate earnings are shifting out of recession, this bodes well for the U.S. economic outlook. With that said, any reversal to the downside in corporate earnings growth should be viewed with concern. Thus, it remain worthwhile to monitor changes in the earnings outlook going forward.

The Bottom Line

The outlook for 2017 Q1 GDP growth is looking increasingly bleak. And as this number moves toward negative territory, it will naturally raise concerns about the prospects for the U.S. economy falling into recession.

But a review of various key economic data is not supportive of the notion that a recession is imminent. Instead, they suggest that the U.S. economy may be on a marginally improving trend in the coming quarters if anything. This, of course, may change at any time, so investors remain well served to monitor developments on the economic front as they unfold in 2017 Q2.

I am certainly no stock market bull beyond the short-term to intermediate-term at most. And I remain of the view that stocks could fall into a prolonged bear market even if the U.S. economy largely avoids recession in the coming years just as it did during the bursting of the tech bubble nearly two decades ago because of their very high and still increasing premium valuations today. But at least at the present time, it does not appear that it will be an economic recession itself to put the heat on stock prices, as underlying conditions appear to be holding steady despite the headline weakness.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.