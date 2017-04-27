Shake Shack - Hidden Impetus

The better burger trend has come and gone. Shake Shack has a paradoxical, yet strong competitive advantage for the significant market which remains.

One needs no convincing of the sensation that Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) has been. While an early talk for a nascent titan, most are under no illusion that this fine-casual burger chain can sustain the excitement surrounding it in perpetuity. It then begs the question; have investors ascribed too high a value on it based on past success and trumped up imaginations of the future? Or have they, in their preoccupation with having their money in an ever-better place, overlooked a stock that has lost some of its initial shimmer. In this piece, I argue that while Shack Shake is most certainly not cheap along traditional metrics, it has everything it needs to succeed and will earn its owners admirable returns given time.

Competition

In this keenly contested industry, Shake Shack will never be the only "better burger" chain. In-N-Out, Five Guys and Habit (NASDAQ:HABT) are but some other restaurants jostling for shares in this segment. Even McDonald's wants a piece of the pie with their transition to the use of fresh beef in their quarter pounders. Reviews are aplenty where critics compare the combinations of the burger chains and conclude with varying judgements of which of them has the best. There has been no clear-cut winners. One would not expect different, as beyond fresh and quality ingredients, methods of preparation and slight variations in recipe, there is little else left to distinguish one quality burger from the next. Why Shake Shack then? While every chain has their unique - sometimes limited time - offerings; some may say Shake Shack is differentiated by their location exclusive items, frozen custard, and alcohol.

Yet, that barely scratches the surface of how unique Shake Shack is. The genesis of their location exclusive offerings is what that truly differentiates them from the rest. The philosophy of the anti-chain chain. Not mass-producing outlets to rake in the cash, but focusing on getting each one right and on "enlightened hospitality" - prioritizing their staff, guests, and community before enriching investors. While it could be jaw-dropping for some to see investors at the end of the list, obliquity in attaining profits sometimes makes as much sense as in chasing after happiness. In the same way that focusing on your own happiness rarely keeps anyone happy, profit-seeking is sometimes a paradox, and that has been illustrated to be a perfect adaptation for businesses in Jim Collin's Built to Last.

(Source: Shake shack staff benefits)

It starts with hiring the right people and treating them as a valued part of the organization. Emphasizing soft skills, Shake Shack hires only those who are warm, friendly, and motivated. Then they are given training, generous benefits and are invited to events for bonding. The positive and welcoming culture is entrenched, becoming something to live up to and letting staff feel that they are a part of something that's greater than oneself. Shake Shack has been given an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars by 234 employees on independent job search website (employee review), with many chiming in on their benefits, culture and pleasant environment.

This is important because culture begets customer experience; experience defines the Shake Shack brand; and the brand makes all the difference in this keenly contested space. That has led to social proof, where it has become imperative for people to queue and eat at one when a new Shack opens. Also, that has allowed Shake Shack to place a premium on prices, earning more for each burger sold than its competitors. In the same way that Coca-Cola found flavour to be secondary (though pertinent) in a blind taste test which it lost, but won when it was not blind; it is not a problem that Shake Shack's burgers are only subjectively better than its competitors. Standing for Something Good is therefore the way to go to have a competitive advantage in a segment so saturated.

Valuation - Relative

Shake Shack's competitive advantage is not the only reason why I advocate a buy. Its valuation is appealing as well.

Comparing Shake Shack to Habit and Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), two competitors in the fast-casual segment, it was concluded that Shake Shack is more attractively valued than its peers. Along a brand life cycle curve, the three restaurant chains all belong to the growth segment, albeit at different phases of growth. Shack Shake has 64 domestic company operated stores while Habit and Chipotle have 189 and 2250 respectively. Of course, the number of stores alone is not an indication of growth potential. However, it bears reminder that Shake Shack is proliferating steadily while far off from its target of 450 stores country wide. Chipotle and Habit on the other hand, have had great runs and are slowing in expansion.

