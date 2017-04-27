OdontoPrev's (ODPVY) CEO Rodrigo Bacellar on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Odontoprev S.A. (OTCPK:ODPVY) Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Jose Roberto Pacheco – Investor Relations

Rodrigo Bacellar – Chief Executive Officer

Luis Blanco – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Marco Calvi – Itau BBA

Leonardo Ramos – Santander Bank.

Rodrigo Gastim – BTG Pactual

Olivia Petronilho – J.P. Morgan

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for waiting. Welcome to OdontoPrev's First Quarter of 2017 Results Conference Call.

With us, we have Mr. Rodrigo Bacellar, CEO; Mr. Luis Blanco, CFO; and Mr. Jose Roberto Pacheco, Investors Relations Officer. This event is being recorded, and all participants will be in a listen-only mode during the company's presentation.

After OdontoPrev's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. At that time, further instructions will be given. [Operator Instructions] This event is also being broadcast live via a webcast, and may be accessed through OdontoPrev's Web site at www.odontoprev.com.br/ir, where the presentation is also available. Participants may view these slides in any order they wish. The replay will be available shortly after the event has concluded. Those following the presentation via webcast may post their questions in advance on our Web site. They will be answered during the Q&A session.

Before proceeding, let me mention that forward statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of OdontoPrev's management and on information currently available to the company. They involve risks and uncertainties, because they relate to future events, and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.

Investors and analysts should understand that conditions related to macroeconomic conditions, industry, and other factors could also cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Now, I'll turn the conference over to Mr. Jose Roberto Pacheco, IR Officer of OdontoPrev. Mr. Pacheco, you may begin your presentation.

Jose Roberto Pacheco

Good morning, everyone. We would like to thank you all for participating in this conference call to discuss OdontoPrev's results in the first quarter of 2017.

This is the first disclosure related to 2017, and we are celebrating 30 years of the company's establishment, 19 years of market leadership, and 11 years since the IPO. This quarterly call is also starting off with simultaneous translation, and I would like to greet everyone that is listening to us in English.

Now, let's get started. We'll begin the presentation on Slide number 3, which shows the medical plan sector with continuous loss of members since 2014, totaling a loss of 2.8 million lives according to Brazilian healthcare agencies, the ANS this most recent data. On the other hand, the dental plan sector has been growing its member base, year-after-year with net additions of more than 2 million members since 2014. In particular, in the first quarter of 2017, the dental sector according to ANS data added half a million members more.

As we can see on the next slide, Slide number 4, according to ANS, membership growth of the dental plan sector in the first quarter of 2017 was concentrated among few companies. Two companies alone with the market share of 13%, a chance [ph] for over 70% of the sector growth in the quarter. At the same time, these three companies with the highest net ads in the quarter account for 17% of market share and represent more than 80% of the sector growth.

On Slide number 5, we demonstrate that revenues increased 6.6% year-over-year in 1Q '17, reaching BRL 315 million and increased 8.6% year-over-year on an LTM basis. On the next slide, number 6, we highlight the strong expansion of its visual plans and SME. The individual plan revenues increased by 34%, while SME increased by 15.5% year-over-year. In Business segments, we Odontoprev counts on exclusive distribution channel with a high growth potential.

On Slide number 7, we analyze the incremental revenues per segment. Individual plans accounted for the majority of incremental revenues in Q1.

On the next slide, number 8, we highlight Odontoprev's unique strategic positioning demonstrated by the leadership position and the development and expansion of individual plans and SME segments. Of the higher average ticket, lower number of competitors accelerated growth compared to the market and higher contribution margin. In addition, emphasizing the strategy, the non-corporate products have significant barriers to entry such as scale, distribution, bad debt, for the individuals and SMEs, adverse selection and IT tools which are the clear competitive advantage of the OdontoPrev's business model.

Our next slide, number 9, we see an average ticket expansion in all three segments. In particular the biggest increase of 16.1% was in the individual plans with the highest ticket that has been expanding at double-digit rates since 2014, reaching approximately BRL 38.

