'Retail' Investors: Game. Set. Match.

If you're a 'retail' investor (double entendre alert) it is time to think really hard about where you place your bets.

And while you probably can't capitalize on the trade the Journal outlines, the broader message is clear.

I'm not entirely sure how to frame this, so I'm just going to do it stream-of-consciousness-style as that seems to work well on this platform anyway.

So last week I talked a bit about the retail "big short".

Some readers thought I was late to the proverbial party. I wasn't. They were.

Because I think it's probably a safe bet that the people who said that hadn't been following along over the Heisenberg Report where, for months, I've been busy explaining that the trade du jour here is short CMBX 6 BBB-. If the readers who accused me of being late were in fact short that tranche then I'll happily retract my contention that they were in fact the "late" ones.

Of course in reality, those readers were doubly-late ("bigly"). Because the other thing I've been talking about for months over at HR is the fact that the CMBX 6 BBB- trade is played out. Here's what "played out" looks like in this case:

(Goldman)

See how that dark blue line spiked in January? Yeah, so if you didn't get in before that, then you missed it.

Rather, the trade now (and this is where Heisenberg is "early") is probably CMBX 7 BBB- where, despite the fact that the underlying deals aren't all that differentiated from series 6, spreads are much tighter:

(Goldman)

Or, if you think that's too "blunt" a tool, you can buy protection on the underlying cash bonds which, as you can see from the first chart shown above, are still trading pretty tight.

Well anyway, in a testament to just how ubiquitous the previously "esoteric" CMBX 6 trade has become, no less than the Wall Street Journal was out on Wednesday touting the trade in a piece called "The Hedge Fund Manager Who's Shorting America's Malls."

Honestly there's no point reading it unless you just want to hear about how "Eric Yip spent weekends working in a small shop at the bustling Burlington Center Mall, where his parents sold housewares and rock band T-shirts."

Actually there's another reason it's worth a skim - it accidentally demonstrates how it's impossible for retail investors (there's a double entendre there if you think about it hard enough) to ever get in on the big trades. Consider this excerpt:

These days, Burlington Center is a silent place. Of around 100 stores, only about a dozen remain open. Macy's and J.C. Penney are gone, leaving Sears as the last anchor tenant. Vacant properties surround a dry fountain whose centerpiece, a life-size bronze elephant, used to spout water onto its back. The mall's ghostly presence has spurred a financial wager that Mr. Yip, now a New York hedge-fund manager, is pitching to investors many times his size. Starting in late 2015, he began visiting shopping centers across the U.S. to take their vital signs. Concluding that dozens faced a fate akin to Burlington Center's, as internet shopping becomes more dominant, he placed a bearish bet on an obscure index linked to the performance of bonds that are backed by commercial mortgages. So far, so good. A slice of the index, which Wall Street calls the "CMBX 6," has tumbled 6.3% since the start of this year, according to IHS Markit . The decline is good news for anyone shorting the index, or betting on it to fall, as he is. Mr. Yip has been pitching his idea to other investors. Earlier this year, he circulated a 58-page report that mapped out a dire outlook for regional shopping centers and said more than two dozen whose debt was reflected in the index were likely to default. He presented his thesis to a group of investment firms at a lunch in Midtown Manhattan.

See what I'm saying? This game is rigged against you.

While you were busy reading about which dividend stock someone bought based on a Morningstar screen or about what your next door neighbor thinks about a chart he/she found on FRED, "Mr. Yip" was busy pitching a "58-page report" which "mapped out" the rationale behind a real trade opportunity. A trade opportunity he's been keen on for going on two years.

Someone will say "but Heisenberg I don't care because I can't short CMBX 6 anyway." That shouldn't make you feel any better. That should make you feel worse. Because not only are you not privy to the idea, you couldn't trade it even if you were, because these instruments aren't accessible to you.

Of course I'm torn on this because as regular readers know, I'm not generally a fan of allowing retail investors to speculate on things they know very little about. Witness by disdain for high yield bond ETFs. So admittedly, my gripe outlined above is a bit hypocritical, but as I said at the outset, I'm writing this completely off-the-cuff in an effort to make you think, not in an effort to craft a completely coherent post.

Moving beyond the CMBX trade and to the actual thesis behind it (i.e. that brick and mortar is dying), I wanted to show you a couple of charts I found. Have a look at this:

(Deutsche Bank)

And then this:

(Deutsche Bank)

Again, if you're in anything that's tied to brick and mortar (NYSEARCA:XRT), you need to get out, and get out now. Because as you can see, the writing on the wall couldn't possibly be any clearer.

Here's the color (from Deutsche Bank) that accompanies those charts:

E-commerce accounted for 11.9% of total sales compared to 10.8% in 2015. So, not surprisingly, this shows massive share gains for e-commerce, with online accounting for 42% or $52b of the $123b increase in total retail sales excluding autos and gas. Amazon alone accounted for 12% of that increase, based on its North American sales of electronics and general merchandise of $65b for 2016, which was up from $50b in 2015. But, this includes only 1P sales. If we include third party sales through Amazon's market place, we estimate that sales through their platform were $228b, accounting for 58% of all of e-commerce and 7% of all of retail sales excluding autos and gas. This would equate to a $71b year over year increase or close to 60% of the total increase in retail sales last year. Worse still, the threat from e-commerce is accelerating. For instance, in Figure 7 we show that in 2016, non-store retailing, as measured by NAICS 454 accounted for 16.9% of total retail sales excluding autos and gas. This was a 110 bps increase in penetration from 15.8% in 2015. Amazingly, that 110 bps increase in the percent of sales was the biggest acceleration in non-store retailing since we have data going back to 1993, and was as big as the prior two years combined. In other words, non-store retailing is big and getting bigger, at an accelerating pace. We believe that e-commerce accounts for about 70% of non-store retailing. On a year over year basis, non-store retailing grew 11.5%, a significantly faster growth rate versus the 7.0% increase in 2015 and in fact the largest increase since 2005, when the category was half as big as it is now.

Got that?

It is over for brick and mortar. Game. Set. Match.

I don't care how you trade it - pile into the CMBX 6 short, be the guy who shorts CMBX 7 while the getting's good, buy protection on the underlying individual names, buy puts, short the physical retailers. Whatever.

Just don't be the guy/gal who looks up five years from now and wonders what happened!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.