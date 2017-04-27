Government Properties Income Trust's (GOV) CEO David Blackman on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 27, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Christopher Ranjitkar - Director of Investor Relations

David Blackman - President

Mark Kleifges - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Mike Carroll - RBC

Vikram Malhotra - Morgan Stanley

Mitch Germain - JMP Securities

Bryan Maher - FBR & Company

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Government Properties Income Trust First Quarter Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded.

At this time for opening remarks and introduction, I would like to turn the conference over to Director of Investor Relations, Mr. Christopher Ranjitkar. Please go ahead sir.

Christopher Ranjitkar

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Joining me on today's call are President, David Blackman; and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Kleifges. They will provide insights about our recent accomplishments and results for the first quarter; they will then take your questions. First, please note that transcription, recording and retransmission of today's conference call are prohibited without the prior written consent of the company.

Also, today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on GOV's present beliefs and expectations as of today April 27, 2017.

The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call other than through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC regarding this reporting period.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed from the SEC's Web site or the Investors section of our Web site at govreit.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

And finally, we will be discussing non-GAAP financial metrics during this call, including normalized funds from operations or normalized FFO. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP figures to net income and the components to calculate cash available for distribution or CAD are available in our supplemental operating and financial data package, which again can be found on our Web site.

Now, I will turn the call over to David Blackman to begin our quarterly discussion.

David Blackman

Thank you, Christopher. And good morning. On today's call, I will review our quarterly leasing activity and our outlook for retention for the next 24 months and then turn the call over to Mark to review our financial results.

Although GOV's headline normalized FFO was negatively impacted by a non-cash charge at SIR due to a tenant bankruptcy, our operating results remained stable. In fact, stable is a good description of our core operations. Since the beginning of the 2016, GOV's consolidated the same property occupancy has averaged approximately 95%.

And on average we have leased approximately 395,000 square foot per quarter with a 5.7% roll-up in rents and leasing concessions and capital commitments of $2.47 per square foot per lease year. Considering the instability of our political environment and the US government's focus on increasing utilization rates, we think these results were outstanding.

Now, let's review our first quarter leasing activity. We completed new and renewal leases totaling 360000 square feet for a weighted average lease term of 10.6 years, 5.2% roll-up in rent and leasing concessions and capital commitments of only $0.59 per square-foot per lease year. Government tenants accounted for approximately 90% of our leasing activity during the quarter and included an early renewal for a 322,000 square foot lease with the US Postal Service for 11 years and leasing capital commitments of only $0.24 per square foot per lease year.

The property subject to this lease renewal with the US Postal Service was GOV's first acquisition after our IPO and an interesting case study. We acquired this property in August, 2009, with the remaining lease term of only 3.5 years. However, the building was being used as a bulk distribution center for priority mail service and we had conviction that the use would not go away.

In addition, we acquired the property for an acquisition yield of 11.1%, which we believe was appropriate for the term risk. This recent renewal is the second lease extension with this tenant and on both occasions we have rolled up rent to an aggregate increase of 22.5% from the original lease in 2009.

And because our capital commitments had been minimal at each renewal, we have also grown our acquisition yield from 11.1% in 2009 to 11.9% in this current extension. Although not every acquisition has the same outcome, this case study provides a good example of how our active asset management can create positive results for shareholders.

Now, let's review our tenant outlook for the next 24 months. As of March 31, we had leases contributing approximately 20.2% of GOV's annualized rent and covering approximately 1.9 million square feet that are subject to expiration. Based on our latest tenant discussions, we currently expect tenants contributing 2.43% of annualized rent to vacate properties during the next 24 months.

This is down 17 basis points from the previous quarter primarily as a result of expected tenant move-outs. We did have one insignificant non-government tenant that contributes only $19,000 of annualized rent to the list this quarter. The tenants we have identified could be at risk of downsizing or vacating increased from 82 basis points last quarter to 138 basis points this quarter.

This increase is a result of adding the EPA's office in Golden Colorado to the list and it's a good example of how difficult it can be to provide a 24-month outlook on tenant retention. During the past four quarters, we have been talking to both GSA and the EPA about this March 2018 expiration and have received both inconsistent and conflicting responses from the two groups.

Although we still do not have the definitive notice that the EPA will vacate, we now believe that is more likely than not that the EPA will relocate to the Denver Federal Center. It is, however, uncertain as to when this move might take place and where the capital will come from to build out this division's analytical requirements, because retention will take longer than 24 months for this tenant to actually vacate our properties. Once we have greater certainty about the EPA status, we will update our list quarterly.

With that, I will turn the call over to Mark to review our quarterly results.

Mark Kleifges

Thanks, David. Let's begin with the review of our property level performance for the first quarter of 2017. When compared to the first quarter of last year, GOV's rental income grew by approximately $5.7 million to $69.3 million. This increase was primarily the result of our fourth quarter 2016 acquisitions, as well as the acquisition of our Manassas, Virginia property January.

On a same-property basis, our first quarter rental income increased by $793,000 or 1.3% year-over-year to $62.9 million, reflecting an increase in occupied states and higher rental rates in certain of our properties, partially offset by the decline in rental income from our Germantown Maryland property, which the Department of Energy vacated in the 2016 second quarter.