On the next slide, Slide number 10, we see a net loss of 54,000 lives in the quarter of 2017.

Now, analyzing the individual plan segments, as we demonstrated on slide number 11, this portfolio had a 11% net addition growth in the year, reaching 652,000 members in Q1, driven by the higher participation of the bank channel. It is worth mentioning that the Bradesco channel grew 14% year-over-year, with net additions of 36,000 lives in 12 months.

Now, let's take a moment to analyze the SME segment starting with slide number 12. SME's count on the Bradesco channel is the number one growth driver, which represents 79% of this portfolio. In the first quarter, the SME portfolio reached 912,000 lives, 6% higher year-over-year.

On the next slide, number 13, we demonstrate that non-corporate products together represent 25% of total members, 35% of revenues and 39% of the contribution margin in 1Q '17, in line with our strategy planning.

On the next slide, number 14, we see that the dental care ratio was 45% in this quarter, due to the lower utilization of the dental benefit below the 45.2% of 1Q '16 and 49.7% in 4Q '16.

We also demonstrate the behavior of the DLR per segment as we can see on the next slide, number 15, which is lower in all three segments in which the utilization level was higher year-over-year, but lower quarter-over-quarter.

On Slide 16, we see that selling expenses improved in the SME and Individual Plan segments, mainly the 210 basis decrease in the SME segment.

As we see on the next slide, slide number 17, G&A represented 13.9% of revenues in Q1, mainly from personnel expenses.

Our next slide, number 18, we see the quarterly evolution of bad debt, which represented 4.6% of revenues in 1Q '17, lower than 5% in 4Q '16.

On Slide 19, we analyze cash generation measured by EBITDA. In 1Q '17, the adjusted EBITDA reached BRL 90 million, with a 25.7% margin. And in the last 12 months, the adjusted EBITDA was BRL 302 million, with a margin of 21.8%.

On the next slide number 20, we see that net income reached BRL 69 million in the quarter and BRL 216 million in the last 12 months, with an ROE of 32%.

Now, let's take a moment to analyze the cash flow generation of OdontoPrev, starting on the next slide. As you know, the company remains with zero debt. On Slide, 21, we highlight the cash flow evolution in the year. As we can see, during this period, there has been a cash generation of BRL 97 million, equal to 28% of revenues. The company's net cash position reached BRL 523 million in March without any leverage as we can see on the next slide, 22.

Our Board of Directors approved payments of dividends yesterday in the amount of BRL 43 million plus the 13 million interests on capital already paid, equals 80% pay out of the quarter and reaching BRL 1.7 billion since the IPO for shareholder compensation.

Regarding the tax optionalities related to Bradesco Dental and the company on our next slide, number 23, the Bradesco Dental request of BRL 45 million is now on the final stages, and we expect to release the corresponding cash deposits in the short-term to reflect [ph] the financial statements. As for the company's similar request regarding the services provided to beneficiaries after July 2010, the updated amount reached BRL 288 million as of last December, and is waiting on a legal decision.

On Slide 24, our last one, we demonstrated the company shareholder structure, mainly in the hands of foreign investors, with 95% of our free flows.

We would like to thank you all once again for your time and interest on OdontoPrev. So, now, I would like to move on to our Q&A session for investors and analysts and the call will last up to 45 minutes. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Marco Calvi from Itau BBA.

Marco Calvi

Good morning. There is two questions on my side. First of all about DLR, you said that that there was an improvement in relation to frequency. So, can we understand that is the trend, meaning, you already see an improvement in frequency given the macro scenario? So, can we consider that the dental care ratio in 2017 should drop sequentially in the future quarters? That's my first question.

And the second one, can you comment on competition, especially in corporate? I think in this quarter you lost again an important number of members. So I would like to know about the competitive environments in the large corporate segment. Thank you.

