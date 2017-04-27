Twitter: The Song Remains The Same (And Not Stairway To Heaven)

Led Zeppelin fans may recognize the Song Remains The Same theme in the current price spike of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares. Fundamentals at the company remain basically the same with continued losses and tepid user growth, but a new concern is that revenues have actually contracted for the first time. This decline in revenues should be a major red flag for investors. This scenario is nothing to sing about for investors and certainly not any stairway to heaven for the stock price. When the levee breaks on the current volume inflows, then Twitter bulls may be left dazed and confused.

Trader's Idea Flow just sold Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares short at $16.58 today on 4/27/17. The upside surprise for this stock from the Q117 financial report has not come from growing earnings or even growing revenues by Twitter, but only a narrowing of losses to -.05 cents per share. This narrowing of losses beat estimates for larger losses simply due to the adroit management of Wall Street expectations by Twitter management combined with cost cutting measures at the company. This report of continued losses is accompanied by a 8% decline in revenues YOY, which should be a major concern for investors.

Declining revenues and continuing losses is not the recipe for higher stock prices. Cutting costs has been the key to the lesser than expected losses, not growing revenues. Losses continue at Twitter and we do not have any solid indication that these quarterly losses are in sight. In fact, there is a functional limit to which the company can continue to reduce staff, research, and marketing to show any future improvements in their money losing pattern.

Also, the tepid growth in MAU of just under 20 million YOY is tiny relative to real growth at competing platforms like Instagram at Facebook (NASDAQ: FB). Instagram has added 100 million users in just the last four months and 200 million in the last 10 months.

There is only so much time in the day that a growingly saturated market can spend on social media platforms. The most affluent consumer markets globally are now effectively awash in competing social media platforms that dominate the available time for consumer usage. Twitter is not winning the war for users. Rising competition from other platforms including Instagram, Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP), Clips and others have limited the growth at Twitter. This trend of rising competition for Twitter will continue to increase.

Accordingly, we view the current increase in volume and price for Twitter shares is based upon hyperbole and will be short lived. It is our experience to sell into this type of hype as a reliable means to achieve successful trading profits. We believe the current price spike in shares is unjustified. Furthermore, the pattern of short-term price spikes in this stock has become commonplace. Please view the chart below to confirm that the downtrend is intact despite the current relief rally.

Trader's Idea Flow believes that this current trading bounce is providing a short sale opportunity for subscribers. Please note that other recent price spikes in Twitter shares on the chart below have been sold off shortly afterwards. We believe this spike in price will also be sold off:

TWTR data by YCharts