Cash basis rental income for the 2017 first quarter was essentially unchanged versus the prior year and $620,000 lower than GAAP rental income, primarily as a result of straight line rent adjustments related to three leases that commenced in the second quarter of 2016.

First quarter consolidated property operating expenses increased by approximately $2 million year-over-year to $26.8 million due primarily to our property acquisitions. Same property operating expenses increased by $508,000 or 2.1% year-over-year to $24.6 million. This increase was due primarily to higher wage and benefit cost and maintenance and repairs expense.

Consolidated first quarter net operating income or NOI increased by $3.6 million or 9.4% year-over-year to $42.5 million. Consolidated cash basis NOI for the first quarter increased by $2.8 million or 7.2% to approximately $41.7 million.

Our consolidated GAAP and cash NOI margins for the 2017 first quarter were 61.4% and 60.8% respectively. From a same-property perspective, our GAAP NOI increased $285,000 or 0.8% year-over-year to $38.3 million, and our cash basis NOI decreased by $526,000 or 1.4% to $37.5 million. Our same property GAAP NOI margin was 60.8% and our same property cash basis NOI margin was 60.3% for the 2017 first quarter.

Turning to our consolidated financial results, normalized FFO for the first quarter was $39.9 million, which is down from $44.4 million for the 2016 first quarter. Normalized FFO per share for the 2017 first quarter was $0.56, which is down $0.06 or 9.7% from the 2016 first quarter. This decline was primarily the result of increased interest expense due to a higher weighted average interest rate on a larger outstanding debt balance and the decline in normalized FFO contribution from our SIR investment, partially offset by the increase in property net operating income.

The $3.9 million or $0.05 per share decline this quarter in the normalized FFO contribution we recognized from our SIR investment was due primarily to a non-cash charge SIR recorded during the 2017 first quarter in connection with the tenant bankruptcy. GOV's adjusted EBITDA was $51.9 million for the 2017 first quarter and includes approximately $12.7 million of cash distributions received from our SIR investment.

GOV paid a $0.43 per share dividend to shareholders during the first quarter, which equates to a normalized FFO payout ratio of approximately 77%. We spent approximately $1.8 million on recurring building improvements and $3.5 million on tenant improvements the tenant improvements and leasing cost in the 2017 first quarter. As of quarter-end, we had approximately $24.8 million of unspent leasing-related capital obligations and have committed to redevelop and expand an existing property at an estimated cost to complete of approximately $10.1 million.

Turning to our balance sheet and liquidity, our adjusted EBITDA-to-interest expense ratio for the quarter was 3.8 times, and debt was 51.5% of total gross assets as of March 31st. At quarter-end, we had significant liquidity with $590 million of availability under our revolving credit facility.

Operator, that concludes our prepared remarks. We'd like to open the call up for questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instruction] The first question is Mike Carroll of RBC. Please go ahead.

Mike Carroll

Yeah, thanks. Dave, can you give us some color on the 5% of the portfolio. It's currently not leased. Is that mostly just small phases throughout the portfolio or are there any large blocks in there?

David Blackman

Well, we have the empty building in Germantown Maryland that was formally occupied by the Department of Energy. We have a small building in Albuquerque in New Mexico that was formally occupied by the Bureau of Land Management and I believe those were the only two large blocks of states. Everything else is just dispersed in our multi-tenanted buildings.

Mike Carroll

Okay. And then is there any prospect to lease up those large blocks, I guess, specifically the asset in Germantown?

David Blackman

You know we continue to market to lease the asset in Germantown. We've had some prospects. The leasing cycle tends to be a longer cycle. So, we think it's a good building and we think that it will lease, but it's hard to say if that will happen in the next two quarters or it will take longer than that.

Mike Carroll

Okay.

David Blackman

The Albuquerque asset, we are considering whether or not that building should be sold. It's not a very deep market. We have been trying to lease it for a while. So, it's a much more shallow lazy market than it could potentially be as a sale. It's a pretty significant asset. I think we carry it for right around $2.5 million.

Mike Carroll

Okay. And then I believe I guess correct me if I am wrong, the tenants that you mentioned in your prepared remarks was the EPA, can you kind of describe what type of building they are in currently, where that's at and what's the prospects of re-leasing that space if they do end up leaving?

David Blackman

Sure. So, they are in Golden Colorado, which I think is the home for course brewing [ph]. It is a - really it's a diagnostic lab facility where they bring in soils, water, other potential contaminants to understand what those contaminants are. It's not a hugely deep market. I mean I think our biggest challenge in re-leasing that space is that we are not going to know when we are going to get it back for some time. And with the governments and the uncertainty of when government tenants leave buildings, you really can't market that space until you get a notice from them that they will be out by a certain date. So I would be surprised if we could really even start marketing that asset for a year. It may be longer.

Mike Carroll

Okay, great. Thank you.