Rodrigo Bacellar

Good morning, Marco. This is Rodrigo Bacellar speaking. Thank you for your participation and your questions. In relation to the dental loss ratio, as you mentioned, we are very happy, actually we are celebrating the result when we look at that compared to the first quarter of last year, it was a small increase, but on the other hand, we can see a drop in the other quarters. That's important news, but we are considering this [indiscernible] as the other quarters were very careful and cautious because we know that it's a refreshing of the economy, and economy isn't blooming that much yet, right, even if the GDP is going to grow, and as we see in the news, and from analysts the job generation will be a bit smaller even though -- or lower, not as much as expect even though the GDP would grow. So, we are very -- we are happy with the results, but we are very cautious in relation to the future quarters.

In relation to the competition, there are two ways to see that. We have the active contracts where we have lives that are lost et cetera, and we also have losing and gaining contracts, that happen because of this. So, in that commercial dispute, there is nothing new. We are still gaining contracts. We lose some others. There is nothing new about that. So it's -- but what is still high in Brazil is unemployment. So, when we measure that, we call that there is introduction or addition [indiscernible] of lives, and -- or leading lives, and that has affected the company, and as you saw the decrease that we sound [ph], and our portfolio is still a result of unemployment

Luis Blanco

Marco, and just to add to what Rodrigo just mentioned, in fact, unemployment is the first variable. The competitive environment hasn't shown anything new in the last couple of years. There are some companies that represent the substantial part of lives addition in dental plan sectors in the past. So, there is nothing new in that sense. And the main highlight is the variable of unemployment, which is still very high. So, the company continues to focus on value with this long-term strategy and offering differentiated services, particularly in the large corporate segment that you mentioned. Okay, thank you. Thank you everyone.

Operator

Our next question is from Leonardo Ramos from Santander Bank.

Leonardo Ramos

Hello, good morning everyone. My question is about especially in the individual plans and the churn that we know, and especially in Brazil dental, for the past quarters and even this first quarter, I would like to know if you can comment on any expectations of stabilization, or reverting that trend.

Jose Roberto Pacheco

Hi, Leo; this is Pacheco speaking. Actually, for Brazil dental, the product is -- still doesn't have the commercial priority, the focus in the strategy is mainly focused on the corporate segments and SMEs. For the other distribution channels, be at OdontoPrev through the commercial partnership with department stores or be with Bradesco with the individual plans that are through -- distributed through very -- a lot of different channels in Bradesco, yes, there is an important shown that's a risk factor and [indiscernible] that the company has been observing. There is no -- nothing new in relation to the churn [indiscernible] in the past years, it's still relevant. And that is mainly reflected upon the structure of the products and the pricing structure.

It's important to mention from your question about exploring the dynamic of the individual ticket was clearly sold out. This quarter it was the acceleration means in the past two years, it's two digits, and that has been the tone for the last two years. So there is a transition effect. The retail portfolio for the company is becoming more and more balanced. And actually offer in relation to the Bradesco portfolio growth. And the Bradesco portfolio in traditional plans has higher ticket and lower sales expenses. Therefore, the final result is higher. So, I believe that that dynamic is very interesting when we observe that. As we've been mentioning in the past years and that particularly has reflected in this last quarter with an increase -- a very reasonable increase of the ticket, would you like to comment?

Rodrigo Bacellar

I think that it's another ticket that makes us happy in relation to Brazil. And now let's wait for the performance in the next quarter.

Leonardo Ramos

Okay, thank you, Rodrigo and Pacheco. But just to confirm what you are saying is most of the loss or almost all of it was in the retail portfolio and a result of that is an increase in the individual ticket? Because the Bradesco individual tickets and other channels are growing, is that what you mean?

Rodrigo Bacellar

Yes, that makes sense.

Leonardo Ramos

So if you take a look at the Bradesco portfolio, it had a recent slowdown lately but the dynamic in the past year has been a faster growth in the Bradesco portfolio than in the consolidated portfolio of the retail agreement, particularly department stores?

