Mr. Market Thinks Merchants Bancshares' Shareholders Are Unsophisticated

Whether the two banks are good investments will not be discussed, but the focus is on the special situation - the merger. Having a choice to elect the merger consideration makes taking action important for Merchant Banshares's (NASDAQ:MBVT) shareholders.

The merger

The merger was announced on 10/24/2016. As the two banks have received regulatory approval already and set May 12, 2017 as the closing date, the risk of the merger not going through is very low.

Subject to shorter deadlines set by their individual brokers the shareholders of MBVT will have time until May 9, 2017 to elect their preferred merger consideration. There are five choices. Shareholders can elect to receive

0.963 shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU), $40.00 in cash or 0.6741 shares of Community Bank System and $12.00, make no election or sell shares before merger closes.

Which consideration is the best choice?

Only the dollar value of the cash consideration (2) is known already. The share component will fluctuate with the share price of CBU. This means the best choice depends on the share price of CBU. Nevertheless, we can derive some thresholds and use the at the time of writing current prices as an example.

At a price of $41.54 for CBU all the first four considerations above are equal in value ($40.00). If CBU trades below $41.54 the all cash consideration presents the best value(2). If CBU trades above $41.54 the all share consideration(1) presents the best value.

Making no election is typically the worst choice in this kind of transaction. One normally gets the type of consideration cash/stock that is left over. In the case of the CBU/MBVT merger the non election shares(4) will receive the mixed consideration(3). This means choice 3 and 4 above provide the same value and are not subject to proration (see here).

In a second step after having identified the best merger consideration, we have to compare the best merger consideration to the price of MBVT. if MBVT trades above the consideration, selling MBVT would give the highest value (choice 5 above). If the consideration is higher than MBVT's share price, one can make the election before the deadline and receive the hopefully then still higher value in the future.

This sounds easy in theory, but in practice we do not know the mix of cash and stock we will receive having elected either the all-cash or all-share consideration. This is due to proration. The all-cash consideration will be prorated (meaning you will receive a mix of the share and cash consideration) unless the number of shares which are dissenting plus the number of share for which the all-cash consideration was elected is equal or smaller than the number of shares for which the all-stock election was made.

Example with share prices

In the following table I have calculated the value of the different considerations assuming no proration.

With CBU trading above the equilibrium price of $41.54 the all-stock consideration is unsurprisingly the best option. What is surprising is that MBVT trades significantly above the mixed consideration. Compared to selling MBVT the all-stock option can only be the better choice if for enough shares the all-cash consideration is elected. Given the all-cash election provides the lowest value(see table) and non election shares will receive the mixed consideration, who would elect the all-cash consideration? Only if enough shares are elected this way, can the all-stock yield a better result than the current price of MBVT. For those interested in the detailed mechanics of the proration procedure I recommend reading the proxy from page 64 onwards.

Conclusion

Proration of the all-stock option is highly likely. Given the default is receiving the mixed election and all-cash is the worse choice, proration will likely be very high. In my opinion selling MBVT will likely prove to be best. If one likes these banks one can sell MBVT and immediately buy CBU. Or one can redeploy the capital elsewhere.

If all shareholders of MBVT elect the consideration with the highest value (all-stock), all shareholders will be prorated and receive the mixed consideration. With MBVT trading about $6 above the mixed consideration the market is saying MBVT's are too unsophisticated to take advantage and sell their MBVT shares or even stupid enough to make the all-cash election for $40 while MBVT trades at about $50. Only if enough shareholders will indeed do this can the current share price of MBVT be justified. As MBVT went ex dividend today, this cannot explain the difference and the amount of $0.28 would be too small anyway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MBVT over the next 72 hours.