David Blackman

Yep.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Vikram Malhotra of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Vikram Malhotra

Thank you. Just sticking to the EPA, can you give us a sense of in that market or even just more broadly the similar types of assets, what are you seeing on - hearing on pricing?

David Blackman

Well, it's a good question, Vik. It's really - it depends. With government leasing, there is such a broad range of cap rates for lease terms of 3, 5, 10, 15-year terms that it's really difficult to tell you with great certainty what an asset, as an example, in Golden Colorado would sell for. We continue to see assets that are for sale with government tenants that have 10-year or longer lease terms trading at very aggressive cap rates, so, call it, in the 6% range.

At 5-year duration that should bump up to an 8 or maybe even a little higher depending upon how well it is utilized, how mission critical the agency occupant is, and your view of the ability to renew them and place for the full amount of space that they occupy. So, the underwriting for shorter duration lease government buildings has got more complicated. I think we do a good job at that, because we understand the business. Unfortunately, I think we lose a lot of deals, because we understand it so well that we get our bid in a number of cases.

Vikram Malhotra

Okay. That's helpful. And then just on the expirations you've updated us sort of on the watch list, but over the next two years, what are your expectations on mark-to-market for a tenant set that you do expect to renew?

David Blackman

That's slightly up, right.

Mark Kleifges

Yes.

Vikram Malhotra

Okay. Great. Thank you.

David Blackman

Yep.

Operator

The next question is from Mitch Germain of JMP Securities. Please go ahead, sir.

Mitch Germain

Good morning guys. Is there any change by the government with regards to their approach towards development?

David Blackman

No, Mitch, we are not really seeing agencies going out and do build to suit. I mean, for example, the EPA tenant, when I said they are going to move to the Bureau Federal Center, it would be to an existing building there versus build to suit.

Mitch Germain

And so it has a strategy that the optimization strategy that was put in place, call it, around 5 years ago give-or-take. Is that relatively unchanged under the new administration?

David Blackman

It is relatively unchanged other than I believe there is a lot less low-hanging fruits and there is a lot less opportunity for consolidation than there was when the program started.

Mitch Germain

That's helpful. And then last one from me. I'm just curious about the pricing environment, obviously no deals under contract is a bit of a sign, but have you seen any changes in underwriting and pricing?

David Blackman

Not really, Mitch, and we're still looking into a lot of deals and we've got a handful of deals that are in process and we tend to get invited back to second rounds, but [indiscernible] second or third a fair amount and I think a lot of that is just simply we understand this business really well and we don't always compete with people that have the same experience level that we do.

Mitch Germain

That's helpful. Thank you.

David Blackman

Yep.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question is from Bryan Maher of FBR & Company. Please go ahead, sir.

Bryan Maher

Good morning, David. Kind of following up on Mitch's question, are you seeing kind of after the Trump administration has taken root here, any concern on the part of owners out there that might free up more assets, are you seeing more assets come to market or is it pretty much unchanged quarter-over-quarter?

David Blackman

I would say as it relates to the government space specifically, we have not seen more space come on market than it would typically in the first half of the year. I think the market more broadly, we probably have seen more high quality assets that select income REIT would look at or Senior Housing Properties Trust would look at and I think it's a sign that people kind of view the economy as somewhere bouncing around the top and it's time to go ahead and market their assets for sale. And I won't say that in the perspective that we see signs the economy has peaked, but there continues to be a tremendous amount of capital focused on the real estate space and I think owners are trying to take advantage of that and so out of properties now versus continuing to wait.

Bryan Maher

And on the back of that, are you seeing or do you get the sense we may be seeing a change in cap rates in the next couple of quarters?

David Blackman

It's a good question. I mean where we have seen a little bit of a pullback has been on leverage buyers, but by and large treasuries have kind of stabilized and they all seem to be kicking up this much. And when treasuries were going up, spreads were becoming more narrow. So, there has been a handful of deals that's come back to us where it was awarded to a leverage buyer and their debt financing changed and they couldn't close. But I would say that's prevalent to the extent that it would have the substantial impact on cap rates.

Bryan Maher

And when those deals come back to you, I mean, how much of a lower price typically comes through that? Is it 2%? Is it 5%? Is it 10%? And are you still then coming in second or third on those kind of rebid?

David Blackman

Typically what happens, Bryan, is they come back to us and ask us if we would reconfirm our last bid. Depending upon how much time has passed and how much of the lease is burned off, we make informal last bid or we may actually reduce it a little bit. We've had - I think we've had a couple of deals that have come to us where we've actually moved forward. Not necessarily GOV, but some of our managed companies. Again, I wouldn't say it's pervasive in the market.

Bryan Maher

And just lastly, what's the typical time lag between - when you are putting your first bid and then clearly you don't get it, but then they come back to you, is that a couple of months, is it a couple of quarters?

David Blackman

I would say in those cases, it's three to four months.

Bryan Maher

Okay. Thanks a lot. That's helpful.

David Blackman

Certainly.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. David Blackman for any closing remarks. Please, sir.

David Blackman

Thank you for joining us this morning on the GOV first quarter earnings call. We look forward to seeing some of you at the NAREIT Conference in New York in June. Thank you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.