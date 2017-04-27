Packaging of America (PKG) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Packaging Corp. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

Good morning, and thank you for participating in Packaging Corporation of America's first quarter 2017 earnings release conference call. I'm Mark Kowlzan, Chairman and CEO of PCA, and with me on the call today is Tom Hassfurther, Executive Vice President who runs our Packaging business and Bob Mundy, our Chief Financial Officer.

I'll begin the call with an overview of our first quarter results and then I'll turn the call over to Tom and Bob, who will provide more details. I'll then wrap things up, and then we'd be glad to take any questions.

Yesterday we reported first quarter net income of $117 million or $1.24 per share. First quarter net income included net special items expense of $0.03 per share, primarily due to the insurance deductible related to the previously announced incident at the DeRidder Mill.

Our current estimate of the total property damage and business interruption losses associated with the DeRidder Mill incident is between $20 million and $25 million, including capital costs of approximately $4 million. The estimated impact to the first quarter earnings, excluding capital costs, is $15 million, of which $5 million, or $0.03 per share, is included in the special items expense for the first quarter, representing our property damage and business interruption deductible. The remaining loss of $10 million, or $0.07 per share, that impacted our first quarter results is expected to be resolved with our insurance carrier over the next several months and is not included as a special items expense.

Additionally, as part of managing the impact of the additional DeRidder downtime on our containerboard system, we moved a previously scheduled annual machine maintenance outage at our Counce Mill from the first quarter into the second quarter of 2017, which improved expected first quarter results by about $0.01 per share. Excluding the special items, first quarter 2017 net income was $120 million or $1.27 per share, compared to the first quarter 2016 net income of $106 million or $1.11 per share.

First quarter net sales were $1.5 billion in 2017 and $1.4 billion in 2016. Total company EBITDA for the first quarter, excluding special items, was $299 million in 2017 and $272 million in 2016. Excluding special items, first quarter 2017 earnings per share of $1.27 was $0.16 per share above the first quarter of 2016, driven primarily by higher containerboard and corrugated products prices and mix of $0.16; sales volume, $0.12, higher paper segment prices and mix, $0.04; higher containerboard production volume, $0.07; and lower wood costs, $0.05. These items were partially offset by lower Paper segment sales and production volume of $0.06; higher cost for recycled fiber, $0.07; energy costs, $0.06; and freight, $0.02, higher labor and fixed costs, $0.02; and higher expenses for depreciation, $0.03; and interest, $0.02.

If I were to exclude the negative $0.07 impact of the DeRidder incident from our earnings, our results were $0.08 per share better than our first quarter guidance. Higher sales prices and mix contributed $0.03 in our Packaging segment and $0.01 in our Paper segment. Higher Packaging segment volume added $0.01 per share, lower indirect and fixed operating costs contributed $0.03 per share, and freight costs were lower by $0.01 per share. As mentioned earlier, moving our scheduled outage at Counce from the first to the second quarter helped by $0.01 per share. These items more than offset recycled fiber costs being $0.02 per share higher than we expected.

Looking at our Packaging business for the first quarter of 2017, EBITDA, excluding special items of $272 million with sales of $1.3 billion, resulted in a margin of 21.7% versus last year's EBITDA of $237 million and sales of $1.1 billion, or a 21.6% margin. The containerboard mills produced a first quarter record 932,000 tons, driven by strong demand and the need to supply our growth in box shipments, as well as the rapid integration of our new corrugated plants from the TimBar and Columbus Packaging acquisitions.

We ended the quarter with containerboard inventories, including the inventory needs of our two acquisitions, 12,000 tons below last year's first quarter level and over 16,000 tons below the year-end 2016. Although recycled fiber prices negatively impacted us approximately $11 million and higher energy costs another $9 million compared to last year's first quarter, improved usage of chemicals and fuels helped mitigate some of the impact.

I'll now turn it over to Tom, who'll provide more details on the containerboard sales and the corrugated business.

Thomas A. Hassfurther - Packaging Corp. of America

Thanks, Mark. In Corrugated Products business in total were up 10.7% or 8.9% per workday compared to the last year's first quarter. Our outside sales volume of containerboard was up over 6,000 tons versus last year's first quarter and about 2,000 tons below the fourth quarter of 2016.

Overall, Packaging segment volumes contributed about $0.12 per share above last year's first quarter and a penny above the fourth quarter of 2016 with higher box volumes being offset somewhat by lower mill containerboard volumes.

Domestic containerboard and corrugated products prices and mix together were $0.16 per share above the first quarter of 2016 and up $0.17 per share compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 as we continued to implement our October 2016 announced price increases during the quarter and we began the implementation of our mid-March increases. Export containerboard prices were up slightly versus the first quarter of 2016 and up $0.02 per share compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

I'll now turn it back to Mark.