Rodrigo Bacellar

So once again, that dynamic is positive and they are higher for the tickets and lower sales expenses at the end of the end, right?

Leonardo Ramos

Okay. Great. Thank you. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Rodrigo Gastim from BTG Pactual.

Rodrigo Gastim

Good morning, everyone. I would like to insist on the dental care ratio. When we look at that in terms of frequency and cost breakdown, I would like to know the behavior of these two variables throughout the past quarters especially in the first one. I believe it's because of cost. So, I know it's under control as you've always done for a long time. So I believe that my interpretation that worsening of the dental care ratio was because of frequency. So I would like to understand the behavior in terms of frequency especially in individual plans for the people that are still in the portfolio that's been there for a long period of time so the churn is lower. I would like to understand that drop between frequency in the dental care ratio world?

Rodrigo Bacellar

Good morning. Rodrigo, I am going to take the second part of your question which is about the increase. We prefer to look at the glass half full. So, in relation to that increase in the first quarter of that you mentioned, 22% to 25. If we look one quarter ahead, you can see a drop from 25 to 24, and then, 27 to 24 and then in the fourth quarter 26 to 24. So what you are seeing is an evolution of the dental care ratio in individual plans. Now I am going to pass on to Pacheco to comment on your first question.

Jose Roberto Pacheco

Rodrigo, in terms of the dental care ratio, it has been dropping or decreasing in a consolidated manner. There was that high number of 52% in the third quarter and 400 point base in the second of 2015. It reduces to less than 200 basis compared to fourth quarter '16 compared to fourth Q16 and now it's negative comparing quarter-over-quarter.

That's very good news without a doubt and that's mainly related to frequency and not currency. So we have relationship with the network with over 28000 in the network also based on the long term and a much desired contracts and there is a reasonable amount of professionals that want to join the dental network -- the dentist network. So what we are doing with the transition from 2016 to 2017 is the frequency effect which clearly stood out last year particularly in the second quarter and already starting in the second half of the first quarter last year. And now, it's showing the first signs of stabilization. As Rodrigo mentioned, it's too early to say. We have low visibility in the next quarter in a way that we will follow the next company to disclosures and monitor that exchange ideas with the market about the reality that we will have for 2017. So what's with the time being the movement is closer to history than what we observed in the figures in 2016. So, 2017 is already similar to the historical standard, so that's what we've seen so far.

Rodrigo Gastim

Okay. Excellent, very clear. So just a little bit about the end of your answer, so heating up the frequency increases that and then you are starting to see that in all segments or most importantly in corporate, which will probably the one most impacted because of the crisis and employment. So is it just corporator used through that in all three segments marginal improvement in frequency.

Rodrigo Bacellar

Innovation to 2016, without a doubt it was corporate where the frequency was higher, still hard to talk about the trends for 2017 but what we see is a behavior that's closer to the historical behavior in the three segments. So we see a frequency that much closer to what we've seen in the past regardless of the customer's business settlement.

Rodrigo Gastim

Okay. Very clear. Thank you, Rodrigo.

Operator

Our next question is from Olivia Petronilho from J.P. Morgan.

Olivia Petronilho

Hello, good morning everyone. Thank you, Pacheco and Rodrigo for taking my questions. I have two questions mainly focused on corporate and in addition. The first one is about the price increase that we may see upcoming now we see lower inflation. So I would like to know if you are planning on continuing with that order, if you want to absorb that price impact with the margin and my other question is about cross-selling, how much do you see cross-selling in terms of dental plans and health plans in your platform? Thank you.

Rodrigo Bacellar

Thank you, Olivia. In fact in the first quarter we already had a price increase to the SME portfolio of approximately 10% in order to align the product to the market average. What we can, we've seen from the other competitors that also operate in the SME segment we've seen that as well. So the beginning of the year now aligning the non-corporate price products in the company of what's been happening in the market we have an increase to this increase and individual plans to be implemented in 2Q '17?