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Earning growth from young companies in this industry can come from two different areas. (1) Growth from having more outlets and (2) growth as a result of increasing margins. In both dimensions, Shake Shack has greater potential despite the similar forward P/E ratios of the trio. While Shake Shack has the highest expansion rate and runway relative to size, it's P/E is curiously comparable to the others. Also, while Chipotle and Habit are closer to their steady state higher margins, Shake Shack is still in its high growth phase where margins are compromised for growth. In other words, while both engines for growth are better primed for Shack Shake, its P/E ratio exhibits irregularity with a multiple that is even lower than its peers. This makes it relatively more attractive.

Valuation - DCF

Being relatively more attractively valued does not equate to being appropriately valued. The segment, could as a whole, have inflated share prices. A DCF approach is hence used to determine if Shake Shack is objectively attractive.

Shake Shack has a complex organisation structure and a Tax Receivable Agreement (TRA) that makes valuation of it very tricky. Under this Up-C Structure, SSE Holdings, the limited liability company (LLC) which operates the restaurant chain undergoes a public offering to form Shake Shack Inc which is structured as a holding company that holds LLC interests. In this arrangement, a TRA is entered into whereby Shake Shack Inc has to pay 85% of tax benefits from realized amortization and depreciation to the non-controlling interests of the company. This has generally been described to be an "underhanded" agreement with a "bizarre siphoning of cash" from the public company and its shareholders to the original owners of the LLC. The TRA also decreases a firm's cash flow and by extension, its valuation, without impacting earnings which are frequently used as a barometer for value. Complications also further emanates from the imprecise nature of such agreements, with related liabilities having swelled 1.5x from IPO levels as a result of a redemption of Class A shares by non-controlling interests. It bears reminder that close to a third of SSE remains in the hands of private owners and there is much space remaining for redemption alongside other factors which could cause this to swell.

With this complex structure and its significant tax agreement in mind, I valued Shake Shack.

Adjusted Operating Income

(Source: Created by author with data from form 10-K)

I first adjusted Shake Shack's operating income to arrive at suitable cash flow for projection. Shake Shack does not own any of its company operated Shacks or home offices and currently has all its leases classified as operating leases. As opposed to capital leases, the implication of having it categorized as such is a significant effect on operating earnings and a reduced level of debt on the balance sheet despite definite commitments on lease expenses that are independent of operations. This could result in an inaccurate representation of capital, cash flow and profitability; skewing the valuations of Shake Shack. Hence, leases were adjusted for and measured by depreciating the present value of lease commitments.

(Source: Created by author with info from form S-1)

Also, Shake Shack is unique in that it is a holding company which owns LLC Interests of SSE Holdings. Operations of the restaurants and business are conducted under the latter. My chosen approach in dealing with Shake Shack's majority holding in a private company is to value the consolidated firm before stripping it of the value in SSE Holdings which it does not own. While SSE being privately owned would ordinarily make that difficult, Shake Shack has been permitting redemption of Class A shares with LLC Interests on a one-for-one basis. In addition, acquisition by mergers of former indirect members of SSE have been on such a basis. Thus, the value of the non-controlling interests can be taken to be directly proportional to its stake in SSE and will be treated as such in removal.

Reinvestments

(Source: Created by author with data from form 10-K)

The reinvestments used is calculated as shown. Of note, cash and marketable securities were removed from currents assets in the derivation of changes in NWC to reflect their not being tied up to generate earnings.

Costs of Capital

(Source: Created by author with data from form 10-K)

With earnings and reinvestment derived, I then calculated Shake Shack's WACC. Cost of debt was derived using interest expense that was incurred on the TRA, deemed landlord financing and amortization of deferred financing costs. Cost of equity was calculated using CAPM, but with an additional 1% layered on to reflect risks on same Shack sales and expected growth in number of stores. WACC was calculated to be 6.39%.

Cash Flow

In estimating free cash flow to the firm, I used a 2 stage DCF model. Shake Shack is projecting an eventual 450 outlets in the U.S. and that would take the company 16 years at the current growth rate. Since one could end up more inaccurate than accurate being detailed when the timeframe is exceedingly long, I elected to have an initial growth phase of 10 years that is in line with current rates and trajectory, and a terminal phase at a stable growth rate.