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

Thanks, Tom. Looking at our Paper segment, EBITDA excluding special items in the first quarter was $44 million with sales of $259 million, or a 17% margin compared to the first quarter of 2016 EBITDA of $51 million and sales of $281 million or an 18% margin. The $7 million decline in EBITDA versus last year was primarily due to the scheduled maintenance outage at our Jackson, Alabama, mill in this year's first quarter with no outage in last year, as well as higher energy and freight costs.

Paper segment price index was higher compared to last year's first and fourth quarters of 2016 due to improved mix in our pressure-sensitive business, as well as from lower pulp volumes due to our previously announced shutdown of the pulp operations at our Wallula Mill. Both office paper and printing in converting paper volumes were slightly lower and pressure-sensitive volumes slightly higher than the first quarter of 2016, while all paper volumes were up compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. The elimination of market pulp volume was the key driver of the decrease in segment sales for the quarter.

I'll now turn it over to Bob.

Robert P. Mundy - Packaging Corp. of America

Thanks, Mark. Compared to last year's first quarter, depreciation and amortization expense was $0.03 per share higher and interest expense was $0.02 per share higher due to items related to the recent TimBar and Columbus acquisitions. Our first quarter 2017 effective tax rate of just under 35% was about the same as last year's first quarter, as well as the fourth quarter of 2016. Cash provided by operations during the quarter was $164 million. Uses of cash and for the capital expenditures up $58 million, common stock dividends totaling $59 million, and $32 million in term loan repayments. We ended the quarter with $254 million of cash on hand.

As Mark mentioned earlier, we adjusted our plant annual maintenance outages for 2017 to help mitigate the effect of the prolonged outage at DeRidder in the first quarter. The revised estimated earnings impact by quarter, including the loss production, direct costs and amortized repair costs, is now $0.07 per share in the first quarter, $0.10 in the second quarter, $0.11 in the third, and $0.23 per share in the fourth quarter. The total for the year of $0.51 per share is unchanged from our previous guidance.

I'll now turn it back over to Mark.

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

Thank you, Bob. At this point I'm still unable to provide additional details regarding the incident at our DeRidder Mill because of the ongoing investigation. I want to reaffirm that safety and the well-being of the people working at our facilities is of the highest of priorities at PCA. As we first indicated subsequent to the incident, the annual outage work at the mill was delayed by one week and the mill resumed full operation approximately three days after that.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, we expect to continue implementing our previously announced Packaging segment price increases, and we expect higher corrugated product shipments resulting from strong demand in our two recent acquisitions. Mill maintenance outage costs will be higher as we have scheduled outages at our three largest containerboard mills this quarter. We expect flat paper volumes, although pricing mix should move lower.

We also anticipate continued price inflation in recycled fiber, certain chemicals and freight costs, but our energy costs should improve as we move into seasonally milder weather. Considering these items, we expect second quarter earnings of $1.45 per share. This does not include any of the potential additional costs or anticipated recoveries related to the DeRidder Mill insurance claim.

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

Morning, Chip.

Clyde Alvin Dillon - Vertical Research Partners LLC

(13:12) and good morning. Good morning. First question, obviously things are humming along quite nicely in the Packaging segment, but when I think about the Paper segment, are you all happy with your footprint size given some of the erosion we've seen in the volumes in the overall marketplace? Does your position – is it typical of what we're seeing overall? Or are you in a different situation?

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

Well, as we've said before, we have a good position in that through the years with our mill down in Jackson, Alabama, and our mill up in International Falls. We can support the southern tier customer base and the northern tier customer base along with a portion of the western region. But the logistics supply chain capabilities within the Boise paper segment is the key to that business. And so in that regard, it's a good size business for us. It's we're able to take care of the customer base that we've built. And it's, again, the logistics supply chain is the unique aspect of what makes that business work so well for us.

Clyde Alvin Dillon - Vertical Research Partners LLC

Okay. And then I had a second one, just to clarify. It looks to me that the DeRidder situation impacted you to the tune of $0.10 in the quarter and that, in other words, you would have made maybe $1.37. And is that, first of all, the right way to look at it? And as we look to the future guide of $1.45, I would imagine that some portion of that $0.07 deductible comes back that you're not including apparently. And if that's true, could you just clarify that and also let us know sort of over what period of quarters you think that $0.07 does come back to you?

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

Chip, you're $0.03 over on what you're counting and we'll let Bob walk you through how that incident was accounted for.