So that is resulting from the company's opinion that we are - we do have the right pricing for our products and having a distribution opportunity to distribute our products in channels and thinking on growth for the future for the upcoming years. So that's what we had to say about price increases, ticket increases in the non-corporate segments for 2017.

Olivia Petronilho

Perfect and how about cross-selling with the health plans? Also talk about corporation and cross-selling…

Rodrigo Bacellar

Corporate dynamics are different, so the price increases on case-by-case basis, agreement-by-agreement basis based on the commercial reality in cost and dental care ratio for each specific client not to mention the relationship, how long we've had a relationship with those contracts, so older contracts have a higher level of retention so that's historical in our commercial portfolio. That's what we have to comment about that in relation to corporate contracts, so you see an evolution of one digit evolution of the ticket that's in the practice in the past years, nothing new here that's the company's expectations for this current year for 2017.

In terms of cross-selling with help as you mentioned, it's the -- also a potential activity, it is carried out inside the Bradesco universe and particularly Bradesco value chain, so that is also not strict low and it's the same practice, same strategy, the difference is that its spearheaded by the channel that has a main context with the client which is Bradesco.

Olivia Petronilho

Perfect, great. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Rodrigo Gastim from BTG Pactual.

Rodrigo Gastim

Thank you. Thank you for taking another question. I would like to talk about bad debt real quick, I would like to see here from you about the evolution of that line in the past quarters you can clearly see that there is a natural worsening of course because of the mix but I would like to understand because there is a reasonable rate of bad debt and this first quarter is very similar to the second half of last year where individual has more churn representatively so considering of bad debt of close to 4.5%, 5% of the consolidated revenues in a mix of individual in a more sustainable standard in the future this impacts reasonable or do you think there is a marginal pressure that is upcoming because of the individual segments, I would like to hear from that?

Luis Blanco

Hi, Rodrigo, good morning, and it's Luis Blanco speaking, I would just like to comment about bad debt. First of all I would like to talk about how we see that per segment and then I would like to talk about how we see the in-consolidated terms with the affect of the mix between the segments as relevant effect on it. So this is how we see in the segment, any individual segments what happened last year resulting from the economic scenario, we see not only in the bank channel but also in the individual so bank channel and non-bank channels have in retail we see default escalating throughout 2016. And that was very clear, when you look at the levels and of collections it would around these different channels in 2016 they worsened and therefore worsened the companies allowance.

So in the third quarter we took some initiatives which I mentioned in the fourth quarter we introduced the credit card payments medium for some channels which they did not have that option for payment to some channels where the non in-person sales, so what I mean is we change the way to activate that channel regulations enabled us to carry out activation not only when you sign contract or when you pay and since it's a non presidential channel we activate that after the first payment.

We also reinforce collection in the renewal of the annual plans not on the first two due dates, but in the renovation so, all of these initiatives plus an improvement of the economic scenario. That was already felt now especially in 2017 is bringing down default in the individual segments. So throughout 2016 in this segment comparing to the curve of 2016 it has converted of course it's going up is faster than going down but it's coming. That's an individual segment but it's important to say not just t5o fact that but -- in also, also in the other indicators, it's important to talk about the makes a fact. The individual plants revenue has been growing 30% to 40% year-over-year for a while now. And now revenues for individual plants if we just consider the quarter it's already represents 20% of our or so the higher the share of the individual segment in total company reps and then ours is going to increase that debt because that debt in individual segment is much higher than any other segment.

So to summarize, in the individual segment, as from 2016 we see a trend towards the decrease and every month you can see that it's getting better but in consolidated terms we have to have that vision of the mix effect, okay.

Rodrigo Gastim

Excellent, Luis. Thank you for your answer.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The Q&A session is now closed. I'd like to pass to pass over to Mr. Rodrigo Bacellar, Bacellar for final remarks.

Rodrigo Bacellar

Well, I'd like to thank everyone for participating and I hope to talk to you at our next market events of the year end. The OdontoPrev's conference call is now closed. Thank you for your participation and have a good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.