(Source: Created by author with data from form 10-K)

Revenue and Adjusted Operating Income

(Source: Investor presentation)

Revenue has been projected to see an increase of 32% in 2017, with 22 to 23 new shacks opening in the U.S. and 10 licensed internationally. I adopted the same growth rates in number and types of beyond 2017, using their weighted revenue in 2016 to project revenue till 2026. As well, I factored in growth in same shack sales, using a rate 0.9% more conservative than the 2.9% touted by management. From the midpoint on in 2021, I halved the same shack sales growth to 1% to reflect the slowdown which surely would take place. Expected drivers for revenue growth in this period include additional sales from the Shake App - which the company would eventually get right, and increments in prices.

Considering that Shake Shack will go on to realize economies of scale and supply chain efficiencies, I projected a straight-line growth in adjusted operating margins from the 16.1% in 2016 to 20% by 2026.

Taxes & Reinvestments

Shake Shack would realize tax benefits under the TRA, though 85% of this would eventually flow to SSE Holdings. Since valuation is done for the consolidated company, this tax benefit is reflected in full in the projection. However, an assumption was made for the benefits stemming from realized depreciation and amortization to be depleted by the 10th year. A straight-line increase in taxes to the combined federal and local tax-rate by 2026 was also used. While imprecise, that falls within the range of probable and reasonable rates.

Sales to capital ratio was used to derive the reinvestments required for the projected amount of sales. It was calculated by dividing the change in sales in 2016 by its reinvestments.

Equity Value per Share

(Source: Created by author with data from form 10-K)

In calculating the equity value per share of Shake Shack Inc., I removed the value of the minority holdings. As redemption of Class A shares have been done on a one-for-one basis with LLC interests and Class B shares, this value was estimated to be proportional to the stake of non-controlling interests in SSE Holdings. Following that, I stripped the value off debt, within which TRA liabilities occupy a substantial portion. Value of equity per share was then derived to be $30.68.

Sensitivity Analysis - Simulation

While the process has been rigorous, a point estimate is of limited use considering the uncertainty stemming from multiple factors for a company in this early stage of growth. Particularly one riddled with a TRA of uncertain and substantial outlays. Considering that TRA liability had previously swelled by 1.5x as a result of redemption of Class A shares by pre-IPO owners, one would expect further increments with the stake that could still be redeemed. A simulation was hence carried out to examine how simultaneous changes in WACC, TRA liabilities, same Shack sales, growth in total Shacks and terminal growth rates could influence share price.

(Source: Created by author with data from form 10-K)

As it is only a matter of time, simulations were carried out with full redemption of Class A shares with LLC interests. The effects of that are; an increase in TRA liability, dilution of share prices and an increase in firm value.

10,000 iterations were ran, with key factors randomly varying within the ranges defined above. To be conservative, the upper limits were selected to be closer to the values used in the DCF model, while lower limits were allowed to fall much further. For example, TRA liability increased by 6,687 (thousands) for every percentage increase in Shake Shack's holding of SSE in 2016 through Class A shares redemption. However, the range used in simulation of this factor spanned from 6,500 to 8,500, with a greater width assigned to figures in the direction which would lower share prices.

Share prices were simulated for all iterations and observations plotted as shown. With a valuation of $30.68, Shake Shack seems to be overvalued at today's price of ~$34. However, beyond a mere point estimate, it is shown that prices have higher upside than downside potential. Shake Shack shares have a higher probability to appreciate in the long-run, while having a wider range for possible significant returns and a lower range for loss. The asymmetric risk-reward ratio makes Shake Shack a compelling price at today's prices.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while the better burger hype has waxed and waned; an investor for the long term would certainly not wish to have entered during that bygone period of fervour. What remains is largely stable demand and reasonable enthusiasm, and Shake Shack has the competitive advantage to come up on top. In spite of that, its shares are also more attractively valued than its peers. Finally, even though its complex organisation structure and TRA have been described to be unfavourable to investors, my simulation on the DCF model shows that investors have a disproportionate reward to risk ratio in this foray.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHAK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.