Robert P. Mundy - Packaging Corp. of America

Yeah, Chip, you wouldn't get to $1.37 because that $1.27 that we said was our recurring number already had called out the $0.03 for the deductible. So it's really $0.07 on the $1.27 so you get to $1.34. But you consider the fact that we moved the Counce outage out of the first quarter, it'd be more like $1.33. And that $0.07 that is in our recurring earnings, yeah, we do expect, hope to have that resolve by the end of the second quarter is what we're shooting for.

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

But it's not included in the $1.45 guidance.

Robert P. Mundy - Packaging Corp. of America

Yes. That's correct.

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

So that's not included.

Robert P. Mundy - Packaging Corp. of America

That's correct.

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

Anything else?

Clyde Alvin Dillon - Vertical Research Partners LLC

Understood, thank you. No, I think that does it. Thank you.

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

Next question, please.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Thank you and congratulations on an excellent financial performance in the quarter. First, I just wanted to get a current read on how business is looking in containerboard, if you can give us a sense of what box shipments in April are shaping up to be?

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

Again, we've had a great start to the quarter. I'm going to let Tom give you the color on that.

Thomas A. Hassfurther - Packaging Corp. of America

Yeah, Mark, through 14 days we're trending at approximately 11% over April of last year on a per day basis.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Okay. Great.

Thomas A. Hassfurther - Packaging Corp. of America

So things are looking strong right now.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

And also I believe this time around you – many in the industry, and I believe you as well, announced box prices going up simultaneous with containerboard. Does that potentially change the cadence with which the containerboard price increase might flow through to boxes? Could we see it happen faster this time around, and would that be built into the guidance that you gave?

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

Again, Mark, I'm going to let Tom get into the color of that but, yeah, timing is important in how this rolls out earlier in the year. So Tom, why don't you walk him through that?

Thomas A. Hassfurther - Packaging Corp. of America

Mark, I don't know if you know the – as we mentioned in the script somewhat, we've already announced the increases in mid-March on containerboard and of course that just was reflected recently in the publication. So we'll now begin the rollout of the box price increase. And we don't publicly get into what is exactly happening in our box price increase other than I'll say that traditionally for us we would roll that out in a very disciplined manner. And we'll achieve the great majority of that box price increase over the next 90 days.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Okay. So we should look at history as a guide for the likely cadence of this increase, would that be...

Thomas A. Hassfurther - Packaging Corp. of America

I think that's fair.

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

Yes.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Okay. And then lastly, if I could, you had mentioned that in the quarter itself you had $0.03 of benefit from lower indirect costs and then also $0.03 better from price mix. Maybe if you could give me a little bit more color? What are the lower indirect costs? And then on the price mix was that, I don't know if you can share with us, is that mostly price or mix and were you able to get better than full pass-through on the board price increase?

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

Bob, why don't you walk him through that?

Robert P. Mundy - Packaging Corp. of America

Yes, lower indirect costs, Mark, are things at the mills like in the repair materials, the size, a little bit labor, a little bit – things of that nature. So that's what that is about.

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

And then on that $0.03 price in mix, that was primarily from the box side, corrugated products side, containerboard price increase pass-through on how we achieved that.

Mark Weintraub - The Buckingham Research Group, Inc.

Okay. Thank you very much.

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

Next question, please.

Debbie A. Jones - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi. Good morning.

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

Morning, Debbie.

Debbie A. Jones - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Congratulations on a great quarter. I'm going to ask this question even though we kind of beat you up on this issue in the last couple of years. But you mention that your inventories were down 16,000 tons. You're headed into a seasonally strong quarter, then you also suggested that you need higher levels of inventory due to the acquisition. So I was wondering if you could just kind of parse that out for us, how you feel about your system heading into Q – or being in Q2 here?

Mark W. Kowlzan - Packaging Corp. of America

Well, again, as I said on the call, we had run levels down to a point we haven't been at for quite a few years, but we are getting basically in a range that we are comfortable with. And so the TimBar and Columbus acquisitions, as we anticipate, has required us to supply that system. And so that inherently brings our total supply requirement to a point that we haven't seen. So in that regard we're at a low point. With DeRidder, and then shifting Counce, we actually ended up a little bit higher than we had planned on. But nevertheless, we're tight and we need to continue to run very hard.

And so that's the plan. We'll get through these shutdowns. And so we're wrapping up the last of our containerboard mill activity this week as we speak. So we get that mill up and running and then we just need to run hard again to take care of this because we are in a position with the inventory management in a place where – again, if you go back a few years ago, with transportation issues, weather-related issues, we found it was necessary to run the inventory up to the higher levels. Transportation is not the issue it had been. And so with that being said, again, I'll wrap it up by saying, we're tight and we need to run hard.